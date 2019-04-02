Reuben Pizza
This is a great recipe for Reuben pizza that I got from a friend. If you can't find whole wheat bread dough, I've used white and I've also made my own.
This is a great recipe for Reuben pizza that I got from a friend. If you can't find whole wheat bread dough, I've used white and I've also made my own.
My husband teased me because I made this for him and then sent him back to the store to pick up more ingredients so I could make it again the next day. Even if you are not a serious Reuben fan (which I am NOT) this pizza totally rocks!Read More
Any suggestions on what can be used in placed of thousand Island dressing?Read More
My husband teased me because I made this for him and then sent him back to the store to pick up more ingredients so I could make it again the next day. Even if you are not a serious Reuben fan (which I am NOT) this pizza totally rocks!
I used a refrigerated pizza dough and followed direction on package and sprinkled dry rye bread crumbs on top instead of caraway seeds. This was a super yummy pizza and we will definitely be making it again!
We absolutely loved this. I made it with frozen white pizza dough, sliced Swiss cheese that I just tore into smaller pieces, and I opted for a full-fat Thousand Island dressing as I thought it would be richer and creamier. I sprinkled one half with caraway seeds because I wasn't sure I would like it - I was right; Husband loved it with, I preferred it without. Thanks so much!
My husband and I are big reuben fans. We loved this recipe! My Mother in law wants the recipe. I did make one adjustment, since I make my own pizza dough we added caraway seed to the dough which was a fun crunch in the dough. Definately a "do-over" Thanks!
This is a great recipe using reduced fat crescent rolls as the crust. I make my own thousand island dressing from scratch, other than that I make it as is. I bake my crescent roll crust flat on a greased baking sheet, then let it cool. I spread the dressing over the cooled crust, then add the rest of the ingredients. Cold or warm, it's really SO good either way. The caraway seed is crucial.
Absolutely delicious!! We had this for our mini Super Bowl Party and it was a hit. If you like reubens, you will love this pizza. It is rich, so a little goes a long way. We used ham instead of corned beef, but it was the same concept. We will definitely have this again!
Any suggestions on what can be used in placed of thousand Island dressing?
This was a great use of leftover pastrami. Very delicious. I also made my own dough (Best Bread Mhine recipe on here). I mixed the caraway into the dough as another reviewer suggested. I also added some garlic powder and dried onion flakes to the dough. Turned out excellent. I served it with some spicy homemade refrigerator pickles from the garden as a side.This is a meal my grandfather would call "making something out of nothing".
If you like a reuben sandwich, you will love this recipe. I definitly feel it needs more dressing, but that's my personal taste. A very good pizza!
this sounds very intriguing. as somebody who values the opinions of contributors on this site, I am perturbed when a REVIEW is based on nothing, from nobody. This being said I give this 5 stars to counter the 1 from the D***head who had not tried this recipe. Additionally, it seems ez and quick, always a bonus!
This is the best, most flavorful pizza I've ever eaten--and easy to make! You can, of course, substitute the homemade crust for a store-bought one.
My Family loves this but we use a rye bread dough. anywhere from light rye to dark pumpernickel rye. And for those who find Sauerkraut too tart try sauteing it in a little butter with a small amount of shredded apple before adding it to the pizza.
Haven't made it yet but I know it will be good. My husband and I both like Reuben sandwiches. My only change will be using a Trader Joe's Ciabata flat bread circle. It makes a great pizza and is enough for 2 big eaters with some leftovers.Thanks for an interesting pizza variation. Added review..just made this last night using the Trader Joe's ciabata base and it was delicious. I may have used a little less dressing but that was personal choice. If you like the Rueben sandwich you must try this. It's a keeper.
WOW...this was fantastic!!! I used deli turkey, since I preffer a "Turkey Reuben" and left off the pickles!
We love reuben sandwiches so I figured this one would be a winner in our house. My husband couldn't stop raving about this pizza. I used whole wheat pizza dough and just rolled it out and added all the toppings.....no prebaking. I baked it at 425 degrees for about 12+ minutes. I didn't added the chopped dill pickles because we don't normally have them on our reuben sandwiches. But next time, I might sprinkle some on 1/2 to see if they enhance the pizza. Thanks for a wonderful recipe, Fitzwife.
Really Loved this Pizza! Made my own crust in the breadmaker. I'm not sure I would rinse the sauerkraut as I couldn't even tell it was there. But truely LOVED this. A real Keeper. Thanks for new special touch to pizza!!!
We loved this pizza! Make as is. Christel
Differnt twist on pizza. My husband was not a fan of the pickles, but I thought they were ok. I would make it again when trying to change thing up a bit on the menu.
What a great way to use up leftover corned beef! We loved this pizza. I didn't measure the ingredients, just eye-balled them. I had one loaf of bread dough in the freezer and baked that according to the recipe. Any homemade crust would work well with this recipe. I also topped the pizza in the order given, only using corned beef I made for St. Patrick's day and I didn't rinse the sauerkraut. I wanted the flavoring of the juice, so I drained it and added it. I also had one green onion left in the fridge, so I diced and added it to the mix. I opted not to use the diced pickle since the thousand island dressing had pickles in it. The flavor was indeed that of a Reuben (my favorite sandwich) and a pizza we really enjoyed that I will be making again. Update: 6/15/15 - I made this again and used 'Thousand Island Dressing III' and 'Valentino's Pizza Crust' from AR. Perfect
made my own crust and left off the pickles. Yum!
Excellent idea for left-over sauerkraut from St. Patty's Day! Its really good with a beer, although i would use slightly less dressing and slightly more cheese. I used fat-free Kraft and it was delicious.
Very good and simple to make! My husband loves reubens, I've never even had one, but I might just try one after this pizza. Even our son loved it. Will definitely make again.
I loved this pizza! I used Thousand Island Dressing I from this site. Amazing. A wonderful deviation from the same old pepperoni.
Ye Gads and Little Fishes --- my opinion "UGH"
If you love reubens, you'll love reuben pizza. I like it because it's less messy!
What can be bad about this pizza?? I usually like to add my own flair to recipes, but I followed this to the letter, and it was PERFECT. The caraway seeds were a nice touch, but definitely not necessary, and I did not add the pickles. I really can't find a flaw. Delicious!
So good! Made it just as is and loved it :) Really easy to make too!
Great fun! I love Reubens but had to go gluten free a long time ago. A GF crust and I'm in Reuben heaven. We grill our pizza for an added complexity and that works for these, too.
Really great. Couldn't get corned beef at our small town grocery so I used turkey pastrami and just chopped it up. Used extra 1000 Island like others had suggested and left off the caraway seeds. Definitely will make again.
Excellent recipe.. Wasn't sure if I would even like it, but loved it.. only changes I made was used Kraft 4 cheese blend because I couldn't get any swiss cheese, and I didn't put a pickle on top, next time I will.. Recipe is defiantly a keeper!
It is really tasty. Tastes just like a reuben. I made crust and added caraway seed. I also used more thousand island dressing than it called for.
Wife and I realy liked this. the two of us finished it off in one meal. I use premade dough.
Personally, I didn't care for this. It is not very kid friendly either. Three kids tried it, then opted for PB&J's. I did give it three stars however because the dish is true to it's roots and tastes like a reuben sandwich. It just isn't a taste my family enjoyed.
We used homemade Sauerkraut and Thousand Island Dressing. This pizza was seriously rich and flavorful and we will definitely be making it again!
Fan Freaking Tastic!!! Made this for dinner and the family devoured it.
What you can put on a pizza!!! Simple but great - husband loved it!! Thanks for the idea!
This is a good little recipe. I used a different crust - we like it thin. While I squeezed the sauerkraut I did not rinse it and can't imagine why you would want to. It's that taste that I'm looking for in a reuben. I think the pickle is an important part of the recipe - adds a nice counter point in both taste and texture. As with all pizza recipes, I adjusted amounts to personal taste but the concept and the combination of flavors really worked for us!
If you LOVE a reuben sandwhich, make this pizza! I omit the small chunks of pickle, even though I love them, and don't care for the caraway seed. Either way, it's fantastic!
This pizza was fantastic! I used a prepackaged store brand thin crust and used leftover cabbage instead of saurkraut. The corned beef was from this site - slow cooker corned beef for sandwiches. Thanks for the recipe - will definitely make this again and again!
This is sooooo good. I used white bread dough and a 9 x 13 pizza stone. The crust was super thin a and crunchy. The only slight change I would make is a little more thousand island dressing.
Yum! I made my own dough - pumpernickel style! We don't like 1000 island dressing, so I spread olive oil on the dough and sprinkled with onion and garlic powder. I also mixed Swiss & Mozz for the cheese and used banana peppers instead of pickles.
Made this for a party tonight! It was the hit of the event!! Everyone wanted to know who made the pizza
Awesome pizza (I forgot to use the caraway and it was still good). I used one of the store bought pizza crusts (which was easier and quicker than prebaking one) Also no need to measure the dressing, just cover the crust with as much as you would normally like with a reuben
Great new pizza! We really enjoyed this. I followed the recipe, minus the pickles.
Tasted just like a reuben... on a pizza! mmm :-)
Awsome!! Instead of making and cooking the dough, we just picked up one that was already prepared! Made it so quick and easy!!
This is a hard one to rate for me.... I made it for dinner for my husband and I and our best couple friends one night. The guys really liked it, the girls really didn't.... I won't be making it again, but the guys did polish off the entire pizza, so I just don't know...
I am giving this Pizza 1 star only because only 1 person cared for this pizza in the family. We love Reuben sandwiches so I was willing to give this a try. I will never make it again. I did nothing extra to the recipe I followed instructions.
Made this for dinner tonite and it was excellent!!!!
A fantastic recipe. We were a little skeptical at first, but it was so delicious. Would def. make again. PS - substituted turkey for corned beef
This was really dfifferent than our normal Friday night pizza. Everybody loved it, though my husband said to skip the caraway seeds next time.
First off, if this wasn't included in an AR e-mail I would have never known about Reuben Pizza but I was immediately intrigued. I used Jay's Signature Pizza crust from this site. I like my sauerkraut less tart than right out of the package so I always put it in a saucepan with water just to cover, add tbsp of butter or margarine and a tsp of sugar and simmer 45 mins to an hour, which I did while the dough was rising. Didn't use the caraway seed (not a big fan) or pickles. 2 out of 3 of us LOVED IT. The third not much of a reuben fan. Will be making this again, probably for Super Bowl.
I haven't really tried the recipe as yet, but it sounds as if it would be deserving of 4 stars or more. I was wondering if anyone had considered subbing chopped sauerkraut in place of the dills.
I hate sauerkraut, but this was by far the best pizza I've ever made. Definitively one to try.
Loved it!
Oh baby! This pizza is fantastic.
Made this last night for supper. We all loved it. We love Reubens, so I thought I would give it a try!! Will make this again!!
We absoutely love reubens in my home, but this did not work for us. I have tried reuben casseroles, reuben dips, reuben appetizers, and all were good. I don't know why this didn't appeal to us as well. Thanks for letting us give it a try!
My husband loved this! I'm not a huge fan of reubens well to be honest I do not like reubens at all, and this proved to be good which is a very strong word for me to use. I will definitely make this again! :)
Never had a Reuben pizza so didn't know exactly what to expect. I found a whole wheat prepared pizza crust so used that instead of bread dough. We used olive oil with a little garlic powder & onion powder replacing the Thousand Island dressing (don't like) that others suggested. This wasn't so bad, but will try again with a different "sauce". We're going to put dijon mustard w/horseradish in because it needed a "kick" & that is what we put on our Reubens. It is a nice change from sausage & mushroom or chicken pizzas.
This was sooo good. I used a refrigerated pizza dough (Pillsbury) and sprinkled w/ caraway seed before baking. I baked the crust for 8 min. before adding toppings so it would be crispier. I had leftover actual corned beef brisket so diced that and used it instead of deli corned beef. Also used Frank's sweet sauerkraut instead of regular. It was OUT OF THIS WORLD delicious. We will be making this again!
We LOVE Reuben sandwiches so this was really good. Being lazy, I made it even easier by skipping the bread dough and using one of those pre-made pizza crusts and cooking it according to the directions on the pkg. Easy and very yummy!
Not quite a 5 star recipe. It's really good, don't get me wrong... but it's not great. Haven't experimented around to figure out what is missing to make it top notch.
This was awesome! I did change a few things...first of all I used an already prepared thin pizza crust, just because I wanted to make something quick and easy. (that was just okay, but I'm sure if I had used actual dough it would have been much better) Since I had single serviing crusts, I pretty much eyeballed everything, but next time will go a little heavier on the thousand island. I couldn't find corned beef at my grocery store, so instead used beef cotto salami. The carraway seeds were the perfect finishing touch to make this pizza taste like an actual reuben sandwich! My husband loved it too, and he has never even had a reuben sandwich before. I would say that what I made was 4 four stars, but with the right ingredients this is easily a 5 star meal.
So good! I didn't add the caraway seeds, but still a great recipe!
I made rye bread dough in my machine and used that for the crust--very good!
Took this to a New Year's Eve party; it was a huge hit! Couldn't find corned beef, substituted roast beef cured, and used a pre-baked whole wheat pizza crust. Made a 2" circular cut and then cut bite-sized pieces! Continued to the center. I probably used more than listed dressing and swiss cheese. Extremely tasty if you are a reuben lover!
I love reubens and I love pizza. Need I say more? This was an excellent idea!
The family loved it!
Very Good! Love Reubens and this was done great. Just right. I layered 2 or 3 layers of the ingregients. . . .
This is a very tasty pizza. Several people said it sounded terrible before I made it but after they tried a piece, they kept coming back for more. :)
Very good. Nice change from the sandwich
Fantastic and so easy. Everyone loved it
Made with Pillsbury refrigerated pizza dough for Bunco night - rave reviews from everyone!
Love this pizza, it is delicious, different, and easy. Have made it using pre-made crust and also with our own rye and whole wheat crust before. Can make your own thousand island too- awesome! Have done it on the grill and it's amazing.
Turned out wonderful.
We loved this recipe! very easy to make
Yummy!
YUM!!! That's all I have to say!
This pizza was great and a big hit with my family Christmas Eve. I had tried a reuben pizza at one of the Disney World Hotels, so I came home and looked on Allrecipes and there it was. Wonderful!
Loved this Pizza recipe. I undercooked the pizza dough by 5 minutes as we sauted the saurkraut and corned beef to put a crisp on both ingredients. Didn't have Thousand Island dressing, so we used Russian dressing. Plenty of Swiss cheese melted in top to make Pizza Perfection. Enjoy!
Made this just as shown except I was a little heavy on all the ingredients as I love a heavy Reuben. It was delicious, my wife loved it, and I will definitely be making this again. Thanks!
Great pizza. I have made it with both refrigerated dough and already baked store bought dough. The caraway seeds and some crumbled up rye bread is a good addition.
This is a fabulous recipe. I happen to love Reuben sandwiches so I thought I would give it a try. I did change it slightly; I didn't want to make a huge pizza for one so I used a mini Boboli crust, cut the initial baking time to 10 minutes since it was pre-cooked. I then followed the recipe completely....what can I saw but YUM!!!!
A big wow on this one. I love reubens, and this was just like a reuben. I skipped the caraway seeds ( I don't like them) and dropped more 1000 Island on (I love it on reubens) and totally enjoyed this. As a side note, I made this a personal pizza day. 3 9" pie plates, each with a third of a prepared pizza dough. One pizza was reuben, one was bbq chicken (had leftovers) and one was pepperoni/onion. All gone after the four of us finished. LOL. Hope we have some leftover souvlaki tomorrow. I have an urge for Greek pizza now.
Wow this recipe is a super delicious, gotta love anything in pizza form, Rueben. I followed directions to the proverbial T and got an awesome crispy crust, not soggy and yet not dry Reuben pizza that I’m going to have to fight myself not to make a weekly staple.
Loved this recipe! Extremely easy. I did not put the pickles on though nor did I use caraway seeds. Not a fan of them. But the pizza is fantastic and I will make it again!
Made this for a family New Year's Eve get-together. I've never been a fan of Reubens but EVERYONE thought this was terrific. They even enjoyed eating the leftovers cold.
I loved it! Easy to make and very yummy! It was a nice change for pizza. Thanks!
great pizza, would make anytime.
It was a party in my mouth with all those perfectly balanced flavors! I just used a 10 oz. Boboli whole wheat pizza crust to make it easier, and a little less than 1/2 cup of dressing was the perfect amount for it. Not too rich...just right. I also took the advice of others and only squeezed out the liquid from the sauerkraut and didn't rinse because I love its briny, sour flavor. Didn't have caraway, but we always have to sprinkle red pepper flake on top for a touch of heat. My husband was not really looking forward to this, but was amazed at how delicious it was!! I've had this type of pizza at a restaurant in my small hometown, but have yet to find it anywhere I've moved to since...so thank you for the recipe! It's hands down my favorite pizza EVER!
This was wonderful. I love Reuben's and this pizza was a fantastic idea! Used a store bought prebaked thin crust. Also made my own corned beef brisket using slow cooker corned beef for sandwiches from this site. Made exactly as directed... however just kind of eyeballed the topping amounts. Caraway seeds are a must. Next time I think I will put the pickles on and then bake rather than after it's baked. We will make this again for sure!
This was just ok in my opinion. I love reuben sandwiches and thought I would love this too, but it was forgettable. I don't see a way of making it better, so I just won't be making it again.
I did not care for this. I'd cancel the star if I could.
Made home made whole wheat pizza dough. Baked on cookie sheet for 15 minutes at 375 degrees then added toppings and baked additional 10 minutes. Also used home made Thousand Island dressing. Delicious pizza!
I thought I invented this! we made this a few years ago, this recipe looks about right. The only recommendations/tweaks I have is to Use leftover St. paddy's brisket if you have it instead of the deli Corned Beef. Also I used rye flour to make the crust and skipped the Caraway seeds. It was outstanding if you are a Reuben lover like me.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections