Orange Marinated Pork Tenderloin

This could be six stars. I used blood oranges for the juice to make the marinade because we had a fridge full. Used pork chops, again because it's what I had on hand, and marinated them for six hours then BBQ'd them on the grill for about six minutes a side. I put the remaining marinade in a sauce pan and simmered it down to thicken it and then strained it through a sieve and spooned a little over the chops before serving. I really thought it might be too strong with all the rosemary but both the wife and I loved it. Served it with mashed sweet potato and stir fried broccoli. This is one of the best pork recipes we have found and it will permanently replace our previous rosemary pork recipe.