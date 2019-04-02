Asparagus Parmesan

This recipe was ridiculously easy, particularly because I don't like to cook! And it was delicious. Since I had to make it for 18 people, I didn't saute it in a pan as recommended, but baked it in the oven at 420°, in a single layer on multiple pans. It still was wonderful. HOWEVER....!!!! I'm not Jewish, and this dish was provided at the request of my Jewish mother-in-law. Who knew that one is not supposed to eat dairy and meat together at the Seder meal? Not me, and nowhere on this supposedly "Seder" site was there any kind of caution. Granted, as I learned from my MIL, if it was a vegetarian meal, there would be no problem. Anyway, as a warning to others, you will be in trouble with your Kosher in-laws if, like me, you are a Goy and just don't know better. Anyway, bottom line, my Jewish MIL still loves me, faux pas and all.