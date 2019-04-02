Sweet 'n' Hot Glazed Salmon

I liked this - but I found it to be rather mild - and I was hoping for it to be Hot as it claims to be in the recipe title - if I make this again I will double the amount of pepper called for and i will probably use red chili powder and some cumin if necessary. I read some other reviews that said they also like it with chicken and tofu... I'd like to try this with that as well... also, I used apricot jam in place of the nectar, dried apricots and honey - it was already sweet and chunky and it's cheaper too. thanks for the recipe.