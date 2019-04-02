Reuben Pizza

It was a party in my mouth with all those perfectly balanced flavors! I just used a 10 oz. Boboli whole wheat pizza crust to make it easier, and a little less than 1/2 cup of dressing was the perfect amount for it. Not too rich...just right. I also took the advice of others and only squeezed out the liquid from the sauerkraut and didn't rinse because I love its briny, sour flavor. Didn't have caraway, but we always have to sprinkle red pepper flake on top for a touch of heat. My husband was not really looking forward to this, but was amazed at how delicious it was!! I've had this type of pizza at a restaurant in my small hometown, but have yet to find it anywhere I've moved to since...so thank you for the recipe! It's hands down my favorite pizza EVER!