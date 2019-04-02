Mushroom Soup Without Cream

This soup recipe has good bones, but for my tastes it required quite a bit of tinkering to make it work for me. What foremost impressed me about this soup is that I could feel good eating it - it is nothing but fresh, lovely ingredients. But it was a bit on the weak side in terms of substance and flavor. Given the submitter gives her permission to modify this to our tastes, I did, in several ways. I don't like carrots, so that was already out. I was a little short on the amount of mushrooms and had no leeks so I filled in with zucchini and fresh baby spinach, (added at the end until just wilted). Finely chopped red bell pepper added both color interest and flavor. I sautéed the vegetables in olive oil and added fresh minced garlic, tho' I would have had no problem using garlic powder if fresh was not available. A good glug of white wine (Pinot Grigio) and a combination of both chicken and beef stock also lent a deeper color and flavor. At this point I was happier, but still something was missing for me. While this soup certainly wasn't a deal breaker without it, adding a little pastina (small soup pasta) completed this for me, making it rich and satisfying.