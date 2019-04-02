Asparagus Parmesan

Quick and delicious pan-fried asparagus with Parmesan that is sauteed to perfection for an easy side.

By JenElaine

Directions

  • Melt butter with olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add asparagus spears and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes, or to desired firmness. Drain off excess oil, and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper.

Tips

Note: The butter can be substituted with extra olive oil. I use butter for the flavor.

199 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 19.3mg; sodium 247.7mg. Full Nutrition
