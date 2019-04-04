Apple Walnut Stuffed Pork Roast

Made this for Christmas dinner and it was pretty good. Of course, made a few changes after reading other reviews. Substituted water for Chicken Stock, think I'll use Vegetable Stock next time. Increased the applesauce from 1 cup to 1 1/2 cups (baked all stuffing in dish with meat and it was NOT dry). Seared outside of meat in a skillet with butter, salt and pepper before stuffing. Meat was flavorful and moist but not tender -- think next time I will try using the flat side of a meat mallet on it prior to cooking. Added dried cranberries to stuffing mixture. Next time will increase onion to 1 large onion and add black pepper. Used a meat thermometer and 145 degrees is perfect. Read in another pork loin recipe to cover the roast tightly with 2 layers of foil and let rest for at least 15 minutes prior to serving, so I did. Used the video on how to tie a roast and it worked out great. Overall it was a success and everyone had seconds and some had thirds. Will make it again with the above changes and post an update.