Pick of the Piccata Sauce

4.5
26 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 7
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Excellent piccata sauce with lots of garlic and sliced artichoke hearts. Perfect on flattened pan fried chicken.

Recipe by Mary Elizabeth Vaquer

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the chicken broth and garlic in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium to simmer. Stir in the artichoke hearts, lemon juice, and capers; simmer for 3 minutes. Whisk in the butter.

  • In a separate dish, mix together the cornstarch and cold water. Stir the cornstarch mixture into the sauce and continue cooking until the sauce is thickened and bubbly, about 30 seconds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 7.8g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 359.6mg. Full Nutrition
