Absolute Best Liver and Onions

Great recipe overall...love seeing the soaking in milk step like I have always done. I saw Julia Child do that years ago and knew how important it is but I am amazed at how many people just fry it right out of the pack and then complain of the strong taste! A great tip by the way, since you are already doing the caramelized onions, do a huge batch up and make onion marmalade to can a jar or two. Back to the recipe at hand, the only complaint I have with the directions is that someone who hasn't cooked liver before really needs to understand what is done. Liver is much like steak in that by the time it gets to the completely done stage, it gets tough since it keeps cooking after you pull it off the heat. You really need to pull it off when it's still slightly pink and that's if you want it completely done...we prefer it pinkish for tenderness. Also, you need to add the onions back BEFORE it's done for this same reason. The time given is actually too long...for the average thickness the way most is packaged, four to five minutes is plenty of time in a medium/hot pan. I also recommend adding some garlic powder to the flour dredging mixture or some seasoned salt. To really send this recipe off the charts, make a gravy out of the drippings left in the pan...not too thick, and serve it on the side but it is awesome poured right over the top and served with some thick biscuits.