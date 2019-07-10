Grilled Marinated Swordfish

White wine, lemon juice, and soy sauce flavor this marinade for swordfish steaks cooked out on the grill.

Recipe by MIKE T 007

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
22 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 steaks
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a glass baking dish, combine the garlic, white wine, lemon juice, soy sauce, olive oil, poultry seasoning, salt and pepper. Mix just to blend. Place swordfish steaks into the marinade, and refrigerate for 1 hour, turning frequently.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil the grate.

  • Grill swordfish steaks for 5 to 6 minutes on each side. Garnish with parsley and lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 27.6g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 52.3mg; sodium 708mg. Full Nutrition
