Reuben Pizza

120 Ratings
  • 5 83
  • 4 24
  • 3 9
  • 2 0
  • 1 4

This is a great recipe for Reuben pizza that I got from a friend. If you can't find whole wheat bread dough, I've used white and I've also made my own.

By FITZWIFE

Gallery
13 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a large pizza pan.

    Advertisement

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll bread dough out into a large circle about 18-inches in diameter; transfer to the prepared pizza pan. Build up the edges, and prick the center all over with a fork so it doesn't form a dome when baking.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden.

  • Spread 1/2 of the salad dressing over hot crust. Sprinkle with 1/2 of the Swiss cheese. Arrange corned beef on top of cheese, then drizzle with remaining salad dressing. Top with sauerkraut and remaining Swiss cheese. Sprinkle with caraway seed.

  • Bake for another 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until cheese melts and toppings are heated through. Sprinkle with chopped pickle. Let stand for 5 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 11.6g; carbohydrates 6.4g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 44mg; sodium 697.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/24/2022