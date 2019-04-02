Orange Marinated Pork Tenderloin
This is sooo simple and the flavor is wonderful! My husbands uncle gave us this recipe years ago, it is a staple in our home! Great with pasta or rice!
We really enjoyed this meal. Instead of roasting it in the oven, I cooked it in the slow cooker on low for 4 hrs. I was a little skeptical about the O.J., but it turned out great! I served it with butter,and herb noodles on the side. Thank you for the recipe!Read More
Honestly, I didn't find anything to distinguish this recipe from so many other soy sauce-based marinades used in many other chicken and pork recipes. I did use fresh rosemary and freshly-squeezed orange juice and hoped that this would distinguish it from others, but the OJ flavor didn't surface even after marinating five hours. The reviews on cooking time seemed to be all over the place, but cooking a pork tender to 160 F would produce overdone and dried out meat. We grilled the meat for about 10 minutes to 140 F, tented it with foil and let it rest for about 5 minutes which produced perfectly-cooked, moist, slightly pink tenderloin. This review is not to say that this recipe is bad because it certainly isn't, only to say that it was pretty ordinary and a bit of a disappointment.Read More
This recipe was very simple and tasted great. I added 1/4 cup of brown sugar to the saucepan with the marinade when I was warming it. I thought it added a sweetness that complemented the sauce well.
This recipe was GREAT! My family ate it ALL up, and we usually have leftovers! I thought the OJ and Soy Sauce balanced well together, and the Rosemary really freshened and perked it up! When I cooked the marinade on the stove I added a little cornstarch in cold water to it to thicken it up a bit! It was great! We had it a few weeks ago and I am making it again this week and know it will be a hit!
this was a pretty good dish. i used a sirloin pork roast and seared it in a pan before roasting in the oven. next time i will marinate it longer as the flavors of the marinade didn't really come through. served the pork with roasted vegetables, baked potatoes and homemade cranberry sauce. will make again!
Needs a little something. Maybe some orange zest and a longer marinade time. Or frozen juice concentrate instead of orange juice.
I impressed my Daughters-in-law with this one! Served with Candied Sweet Potato stuffed Orange half (cleaned out)and steamed broccoli, cresent rolls and Apple Crisp IV, for desert. I enjoy All Recipes so much!
This is great. I didn't add the Rosemary and I had to cook at 400f for 40min to get done. But far none this was the best piece of pork I'd ever ate. This recipe is a keeper.
Very good flavor I cooked it in the slow cooker for 3 hours on high and then a few hours on low. We will definately have this again!
This could be six stars. I used blood oranges for the juice to make the marinade because we had a fridge full. Used pork chops, again because it's what I had on hand, and marinated them for six hours then BBQ'd them on the grill for about six minutes a side. I put the remaining marinade in a sauce pan and simmered it down to thicken it and then strained it through a sieve and spooned a little over the chops before serving. I really thought it might be too strong with all the rosemary but both the wife and I loved it. Served it with mashed sweet potato and stir fried broccoli. This is one of the best pork recipes we have found and it will permanently replace our previous rosemary pork recipe.
This is a good base from which to add variation for flavor to match other dishes. I added a tablespoon of crushed red pepper flakes, 2-3 Tbsp spicy brown or Dijon mustard, 3 dashes of Louisiana hot sauce and 2-3 shakes of garlic powder. Marinating overnight is certainly preferred, though flavor does develop in as little as 2-3 hours. Since tenderloins are typically packed in a set of two, many times one of the loins will be much thicker than the other. I found it helpful to split the thicker loin in two pieces so that all the meat reached serving temp at roughly the same time.
Yum! Be sure to save the marinade and thicken it for dipping. Otherwise, it doesn't taste that orangey, which is so great with pork tenderloin. Stir in a little cornstarch while heating and add brown sugar to taste.
Very simple. Very tasty. 5/5 from Dinner Party guests.
Less soy sauce, more brown sugar.
Excellent recipe! I added a handful of brown sugar to the marinade reduced it and basted the pork at the end of cooking and turned on the broiler for a nice crunchy glaze..Next time I am going to try this on chicken!
This was exceptionally delicious! I marinated about 6 hours. My husband ate an entire tenderloin himself! It was the juiciest tenderloin I've ever had and had so much flavor. We will be making this again, for sure! The only thing I did differently was to grill the meat as opposed to cooking it inside. Thank you for sharing!!!
I was very disappointed with this recipe. I really expected this to be much more tender & flavourful. If you truly enjoy flavour, this recipe is not for you.
LOVED it!! I did it in the crock pot instead of the oven, and it was amazing!! The meat was so soft and tender it was falling apart. Will definitely make again!!
I bought a pork roast & it took about an hour, I used the meat thermometer to be sure when it was done. The pork marinated for a few hours, it was very moist. Everyone liked it & it was very easy. I did boil the sauce down for a bit but we didn't love it, I liked it much better without the sauce.
This was so quick and easy to make, my family loved the flavor and I made a gravy from the marinade that was a big hit too! No leftovers this time and we will be making it again!
This was the BEST pork roast I've ever made!! I used a 5lb. roast, marinated it overnight, submerged in a lg. ziplock bag. Since I was going to be out of the house a good part of the afternoon, I started it in a covered roasting pan and cooked it at 200 degrees for ~4 or 5 hrs.(by the time I got back to it). Then I uncovered it, basted it with about 1/2 cup of some blush wine jelly I had, mixed with a few Tbsp. of the marinade I had reserved, and roasted in for about 20 min more at 400 degrees to give it a crusty outer layer. It was SO TENDER and a great flavor. I had my parents over for dinner that night and my Dad raved about it (had seconds and thirds!). My boys found it a little too sweet (but they like things with some "kick").
This recipe was delicious! We loved the taste. For us the cooking time I was off. I had a 3 pound pork tenderloin and it took about 50 minutes to cook at 400. Next time I make this recipe I'll remember to allow for the extra time!
Didn't taste as much as I thought it would. In fact it was a bit deceiving... :( I don't think I'll do it again.
Excellent recipe, I only added a teaspoon of Dijon mustard to the marinade, let it marinate in the fridge for 5 hours and roasted it for 40 minutes for a 2 lb. tenderloin. Will definitely prepare this recipe again.
I added extra garlic and some brown sugar and cooked it in the slow cooker. Very moist and tasted fantastic
Had a beautiful orange flavor. One, two pound tenderloin at 350 degrees for 65 minutes. 30-35 min per pound.
I really didn't care for this recipe. I had a pork chop with an orange marmalade at a recipe and loved the taste combination. I followed the recipe, except that I used freshly squeezed orange juice instead of from a carton. I also added orange zest. It just was very plain tasting and wasn't that great.
Very tasty though I agree with a few others who said a little less rosemary and I also raised the temp. and cooked it about 10 minutes longer. But it was very tasty, i also squeezed a lime into the marinade. Thanks!
This is delicious! The third time I made it I browned it in a little olive oil before baking and it was the best ever - other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. It has been a hit every time, and the leftovers make great cold sandwiches the next day, too.
Delicious!! Quick! and Easy!. This marinade is wonderful. I have used it on chicken also. It is so good, I have used it for salad dressing too. This marinade never gets tossed.
A definite keeper. Next time, I am going to try to thicken the sauce a little after cooking - maybe the brown sugar as some posters have stated they used or adding some corn starch.
Cooked this tonight for dinner. Marinated for 1 hour. Cooked in oven at 450 for 20 minutes. 400 for another 30. It turned out so very good! All three kids ate it no questions asked AND they didn't put Ketchup on it. That's a first with pork! Love this recipe!!
I followed this recipe exactly, marinating the pork for about 8 hours. I found the grilled meat to be bland. I enjoy orange and rosemary with pork, but this did not absorb much flavor.
This recipe was very very good! We used orange/pineapple juice & would advise a bit less rosemary. I tried the idea of the sauce with the brown sugar - and it wasn't that great...however- made a side dish of peppercorn gravy for my husband and he lvoed it!
i skipped the rosemary and added fresh ginger. also great marinade for flank steak.
The bottom line is I won't make recipe again. Yes, it is simple to whip up, but the meat is definitely lacking in flavor. Also the cooking time is way off even with the oven at 400*. Count on at least 40 minutes or more, at 20 minutes mine had barely reached 120*. Sorry Judy, but we just didn't dig this recipe.
My husband loved this, said it was the best pork I have ever made, we are having it again this week!
So juicy and tender! We grilled our tenderloin. Marinated it overnight. The sweetness of the orange juice and the rosemary and garlic really came through. My husband rubbed some grill seasoning, salt and pepper on outside before grilling which made a nice crust. Skipped cooking up the marinade as a sauce.
I tried this recipe a couple of months ago & thought it was absolutely delicious. I used fresh squeezed oranges & dried rosemary, as well as added brown sugar to the sauce. I marinated it in the fridge overnight & honestly could not stop eating it!
Very good. Grilled the tenderloin. Nothing too special though.
very good and very easy
I browned loin first in 2 tbl oil. I used 1 can of thawed orange juice concentrate this really brought out the orange flavor. Thought it was a little salty so I will use low sodium soy next time. I cooked in a crock pot on low for 5 hours. I removed meat to thicken sauce. Melt 3 tbl butter in skillet then add 3 tbl flour..stir quickly just to thicken into paste. Stir paste into liquid in crock pot to make your gravy. I cooked this at the firehouse with sugar snap peas, they say its a keeper!
Four stars for flavor, three stars for cooking pork to 160 degrees. Instead of roasting the tenderloin in the oven I cooked it on the grill over indirect heat for about 35-40 minutes. I removed the tenderloin from the grill when it reached 150, and let it stand for ten minutes. Even then it was a little dry, I'd recommend cooking to 145 and then let it stand. I'd strongly recommend marinating overnight if you have the option; I did and I can see where an hour, or two, is not going to add enough flavor to the pork.
This is a tasty pork recipe. I marinated the meat for almost 2 hours, and the flavour was very good. The volume seemed large, so I halved all the ingredients and this was more than enough for marinating and for making the sauce afterwards (I made sure to simmer the leftover marinade for 10 minutes to reduce the chance of food borne illness). This is a keeper recipe.
This is a staple in our home, too. I nearly always have a pork tenderloin in the freezer, simply because of this recipe. The flavors of the orange and rosemary are wonderful - not overwhelming. I might try the slow cooker idea next time, instead of the oven roasting.
this is awesome!!!
Love the flavors! Delish!
This was excellent and very easy. I quickly browned the tenderloin before putting it in the oven for about 25 min; just prefer the browned presentation. The meat was so tender. I tried reducing the drained sauce and added some cornstarch as well as brown sugar as previous reviewer suggested. The taste was quite good, but never thickened - maybe not enough cornstarch. This one is a keeper!
If I decide to make this again I will make it without the rosemary.....Maybe brown the roast in the garlic before cooking it. I cooked it in the slowcooker.
I used a 1 pound tenderloin and marinated it in a ziplock bag so that I could squeeze the air out. I added lemon zest to the marinade but otherwise left it as and let it marinate for about 5 hours. I used a probe thermometer and after turning the loin once halfway through and letting it rest for a few minutes, the meat came out incredibly tender and juicy. As for the sauce, I boiled it, added lemon zest, brown sugar and a bit of honey. Once I was ready to serve, I added the cornstarch/OJ slurry ( thank you to another reviewer for that idea!) to thicken it into a gravy. This was the BEST, hands down pork loin I've ever made. My husband ate a reheated plate and said that it was still tender! If I could give more stars, I would!
IT IS THE BEST
Did not care for this recipe the flavors did not compliment each other. I marinated 24 hours and grilled instead of roasting in the oven (personal preference). I did skip the rosemary because I do not like. The first initial taste was of garlic which was fine but you ended up with an orange juice after taste, it was just plain strange tasting. Needless to say I thought the sauce was strange/gross as well.
All I can say is WOW. I added some red pepper flakes(we like a little spice) and the zest of a fresh orange to the marinade and then marinated it overnight. I also added a bit more orange zest to the sauce and reduced it by half, adding some cornstarch to thicken it a bit. The results were awesome. My husband can't stop talking about it, and can't wait for the leftovers.
This was delicious. I did add fresh orange zest to the marinade. When I heated the marinade as suggested I added a little brown sugar and a Tablespoon of cornstarch plus a couple of shakes of ginger which really added to the taste.
Add more rosemary and garlic
I was looking for ways to use some excess OJ & came across this recipe. I marinated it for about 8 hours and it was delicious & moist! I think I'd cut down on the rosemary in the future or maybe eliminate it, as it overpowered the flavor a bit. Would definitely make again!
Good! added a little brown sugar to cut the saltiness of the soya sauce
I followed the recipe exactly and it just didn't work for our tastes. I found the flavor strange.
Very tasty. I love to use OJ with roasts and ribs, it seems to make the meat very tender.
The flavors in this recipe are a good "base." The first time, I did it "as is" minus the rosemary since I'm not a fan, and it really did not have much depth of flavor. I decreased the volume a lot but kept the same ratios. For 1 tenderloin, I used 1 tsp soy sauce with 3 tsp orange juice and made a paste with this, 2 tsp powdered ginger, and 2 tsp minced garlic. I rubbed it all over and let sit in the fridge overnight. I cooked in a slow cooker with an additional 1/4 cup liquid--soy sauce + orange juice. I also added some chopped onions and mushrooms and seasoned with salt and pepper. AMAZING! Think I may try a little brown sugar next time to sweeten it a little.
I used ginger soy, fresh juice of 4 oranges, and marinated it for 3 hours. Then grilled it! Fabulous!
We demolished it!! :) Thank you!
Made it as directed it was wonderful
Family loves this dish!
Made this pork loin the other night and it came out ABSOLUTELY AWESOME! Read the reviews and took some of the suggestions like adding orange zest to the marinade. I used fresh squeezed OJ, 1tsp of sugar, and fresh rosemary from my garden along with the other ingredients and marinated overnight. Added a 1/2 cup more of OJ and made the sauce with a little corn starch to thicken, poured it over the pork and rice I made with the meal. Asparagus for the veggie and there you have it. This meal will go down as one of my best and all time favorites.
I made this for dinner and got rave reviews from my 7 year old who is very picky. The husband unit gave me 2 thumbs up! I marinated it the night before as suggested. I didn't have any oj, so instead I juiced two oranges and that was my only change. It was so moist that the next night leftovers were just as good, if not better! Will absolutely be making this again.
Got rave reviews when I made this. I marinated the day before in the refrigerator, turning frequently. I put water in the bottom of the roasting pan to prevent the marinade from burning. After roasting I made gravy from the pan drippings. Finally I froze the leftovers and served 2 weeks later to eqully great reviews.
Excellent marinade! It went perrfect with some rice and peas. Although the cook time is definitely off, it took my tenderloins over 40 minutes to cook through, but the recipe is still fantastic! I used dried rosemary rather than fresh and I thought it was fine, despite other reviews that felt there was too much rosemary. Great marinade. Thanks!
This dish was super simple to create and the taste was outstanding....the orange flavor ooooozed out of the meat with each bite it was so tender. I actually used turkey tenderloins and just broiled them about 10 min longer to reach the internal 165 degree temp. Served it up with a veggie stir fry in coconut oil and white wine...ever so sweet and yummy. A new favorite for sure!
Great, easy meal. It’s now on regular rotation at our house
I LOVED THIS!!! So very tender and such great flavor! It took 35 mins so next time I will plan my side accordingly. I served this with the Browned Brussel Sprouts with Orange and Walnuts from this site and they were wonderfully paired. I will absolutely make this again. I only had enough time to marinate this for 2 hours but it was still wonderful.
Cooked it as stated in the recipe, I marinated the tenderloin for six hours in the fridge, reduced the marinade served it over the pork it was very, very good. I'll do this one again.
It turned out to b pretty good. 1st time making it and the family liked it. Will do only 2 pieces the next time. Made 4 pieces, a bit much.
I manage to make it and it came out great. I added the Dijon Mustard and broiled it for about to 20min more. My wife like it and I really enjoyed it. I am proud of it.
This recipe was so delicious!! My family loved it. Will definitely be making this many times in the future.
We LOVED this recipe!! Thank you so much. We actually prepared it for Christmas dinner last year because we wanted something other than the traditional main protein. It was a big hit. Sorry - I didn't get a photo at the time.
Overlly spicy if you like soy sauce a nice dish...
Didn’t really like it
Followed the advise of others, I added brown suger to the saucepan and thickened it. Additionally I grilled it. Definately a keeper.
I enjoyed the marinade, yet it was not done in 20 minutes or 35 minutes. If I make this again I’ll slow cook it!
I'm cooking this recipe now and there is no way this is ready in 2o mins. Still cooking and not sure if I will try this again. jnp
Excellent. Made twice. Marinated the last one 2 days . Delicious. Thank you for posting. Used fresh rosemary....wow.
It was very good. Well received. No rosemary in the house, so used sage and oregano in equal measures to match (although next time, I would use 25% oregano and 75% sage to match). Definitely on our list to make again. Served with roasted red potatoes and peas.
We loved this recipe. We did it on the grill and I marinated it for about 3-4 hours prior. I used fresh squeezed OJ since I only had oranges, and garlic powder instead of fresh garlic since I was out, and it was wonderful. Even the microwaved left overs were extremely moist and still had juice running out. I grilled until the internal temp was 160 and let rest about 10 minutes before serving and it was cooked perfectly.
Used this marinade on a spatchcocked chicken which I did on the charcoal grill. The family loved it
Very good. Nice flavor.
Followed the recipe exactly, personally found the soya sauce to be the most dominant flavor, would make again but would most likely alter the recipe.
Great recipe. I made changes to it. I didn't have the orange juice so I substituted what I had on hand which was cranberry juice. I also didn't use the rosemary, because my husband doesn't like it. I did marinate for 24 hours. I added brown sugar because it was recommended by the reviews. Otherwise I followed the recipe. Well, we all loved it - children included. I made it stove top. It smelled great while cooking. Its going to be a repeat.
This is delicious! Will do it again.
This is fantastic. Easy and delicious. After straining the marinade my wife added a bit of apple cider and a shot of apricot brandy to it. Our roast did not look as crusty on the outside as the picture but the cooking time and the marinade made for a great meal. Excellent recipe, simple and delicious.
Very good!
Yum!!!! Tenderloins turned out beautifully and so flavorful! I used 2 fresh caracara oranges and remaining ingredients. Marinated for 6-8 hours and grilled on medium for approximately 8-10 minutes per side.
Make this again for sure! Marinated for 4 hours in the refrigerator. Used fresh squeezed orange juice. Tender -everyone loved it.
Served with roasted broccoli and pumpkin ravioli for Halloween. Loved!
Delicious!! This has definitely become a family favorite. I agree that you could cut down on the rosemary. It does need to be cooked at a higher temp. for a longer time than stated.
The sauce was tasty, but the tenderloin was not effected by the 12 hours of marination--it was bland.
This worked well, I served it with roast asparagus & used the extra orange sauce on the asparagus as well.
I happened to have frozen tangerine juice so used that (thawed) in place of OJ and added some fresh thyme and a tablespoon of brown sugar to the marinade. Marinated 8 hours. The orange and soy flavor really did come through and with the boiled marinade as the sauce (strained of the herbs and what not), it was very good. Will make again.
Delicious will it again!
