Quick and Easy Fish Tacos

Rating: 4 stars Easy to make, I used flour tortillas because I hate frying anything in oil. Bake the fish sticks, spread some sour cream on the tortillas and microwave for 20 seconds, add 3 fish sticks, lettuce, salsa, lime juice (cilantro if you have it), and shredded cheese. Quick and fast cure for your fish taco craving. This may become a staple in my regular menu. Helpful (75)

Rating: 4 stars Pretty quick and easy for when I really have a fish taco craving. Use a better grade/quality fish stick. No tartar sauce though try sour cream and salsa mixed together. And cheddar cheese. Helpful (60)

Rating: 4 stars This is close to the way I like fish tacos except the tartar sauce isn't what I'm used to. I like the spicy white sauce that our local fast food fish taco place uses. It is more sour cream based than mayonnaise based and has a lime and chile kick to it. This is a really easy recipe though and there are many ways to modify it to suit personal taste. Like flour tortillas extra filling ingredients such as tomatoes and beans. Don't skip the cabbage though! Also stick with high quality fish sticks. Helpful (49)

Rating: 5 stars I can't beleive I never thought of this before! I got fish sticks the larger so called "filets" in a box not the little ones on sale so I had extra in the freezer. I make homemade tartar sauce (with extra dillweed pickle & the key is a few dashes of worstechire sauce) while the oven is preheating so it has time for the flavors to meld. Chop onions & cilantro slice cabbage slice "filets" width ways and put all on paper plates. I heat up corn tortillas on a pan and keep them wrapped in a towel on a small plate while chopping & cooking. We assemble as we eat them. Fresh squeezed lime is a must and jalapenos if you like it spicy. We love to sit around and pork out on these with salt/lime rimmed Tecate. MMMMMM! Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars Giving this 5 stars for the brilliant idea. Used flour tortillas cuz that's what I had and used Amy's Cilantro Cream sauce from this site isntead of the tartar. Added red onions cuz we likie. So FREAKING GOOD and easy. My kids both ate the snot out of them w/ ranch instead of the sauce. Brilliant. Helpful (29)

Rating: 4 stars this is the first time I have had fish tacos and these were really good I also didn't really want tartar sauce with it so made a sour cream lime and coriander sauce instead Helpful (22)

Rating: 4 stars What a GREAT idea! And as other's have said "why didn't I think of this?" I used beer batter filet's instead of fish sticks. I added some sour cream lime juice cumin cayenne and chili powder to the tartar sauce. They were really good and I will definitely be making these again. Thanks Chris!! Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars These were so quick and easy it's unreal. I halved the batch due to a smaller crowd and one was filling enough! Will definitely make again. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I used flour tortillas (not fried) and mixed store bought verde salsa with sour cream for the sauce. I also added some shredded cheddar. I never would have thought to put fish sticks in a taco but these are sooooo good! Helpful (16)