Asparagus Parmesan

This is the only way we prepare our asparagus now! VERY GOOD! Another way to prepare it is in the oven. You can spray a pan with Pam, then you line up the asparagus and shake it a bit so all sides are coated with the spray. Then sprinkle with kosher salt and pepper. Bakes at 450 for 5 minutes. Then sprinkle with paremesan when you pull the pan out of the oven. Baking and spraying with a fat-free cooking spray may make it a bit healthier
This is the only way we prepare our asparagus now! VERY GOOD! Another way to prepare it is in the oven. You can spray a pan with Pam, then you line up the asparagus and shake it a bit so all sides are coated with the spray. Then sprinkle with kosher salt and pepper. Bakes at 450 for 5 minutes. Then sprinkle with paremesan when you pull the pan out of the oven. Baking and spraying with a fat-free cooking spray may make it a bit healthier
Hmmm... reading reviews people said 3/4 TSP of cheese was not enough but the recipe I see calls for 3/4 CUP of parmesan, which seemed like too much! So I just sprinkled till it looked right which came out to probably around 1/3 cup. I also put 1/2 tsp of chopped garlic in the butter and oil and squirted the juice of 1/2 a lemon over the asparagus before adding the cheese.
Used the suggestion of a previous reviewer. Sprayed down a rimmed cookie sheet with some PAM, rolled the asparagus around in it then seasoned with salt, pepper and a little garlic powder. Baked in a 450 degree oven for 5-7 minutes. Then sprinkled with the parmesan cheese. Deee-licious!
I sauteed some minced onion and minced garlic in the EVOO/butter, then let it cool. After it had cooled a little, I drizzled the mixture over the asparagus. I roasted this instead of cooking it in the skillet. I also used fresh parmesan. Family didn't care for it but I LOVED IT. NOTE: I served this with Mushroom Wild Rice Bake and Corn Bread Chicken.
I thought this was pretty good! I admit I did use a bag of frozen asparagus and I cooked it in the microwave. I cooked a 12 oz bag in a bowl covered with plastic wrap with about 1/4 cup of water, on the package directions. Then, I drained and added 1 Tblsp of whipped butter and olive oil to taste about 2 Tblsp. I covered and cooked 1 more minute. Then, I sprinkled on the cheese to taste about 1/3 of a cup or less and microwaved 1 more minute. I sprinkled on a little salt when I took them out of the microwave. I didn't mean to change the cooking method but, I did it out of ease. And, I used all of the ingredients listed, but scaled them back to cut a few calories. In the end delicous!
Made the recipe exactly as written and it was delicious. My husband who had never put an asparagus in his mouth in 35 years - has eaten this 4 times in the last 2 weeks.
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
12/02/2012
This would have been a 5-star recipe for me had it not been for the excessive amount of Parmesan called for. In my view it should be used merely to enhance the asparagus, not to dominate it. Once done and on the serving plate, I just added shavings of Parmigiano-Reggiano to suit our tastes. I can't imagine topping the asparagus with this much Parmesan cheese!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2003
Fresh grated parmesan cheese!! Not the canned junk. Hope I didn't forget anything else!
Delicious. Sauteed 2 cloves of garlic in the butter and EVOO first, removing garlic before adding the asparagus. The only other change I would make next time would be to use half the amount of EVOO. Thanks for the post, JenElaine.
I make this about once a week. I coat the asparagus with olive oil, add a little sea salt and place in a baking dish covered with aluminum foil then when the asparagus is fork tender I add the parmesean and put on broil for a couple minutes. Soooo good! :)
Cooked this recipe as is. Tasty results, but wish we had used shredded Parmesan instead of grated Parmesan cheese (i.e., Kraft in the plastic can). The grated stuff was fine, but it would've been better with shredded. Note: the recipe calls for a LOT more cheese than necessary. We should've eyeballed it. Also, it definitely didn't need so much butter/oil - would've cooked just as well with less. Other than that, this was really good and it was quick and easy to prepare.
As written I found this recipe a bit too bland and greasy for our tastes, however by adding 1-2 cloves of minced garlic when melting the butter, cutting the EVOO back to 2 TBSP and adding a healthy splash of lemon juice at the end I ended up with a dish my husband can't get enough of. Thank you for a great starting point!
With adaptations I make this almost every week now. Here are my changes... First, I make it either in the oven or on the grill (in a slotted grill pan). I lightly coat the asparagus with oil and lemon juice. You don't taste the lemon but it brings out the flavor. I sprinkle liberally with Kosher salt and freshly (coarse) ground pepper. You can use almost any oven temperature but it takes about 10-15 minutes at around 350 degrees. When it's almost done I sprinkle with freshly ground Parmesan cheese.
um, wow. I sauteed it with bacon and garlic in addition to the recipe instructions, per another reviewer. Delish. We had it with the tomato-topped cod, also from this site. My husband said he it was the tastiest meal he'd had in a long time (and that's saying something, considering he always loves my cooking!).
I am NOT a fan of asparagus, but I liked this simple and tasty recipe for it. I have made it several times, and sometimes sub the Parm for grated Reggiano, which is actually a better complement to the asparagus. Good way to get kids to eat their veggies!
This is a nice way to cook asparagus without having to turn on the oven! I grill my fish on the grill and make this to go with it and I love being able to use the stove top. I also add some minced garlic as well as garlic salt, great result. Also remember not to put the burner up too high as it will burn the asparagus. Thanks again :)
What a great dish. I cut down the olive oil though and I also heavily seasoned this with minced garlic, Slap ya mama cajun seasoning and Romano and Parmesan cheese along with some fresh cracked pepper!!! everyone loves it!
I'm doing low carb which consists of A LOT of vegetables so it's really hard to get variety especially when you don't like as many kinds of vegetables like me. I also only thought asparagus was "ok" but never could make them quite good enough that I'd want to eat it a lot. I discovered this recipe last week and WOW! Sooo good! I actually made it twice last week because it was so good. I'm so happy I found this recipe!
I just baked it in the oven pouring the olive oil over the spears and baked for 6 minutes. Turned them and bake a few mins more. Added the parmesan cheese and some garlic powder and baked 4 more minutes. The kids devoured them
My husband actually prefers the texture of canned asparagus so I took my fresh asparagus and steamed it until done his way. Then I moved it to the pan following the directions. He LOVED it. Thanks for a really simple and delicious recipe.
Great way to make asparagus. I reduced the olive oil to 2 tbsp. & that was plenty. You also may want to wait to salt it because the butter & cheese does add quite a bit of salt on it's own. Thanks for the great recipe.
I love asparagus, and this is a very good and easy way to cook it. Sometimes I add a bit of citrus, and sometimes other spices - for example, last night I served it with a chicken dish that included rosemary, so I added a bit of rosemary and lemon juice to the asparagus as well, and it was delicious!
My recipe for asparagus is always starts with Fresh minced Garlic & Onion sauteed in EVOO (no butter) add halved Grape Tomatoes, all stirfried on stovetop to keep some crunch. Even though it adds salt and calories, I grated Fresh parmesan approx 1/3 cup and sprinkled it on top. A Very nice addition to a favorite asparagus recipe.
Loved this. I decided it would be easier to melt the butter and olive oil together, brush it onto the asparagus, and bake it, instead of frying it. I needed considerably less butter and oil this way (a large tsp of butter, and 2 tbsp oil was plenty) so it cut down on fat a little. I sprinkled on the parmesan, pepper, and a little garlic powder and baked for a couple extra minutes to melt the cheese a little. I had planned to drizzle a little lemon on at the end, but I forgot. It didn't need it. I will make it this way again.
I followed various suggestions. I cut up and cooked a couple slices of bacon. Then rolled the asparagus on a cookie sheet sprayed with PAM. Then sprinkled on chopped up garlic, the bacon, some onion, salt, and pepper. I baked it at 450 degrees for about 5 minutes. Then added some freshly grated parmesan once it was out of the oven. YUMMY!!!
This recipe was ridiculously easy, particularly because I don't like to cook! And it was delicious. Since I had to make it for 18 people, I didn't saute it in a pan as recommended, but baked it in the oven at 420°, in a single layer on multiple pans. It still was wonderful. HOWEVER....!!!! I'm not Jewish, and this dish was provided at the request of my Jewish mother-in-law. Who knew that one is not supposed to eat dairy and meat together at the Seder meal? Not me, and nowhere on this supposedly "Seder" site was there any kind of caution. Granted, as I learned from my MIL, if it was a vegetarian meal, there would be no problem. Anyway, as a warning to others, you will be in trouble with your Kosher in-laws if, like me, you are a Goy and just don't know better. Anyway, bottom line, my Jewish MIL still loves me, faux pas and all.
This was a very good recipe. I am not a fan of asparagus and it was something that I enjoyed eating. I did use the splash of lemon juice recommended by others. I also chopped some oniona and sauteed it with the asparagus. I will use this recipe again.
I loved eating the asparagus like this. Next time I'll probably use less oil as I had a lot left on the asparagus, even after draining them. Other than that, I loved it. Will definitely make these again.
It was very good except for the fact that there was way too much oil. I will do this again but use more butter and a LOT less oil. I belive I will saute it less and put it in the oven to finish and incorporate the cheese.
Yum! I steamed the asparagus for a couple of minutes til it was almost done, then sauteed it in the butter/olive oil along with a garlic clove. I grated my parmesan in large shreds and sprinkled over the top right before I took it to the table. It was a tiny bit melted and so delicious! Oh---I used two lbs. of asparagus and increased the amount of butter a little but, but did not increae the amount of olive oil, and it was perfect. No need to double the oil, there was plenty for the 2 lbs.
This was amazing!!! The only thing i did differently was add a clove of fresh garlic because my husband and I love it, and I squeezed some lemon juice on it. I will definitely be making this again soon!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/25/2010
Very good with the addition of minced garlic and sliced onions. I used bacon grease instead of butter to add flavor.
Just made it. Used the garlic and onion, however, my cheese didn't melt? I was unsure how to do that part because I did not want to overcook the asparagus. This was my first time eating them, and they were delicious.
Delicious! Took the advice of some other reviewers and cooked up bacon in the pan first, then cooked the asparagus with some garlic in the grease/butter/olive oil mixture. Crumbled the bacon over the parmesan sprinkled asparagus and vegetables got delicious! Thanks!!!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.