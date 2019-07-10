Grilled Marinated Swordfish

Made this for dinner last night and I must say we were pleasantly surprised! We were surprised because I didn't expect it to turn out as well as it did. The ingredient list seemed sort of bland and I thought it may be lacking in something. But no, it wasn't really lacking in anything. The flavor was excellent. I did take advice from some of the other reviewers and let the fish sit in the marinate for a full 8 hours. I used a ziploc bag so I could get all the air out and the swordfish filets seemed to absorb more of the flavor that way. I think this would work with just about any type of fish you'd like. It's going in my archives for future use... Thanks for this nice surprise of a recipe!

