Blackjack Brisket

Very good. I've made it twice, both times using a smaller cut brisket, so I cut everything in half,except the garlic,and only used a quarter cup molasses(my husband's not a sweet person!). The first time I made it, I used the beer and poured the sauce over the meat, but at the end of cooking, the sauce was all watery and bland. I don't know if you are supposed to use a rack in the roasting pan, maybe that would have been different, oh well. So the second time I measured out a quarter cup beer and put it in the sauce mixture and poured the rest of the beer over the meat along with some extra liquid smoke, and put it in the oven without the sauce over it, after about 3 hours I took it out and dumped out the majority of the juice and then covered it with the sauce, put it back in for a couple hours, took it out and sliced it up, put it back in for an hour, and OMG was it good.