Blackjack Brisket
This is a special recipe bar-b-que brisket that is slow cooked in the oven. Enjoy, this can be cooked outdoors on pit if preferred.
This is a special recipe bar-b-que brisket that is slow cooked in the oven. Enjoy, this can be cooked outdoors on pit if preferred.
I had a small trimmed brisket (2 lb) and made the smaller version of this recipe, excluding the beer-we just don't care for that flavor anywhere, and substituted 2 T of Bourbon instead. I spread the sauce directly on the meat & added the onion, and layered on 4 pieces of uncooked bacon, then added the rest of the sauce. Since the meat was already trimmed lean the bacon was added for additional flavor, the brisket had been in the freezer forever. The result was simply Fantasic! My husband and I will keep this recipe forever! Can't wait till the whole family crowd is here, the kids and grandkids will love it too! Thanks for such a great easy recipe!Read More
OK recipe. The meat was really tender but I thought the sauce was much too sweet. I will use the same cooking method again but will cut back on the molasses. It was overpowering.Read More
I had a small trimmed brisket (2 lb) and made the smaller version of this recipe, excluding the beer-we just don't care for that flavor anywhere, and substituted 2 T of Bourbon instead. I spread the sauce directly on the meat & added the onion, and layered on 4 pieces of uncooked bacon, then added the rest of the sauce. Since the meat was already trimmed lean the bacon was added for additional flavor, the brisket had been in the freezer forever. The result was simply Fantasic! My husband and I will keep this recipe forever! Can't wait till the whole family crowd is here, the kids and grandkids will love it too! Thanks for such a great easy recipe!
Tried this like it was suggested cooking with the beer and spices first for 6 hours then poured that off sliced it then added the sauce did add 2 tsp of bourbon to the sauce returning for the remainer of the cooking time. I have to say this one is a keeper. I am a newcomer to the website and this is my first review. Want to thank all of you for your recipes, reviews and suggestion. I love this!
In addition to the recipe, I let the marinade sit overnight in the refrigerator. This beef is soooooo good. It's tasty, tender and great for leftover sandwiches. MMMMMMMMM
Why can't you have 10 stars when necessary? Two other people I passed this on to would give it 10! I did mine in the crock pot with the onions first then the brisket for at least 6 hours. Since we had to cut it down, I wonder, at 6 a.m., what do you do with the leftover beer?
Very good. I've made it twice, both times using a smaller cut brisket, so I cut everything in half,except the garlic,and only used a quarter cup molasses(my husband's not a sweet person!). The first time I made it, I used the beer and poured the sauce over the meat, but at the end of cooking, the sauce was all watery and bland. I don't know if you are supposed to use a rack in the roasting pan, maybe that would have been different, oh well. So the second time I measured out a quarter cup beer and put it in the sauce mixture and poured the rest of the beer over the meat along with some extra liquid smoke, and put it in the oven without the sauce over it, after about 3 hours I took it out and dumped out the majority of the juice and then covered it with the sauce, put it back in for a couple hours, took it out and sliced it up, put it back in for an hour, and OMG was it good.
Very tender, my picky Granddaughter liked it and she never likes anything that is not shoved through a window , will make again, thanks, Joyce
Enjoyed this recipe very much. I used Mesquite smoke instead of hickory, was wonderful. I baked it the day before, and then sliced it, but extra sauce over it, and baked it the next day for about an hour, to heat it up real good. The brisket just fell apart. Will make this recipe again.
OK recipe. The meat was really tender but I thought the sauce was much too sweet. I will use the same cooking method again but will cut back on the molasses. It was overpowering.
Yes, I would make this again. I think getting an untrimmed brisket is also key. I couldn't find blackjack maple syrup, so just used whatever maple syrup I could find. Turned out great, and it wasn't "stringy"!
Oh yeah! This is so tender you could just keep coming for seconds. A real good recipe. THANKS>
In Texas, we LOVE our Brisket... I have used this recipe many times and it is fabulous!!! Perfect every time. I highly reccomend it and it's so very easy. Enjoy!!
Excellent. I made mine in the crockpot and it was still excellent. Made superb brisket sandwiches.
Always a hit at our parties.
This was decent. The meat was very tender. No what I was looking for in flavor, but not bad either. Might try again... probably will keep looking also. Thanks.
This recipe just didn't provide as much flavor as we had hoped for. The brisket was tender but lacked in the taste department. My search for a great brisket recipe will continue.
This was a delicious recipe. It was the first brisket I ever made and everyone highly enjoyed it!! Thank you so much for sharing! I followed the recipe exactly and opted not to use the beer. Great!!
Kids tested and LOVED!! Just waiting for hubby to get home from work, but I think we've got a WINNER! I too had a little over 2lb. first cut piece of brisket. I used a 12 oz. Guinness, Hickory & Brown Sugar BBQ sauce and threw all the marinade ingredients (except the liquid smoke, I couldn't find it, but maybe next time) into the blender, put everything in a ziploc and let it sit overnight..THEN...threw it all into the slow cooker for 6 hours and dipped the meat in the juices and put it on a potato roll! YUMMM!!
I also made a smaller version of this recipe due to the size of brisket I got. I used half a bottle of beer. I followed most of the recipe and the changes I made were very minor; such as adding 2 tbs. bourbon and also using Hickory flavored Liquid Smoke. Now after having made this I have to say that it was good but we weren't blown away by this recipe. I think that we like to have a nice rub made with a spice mixture because the flavor in this was just ok for us. The reason I am still giving it a four star rating is because it turned out moist and tasted better the next day. Maybe like others suggested, it just needed to marinate for a while longer.
While I normally cook brisket in my crock-pot .. This recipe saved me when my crock-pot hit the dust the morning I needed it. Because of the altitude I live at (7700ft) I did end up adding a little H2O and extra beer. It turned out great! (I used an amber beer, which I think added to the flavor)
We LOVE this recipe! It is the most tender, flavorful, delicious way I have ever tasted beef. For my annual Thanksgiving dinner at work, I took this in and was so pleased with the multitude of compliments I received and the number of requests for the recipe. It has been a gigantic hit with everyone that I have prepared it for. (A month before our next dinner, I was inundated by my coworkers with pleas to bring it in again!;)
This recipe is great. I had never cooked a brisket before this. Everyone loved it. We tried it last night with pork country style ribs (boneless). These are usually a pretty tough choice of meat and they turned out incredible. I think we liked it even better than with the beef! Thanks for the great recipe.
This was excellent and loved by all. Yummy!
We thought this was great! Maybe add just a little more liquid smoke the next time.
much too sweet. did not like. Sorry
This was really excellent my family loved it and so easy to make, definitely one I will do again, yum!!
Very good brisket. It was very tender and had a wonderful flavor. Everyone went back for seconds and thirds.
Wow, the flavor. The first time making this recipe I'm a Texas born and raised lover of brisket and this is close to home as I can get. Putting it on the grill
We loved it! I left off the onions (they don't agree with all of our family) and, I used guiness for the beer. It was exactly the flavor I was looking for. In the past, I found some other recipes that were too spicy hot. This one has that nice sweet and smokey flavor.
Again, there are no numbers of ratings, overall, to support the information.
Loved this recipe, tasted great! The only thing I did was follow others advice of letting it cook for 1/2 time in the beer and then drain some off and add the sauce to the top and cool the remaining time. Will definitely try this one again!
I used a 5.5 lb brisket so I cut the recipe in half. I didn't have liquid smoke, so I used smoked sea salt. I seasoned the brisket on both sides with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Next, I seared the brisket on both sides. I sautéed the onion and garlic in the pan after searing the meat. The beer I used was Moon Man from New Glarus Brewing Company. I cooked the brisket for a total of 8 hours. This came out really tender. Thanks for the recipe!
Yum! Followed the recipe very closely. Placed several strips of bacon on top. Day before serving: baked half the time in beer and then drained most off before adding barbecue sauce mixture. Day of serving: sliced and topped with a little more barbecue sauce. Warmed for about one hour at 350. Received rave reviews.
Pretty good. I'm no expert on brisket but this is definetly a keeper.
AMAZING! I did 5lbs...there were no left overs! Well worth the wait. Very easy meal to cook too. I think I might try it in the crock pot next time
This recipe is excellent. It was fairly easy to make, and it was a big hit with the family. I had a 5 lb brisket and made the sauce the night before for convenience. I followed the directions exactly (taking into consideration the smaller brisket with the cooking time) and opted to use the beer. The brisket turned out very tender and flavorful. I will be making this again for sure!
If you don't go buy the ingredients RIGHT NOW and prepare this then there is something wrong with you. I'm sorry. That's not what I want to say. What I MEANT to say was if you prepare this correctly, eat it, and then have any negative comments about flavor etc. then there is undoubtedly something wrong with you. Sooooo good. Just go. Now. To the market. Go.
We cut back on size and no beer. A dash of liquid smoke - it goes a long way & cooked in crock pot. Thanks for recipe.
Awesome brisket and probably the only way I will make it from now on! My brisket was much smaller so I cut back, but added more beer than called for and cut waaay back on the molasses (we don't care for sweet meat). It cooked absolutely beautifully.
I've made this a couple of times - first exactly as written and the second time with way less molasses but adding 1 T brown sugar. Results were a toss up. Both times I've thought it needs a bit more salt. It's a VERY easy recipe. I used KC masterpiece BBQ sauce. I'll make it again and try other BBQ sauces, etc.
It came out delicious!
Great brisket. I'll use this one again. I was skeptical about using beer for fear it would taste like beer. It did not. It was very rich.
This had great flavor and I’ll make it again. My brisket was smaller, otherwise I didn’t change anything.
Excellent. I made mine without the liquid smoke and molasses(only because I didn't have any) and it was still amazing. I'm making it again this week for Easter Sunday.
This was delicious! Following other reviews, I only added 1/2 a cup of molasses. I rubbed it with the garlic, salt and pepper then put all the ingredients in an oven bag and marinated it overnight. The next day I just took it out of the fridge and slid it in the oven. It was a 7 lb brisket and I cooked it for 6 1/2 hours at 250 degrees. My family loved it, and so did a Texan guest, so I knew it was good! Served it with cole slaw and corn on the cob. Yum! Make sure you follow the instructions for the oven bag.
My first time making a brisket and everyone raves at how good it was. I didn’t change a thing. Nice flavoring. Fork tender. Delicious.
Mig/Zack loved. used 2 1/2 lb, made 1/4 of the sauce recipe, but is still more than necessary. added 2T bourbon instead of beer. Baked 325, 2/1/2 hrs
Delicious!
Wow! Rich sweet, earthy, tangy sauce. The onions are sooo sweet! The brisket-delist!
I prefer a shredded brisket. Cook this as described, freeze it and then reheat it in the crock pot for delicious, easy meal!
This will be my go to recipe for Christmas. I reduced the molasses to 1/2 cup and happy I did. This was a 10lb brisket after I cut off a 6lb slab. (yes it was a brisket, not a piece) I did the beer (alcohol of course cooks off) which I believed aided the marinate to do its function. In @ 12 and out @ 6pm and the internal temp was 160°. It sat for 15 - 20 min. before slicing and serving. It was very tender. (more rare, remove from oven after 5 hrs, but use your thermometer!) The sauce is OUTSTANDING. of course you can tweak it for your taste.
Since it's only two of us, I used a 4lb trimmed brisket. Obviously, I halved the ingredients and let it cook for 5 1/2 hrs. It was excellent!
Had it tonight. so yummy! I froze a bunch in the juices and I think those might be even better!
Delicious, this was the first brisket I made that wasn’t corned or smoked. Excellent, my chicken eating husband even loved it. Will prepare this one again for sure. Side note, I had to make my own molasses as I couldn’t find any, and still yummy!
Used this recipe for a party of 35-40 (mostly South Texans), who didn't think a brisket should be cooked any other way than over indirect heat on the grill. Brisket was incredible!! Everyone complemented on how good it was. Quick prep time and easy recipe, will definitely use again.
No changes and will make again.
The taste is a little too plain for my taste; next time I will add more spices - bay leaves, maybe some celery (will take out stems later, mustard seeds,etc). I used 2 bottles of beer instead of 1. Cooking time was 7 hrs for me, last 30 min I opened the baking pan and turned up heat to brown the top.
Loved this recipe. Did not have the molasses but did not miss it. Oven broke, so cooked in cast iron Dutch oven. (4 lbs.) Cooked for about 6 hours, BBQ sauce is great. Never cooked brisket with beer but will keep on using.
Tender and delicious. Family loved it.
This is a great recipe, great flavor. Lots of juices left over. Next time I will only use 1/2 can of beer and 1 bottle of bbq sauce.
I added 1/3 of a bottle of barbecue sauce and about 1/2 c molasses. We also did not use cider, instead we used a can of beer. It was delicious.
As a brisket newbie, I had my doubts about this, but WOW!!! This is a great recipe with a few adjustments to flavor the meat and decrease the length of cooking in so much liquid. We trimmed the fat off, but piled it and the onions on top during cooking to flavor the meat. Originally, I seasoned it with only salt and paper, then marinated it overnight in beer, molasses, and garlic, and liquid smoke. Then I cooked it for four hours in the marinade. Per the advice of other reviews, I poured off the liquid, added a little beer and liquid smoke to the barbecue sauce, and cooked it for another four hours! Sooooo tender! I thought the taste off the meat itself was a little bland, so I added some Blackstone All Purpose Seasoning after it was cut. Next time, I will rub with the Blackstone after marinating, but prior to cooking. This one’s a keeper and will be something that I bring to group events and holiday celebrations.
pretty good. hey, are we related??? my i.d. is tvanderhider :-)
I loved this brisket it was my first one ever and it turned out great. Lots of sooner fans really enjoyed it for the big game. I am making it again this saturday
Wonderful recipe! The only thing I changed was I put less molasas and I wished I hadn't simply because it wasn't sweet like I expected. I have made several brisket recipes and this one is my favorite.
I used a five pound brisket so I cut all the ingredients in half cane out great.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections