Authentic Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

I'm not from the southeast, so I have nothing to compare these to in terms of authenticity. However, I thought they were delicious. I used the ingredients in the recipe exactly except I didn't have sage, and I added some salt at the end. Also, I used chicken sausage. Can anyone from the south tell me how much using pork changes the flavor? I might use it for flavor next time and keep the chunks big so that I can move them to the side. One reviewer said her pan scorched. Mine would've too if I hadn't added additional water. I know from a lifetime of making pinto beans that you must monitor the water level of the beans unless you have the measurements to your recipe down and have mastered it on your stove. My parents never liked to measure, so they always had a pot of boiling water next to their pot of boiling beans to add if the beans got too dry. Several reviewers said they used canned beans because they have bad luck with beans, so I thought I would add some tips. My mom always said to add salt the last 10-15 minutes before the beans are done because if you add it sooner the beans might not soften. Also, use fresh beans. With pinto beans, the lighter the beans the fresher they are. I am sure there is a rule of thumb for red beans. Make sure you sort the beans too! If not, you might end up with bad tasting beans or rocks!