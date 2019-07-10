Pick of the Piccata Sauce
Excellent piccata sauce with lots of garlic and sliced artichoke hearts. Perfect on flattened pan fried chicken.
Excellent piccata sauce with lots of garlic and sliced artichoke hearts. Perfect on flattened pan fried chicken.
a very good recipe, for more zip as one poster said it needed, use a white wine instead of chicken broth.Read More
Although this recipe has a nice flavor and saves well for future use. it lacks the richness of a true picatta. I will use this in a pinch but probably not for guests.Read More
a very good recipe, for more zip as one poster said it needed, use a white wine instead of chicken broth.
Delicious! Perfect consistency for piccata sauce over angel hair! I didn't have any artichokes but I'm sure it will be delicious with those thrown in too!
Pretty Good. Needs a little more zip, but I always try to follow a recipe the first time around. Chopping the capers may have taken away from their tartness... which can be a good or bad thing, depending on your tastes! PERFECT consistency. *I made again, with no artichokes, and it was delicious! From now on I will probably skip them, since i rarely have them on hand!
Really enjoyed this used half white wine and half chicken broth.
This sauce tasted excellent. Served over Angel Hair Pasta.
Although this recipe has a nice flavor and saves well for future use. it lacks the richness of a true picatta. I will use this in a pinch but probably not for guests.
This was alright. I will try other recipes before making this again.
I served it over halibut and chicken. Went well with both. The family rated it differently so I gave it the average rating. It was a thicker sauce than I would have preferred. Next time I will thin it with a little white wine. I felt that wine flavour was missed but still really enjoyed this recipe! thanks Mary Elizabeth
Delicious as is!
I had no chicken broth and had to sub wine for this sauce, and it didn't say what kind of artichoke hearts to use, so I used Trader Joe's marinated hearts. I also added another little dab of butter to it when it was finished. I put this over chicken that I sautéed with butter and olive oil seasoned with Papa's Seasoning from this site and a little Tajin. We practically inhaled this dish! Very yummy and very easy, too. Yum!
I didn't have any cornstarch, so I used the butter and made a roux to start with. Then added the other ingredients and stirred to desired thickness. Served tossed with pasta and veges. Quite nice.
Used canned and drained artichokes to speed things up on a weeknight. Even w/fresh, this is a good, quick sauce for veal scallops. Good with tuna, too! Haven't made it with chicken yet.
I made this sauce for a whole tray of chicken. It was outstanding. It reheated well too.
I tinkered with the recipe here and there, Less lemon juice, more butter. However this is a fantastic base
Pretty good, but definitely not piccata, which should have neither artichokes nor garlic
It was amazing
I was looking for a lighter piccata sauce and this was a great option - not much butter and lots of flavor. I don’t use cornstarch, so I substitute arrowroot powder and stirred it into the broth. I also used an artichoke bruschetta from a jar (2 Tbs) and didn’t need the water. I use the sauce over broiled fish.
Great recipe! I used the juice from a whole lemon, didn't chop the capers and added about an extra 1/2 teaspoon of capers. (I like a little extra zing in a picata.) Also I didn't have any artichoke hearts so I used hearts of palm instead. I would 100% make this again.
Sauce made by my Chef d it's real good,smooth and creamy
Great. I loved it.
Very good, presuming you LOVE garlic. Added some white wine while cooking the sauce; it increased the volume of sauce.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections