Scottie's Chicken Tortilla Soup

This is an easy delight to spice up any occasion. Use as a main course or a spicy delicious start.

Recipe by SLCLARK

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the chicken broth, corn, black beans, beef bouillon, broccoli, and tomatoes in a large pot over medium heat.

  • While the broth mixture simmers, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a skillet. Fry the tortilla strips in the hot oil until crisp. Remove from skillet and drain on paper towels. Pour 2 tablespoons olive oil into the skillet. Once the oil is hot, add the chicken; cook and stir until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Stir in the lime juice, tequila, onion powder, garlic salt, cayenne pepper, and Cajun seasoning; cook another 2 minutes.

  • Transfer the chicken mixture to the pot with the broth mixture. Cook on medium 45 minutes; reduce heat to low and simmer another 45 minutes; ladle into bowls and top with tortilla strips and cheese to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 39.4g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 34.5mg; sodium 2636.6mg. Full Nutrition
