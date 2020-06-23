Scottie's Chicken Tortilla Soup
This is an easy delight to spice up any occasion. Use as a main course or a spicy delicious start.
I adjusted to what I had. Used homemade chicken stock (6 cups) and 2 cans of tomatoes with chiles. Added garlic powder and onion powder to taste, along with chili powder to taste. Omitted the bullion cube, broccoli (used it the night before), tequila (drank it all while cooking!!!). cayenne and cajun seasoning. Mine got too spicy from just using the canned tomatoes with chiles so I added some sugar to cut the heat. Served with corn tortilla chips to crush, avocado, scallions, cilantro, limes, hot sauce, shredded cabbage, radishes, shredded cheese and sour cream so each could make their own to taste. The kids loved it with cheese, avocado and cabbage, us adults added EVERYTHING under the sun! It was great!Read More
This was a very good but it was too spicy for my familyRead More
We've tried a few "Chicken Tortilla Soups' on AR and this was really good! I didn't have brocoli so I added a can of green beans! I put in about 1/2 cup of salsa for more spice cuz that's the way we like it!.. I don't know that I loved the green beans, but since they weren't part of the actual recipe I'll consider it my mistake! A close runner up to my favorite which is "Chicken Enchilada Soup" Thanks! :)
It was excellent!!! I did use some red pepper flakes for added heat, and just used regular tortilla chips to save time. For additional greens, I served it over a bed of fresh spinach.
This was delicious. We all had seconds. Used the bag tortillas. I accidently bought creamed corn so used that. It added more texture. I also used "Chili Makin's" pinto beans which had the chili sauce and seasoning so only had to adjust seasoning to taste.
This soup was excellent. I used less chicken stock and added 14 oz. can of tomatoes with green chiles then put the tomatoes in the blender. I will absolutely make this soup again.
Easy and tastes great
really good never had before because I'm not a fan of corn tortilla's but this get's a five star
This was quick and delicious. I made it exactly as written and everyone loved it. We had 6 people eat it and there were no leftovers. Great Recipe!
I've made this recipe twice, and with a few changes, it is a new family favorite. I used 2 cups of frozen corn rather than canned corn. I left out the beef bouillon cube as it isn't something I keep on hand, and I didn't feel anything was missing without it. I replaced the broccoli with chopped carrots. I used two cans of Rotel tomatoes with lime juice and cilantro instead of the stewed tomatoes. I also replaced the 2 tablespoons of Cajun seasoning with 2 tablespoons of taco seasoning, and reduced the cayenne pepper to 1/2 tablespoon as it was a bit too spicy the first time I made it. In addition, I added 1 tablespoon of ground coriander. Will definitely keep making this!
Fantastic recipe! Will make again! 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper was plenty for this gal. Other than that, a very fine recipe!
Didn't change anything but did omit the Tequila as I didn't have an open bottle and didn't want to open a bottle for just a tablespoon but maybe next time I'll serve margaritas with the soup! Thought this was terrific, it was pretty spicy but not too spicy for me and I have a limit to how spicy things can be, this did not cross that limit.
This is so simple and delicious, but I did use some leftover roasted chicken and low sod chicken stock. You can add some cumin for a little kick, and maybe some cilantro. The market roasted chicken is so flavorful , no need to add salt. Top with some avocado chunks and you're all set.
I thought this soup might be too spicy for my husband, but followed the recipe as submitted. Great soup and just the right amount of spice for us. I'll definitely make this again with no changes.
My wife made this yesterday and it was wonderful. Tangy but not too much.
