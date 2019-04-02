Sweet 'n' Hot Glazed Salmon

Try this one! This recipe is by far the best complement for salmon. Not only is this recipe delicious, it has the added bonus of being an very healthy dish. Great for dinner parties, paired with rice pilaf, green beans, and salad.
Great recipe! I substituted 1 cup apricot jam and 1/2 cup water for the nectar and dried apricots and 1 tsp ground ginger for the fresh. I only used half the glaze on the salmon and used the rest on boneless chicken breasts that I cooked on the grill. Both got rave reviews from my husband! Plan to try it on pork chops next. Definitely a keeper!
Great recipe! I substituted 1 cup apricot jam and 1/2 cup water for the nectar and dried apricots and 1 tsp ground ginger for the fresh. I only used half the glaze on the salmon and used the rest on boneless chicken breasts that I cooked on the grill. Both got rave reviews from my husband! Plan to try it on pork chops next. Definitely a keeper!
Made this first in 2004 (I always make notes on my recipes :) and followed the directions exactly --- and loved it. Just made it again last night. Rather than broil/baste, I decided to pour all the sauce on the filets (which I had in a small baking dish) and bake for about 20 minutes. Less fuss - and just as great.
This recipe was fantastic. Very quick and easy. I didn't have cayenne pepper so I used dried red chili peppers instead. The cinnamon and peppers really compliment the apricots. Will definitely make this again, maybe using chicken next time. Thanks for a great recipe!
Loved this salmon recipe! I didn't have any apricot nector or dried apricots in the house (and didn't feel like running to the store again), but I did have chunky apricot preserves...I used about a cup of the preserves and a cup of water and omitted the honey (because of the sugar in the preserves)...it worked! It was delishhhh! Definite keeper! Thank you!
Very good! sauce was also very good on broiled tofu. Looks very impressive without a lot of effort.
Oh my! I couldn't stop eating this salmon! It was so good! I made a few changes according to what I had on hand. Instead of Apricot nectar, I used about a half cup of preserves and a half cup of water. I used more dried apricots, about 3/4 of a cup, chopped. I only had dried ginger and garlic, and used about 1/4 tsp. of ginger and 1/2 tsp. of garlic powder. The flavor was amazing! All my kids ate it without any complaints (and two can tend to be picky about salmon.) I did have to watch it under the broiler though. After broiling for about 10 minutes, I baked it for another 10 on 350 since the rest of my dinner wasn't yet done. Thanks so much!
I tried this recipe over the Memorial Day weekend. My teenager asked me to use peach nectar instead of the apricots. It was delicious. It presented and tasted like an entree that I'd order on a cruise ship! My son has a very discriminating palatte and he devoured most of the salmon. This recipe is a keeper. I think I'll try it with chicken wings next time.
This salmon is beyond delicious! I too used 1 cup apricot preserves and 1/2 cup water in lieu of the apricot nectar & dried apricots. I also omitted the honey since the preserves are sweet enough on their own. The glaze is delicious and would also be great on chicken. This for sure is my favorite salmon recipe.
I made this last night and it was so easy and very tasty. I didn't have fresh ginger, so I used ground. I also used a jar of apricot preserves in place of the nectar/dried. I will definitely keep using this recipe.
This was amazing! I made it two nights in a row because the family requested it. The key (for us) was making sure the fish was broiled enough to cause the sugar to harden...the crust was enough to make you wanna overeat for days.
Here's a tip: you can use 3/4 cup apricot preserves and 1/4 cup water instead of the apricot nectar, dried apricots and water, keeping all the other ingredients the same, then just heat everything in the microwave for a minute or so. No need to simmer it on the stove for 20 minutes. Also, I just poured all the sauce over my salmon fillets (I had 2 big fillets totaling a little over a pound) in a foil lined pan, then baked them at 375 for 15 minutes. Turned out very yummy and the extra sauce in the pan is great over rice!
Had this for dinner last night and it was wonderful! Substituted a little more than 1/2 cup Apricot Jam (couldn't find Apricot Nectar)and omitted the dried apricots. Everything else followed to a 'T' and it was delicious! Will definitely make this again.
I couldn't find apricot nectar so I tried a little agave nectar and a sploosh of Cabo Wabo instead. Used lemon-infused flavored soy, a little lime juice, bit 'o lemon zest. Sliced up a fresh cayenne pepper and a jalapeño pepper. That was my favorite part: crunchy broiled peppers YUM! Oh also I rubbed the fish with some Fiesta brand mesquite seasoning before covering it with the glaze to get just a little more boost outta that sweet/salty contrast. I'd say success. These reviews are old!
Loved the flavor of this recipe. Broiling took way too long so next time I will just bake it. My family loved the sauce and suggested doubling it next time. I've made this recipe using pork as well and it was just as good. Definitely a keeper at my house!
Outstanding salmon recipe! Though not a big fan of apricots I made this recipe as-written, and it's now our favorite salmon glaze to use. The sauce by itself struck me as being somewhere between an Asian glaze and a thin jam, having similarities of each while not completely being either. Sampling with a tasting spoon I was skeptical at first, but once it was paired with the salmon and broiled, the combined flavor profile was absolutely amazing! So fast and simple, but a perfect dish for entertaining guests with. We cook it hot and fast beneath the broiler as described, and the salmon comes out moist, rich and satisfying. (I pair with Teriyaki noodles and steamed asparagus for a perfect meal.)
I have made this several times before and always loved it but this is the first time I made it with the apricot preserves instead of the nectar/dried pieces. It was AMAZING and sooo easy! I did add water because of other reviews but it was not necessary! I did add a little extra cayenne to counteract the sweetness- DELICIOUS- even non-fish lovers loved it!
D E L I C I O U S! I've been searching for the right salmon glaze and THIS IS IT! I omitted the cayenne pepper since we don't enjoy the fire it gives off. I slightly increased the ginger instead. I only had a tablespoon of apricot preserves in the fridge so I mixed that with raspberry preserves, increased the dried apricots and added some raisins. IT WAS A BIG HIT and there are no leftovers. YUMMMYYY! Served it with a dried cranberry-almond-cilantro rice pilaf and fresh broccoli. It's official......I'm a GOURMET COOK!
My results were good, despite deviation: very sweet, but very tasty sauce (ued homemade peach jam). I did omit the honey... Also, used sockey salmon (not so hot--a bit fishy). However, I gave this four stars, as I know it would turn out very well as directed! SAuce (even as prepared) really is delish.
I replaced the apricot nectar with 1 c. apricot preserves mixed with ½ c. water and omitted almost all the honey since the preserves had plenty of sweetness to them. I used close to ½ T. dried ginger instead of fresh and used pre-minced garlic to save time. Next time, I will cook as directed and just give the fish one final basting right before it comes out of the oven. Hubby loved this recipe, so I'll definitely be making it again!
Best salmon I've ever had!! I did alter the recipe a bit (most of it was by accident though). I used Papaya nectar b/c I couldn't find apricot nectar in the store. I used nutmeg by accident thinking it was ginger. I then went back in and added the ginger also. I used DRIED minced garlic instead of fresh garlic but I used too much. I had to remove some. After all these mixups it still was DELICIOUS, finger licking and I can't wait to make it again :) Thanks for the recipe!
I am having a hard time rating this recipe due to the fact that my family and I have never really cared for Salmon. This was by far the best salmon I have ever had....having said that I still didn't really care for it. But I also shared some with friends and they all raved about it saying it was the best they had ever had .... not being a salmon eater I took their word for it! They all said they would give this five stars. Thank you so much for sharing the recipe, I am sure that if I liked salmon I would have loved it!
I made this recipe with some modifications - I used apricot preserves as others have done and omitted the honey because the added sweetness wasn't necessary. I omitted the dried apricots and used ground ginger instead of fresh. Also, due to time constraints I just fried the fish instead of broiling it. Came out great, very sweet - but good. I'll definitely make this again.
This was so delicious! The knife work was a little labor intensive but it was worth it. I used apricot preserves and it worked great! Served with veggies and rice. MMMMMM I cannot wait to make it again!
Somehow I missed the part about boiling all the ingredients! I just threw all the ingredients into a zip lock & marinated the salmon in it for a couple hours & grilled it. It has received rave reviews both times I have made it. Until this recipe, I always cooked salmon with only lemon pepper because I always thougt the lovely taste of salmon should not be covered up. I, too saved some marinade & used it the next night on lamb. I think it is good on any meat. All the different flavors are detectable on the finished product. I am making it again this weekend!
This is a very good and very easy recipe for salmon. As far as changes to recipe, I didn't have the apricot nectar on hand, so I pureed a small can of apricots and used that in place of the dried apricots & nectar. My husband liked this recipe and so did I. Thanks for posting.
I have tried multiple salmon recipes and this is my favorite for a sweeter salmon recipe. Apricot nectar is hard to find, but apricot preserves works just as well. I did not have dried apricots on hand and though I think the chunks would have added appeal, the flavor was not compromised without them.
This recipe was very easy to make. I used someone elses suggestion of using 1 cup apricot jam and 1/2 cup water for the nectar and dried apricots and used the fresh ginger. This is truly a phenomenal recipe!!!
Love it. My new favorite recipe. I used the glaze on chicken instead and it was delicious. Made glaze according to recipe except I used regular soy sauce instead of low-sodium soy sauce. Delicious! It would be great on pork as well. This will definitely be made again and again. The whole family loved it, including the picky people.
This was so awesome!! I had 1 1/2 pounds of salmon so I just doubled the recipe, but used only 2 cups apricot preserves because it was sweet enough. Other than that, didn't change a thing & it was possibly the best tasting salmon I've ever had!! I will definitely be making this one again & again!!
This was a really, really good recipe. I didnt have fresh ginger or garlic on hand, so I used jarred. I dont think my reduction was as "glazy" as it should be, but nonetheless, it was really good. My smoke alarm did go off and I had a sleeping baby, so I decided to take it out after 7 minutes of broiling and baking it for another 10. I think next time I will skip the broiling altogether and just bake it for 20-25 min at 400, as a review suggested. If you like things spicy, add a bit more pepper. I also hope to try this with some chipotle chile powder to see if the taste is any difference.
The apricots were less "chunky" than I thought they'd be after reducing the sauce. Good balance of sweet and spicy. I baked my salmon at 400F for 20-25 minutes (no turning) to cook it along with some roasted veggies and the glaze still browned up nicely.
I reduced the sauce and then poured about half over the salmon, then baked at 350 for 30 minutes. The result was a fantastically moist, sweet, spicy salmon filet. I served it with the extra glaze/sauce on the side. Fantastic!
AMAZING. I couldn't find Apricot Nectar, so I used a small portion of orange mango juice i had on hand with a generous amount of apricot fruit spread. the results were perfect, and the organic turkish apricots we used didnt hurt either. I would consider adding a half of a chopped up hot pepper to give the hot side a little more zing, but otherwise, i would say this is a perfect recipe.
This is OMG Good, I served it over Basmati Rice Pilaf with Apricots and my family thought it was all one recipe. Needless to say there was no left overs. The only change I made to the recipe is that I double the glaze recipe so I would have enough to drizzle over the rice. The sweetness and the spiciness in the glaze it perfect and complement each other perfectly.
I omitted the honey and used apricot preserves instead of apricot nectar (not sure where I would get apricot nectar). I really like the flavor of the glaze and I like the mix of the cayenne pepper. It adds a kick.
This is such an exotic tasting dish; that's both its strenth and its weakness. I am very open-minded when it comes to seasoning, but my palate was a bit stumped by this...both piqued and confused. I think I may have added too much cinnamon and too much ginger (I rarely measure with spoons and cups anymore, just kinda eyeball it), so it may be my fault. Regardless, although I'm glad I experienced this dish, I probably will not make again.
This is so yummy. My entire family LOVED it, including my 12 year old son who gobbled up every last bite and was upset there was none left. I used sugar free apricot jam and 1/2 cup water as other suggested instead of apricot nectar and dried apricots, this was an amazing recipe and i'm glad I found it, thanks for sharing!
Every time I make Salmon I check out my recipes and so often revert to this one. Always want to try something new and have but this is so delicious. Absolutley Great! Never used Apricot nector for never have on hand, so substitute apricot jam instead. Don't skip on the cayenne, makes the sweet and hot mix just perfect. My husband who doesn't like "spicey" dishes love this. About to make it yet again. Signed on just to review it because as usual I could not find anything else that makes it as this does.
Not bad but a little to sweet but over all it beats microwave dinners so cant complain.... i rated it a 4 enjoy everyone
This is an easy and tasty dish. The salmon came out wonderfully, and I served it over white rice to soak up the remaining glaze. I kept the broiler temperature at about 375 degrees. Thanks for the contribution!
Thumbs Up, tastebud tantelizing an simple!! Used apricot preserves/apple jelly, omitted dried apricots, nectar and honey. Also added a few shakes of red pepper flakes. Fresh garlic and fresh ginger essential. Baked 375 for 15-20 min., then broiled 3 min. for more browning. Moist and so flavorful!
Glaze has a wonderful flavor and keeps the salmon moist. I used preserves instead of dried fruit and nectar. Worked great. However, my broiler and I do not get along, and it came out slightly burned on top and not cooked through!
I specially went to buy the apricot nectar for this recipe as it had been lying in my recipe box for a long time. Absolutely worth the effort .....turned out fantastic. We ate it with armenian rice pilaf and snappy green beans from the site and dinner was spectacular. Thanks a lot for a fabulous recipe!
I wanted so badly to like this dish. I did not add the dried apricots and used preserves instead of nectar as many of you suggested. Very disappointed. Maybe I did something wrong. I was just ok and I would not likely make it again.
This recipe was GREAT!!! The only thing I changed was I doubled the amount of cayenne pepper. I prefer the extra kick. Will definately make again. Thanks!! (I agree that the pan should be foil lined as the mixture caramelizes and can be VERY difficult to remove!!)
I made this salmon last night for supper and the end result was really good. I didn't rate it 5 stars for a few reasons: I didn't find the sauce "hot" enough (a little more cayenne next time), the cooking time was a bit off (we cooked for about 4 minutes longer than the max. time in the recipe) and lastly, if you like the taste of fish, this dish probably isn't for you as the flavour of the sauce really overpowers the salmon. We will make this dish again in all liklihood, but with a few minor changes.
UPDATE: I've been making this for years now and have a few tips: (1) definitely line your pan with foil as it is very messy; (2) I triple the sauce and freeze in 1 cup amounts in freezer bags. Sure makes for a lot less work when I go to make it again, AND I use up all the ingredients on the spot! If I had been alone I would have licked the plate!!!
You can't go wrong with this recipe. I did alter it quite a bit by using apricot jam instead of the fruit and nectar. I also added some grated lemon peel and a scant teaspoon of prepared horseradish and increased the soy sauce to taste. Using apricot perserves, the 2 teaspoons of honey was a little too sweet for my liking. Next time I might even skip the honey altogether. Anyway, at this point I felt the glaze needed an extra layer of flavor, so I added a splash of sesame oil. That did it! I put the salmon in a glass dish, poured 1/2 the sauce over it, backed it for 15 minutes, turned it and baked it for 14 minutes longer.I served the remaining sauce on the side. Delish!!
A great recipe and easy to make too. I only had 1 cup of apricot nectar, so I made the rest of the 1 1/2 cups up with apple juice. The rest of the recipe I kept as is. I also used the same glaze for tofu to accommodate our mixed family. The tofu was out of this world - the best I have ever had. What I did was dredged slices of tofu (about 1/2 inch or maybe a little less) in cornstarch. Then I sauteed them in a little bit of vegetable oil. a few minutes on each side until golden. Then I added a little of the glaze, and cooked it for a few more minutes. Vegetarian heaven! The only thing I will do differently next time is add more cayenne, as the hot was really not that evident (and I don't really like too much hot). Thanks for a great recipe that suits our whole family!
This glazed salmon was ok, but it was probably mostly my taste and my cooking. I ended up trying to bake the salmon instead of broiling and seemed to work out fine. I think I just wasn't a fan of the dried apricots. If I try this recipe again I might use something else in place of the dried apricots like the other reviewers did. My boyfriend actually did seem to like it, but he eats pretty much everything.
***COMPANY WORTHY*** My husband could not stop raving about this recipe. I used apricot jelly instead of the nectar and I chopped some canned apricots instead of the dried. After I topped the salmon with the apricot glaze, I baked it at 375 degrees for 18 minutes - - PERFECT! Add more cayenne if you like things a bit more spicy. Oh, and line your baking pan with foil for easier clean-up. This was a fantastic recipe, Zbugg11!
I'm sorry, but this was not good. The glaze seemed too strong for salmon. It's probably better on chicken or pork. We ended up throwing the salmon away. No biggie though, the salmon was on sale and at least I tried it.
This was easy to make and delicious both nights we had it. I also used apricot jelly instead of nectar and omitted the dried fruit. We grilled the salmon the first time we made it and broiled the fish for just a minute before serving. I covered the remaining (uncooked) salmon we had with the leftover glaze and let it marinate overnight wrapped in foil. We baked it in the oven at 350 degrees the next night and was amazing. I have also tried to make the glaze with pineapple jelly, it was good but not as good, we are going to try peach jelly next time.
I reduced this recipe down to a single serving (4 oz fish), so eyeballed all of the measurements. I substituted apricot jam for dried apricots, dried ginger for fresh, and garlic powder for cloves. The recipe was delicious and didn’t overwhelm the fish. It was pretty good broiled, but I think this recipe would best compliment grilled salmon.
The glaze was very good, a little spicy for my preteen daughter but the rest of us loved it. My only trouble was getting the salmon to cook evenly, next time I will put on two separate baking dishes, one with thicker pieces, one with the thinner fillets.
Fabulous! Delicious and beautiful. You could proudly serve this to company. Fiance and I loved this--will definitely make again. I followed the recipe exactly--found the apricot nectar in the organic section of our grocery store.
WOW, this is the best salmon recipe I have ever tried! I didn't have apricot nectar or dried apricots, so I pured a can I had on hand. I over did the cin, but it still turned out fantastic, will make again and again!!!
YUM!!! I made some modifications to this recipe, to the point where it's not exactly the same recipe, but I wanted to give credit for getting me on the right track. Basically, I omitted the apricot nectar and the dried apricots and the cinnamon, and kept everything else as is. The smell of the marinade as it was cooking was overpowering, and I thought t might be too much, but paired with the fish it's perfect. Keep a watchful eye, however - the glaze baked onto my foil-lined sheet and set off my fire alarm. Yikes!
I liked this - but I found it to be rather mild - and I was hoping for it to be Hot as it claims to be in the recipe title - if I make this again I will double the amount of pepper called for and i will probably use red chili powder and some cumin if necessary. I read some other reviews that said they also like it with chicken and tofu... I'd like to try this with that as well... also, I used apricot jam in place of the nectar, dried apricots and honey - it was already sweet and chunky and it's cheaper too. thanks for the recipe.
This was delicious! I did tweak the recipe subbing apricot jam with about 1/3 cup water in place of the nectar and apricots. I also only used 1 teaspoon of honey; the full amount would have been way too sweet. I might omit it next time, but it did add a very subtle flavor. Served over the salmon with fresh rough-chopped cashews. (It would be great as a glaze for the cashews alone).
Really nice and easy recipe. I think that I did not cook down the sauce enough, but it was Fabulous with white rice !! I added more cayenne as others recommended and the kids thought it was spicy, mom thought it was great, and I thought it needed more. All in all a defininte Do-again, next time I'll try it on the grill !!
My husband enjoyed this recipe for salmon. I thought the glaze had a strong ginger taste (I will use less the next time I make it.) I would recommend this recipe. I doubled the glaze so that I could freeze 1/2. I also found the apricot nector with the produce section (near the organic section.)
