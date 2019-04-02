Sweet 'n' Hot Glazed Salmon

4.4
196 Ratings
  • 5 129
  • 4 44
  • 3 15
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

Try this one! This recipe is by far the best complement for salmon. Not only is this recipe delicious, it has the added bonus of being an very healthy dish. Great for dinner parties, paired with rice pilaf, green beans, and salad.

Recipe by ZBUGG11

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
12 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
42 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat your oven's broiler, and grease a broiling pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, mix together the apricot nectar, dried apricots, honey, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, cinnamon and cayenne. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer for about 20 minutes, or until reduced by about half. Stir occasionally to prevent burning. Remove 1/4 cup of the glaze for basting, and set the remaining aside.

  • Place the salmon filet on the greased broiling pan, and brush with glaze. Broil 3 inches from the heat for 8 to 12 minutes, or until salmon flakes easily with a fork. Gently turn over once during cooking, and baste frequently during the last 4 minutes. Serve with remaining glaze.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 18.2g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 50.3mg; sodium 320.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022