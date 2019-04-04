Saffron Rice

This simple recipe for saffron rice includes butter, onion, and saffron. It has been used in my family for quite some time and has always been a favorite.

By LLADRACH

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the onion; cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, and continue cooking and stirring until the onion is very tender and dark brown, 15 to 20 minutes more.

  • Pour in rice and stir to coat. Stir in water, parsley flakes, saffron, and 3 drops of yellow food coloring (optional). Reduce heat, cover, and simmer until water is absorbed, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 26.8g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 113mg. Full Nutrition
