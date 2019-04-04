Apple Walnut Stuffed Pork Roast
An apple-walnut-breadcrumb stuffing is wrapped inside a pork roast, making an easy to cook and serve meal.
This recipe was pretty good. I made the following changes. I used two apples, and saute'd with the onion and celery, added spices and applesauce. I then poured this mixture over the breadcubes, in the crockpot. I added 1 1/2 cups of chicken broth and cooked on high for 2 hours and then low for 2 hours. This was delicious! It was great for my family to have stuffing with Pork Roast, they LOVE stuffing!Read More
Keep in mind that I am no chef! This receipe sounded great, the meat came out very good and tender, but the "stuffing" not so well. Not sure if the 5 Cups of bread crumbs was a typo or not but I could only get in 2 1/2 cups and it was very bland I think it would be better with a lot less bread crumbs like less than a cup.Read More
Let me start by saying, the pork was very good, moist and tender and the stuffing inside was great. Some ideas to help yours turn out better would be, to turn the roast over half way through baking for more even cooking, and if you have left over stuffing you are best to add more liquid to it, put it in a separate pan, and cover it. Our extra stuffing was really dry, but the stuffing rolled inside was good.
This was super simple and tasty! The pork was so moist - yum. I made some adjustments to the the stuffing: Increased applesauce to 2 cups Substituted chicken stock for water Added 5 pieces of bacon Next time I will add raisins as well. Also, it did not look very appetizing - I am going to try searing the roast first, perhaps with some brown sugar rubbed on the outside.
Use dry CUBED bread instead of bread crumbs for a proper stuffing mix - my error! I've since doubled the clove and cinnamon measurements for a sweeter mix. Thanks to all that have tried it and reviewed it!
I used a pork sirloin and it was great. I love this recipe because it's very forgiving if you don't have exactly everything on hand.
I have used a very similar recipe for years. But added dried cherries and raisins - cut out celery and added a little extra butter. I usually make more stuffing and cook in separate pan - the reason for extra butter - otherwise is way too dry. But the raisins and cherries add extra sweetness. Can also place some cherries on top of the roast as it bakes. All in all a very good and easy recipe. My family loves it. I think one of the best things about cooking is that you can make small changes to recipes - just have fun and experiment - it it turns out bad - you dont do it again but sometimes - you make a wonderful discovery and everyone loves it. Then you have your "family" recipe. But this is well worth trying.
I used most of the ingredients for this dish, eliminating the bread crumbs and applesauce. Used more diced apple and fresh ginger. Before stuffing the roast, I sprinkled the inside with cracked peppercorns, then stuffed and tied it. Prior to adding to the pan, I roasted seasoned potato and carrots for about 1/2 hour. Then added the roast and cooked for about 1 hour at 350 degrees. It turned out moist and flavorful.
I was not too impressed with this recipe. The liquid was soaked up long before I finished adding the 5 cups of breadcrumb. The bread diluted the flavor of the apples and spices so much that it was rather bland. If I make this again, I will experiment heavily - more flavorful fruits, less breadcrumb, and some complimentary spice rub on the roast, perhaps.
We loved the pork, but wouldn't eat the stuffing after the first night. My husband said it wasn't as sweet as he was hoping it would be and it really didn't have any flavor. I'm not sure if I'll try this again or not, if I do there will be changes made...
Easy and Soooo good. I had to omit the walnuts due to a nut allergy but it was the best stuffing I have ever tasted. The family raved!
This was the FIRST time I made homemade stuffing, and this recipe was DELICOUSE! I kinda tweaked it though..I only used fresh ground pepper, and poultry seasoning as my spices, I didn't use the cranberry's..and I added raisons..and toasting the bread 1st in toaster was a great tip!
Made this for Christmas dinner and it was pretty good. Of course, made a few changes after reading other reviews. Substituted water for Chicken Stock, think I'll use Vegetable Stock next time. Increased the applesauce from 1 cup to 1 1/2 cups (baked all stuffing in dish with meat and it was NOT dry). Seared outside of meat in a skillet with butter, salt and pepper before stuffing. Meat was flavorful and moist but not tender -- think next time I will try using the flat side of a meat mallet on it prior to cooking. Added dried cranberries to stuffing mixture. Next time will increase onion to 1 large onion and add black pepper. Used a meat thermometer and 145 degrees is perfect. Read in another pork loin recipe to cover the roast tightly with 2 layers of foil and let rest for at least 15 minutes prior to serving, so I did. Used the video on how to tie a roast and it worked out great. Overall it was a success and everyone had seconds and some had thirds. Will make it again with the above changes and post an update.
Fabulous!
I changed quite a bit about this recipe and it was delicious. The first time I used the bread crumbs and we didnt like the texture but the flavor mixture was great. The second time I cubed (1&1/2 cm.) lightly buttered whole wheat bread and oven toasted it to replace the bread crumbs. I used a tarty, chunky apple/cranberry sauce that I had made myself and added 1/2 cup raisins and an extra 1/4 cup walnuts. I used beef bullion rather than plain water and as usual, I upped the amount of spices a little. We had it for Christmas dinner and there wasnt a scrap left over. I will definately make this again.
This was my Christmas dinner last year and I can't simply forget it. It was delicious! Easy, simple and great for sharing. It was my first time cooking pork roast so I was happy and pleased. Will do it for a special occasion soon!
This recipe is very good and makes a lot. This was last minute choice after extended family Christmas was cancelled at the last minute due to weather. My one caveat is that if you don't like sweet stuffing this one may not be for you. I did make a couple of changes. Stuffing mix with herbs (it was not what I was looking for initially but we where shopping @ 6pm on Christmas Eve after getting home from vacation) instead of bread crumbs. I mixed the seasonings into the liquid mixture before the stuffing was added to get it disbursed well. Put salt, pepper, whole cloves and brown sugar on the roast after stuffing prior to cooking.
I used fresh bread crumbs and less water and half of a whole pork tenderloin. It was very good. I think next time I will use more apples and nuts though to give it more crunch.
I sliced open the pork roast, made several shallow slices in the meat, sprinkled it with seasoned salt, rolled it up and let it marinate in a bowl with apple cider vinegar for an hour. I made the stuffing with an apple, an onion, the spices and walnuts sauteed in butter for a while and then added sweetened cranberries, the applesauce, and the herbed bread stuffing cubes. I stuffed and tied the roast and browned it on both sides in a large pot, and added cut up Yukon Gold potatoes and baby carrots plus some chicken broth and let it simmer for a few minutes. I baked it covered for an hour and a half at 325 because I like my pork well done and fork tender, which it was. There was plenty of flavorful juice in the pot and it was a one-dish meal. I heartily recommend this recipe.
I stuffed with walnuts, apples, dried plums, applesauce and small amount of coconut flour...was good..didn't like original receipt it was mushy...
My family liked this recipe. I omitted the applesauce and filleted a boneless pork loin and tied it. I am going to try using chicken broth instead of water.
No one here really liked this stuffing. Meat was good
very good. I complimented the pork with some steamed basmati which included an apple/cinnamon tomato infusion. Turned out great!
This was an excellent recipe I will definately make this again.
I just made this tonight. I made a few changes. I covered it with foil until the last 5 minutes. And instead of water I used apple cider. Which I also poured over the meat and extra stuffing. I served it with candied sweet potatoes and steamed green beans. Delicious!
I have made this several times in the oven and over coals in the cast iron dutch oven while camping. I normally cut the bread crumbs by half to 2/3. I have also substituted crushed corn Chex for a gluten free stuffing.It turned out a bit crunchier that way. I have also used apple butter instead of applesauce for a sweeter taste. We like potatoes & carrots with the pork loin. If you are cooking this over coals in cast iron do not add the veggies with it in the same pot. It also helps to turn the roast at least once to cook evenly (this is hard to do if it is full of veggies too). The stuffing makes the meat very moist and adds flavor to the meat. Some like the stuffing and some don't. It is not for everyone but it is different. It goes very well with the cooked carrots.
I followed the recipe exactly but I found that the stuffing was overpowered by the spices. It was good to give the pork roast flavour but not to be eaten on it's on.
I am fairly sure that the originator of this recipe intended for it to use bread CUBES...NOT bread crumbs. Don't know for sure but it is the difference between stuffing and paste.Other than that, this is a pretty good, basic recipe. Very forgiving.
I added more apple less bread. Excellent sweet and savory taste. I also saute'd the veggies . Great change from pulled pork or other pork roast recipes.
This was great, my wife loved it.
It's so hard to keep my husband happy with dinner's is was becoming a chore and I used to love cooking. This recipe looked hard to do but so easy, the left over stuffing I used as a side dish. so juicy the walnut were great, this is a keeper of mine.
My pork loin came out good. I had a hard time wrapping the loin as I used a large pork loin from costco, 8lbs. I would add more apple and walnuts, possibly raisins. As I doctored the recipe for a larger pork loin, cook time was longer. Also having a filet knife would be a big help. Also I would try and either flavor or decorate the roast with some type of garnish, as I used cooked this for Christmas eve dinner. I made roasted red potatoes, rools, and a salad. I might make a kight gravy next time.
This was pretty tasty, I think there was double the amount of stuffing needed though.
Holiday favorite!
I made the Apple-Walnut stuffed Pork Roast, However I altered the the recipe by adding Chicken cut into cubes.
The stuffing was pretty bland so I added a few pinches of dried Thyme which made all the difference. I also used onion garlic salt on the roast with several more pinches of Thyme on top. Made it much more flavorful. Will definitely try this one again.
I didn't make any changes and I will make it again. It was delicious.
Amazing! I love this dish. I added a balsamic glaze and it pulled it all together!
Used pecans instead of walnuts, but other than that followed the recipe. It got eaten up and liked by all.
The meat was really tender, which is half the battle sometimes. But, I listened to to other about putting in more liquid and I put to much in. Next time I will put less in . Thank you for the recipe.
The meat was super tender and moist. The spices, aromatic veggies and salt penetrated the meat perfectly. There was enough stuffing in one recipe to stuff three roasts, so I saved some for later in the week. My only real complaint was that it took way longer to cook than the directions suggested and at a higher temperature. I scored the fat, coated the roast I olive oil, and sprinkled the top with sea salt and fresh ground pepper.
I gave it four stars because the flavor was very good. I did make some changes. I used only 1 T of butter and 1.5 T of olive oil instead of the 5 T of butter. I also had no bread crumbs so I used a whole box (4 cups) of Panko crumbs. I did add a little more liquid (1/4 c of unfiltered apple cider as I wanted a moist stuffing. I didn't have any applesauce so I made it from scratch. The end result was a moist, delicious dish. I added horseradish on the side and that really perked up the flavors. I definitely will make it again.
Stuffing was so mushy and not flavorful. Overall, very bland recipe.
I didn't have the same wonderful experience as many have given. I followed the recipe to a T, with the exception of omitting onion (for dietary reasons). The stuffing was very wet and soggy. The finished product did not look appetizing. The taste was so-so. It didn't look or taste like something I would want to serve for a special occasion, let alone my family. I'm not sure what went wrong for me, but I won't be making this recipe again.
I wished that I had read the reviews first and made my own changes. Although the pork was tender, there was NO flavor at all..
I made a change or two (pecans instead of walnuts, rolled strips instead of the entire roast), but this was a mind-blowing recipe. I told my wife as I removed it from the oven, "I believe we're about to embark on a sensational culinary adventure." That, as it turned out, was understatement. Quite possibly the most tender, juicy pork roast I have ever produced. Booyah! What a Christmas dinner!
