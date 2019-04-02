Mushrooms with a Soy Sauce Glaze

Rating: 4.77 stars
954 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 783
  • 4 star values: 129
  • 3 star values: 36
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 1

Serve this tasty side with pork chops, steak, or salmon! Serve over the meat of your choice.

By STEVEANDANGELA

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the butter in skillet over medium heat; add the mushrooms; cook and stir until the mushrooms have softened and released their liquid, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic; continue to cook and stir for 1 minute. Pour in the soy sauce; cook the mushrooms in the soy sauce until the liquid has evaporated, about 4 minutes.

Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 5.4g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 386.9mg. Full Nutrition
India520
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2009
I have tried just about every single mushroom recipe in this website and this one by far blows all of them out the box!! I loved it so much that I ate the whole thing almost by myself. My daughter doesn't even like mushrooms and was fighting with me for some more. I just returned from the supermarket with 4 more packs of mushrooms just so I can make this again. If I could give this recipe 10 stars, I certainly would. No need to change a thing, PERFECT AS IS!!!! Thank you soooooooooo much for an easy, quick, healthy and delicious recipe. This has officially become a staple in my recipe box! Read More
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
08/03/2009
Can't have a great steak without sauteed mushrooms, and while I have my favorite way of seasoning them, this was a nice change. Had to sneak in the soy sauce, since hubs had told me he wouldn't like it, but after eating them he said he was pleasantly surprised. The secret, I think, is not to go overboard with the soy sauce! I loved 'em, and they were perfect with our grilled steaks! Read More
Essayons75
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2009
Dang! This is the best, great, simple recipe for shrooms! What I really like about this recipe is that the poster gave approximate times for cooking them, "until the mushroom sweat, about 5 minutes." This makes this recipe perfect everytime. Read More
FoodieMama
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2009
Ive been making shrooms just like this for years. When I want a bit of a change, I add some heavy cream and fresh thyme to this recipe, reduce and drool. So good on anything! Read More
Crystal S
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2013
Nice change of pace from regular sautéed mushrooms. Didn't change a thing and the recipe didn't need it. Wonderful as is though a note of caution: When the recipe calls for 2 tsps, it means 2 tsps and no more.... Adding to much soy sauce will ruin the flavor of these delectable fungi! Enjoy! Read More
wendynik
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2009
Fantastic these are the best fried mushrooms I have ever had. I cut the mushrooms into larger size slices otherwise followed the recipe exactly. I didn't think it needed any more soy sauce. Read More
Fa6ami86
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2009
it was really good.. i added more soya sauce like the others suggested and i cooked it for a while longer turned out yummier Read More
House of Aqua
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2011
This is an excellent, simple, yet flavorful recipe. We often make fresh mushrooms a side for dinner and these were great. Read More
threelittledarlings
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2009
I have been making this recipe for years now. Just made it up did not know of this recipe. My family loves it with bar'q steak. It is a staple recipe in our house especially in the summer months. Read More
