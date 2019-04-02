Orange Marinated Pork Tenderloin

4.2
124 Ratings
  • 5 69
  • 4 36
  • 3 10
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

This is sooo simple and the flavor is wonderful! My husbands uncle gave us this recipe years ago, it is a staple in our home! Great with pasta or rice!

Recipe by JUDY MALLORY

Gallery

Credit: vha2581
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Make the orange marinade by whisking together the orange juice, soy sauce, rosemary, and garlic. Pour over pork tenderloin and marinate for at least one hour, preferably overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Drain pork, reserving the marinade, and place on a baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Roast for about 20 minutes until internal temperature has reached 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

  • Meanwhile, strain the reserved marinade and bring it to a simmer in a small saucepan. Serve this as a sauce for the meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 27.8g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 72.6mg; sodium 1260.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/05/2022