This mushroom soup without cream is a delicious broth-based soup that can be modified to your taste. It's close to a mushroom soup that I had at a great deli in Florida — I've been trying to duplicate it ever since. I finally found a basic recipe that I could modify; this is the result. Great with a salad or a sandwich. I hope that you enjoy it! Recommended mushrooms: shitake, baby portobellos, and white button mushrooms.
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2005
One of the best mushroom soups I've ever tried! Because garlic is good in almost everything I added three cloves of freshly chopped garlic when I sauteed the veggies; and because I was too lazy to make rice I added a handful of dry orzo to cook up as the soup simmered. I used my immersion blender to slighly puree a small amount of the soup which gave an illusion of creaminess; but still left it very chunky.
This was good, and certainly a healthy dish as written. It would be a good choice for someone wanting to eat lighter fare, and possibly wanting to reduce calorie intake. Essentially, this is a tasty broth with ample mushrooms. In reading the 84 reviews, it seemed to have a high percentage of reviewers deviating from the written recipe which makes one wonder whether to follow along and whether the rating is sound since they didn’t taste the real deal. Prepared the recipe as written, and in retrospect, wish we had adopted some of the changes others had made. We would probably not make this again unless there were dietary reasons to do so.
One of the best mushroom soups I've ever tried! Because garlic is good in almost everything I added three cloves of freshly chopped garlic when I sauteed the veggies; and because I was too lazy to make rice I added a handful of dry orzo to cook up as the soup simmered. I used my immersion blender to slighly puree a small amount of the soup which gave an illusion of creaminess; but still left it very chunky.
This was great! I didn't have any leeks, so I left them out, and the only thing I added that was different was a packet of onion-mushroom soup mix. I may try some white wine next time, but my husband said it was great as is.
This was good, and certainly a healthy dish as written. It would be a good choice for someone wanting to eat lighter fare, and possibly wanting to reduce calorie intake. Essentially, this is a tasty broth with ample mushrooms. In reading the 84 reviews, it seemed to have a high percentage of reviewers deviating from the written recipe which makes one wonder whether to follow along and whether the rating is sound since they didn’t taste the real deal. Prepared the recipe as written, and in retrospect, wish we had adopted some of the changes others had made. We would probably not make this again unless there were dietary reasons to do so.
This soup is very tasty. I use a vegetable broth or stock. It is the perfect vegetarian soup. I tried it pureed and not. I can't decide which I like better. Last time I made it, I pureed about half then mixed it with the other. Yummy!
This is a delicious soup. I made it as described with the addition of garlic. When finished I thought that it was really good but needed a little help. I added a bit of beef stock and some red wine. It really perked up! This is a very healthy and satisfying soup. Low in fat and calories. Thanks!
ohmygod...what a great soup. The few changes I made were cabbage instead of leeks( I didn't have any) added a tad of garlic, white button and portabella mushrooms, 2 can's veggie broth and a can of beef gravy instead of the chicken broth. The rest was the same. Other's like it pured, but I prefered it chunky. I will Definately make it again and again.
When followed to the 'T,' the recipe is great for what it offers. It has a great blend of everything - flavor, freshness and uninhibited ingredients. I deviated slightly because I don't like leeks and there was no celery, so I just subbed other vegies. I pureed half the pot for thickness because my fiance won't eat "thin" soup. I liked it with the wild rice and parsley. I might try it with barley next time. Great soup!
I did not have leeks and I used mushroom stock (Better then Bullion) and this soup was fantastic! I also added about 1/2 cup of uncooked farro when I added the broth and about a 1/2 cup finely chopped kale right at the end. Very healthy and my kids even liked it. Even my 10 month old baby ate it!
We love, love, love this! I've made it twice now and was pleasantly surprised at how much my husband likes it. I leave out the celery because I'm sensitive to it and use dried thyme. This pairs really well with the Fabulous Fargozas (muffins). When I gave some to a friend I threw in some shredded chicken to make it more of a complete meal for her. She loved it too.
I LOVE this soup!! I prepare mostly as written, however I have been using beef broth instead of chicken since that's what I had on hand the first time I made it and it was sooo good I didn't want to change it after that! I also add about 2-3 cloves of crushed garlic. (oh...and I have never had any leeks or green onions on hand, lol! Guess I should try to follow the directions and it would be even more delicious) Right before it's done I use an immersion blender to take out some of the chunks.
Proud Canadian Mom
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2012
I doubled everything in this recipe except the mushrooms, i used only the two pounds I had, sliced thinly. I used 8 cups of chicken broth and 4 cups beef broth and I added 4 cloves of fresh garlic minced up. I did not add the green onions at the end. This recipe had a wonderful taste to it! Even my 18mth old loved it! For those like my hubby who can't fathom a meal without meat, I took some leftover pork chops, sliced the meat into thin strips, fried it with onions and served it over the soup. Will definitely make this again! Thanks for sharing!!
Wow! This soup was so good! I appreciated the fact that it wasn't made with cream, which made the soup less heavy. It had a very pleasant mushroom flavor. I did add a bay leaf and some dried parsley to give it more flavor, since I did not have leeks or green onions on hand. I also used olive oil instead of vegetable oil, and cut down the amount. Since most of my family doesn't care for mushrooms, they wouldn't eat it, but those of us who do like mushrooms really loved this soup! I will be making it again; thanks for a great recipe!
I've made this soup twice now. The first time with chicken stock and the second with vegetable broth. It was best with the chicken stock, but both were a little bland ... asking for more salt than I was comfortable using. It was good, but I'm still looking for a better broth-based mushroom soup.
My husband and I liked this. Just out of curiosity, I cooked and added a mixture of Minnesota wild rice and brown rice ; then, I blended some of the soup. It added a nice creamy earthy touch. I used crimini and shiitake mushrooms. Loved the leeks. Made my own chicken stock. I will definitely try this again. Makes a great hearty soup for cold nights in Minnesota.
I wanted a mushroom soup that was lower in calories than the cream of mushroom soups I love so much, decided to give this recipe a go. It had ingredients that I already had on hand, quick to make, and utterly delicious. A friend popped over after it was done so I offered her a bowl. She raved and raved about it and had to get the recipe so she could make it for her family that night. My husband loved it as well! Can't wait to try it on my adult kids, some who have declared their disdain for all things soup. The flavor in this soup is amazingly irresistible! Thank you for posting your recipe!!
Woww! This soup is so good.... My son, husband and myself really likes it. I omitted celery and leeks because I don't have any at home. But the soup still taste fantastic. Thanks for sharing this recipe. I definately will make this soup again and again.
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
01/28/2015
This soup recipe has good bones, but for my tastes it required quite a bit of tinkering to make it work for me. What foremost impressed me about this soup is that I could feel good eating it - it is nothing but fresh, lovely ingredients. But it was a bit on the weak side in terms of substance and flavor. Given the submitter gives her permission to modify this to our tastes, I did, in several ways. I don't like carrots, so that was already out. I was a little short on the amount of mushrooms and had no leeks so I filled in with zucchini and fresh baby spinach, (added at the end until just wilted). Finely chopped red bell pepper added both color interest and flavor. I sautéed the vegetables in olive oil and added fresh minced garlic, tho' I would have had no problem using garlic powder if fresh was not available. A good glug of white wine (Pinot Grigio) and a combination of both chicken and beef stock also lent a deeper color and flavor. At this point I was happier, but still something was missing for me. While this soup certainly wasn't a deal breaker without it, adding a little pastina (small soup pasta) completed this for me, making it rich and satisfying.
Wow this is good! I am actually eating it while I am typing this review. I made the mistake of not using enough mushrooms and I added Barley. Next time I will use the whole 2lbs of mushrooms and WAY less Barley (I only used 3/4 cup which was too much). The broth of the soup is phenomenal especially with the leeks and Thyme. I used a mixture of of Enok, Skiitake, Crimini, and Yellow Oyster Mushrooms for extra flavor. This is a really great soup and I definitely recommend it!
So, so, so delicious!!! I used four cups of chicken stock and two cups of vegetable stock, and I don't care for thyme, so I used marjoram and basil. Spun the immersion blender through it (lightly) so it still retained some texture. I can't wait to try it with several different types of mushrooms!
Very delicious! Admittedly, i changed a lot of things due to forgetful shopping and our tastes, but the flavor started with the recipe. I didn't have leeks so i doubled up on green onions, and I didn't have celery either (!) but it was still good. I used half white button mushrooms and half brown pearl mushrooms. I also added about 3/4 cup _cooked_ black'n'brown rice to the soup as it cooked, which added a nice texture and nuttiness. After cooking the soup, i quickly browned some chicken breasts and then added soup to the skillet to cook them the rest of the way. then, let it all mellow in the fridge. the next day, i tasted and it was missing something. added a splash of red wine to the soup and chicken breasts in a skillet and re-heated for dinner--yum! rich and delicious without any added oil, fat, or cream!
As written this soup is pretty good. It needs some added flavor though. With some tweaking I think it could be great. I made it as written this time to see how it turned out. It definitely needs a few changes for my taste. I agree with other reviewers that beef stock might be better. I think it would lend a stronger flavor to the soup, and would compliment the mushrooms better than chicken stock. I also would add garlic next time, and maybe a splash of worchestershire sauce. It's a good base that I can adjust to suit my taste. Will definitely make again.
I wished I had some Worcestire on hand to deepen the flavor. This soup was ok but unremarkable. I added some acini de peppe pasta for texture and used crimini mushrooms. ADDED - it is better the next day.
As suggested by other reviewers, I added the garlic and Worcestershire sauce. I used a combo of portabella and shiitake mushrooms. I made this twice in one week. I had orzo in the pantry so that's what I used. Great soup and I love that it doesn't have cream.
This is excellent soup recipe to begin with, but adding in the fact that this is also a great Paleo and Primal, gluten- and grain-free alternative to the cream and barley based ones. Since I didn't have any leeks on hand and had a bunch of celery to use up, I instead modified this using the following: 2cups of carrots, onion and celery, 2 cans of sliced mushrooms, 1 quart veggie stock and 1 quart chicken stock, 1tsp dried thyme, and garlic salt to taste. This turned out wonderful and filling and am very happy to come across this recipe.
This is a wonderful starter, clear mushroom soup for you to fiddle around with. I actually made mine "creamy" by substituting the chicken broth with 1/3 homemade beef broth and 2/3 potato water (the water you boil your potatoes in) and puree everything before returning the pureed soup to the stove for a slow simmer. Consistency of the soup is just what I'm looking in a creamy soup -- without the need for dairy or cornstarch. Also, I halved the amount of mushroom in the recipe since I didn't have that much on hand, and the mushroom flavor is still very pronounced. Can't wait to use this in the Awesome Slow Cooker Pot Roast recipe on this site!
This is an excellent soup! It was pricey as the mushroom are expensive - but really worth it. I did follow Chef John's technique of caramelizing the mushrooms to bring out the full flavor and I also added a little crushed garlic. No leeks as I did not have any. Delicious!
This really is a delicious soup - I enjoyed it with a chicken salad sandwich. I opted to add some finely chopped yellow squash instead of leeks and used a combination of garlic, curry, and white wine for the seasoning. Also added about a tsp of flour to the sauteed veggies just to thicken it up a bit as I did not want to puree and lose the texture.
Gorgeous soup, great for me as I hate creamy soups. I followed the recipe exactly but would add more stock next time. I only used 1lb of mushrooms and that was plenty? Will be making this again and again....
Absolutely loved it.....I read the reviews and did tweak it a bit....added 2 cloves garlic when cooking the vegetables, added a few strong dashes of hot sauce, added 1 beef bouillon cube crushed, an extra two cups of chicken broth, 1 1/2 cups rotisserie chicken broken in tiny pieces, and when I was putting the lid on to simmer I added about 2 cups of small shells.
I added some small star pasta to this near the end of it cooking. Also, right before I stirred in the stock, I stirred in about 2 tbsp. all purpose flour with the veggies. This thickened it up just enough. I took the advice of others and added a couple of dashes of hot sauce and a bay leaf.
Holy Mushrooms Batman! This recipe is fabulous! I had to change it up just a little since I'm on a fairly strict sodium restriction: I used ~half low-sodium vegetable stock and ~half low-sodium chicken stock, didn't add salt at the end (just made sure the salt shaker was out for my wife) and used 3 cloves of garlic in the beginning. So tasty. I'm going to try it with Shitake mushrooms in the mix next.
A good soup especially for a cold day. I changed it up a little; but, I'd say this is a great base to create from. I used more carrots, celery, and mushrooms. I added cumin as well. Also, for a bit of heat I added slices of jalapeños.
I like to stick to the recipe the first time and then make changes. So glad I did, this was so good and so easy. I didn't have the "optional" leeks but hope next time to add them. I had organic chicken broth and for the mushrooms, I used 1/2lb baby bellas and 1-1/2lb white buttons. At the end I did use a hand mixer to smooth out about half of it. I thought this was very flavorful. Didn't even have to add the rice mix as noted in the footnotes as a possible addition.
I served this soup for the first time with the Crispy Cheese Twists from this site at a dinner party, and everyone agreed that it was really yummy. Since then, I have been making big bowls of it every Sunday and taking it to work for lunch and eating it for a snack. Thanks for such a great, healthy recipe!
This is a really good soup for beginners like me who are new to cooking. I used 3 beef bouillon cubes instead of chicken and added about a little less than a 1/2 a palm of celery salt(sub for the reg salt as I had no celery), and 3 cloves of garlic. This recipe is very versatile.
In place of the brown or white button mushrooms I had obtained a selection of mushrooms from an Asian food market. I used oyster mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, and brown beech mushrooms. I also didn't have any celery on hand so I had to leave that out. It turned out to be a great soup. Very tasty, low-fat, and great texture with the Asian mushrooms.
At first, I was skeptical because there are so few ingredients and is very simple to make, but its an excellent soup recipe and very flavorful. I was short on time so I used only leeks and onions (I doubled the amounts of each), used only 1 lb. of mushrooms and it was still very good. Will definitely make again and will also try it with beef broth, french bread and cheese for a French onion soup variation. Thanks!
This soup is great! I scaled it down to 4 servings and made it as is, though I didn't add the leeks. I did add a bit more mushrooms (for a more earthy taste) and used butter and herb wild rice. Fantastic!
Great soup to enjoy on a cold evening with some type of rolls on the side. I added some cut up chicken breast, shirataki noodles, and one clove minced garlic and it was a hit with everyone in the family! Since I added some extras I cut back on the vegetables some, like no leeks (didn't have any at the store) and less celery and carrots.
Great taste and simple to make. I didn't use exact measurements. I used 2 carrots, 2 stalks celery, one medium size onion, one leek, and 2 lbs. white cap mushrooms. Also made chicken broth from bouilion paste. Will make again. Thanks for the receipe
This soup is AWESOME!!! I didn't have leeks so I left those out. I added some red potatoes sliced thin. I also didn't have any celery...but, I did have dried celery flakes so I added that instead. I ended up using more butter than it called for because I added the potatoes. But, the end result....YUMMY! Thank you so much for this recipe. (All I did was Google mushroom soup and I picked this recipe....Good choice on my part!)
So good! I had green onions, but not regular/yellow, so I used garlic. The footnote of the recipe mentioned rice, so I used a little more chicken stock, and partway though simmering I added about 1/4 cup rice. With fresh ground pepper to finish, this is awesome!
I think this is very nice change of pace from the cream soup type of soup. I did add some wild rice to it, but it was fine without it. This would be a nice soup course at a dinner party. Hearty, yet not heavy.
This is surprisingly excellent, since there are very few spices. I didn't have thyme and totally forgot a bay leaf until the last minute. I tossed some mustard powder, black pepper, a little bit of salt, and a bay leaf in at the very end. Most of the flavor is from the wonderful sauteed mushrooms. (I've never understood just boiling them!) I used 1 lb Baby Bellas, 2/3 lb white sliced, and 1/2 oz. dried shiitake, rehydrated. I wish I'd chopped them up a bit more, but my husband loved it as is. Also added 1 cup cooked barley. Tasty!
Made this for a welcome to fall dinner. It was perfect uses great fall items!!! I used more celery/carrots/onions and replaced leeks with a little fresh sweet anise! Added a new yet subtle flavor and I also added garlic right before the mushrooms and pureed a little of the soup to thinken it.
I really enjoyed this recipe and will make it again. I took out a bit of the soup and using a stick blender, blended the soup till smooth then added it back to the remaining soup. It added a bit of thickness and I enjoyed that.
I am a soup lover, and this mushroom soup is outrageously delicious! It was extremely easy to put together, and as mentioned by another reviewer, I added garlic for additional flavour! Prepare to give your taste buds a treat!
I had a soup very similar to this at a vegetarian restaurant in the area and LOVED it ! I came home that night and found this recipe , it is super close and with a few tweaks I had found my new favorite soup ! You cannot go wrong with this one !
Excellent recipe. The only change I made: unsalted vegetable stock instead of chicken stock because we had it on hand. The thyme is an inspired herb for this soup, as well. Just enough to give it a hint of the herb. This one is a keeper.
Good healthy soup. I made it almost exactly as the recipe described, except I added 2 cloves of garlic and a bit of dijon mustard to give it a little kick. I would add more garlic next time and some wild rice or barley to give it more substance. Also I would use fresh thyme instead of dried thyme - I just didn't have any. The dried thyme is not really ideal for soup.
I love this soup. Once it is cooked I use an immersion blender to puree it. I like the taste better than just eating it as a broth with vegetables in it. I asl add a tiny bit of cayenne to the soup for a slight kick.
I was so excited to try this (my first soup!), and while it turned out OK I was a little disappointed. Even for a mushroom fanatic like myself there were an awful lot of mushrooms. Yes, the recipe says how many, but it didn't click until I saw how skimpy the other veggies seemed in comparison. This recipe's true strength is as a template. Make it as-is one good time. Decide what you do/don't like about it. It will stand up to whatever revisions you make and can only improve.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.