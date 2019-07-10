Grilled Marinated Swordfish
White wine, lemon juice, and soy sauce flavor this marinade for swordfish steaks cooked out on the grill.
Made this for dinner last night and I must say we were pleasantly surprised! We were surprised because I didn't expect it to turn out as well as it did. The ingredient list seemed sort of bland and I thought it may be lacking in something. But no, it wasn't really lacking in anything. The flavor was excellent. I did take advice from some of the other reviewers and let the fish sit in the marinate for a full 8 hours. I used a ziploc bag so I could get all the air out and the swordfish filets seemed to absorb more of the flavor that way. I think this would work with just about any type of fish you'd like. It's going in my archives for future use... Thanks for this nice surprise of a recipe!Read More
Good, but I think I will follow another reviewer's idea of cutting the fish into kabobs. The marinade did not fully infuse the steaks even after 8 hours.Read More
I've made this a few times now and it's a keeper! everyone loves it, so easy, all ingredients on hand. One suggestion to all...I hate opening a new bottle of white wine for a little bit needed in a recipe, so now I buy those little 4-packs in the liquor store and keep them around for recipes like this!!! No waste!
I found this to be brain dead easy. I did add one modification. After the steaks were in the marinade I grated fresh ginger over the steaks. Everyone was blown away. FYI you can buy a ginger root, wrap it in plastic wrap and freeze it forever. When you want to use it. Take it out frozen and grate it. Fantastic!
My wife is on Weight Watchers. The recipe for the swordfish was GREAT! I didn't have any white wine at the time, but did subitute a desert wine.This gave the fish a nice light sweet taste. (I got this idea from when we were in Alaska. Thanks for your recipe.
Wonderful! This was soooo delicious. I did change it to 1 table oil of seasame oil and 1 table spoon of olive oil. Also added toasted seasame seeds to top it off. Very good. Served with Brown Rice and Corn on ALL Recipes and Summer Squash on All Recipes as well.
This marinade was awesome! I cut up the swordfish steaks for kabobs and marinated for 8 hours. I will definitely use this recipe again.
I live in the middle of nowhere and swordfish was still cheaper than a decent cut of steak. You've probably got all the ingredients already. Take a few minutes to mix up the marinade and throw it in the fridge. Oh look, you used white wine in the marinade! What a coincidence - you cracked a bottle of wine for the food and now have an hour to kill! When it's finally time to cook the steaks, it'll only take 10min on high heat for them to come out perfectly. Turn them slightly half way through each side to get that nice crosshatch marking from the grill. And throw in some frozen veggies for a great side. Now you've had an hour over some nice white wine and are eating phenomenal swordfish.
This was a great recipe. I had all the ingredients at hand. This was the first time I had swordfish. I will be making this dish again.
This recipe is FANTASTIC. I love it so much that sometimes I have it twice in one week! It's a real hit in my family and I keep telling friends that I need to make it for them. The marinade is very easy (although sometimes I double the recipe to accomodate extra swordfish steaks and I use sesame oil instead of olive oil for a more Asian flavor) and involves many regular household cooking ingredients. Eat and enjoy!
I made this last night for me and my boyfriend (husband). I followed this recipe exactly as it was written, with no substitutions. It was absolutely delicious! We loved it and can't wait to make it again. I served it with rice, fresh asparagus broiled with olive oil kosher salt and parm cheese along with a fresh tomato salad with hot cherry peppers and fresh chopped basil.
Tonight was the first time I have had swordfish let alone the first time I have made it. I did not change a thing. This recipe is wonderful!
This was good. I decided to let the fish marinate a little bit longer than the recipe called for....and I wish that it had a little bit more flavor than it did. Other than that it turned out very well. Thanks for the post.
I give this 5 stars for my boyfriend although I found the fish a bit rubbery but I usually eat salmon. He loved it though and said he definitely wants me to cook it again. Thanks, Mike!
The flavors on this swordfish did not really come through even after soaking in the ingredients. I think there might have been too many ingredients competing to flavor the fish and ended up not doing much for the fish at all. Honestly, the swordfish tasted better when I just seasoned it with plain garlic salt alone.
Served it tonight to my husband and in-laws and everyone said it was the best swordfish they'd ever had. The only change I made was using a teaspoon each of thyme and marjoram in place of the tablespoon of poultry seasoning. I did as other reviewers suggested and marinated it in a ziploc bag in the fridge for an hour. Thank you for posting it!
We love this so much, we haven't used a different recipe. Just make sure you don't overcook the steaks--on my Weber set on high, two minutes per side does it.
Quite good. I omit the poultry seasoning.
WOW! So easy and much better than any swordfish from a 5 star restaurant. So juicy and the flavor is amazing. I followed the recipe exactly and marinated for 2 hours...going to let the other pieces marinate overnight and cook tomorrow. Key is to not overcook. Thank you for this recipe. My all time favorite!!!
Amazing swordfish recipe. Don't be scared by the poultry seasoning! I was, but it turned out fantastic. Brought the recipe to FL to cook for my mom in May and everyone was impressed. Making it again tonight! :)
Ever since the first time I used this marinade for my oven baked fish, I've been using it for other things like chicken, shrimp and even beef. Amazing.
Best swordfish I ever had, used chicken rub instead of poultry seasoing. Marinated it in a plastic bag. Will try marinate with chicken.
This recipe was phenomenal! We used our Food Saver cylindars to marinade the steaks, and it really only needed 10-20 minutes as the juice sucked right into the steaks (after extracting oxygen). They were sooo flavorful! We basted the steaks between flips. We had to cook a little longer than indicated, more like 7-8 minutes each side. Very tasty. We made them with squash/zucchini cut lengthwise, lightly seasoned and put on the grill for about 5 minutes each side. We will definitely use this recipe again!
This was amazing! First off... anything swordfish is incredible, but this just made it even better. I found this recipe for my fiance since he likes doing marinades. He always follows recipes strictly to the drop, and this was so yummy! Thanks for the great recipe!
Awesome! Followed the recipe and had great results. The whole family loved the flavor.
Sauce had great flavor but didn't make it's way into the meat. Next time we will either cut the fish into kabobs or make cross-hatch marks on the outside of the fish to get more flavor!
My family and I are new to eating fish, and we loved this! It smelled so good as hubby was grilling it. I had to make a few changes as I didn't have everything on hand. I used Melting Pot seasoning blend - it has dehydrated wine in it, granulated garlic, and I added rotisserie chicken seasoning. I served this with a tossed salad, and cooked new potatoes and peas mixed w/ pesto sauce and lemon juice. YUM! YUM! Try it, because you won't be disappointed.
my husband said it perfectly: the best fish dish we have ever cooked at home. Truly delicious. Of course, make sure you have premium quality ingredients - most importantly of which is the fish, of course.
Excellent marinade, however agree with other reviewers that swordfish needs to be marinated 6-8 hours. I will also used a little more soy sauce next time.
This was PERFECT! It tasted just like the swordfish I have gotten at the Outback Steakhouse! We will definitely be making this again!
I marinated the fish longer, about 4 hours. I also added some shrimp to the marinade and it was awesome! Will definitely use again. Quick and super easy. Thanx Mike!
Only used a little lemon juice and added some rosemary and lemon thyme, but it was still fantastic and easy to cook. Definitely will be cooking this again, and it certainly impressed the other half!
This recipe is great, however it is good to know that for 6 minutes on both sides the steaks have to be 1 inch thick- Mine were 1/2 inch thick and I grilled them 3 minutes on each side, they were tender juicy and full of flavor - I also basted them while grilling.
Simple, easy to prepare and DELICIOUS! I made it with Ono instead of swordfish. - worked out great!
This marinade was easy and delicious! Very forgiving also. I was in a hurry and forgot to add the Soy Sauce. Then the grill ran out of gas so I had to pan saute the fish instead of grilling it. It was still moist and delicious! The flavor complemented the fish very well. I only let it marinate for about 40 minutes, next time I would try to let it sit longer to absorb more of the flavors.
Great marinade! Made it for some friends and everyone enjoyed it.
We were pleasantly surprised by this! I was worried about all the poultry seasoning but it really added a nice flavor! I combined a bit of sour cream with minced onion, horseradish and dijon to make a garnish/sauce that went nicely over it. I would make this again! Thank you!
This is such a great and easy way to cook swordfish! The marinade is easy to prepare and it doesn't take away from the flavor of the fish at all!
Delicious!!! Restaurant quality good! I did not use the poultry seasoning (forgot it), and used probably a tsp of garlic powder since I was too lazy to chop garlic. I also only had a Reisling on hand for the white wine, which I was afraid would be too sweet. I didn't measure anything, used juice of half a lemon, and only let it sit in the marinade for about 10-15 minutes and then poured it on both sides during grilling, but it came out so delicious. Thank you!
It took the fishy taste out of the steaks. I loved it!!
I tried this recipe although I had my doubts about it. I couldn't imagine a swordfish recipe that included poultry seasoning. However, the flavors blended well and the swordfish turned out to be an excellent main dish. If you haven't already, try this recipe. I don't think you will be disappointed.
Did not like the taste of the fish at all. I'd rather use salt and pepper with lemon juice on the side.
very good I baked the sword fish for 25 minutes at 400
Excellent recipe! I followed the recipe exactly except for cutting the swordfish into cubes and grilling them shishkabob-style. The outside was slightly charred with a light crispy texture, while the inside stayed moist and flavorful from the marinade. My husband said it was the most delicious fish he had ever eaten!
My wife's favorite fish recipe. We've fixed this 25 or 30 times.
I thought this was a delicious recipe for swordfish. We cooked on the grill as stated and it was delicious. I could not get my calories at 258 tho, but maybe if I use a bit less oil (i used what was shown). I marinated for 1 1/2 hrs. I think longer would have been even better. Great dish. Thanks Mike.
Fantastic! I've made this a few times and our whole family loves it. Thank you!
I marinated this fish for 8 hours, I don't know maybe that was too long? It was not good. Sorry, will not make this again. I think I will stick with swordfish with mango salsa.
I thought this was just okay. I do not think my kids enjoyed since neither one of them finished their plates, but in fairness, my husband really liked. I am not sure if I would make again.
Simply A-MAZ-ING! I wasn't sure if I was going to like this marinade when I put it all together, but WOW! Did it cook up nicely!! I will be using this as my staple marinade for Swordfish from now on!! Nicely Done!
Very simpe and fast. I followed the directions grilling it to the T and it came out excellent. Nice and moist
This recipe is simple and wonderful! My husband catches fresh fish all the time and has me marinade it this way. I try to marinade it longer than 1 hour so it really soaks in the juices!
We used this marinade the first time we made swordfish and we haven't looked for any others! It's very good, very easy. We didn't have the white wine so we just use apple cider vinegar. Also, we let it marinate longer than an hour. Company is coming tonight and this is on the menu!
Best meal I have EVER MADE!! This by far stands out as the most fabulous meal! I will make it for every occasion with fresh swordfish from the fisherman's market!! YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED!!!
Excellent easy prep with delicious flavor. Can't wait to try again.
Okay...I've never had luck with swordfish so maybe it's just me...not sure where I went wrong.
My husband's favorite fish is swordfish but I have never been able to eat it. This marinade is teriffic. The swordfish was delicious even to me. I put everything in a ziploc bag and smushed it around during the marinading time. Toss the bag away, no cleanup. Love this recipe.
We made this tonight, excellent! I did omit the oil as I'm trying to be heart healthy, and I only marinated for 45 minutes. Next time I will let it sit for 2 hours is our steaks are that thick again. Thanks this is a keeper!
I accidentally marinated the fish overnight... but it was still wonderful. Highly recommended!
Excellent marinade! My husband hates fish, but he said this was one of the best fish dishes he's ever had and would love to have it again. A miracle!
Absolutely delicious! Didn't have white wine - just left it out. Served with lemon scented rice, and squeezed some more lemon and soy sauce over the swordfish and this came out perfectly!
This was an amazing marinade. I let it soak for an hour and a half prior to grilling, and it turned out amazing! Thanks for such a tasty recipe.
I've been making this dish for some time now and I can't believe I haven't reviewed it yet. It is sooo good. Personally its the best swordfish recipe I've found. I try others but they just don't measure up. This is a family favorite. And another bonus: so easy to make! Thanks for the recipe.
Excellent recipe. I changed it up a bit, and added a tablespoon of honey, no parsley, and a little more soy sauce. Instead of marinating it in a dish (cuz less clean up the better), I placed the fish in a large baggie then poured in the marinade. Sealed it and left it in the fridge. This is a keeper for my family.
This was so good! We never cook fish at home because we always have bad luck with it but this was easy and tasted great. W
Very good marinade. I don't really like fish and I even liked it. My husband who loves fish loved it!
This was SOOO good! I will make this again! My husband said he could eat it every night of the week! I didnt have soy sauce so I used Worcestershire sauce and it was yummy!
Awesome marinade!!! My husband thinks swordfish is to fishy, but with this marinade he loved it!!
We had this last weekend, the absolute best swordfish ever. We are having it again this weekend!
I bought some swordfish because it was on sale and had no idea how to cook it. This was the best recipe. My only change was cutting the oil down to about a teaspoon to cut down on the fat. My husband also raved, I ran back and bought more swordfish for an upcoming dinner party.
Great Marinade! First time we had swordfish and we loved it!
This recipe is great as is. I think I'll try it on tuna filets soon.
very flavorful.. but i think i tasted the wine just a little more than i wanted to.. i used this on shark.. also let it sit for more than one hour as others suggested.. i did mine 18 hours unintentionally.. which was probably a bit longer than i should have.. either way i liked it.. would like to try it w/o the wine.. maybe add broth in it's place and marinate for a lot less time.. ty for the recipe
This was an excellent dish. Flavorful and easy to prepare. I left out the white wine (didn't have any) but otherwise didn't change a thing. I was worried about it having too much soy sauce based on other reviews but it didn't stand out at all. A definite keeper!
perfect. i needed a quick marinate (an hour as not in 8 hours), and luved it. I am in RI and get the best swordfish, and this marinate did not abuse the fresh swordish.
We really enjoyed this swordfish for dinner tonight! Used dry vermouth (no white wine in the house) and fish seasoning from Dean and Deluca. Marinated it about 8 hours. Served with Broccoli Noodle Salad with Asian Peanut Citrus Sauce (from this site), subbed peas for broccoli.
This was DELICIOUS!! I made this and my husband and I enjoyed it with a nice wine. It was tender, flaky, and just right!
This was a very easy recipe and the fish came out delicious (and I don't even like fish!). I halved the recipe for 2 swordfish steaks, and also marinated about 25 large sea scallops in the same bowl. A squeeze of lemon once the fish was plated made it even better.
I admit that I did cook this to perfection....5 minutes on one side and then 4:30 on the other but the marinade was awesome too. Will definitely make again.
just made this for the husband tonight, aweeeesome. didn't change a thing - but i did let it marinate for about 7 hours in a ziploc bag in the fridge.
Awesome!! Very easy and was a big seller to my kids and husband. I used lime juice instead of lemon juice and grilled (2 -1") filets 7 min on first side 6 1/2 min on second side - perfect!! (Otherwise I followed exactly)
Wonderful marinade. I omitted the poultry seasoning and marinated overnight.
I followed the recipe exactly except that I put the chopped parsely right into the marinating liquid. I marinated for 45 minutes and kept basting as I broiled the fish....about 6 min. each side! It was perfectly moist and delicious.....a nice change from my usual swordfish recipe so I will definitely make this again.
mmmmm, good!
We all liked except for my recently picky 3yo. Didn't change anything except I don't have poultry seasoning so I just used oregano. I won't look for a different recipe until this one gets boring.
This marinade was wonderful. We bought fresh swordfish from the fish market. It was a big hit. My daughter wants the recipe..Thank you!!
Great recipe! Wonderful flavor! Our first experience cooking fish! Everyone loved it!
A little too lemony for me and I used 1 whole Fresh Lemon, which could have been the problem. Other than that it was amazing!
Delicious. Did not have lemon, substituted mix of orange and lime juice. Steaks were thick, 6 minutes were not enough. Made a citrus risotto with remaining juice and zest from the orange and lime. Restaurant quality dinner!
Tried this with inexpensive cod and it added a wonderful flavor!
Outstanding flavors. Swordfish ended up juicy. Kids and husband loved it, as did daughter's 12 y.o. friend who doesn't like fish, but tried it and asked for more. Didn't change a thing in the recipe.
Very nice. Didn't have time to marinate for full 8 hours but I'll make sure I do next time. Had friends over who love fish and they were impressed.
Added a little chili sauce to the marinade. Made no other changes. Delightful recipe that was very easy to make.
Excellent marinade, very tasty and moist - Loved by all!!!
This marinade is awesome! I tried it with Mako Shark Filets and it was absolutely delicious.
This was a delicious swordfish recipe. Didn't have light wine at the time so I use sake and it was wonderful!
Really easy and delicious every time! I marinate it in a ziplock bag so I don't have to turn it. Also, I sometimes substitute 1 tbs. olive oil for 1 tbs. sesame oil.
Excellent marinade. Didn't change a thing. Will be using it alot in the future.
Very good. Agree with one of the other reviews that the longer you can marinade it, the tastier it is. I thought the poultry seasoning sounded out of place when I first read the recipe, but I followed it exactly and was very good. Will definitely use this again.
