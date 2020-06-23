Quick and Easy Fish Tacos

Rating: 4.43 stars
95 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 54
  • 4 star values: 35
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 3

You can serve these delightful tacos with a tossed salad and french fries, or just throw it all together for a quick and tasty snack. If you use salsa and tartar sauce, you can make it ahead or use store-bought.

By Chris

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Arrange fish sticks in a single layer on a baking sheet, and bake 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until crisp and golden brown. Remove from heat and cut into thirds.

  • Heat the vegetable oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Fry the tortillas until soft. Drain on paper towels.

  • Fill the heated tortillas with fish stick portions, cabbage, tartar sauce, and salsa to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 28.6g; cholesterol 21.1mg; sodium 428.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (97)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

David Mengel
Rating: 4 stars
04/16/2007
Easy to make, I used flour tortillas because I hate frying anything in oil. Bake the fish sticks, spread some sour cream on the tortillas and microwave for 20 seconds, add 3 fish sticks, lettuce, salsa, lime juice (cilantro if you have it), and shredded cheese. Quick and fast cure for your fish taco craving. This may become a staple in my regular menu. Read More
Helpful
(75)

Most helpful critical review

motherof3girls
Rating: 2 stars
03/21/2011
I don't like to rate a recipe if I made changes doesn't seem fair. I tried to give a review only and not a rating but you need to do both. I used flour tortillas and omitted the cabbage and tartar sauce. I took the advice of others and used sour cream cilantro salsa and shredded cheddar cheese. After altering the recipe how I wanted I thought it was just an okay recipe. Read More
Helpful
(12)
95 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 54
  • 4 star values: 35
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 3
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
David Mengel
Rating: 4 stars
04/15/2007
Easy to make, I used flour tortillas because I hate frying anything in oil. Bake the fish sticks, spread some sour cream on the tortillas and microwave for 20 seconds, add 3 fish sticks, lettuce, salsa, lime juice (cilantro if you have it), and shredded cheese. Quick and fast cure for your fish taco craving. This may become a staple in my regular menu. Read More
Helpful
(75)
CRAZY4SUSHI
Rating: 4 stars
03/07/2008
Pretty quick and easy for when I really have a fish taco craving. Use a better grade/quality fish stick. No tartar sauce though try sour cream and salsa mixed together. And cheddar cheese. Read More
Helpful
(60)
chellebelle
Rating: 4 stars
09/04/2004
This is close to the way I like fish tacos except the tartar sauce isn't what I'm used to. I like the spicy white sauce that our local fast food fish taco place uses. It is more sour cream based than mayonnaise based and has a lime and chile kick to it. This is a really easy recipe though and there are many ways to modify it to suit personal taste. Like flour tortillas extra filling ingredients such as tomatoes and beans. Don't skip the cabbage though! Also stick with high quality fish sticks. Read More
Helpful
(49)
Advertisement
Shelby
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2008
I can't beleive I never thought of this before! I got fish sticks the larger so called "filets" in a box not the little ones on sale so I had extra in the freezer. I make homemade tartar sauce (with extra dillweed pickle & the key is a few dashes of worstechire sauce) while the oven is preheating so it has time for the flavors to meld. Chop onions & cilantro slice cabbage slice "filets" width ways and put all on paper plates. I heat up corn tortillas on a pan and keep them wrapped in a towel on a small plate while chopping & cooking. We assemble as we eat them. Fresh squeezed lime is a must and jalapenos if you like it spicy. We love to sit around and pork out on these with salt/lime rimmed Tecate. MMMMMM! Read More
Helpful
(33)
MomZilla (Evin)
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2011
Giving this 5 stars for the brilliant idea. Used flour tortillas cuz that's what I had and used Amy's Cilantro Cream sauce from this site isntead of the tartar. Added red onions cuz we likie. So FREAKING GOOD and easy. My kids both ate the snot out of them w/ ranch instead of the sauce. Brilliant. Read More
Helpful
(29)
mia
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2006
this is the first time I have had fish tacos and these were really good I also didn't really want tartar sauce with it so made a sour cream lime and coriander sauce instead Read More
Helpful
(22)
Advertisement
Dawn
Rating: 4 stars
08/23/2010
What a GREAT idea! And as other's have said "why didn't I think of this?" I used beer batter filet's instead of fish sticks. I added some sour cream lime juice cumin cayenne and chili powder to the tartar sauce. They were really good and I will definitely be making these again. Thanks Chris!! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Jesivotchka
Rating: 4 stars
12/10/2010
These were so quick and easy it's unreal. I halved the batch due to a smaller crowd and one was filling enough! Will definitely make again. Read More
Helpful
(17)
jess g
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2008
I used flour tortillas (not fried) and mixed store bought verde salsa with sour cream for the sauce. I also added some shredded cheddar. I never would have thought to put fish sticks in a taco but these are sooooo good! Read More
Helpful
(16)
motherof3girls
Rating: 2 stars
03/21/2011
I don't like to rate a recipe if I made changes doesn't seem fair. I tried to give a review only and not a rating but you need to do both. I used flour tortillas and omitted the cabbage and tartar sauce. I took the advice of others and used sour cream cilantro salsa and shredded cheddar cheese. After altering the recipe how I wanted I thought it was just an okay recipe. Read More
Helpful
(12)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022