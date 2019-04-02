Mushroom Soup Without Cream

This mushroom soup without cream is a delicious broth-based soup that can be modified to your taste. It's close to a mushroom soup that I had at a great deli in Florida — I've been trying to duplicate it ever since. I finally found a basic recipe that I could modify; this is the result. Great with a salad or a sandwich. I hope that you enjoy it! Recommended mushrooms: shitake, baby portobellos, and white button mushrooms.

Recipe by KitKat

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a stock pot over medium heat. Add carrots, onions, leeks, and celery. Cook and stir until vegetables are tender but not browned, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir in mushrooms and thyme; cook until mushrooms are soft, about 5 minutes. Pour chicken stock into the pot; season with salt and pepper. Cover and simmer over low heat for 30 minutes.

  • Ladle into bowls; serve with green onions sprinkled on top.

Tips

If you do not use leeks, increase the amounts of the other vegetables or add your favorites. Dried thyme may be used in place of fresh. Add your favorite herbs with or in place of thyme.

For a smoother texture, you may purée the soup after it has simmered the final 30 minutes. I prefer to serve it as is.

Prepare some wild rice according to package directions, and add to soup during the final 10 minutes of cooking or after the soup has been puréed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
81 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 8.2mg; sodium 560.9mg. Full Nutrition
