Seafood Sandwich
This awesome sandwich is reminiscent of the famous Maine Lobster Roll, and made with ingredients that are easy to find.
I liked this a lot. It's the closest thing I can get to a Maine lobster roll. You do need to let the flavors blend though.Read More
Try a crab(imitation or fresh)with shredded lettuce,mayo,and scallions on a 3-4oz.cresant roll topped w/shredded monterrey jack cheese.Heat @ 325 untill cheese melts.Read More
Leftover lobster would certainly be a lot better in this recipe, but when we have lobster, there are no leftovers. My kids and hubby really like imitation crab meat so this was definitely a treat for them and it did taste very much like the Lobster Rolls we had up in Boston last summer. Very good Erin!
An incredibly easy and fairly inexpensive recipie. An excellent way to use up your leftover mock crab from making sushi and so forth. The Old Bay seasoning is a must; if you don't have any, pick some up, as it is invaluable when cooking seafood.
WOW! I cannot believe how delicious and flavourful these simple ingredients become! Like a previous reviewer said, you MUST allow for the flavours to mingle (I left it in the fridge overnight). It is wonderful on any bread; I love it on a fresh croissant. Thank-you for this recipe! My search for delicious seafood salad is over!
This was surprisingly good! I made it only to use a package of imitation crab that had been lingering in the freezer for too long, but I'd make it again. My in-laws live in Maine so I've enjoyed many lobster rolls over the years. This is a far cry from the real thing, but it's an enjoyable sandwich in its own right.
These sandwiches were SOOO Yummy! I used less mayo, more lemon juice and more red onions out of personal preference. Then I used fresh sub rolls from the bakery instead of hot dog buns. SOO Delicious!
This was interesting. I was expecting more flavor, but it was pretty good.
I enjoyed it. My husband hated it. What are you gonna do? I added some celery to it for more crunch and some garlic powder for more flavor. It's no lobster roll, but I thought it was a very tasty meal.
This was a easy and quick to fix recipe. It was perfect for a day when all I had was a 1/2 lb of crab to use up. I did change it a tad as we like things with more kick. The portion is small so I added a dash more old bay and a dash of white pepper. I served mine on a toasted whole wheat english muffin broiled for a few minutes with a slice of cheese on top. A great lunch for a cold snowy day.
I have made this recipe often over the last couple of years and my teens and husband always love these sandwiches. They are especially popular as a Friday Lenten meal. I make the recipe as is only substituting McCormick seafood seasoning for the Old Bay.
Very good!!
This recipe really screamed out for celery so I added a couple of tablespoons finely chopped. The result was a nice seafood salad that was overpowered by the flavor of the hot dog buns I used. I stuffed a tomato with the leftovers and got a much tastier dish. DH complained that his sandwiches didn't have much flavor but loved the stuffed tomato. Next time I'll add a little more onion and seasoning (used Seafood Magic since I didn't have Old Bay). Basically this is a great recipe--thanks.
Good basic recipe. Tasted like the seafood salad I buy at the supermarket. I did find it needed a bit more Old Bay than called for in the recipe. I will make this again. Would also be good on a salad instead of bread. Note: After making this several times, I found it makes a great party appetizer...just put on top of Ritz crackers and people love it.
It was something different but it didn't wow me. probably wouldn't make it again.
Alright Erirn, did you raid my recipe book in the pantry? ;) This is almost identical to the one I've been using for years! I add a cup cooked tiny shrimp, 2 stalks finely diced celery and then double everything else (maybe a tad bit more bay seasoning) to mine that I use for sandwiches usually croissants. Sometimes I sub salad dressing (Miracle Whip) for the mayo and a bit of white pepper for more kick. If making this for hor odorves add a bit of sugar and a little more mayo to serve with butter crackers mmm mmm good. I think the amount of bay seasoning and pepper will depend on what type of seafood you use. For those that don't like celery, you can use seeded and diced cucumber too.
I had a package of imitation crab I needed to use, and this was perfect for a Sunday lunch! I did tweak it a bit by doubling the lemon juice, adding more Old Bay, and I added some celery seeds for texture. I think the extra lemon juice makes this go from really good to great! Will be keeping this in my rotation for sure!
Prepared exactly according to recipe and it was delicious.
Having been to Maine and eating a Lobster Roll, this is great. I'm going to try this with the other ways listed in the reviews. Thanks!
This is great for a refreshing & low calorie lunch as long as you use low fat mayo and spray butter like I did! I used 1/4 cup chopped regular onion and added a stalk of celery chopped (very crucial!) and also doubled the old bay seasoning. The lemon juice is very important to the light flavor that this seafood sandwich needs. It really is very good even though I only had time to let it sit for 10 minutes instead of the recommended 30. I bet it will taste even better tomorrow! I think this would taste great on crackers or even just on crunchy romaine lettuce too! I served it on a toasted hot dog bun with a couple of pieces of lettuce :o)
This was really easy and really yummy, I didn't add as much lemon juice, just based on personal preference, but yummy!
My wife loves crab meat and this one is a hit with her. It's inexpensive and easy to make in a hurry.
It was a good sandwich, but could be better. It needs more of a kick to it or something.
Very tasty. I served on a croissant and added a little garlic salt. Will make again.
I was a little hesitant that this recipe would taste good on a normal hot dog bun. However, I followed the recipe exactly and my family loved it. I will definetly use this recipe again!!
These are good. Not something I would go out of my way to make, but if I have any imitation crab laying around I would make this again. I left off the butter the first time I tried it, and I didn't like it. Then I had it as written the second time and the butter really improved it. I was surprized at what a difference it made.
Loved this recipe and so did the kids. They want me to make it again. I think I might add a little more bay seasoning next time. Thanks!
make sure to buy the flaky/stringy surimi, rathert than the chunky. makes a HUGE difference in taste, texture.
Who would have thought....Imitation seafood as a sandwich ingredient. This is the best!!!! I had imitation crab chunks I had to use up so came here to hopefully find a new idea. I made this salad thinking I would serve it on top of a leaf lettuce salad. The idea of a sandwich didn't sound appealing to me but after putting everything together I tried a spoonful on a slice of Olive Oil and Rosemary Ciabatta bread. OMG...I was hooked. My husband tried it and said..."that's my dinner"...lol. I didn't use the Old Bay Seasoning because I didn't have any. Was thinking I'd use Johnny's but when I tasted it there was plenty of flavor and definitaly enough salt so didn't put it in as we're watching our salt intake. Also added a little finely chopped celery. Thank you for the recipe and thanks for the comments that pushed me into trying it.
This sandwich is easy and delicious! To mix it up a little, sometimes I will add small salad shrimp to the mixture and melt white American cheese to hoagie-style buns. So yummy!
This was amazing! I made it exactly as the recipe said.
I liked the dressing a lot. I'm not a huge fan of imitation crab. Next time I'll try this with canned crab. Thanks!
So Good! I actually serve this as a seafood dip with assorted crackers (gives it a little extra crunch)! I also add chopped celery. This is always a big hit at our party's!!
This is definitely a keeper. I've been looking for a seafood salad recipe - and this is it! I let it sit for a couple of hours before serving, and it was great.
This was a nice change from the traditional tuna salad sandwich. I had leftover hot dog rolls to use up, so this was perfect. I only had green onions, so I just used those. Also, I added sliced tomatoes to the sandwiches and that provided a nice flavor along with the seafood salad. Hubby and I really enjoyed these and I would totally make them again! Thanks for sharing. :)
This being my first seafood roll experience, I thought it was pretty good. I added the minced celery and additional Old Bay as well, and a healthy dash of white pepper. I thought it a bit mayo-y, but I would think Miracle Whip would be even sweeter/tangier, so I definitely won't sub that. Maybe subbing a little sour cream for the mayo or just cutting back a bit might work for us. But I've got to give it a 4 star for the simplicity and convenience! Green leaf lettuce a must!
the taste was good but the sauce turned VERY liquidy within a few hours in the fridge.
Pretty good little sandwich. I put it on fresh sandwich rolls from the local bakery and baked it at 350* for 10 minutes to give it a nice crunch & some warmth. It was really good for so few ingredients!
Love it, will definitely make again since it's so quick and easy.
Delicious. a little extra hot sauce zips it up nice. No old bay on hand - I used Oregano, parsley and a pinch of basil and it was great.
I really enjoyed this. Husband was kinda 'meh' about it, but he isn't a fan of imitation crab so I wasn't surprised. I used lite mayo and a little more onion. The Old Bay seasoning really does add a nice flavor. Thanks, Erin!
it was very good although not real lobster-- like Maine --- I bought the imitation in the freezer section - added green scallions and celery just a few tablespoons.. I rather have the real thing but this okay serve with a summer corn chowder
The recipe was so simple, so I didn't think it would be as good as it was. This is going into my favorite for sure!
I've used this with crab, lobster and shrimp in large batches. There are very rarely leftovers. Definitely let it sit to blend the flavors. If possible, make the night before you serve it.
Love it! I used 2 packages of imitation crab (flake style), 1 1/2 cups of finely diced green peppers, red onion, and celery. Also I threw in sliced black olives. Of course I needed more "sauce" than called for, so I used 2 cups of Miracle Whip, 4 teaspoons of old bay and 2 teaspoons of lemon juice. I eneded up with 8-9 cups of crab salad that feeds 4-6 adults. Really yummy and crunchy. Would be great for a potluck dinner. Thanks!
This was ok...I think less old bay next time, as it was too overpowering.
I left out the onion,added shrimp and 1/4 cup sour cream. I also increased the seasoning. I cut sub rolls in three inch sections and hollowed them out to form a cup. I brushed them with butter and toasted them. I filled them and served them at Wed Night Church supper (for 45, increase the recipe 7X) along with the Sausage-Stuffed French Loaf and a salad buffet. I turned out great! We've added the meal to our menu list!
So easy and so few ingredients with an absolutely delicious result! My family is taste testing sandwich recipes for an upcoming party and the decision was unanimous - this is a keeper!
I did not like. I think the onions did not go well.
I tried this recipe one day with my husband for lunch and we loved it! It was very easy to prepare, and it didn't take long either.
I love this recipe. Browning the buttered hot dog buns is the key that brings this sandwich together. Yes, it takes a few minutes but it pays dividends, for sure. Another important factor is to buy an imitation crab brand that you trust. The last time I made this I bought a brand from Wal-Mart that I did not recognize and the imitation crab was a little flat.
We really liked this sandwich, it was easy to make and tasty. I added a stalk of celery chopped and an extra teaspoon of lemon juice after tasting, served on small bakery sub rolls instead of hot dog buns. I would definitely make this again. It made a lot for just 2 rolls, maybe because of the added celery. The rolls I used were about the size of hot dog buns and it filled 3 rolls generously.
This crabmeat stuffing was great! However I added more lemon juice and used sweet onion instead of red. Also to make it more healthy, I sliced a zuchinni in half, hollowed the halves out, & baked them with olive oil at 350 for about 15-20 min (adding the crabmeat stuffing the last 5 min)....delicious!! We're calling them zuchinni crab boats :-)
We made this with fresh lobster and it was incredible. We left off the onion and added a little more lemon and Old Bay and it was so good. We served on buttered and toasted bakery buns. Will make this again and again!
I was hesitating at first cause I do not like mayo. But you can not even taste it. Made it just like the recipe and added some mustard on top. Boyfriend loves it.
So simple and so good!
i thought this was okay as is.. maybe it's bc i love dishes that are super flavorful and bold.. this was a good starting point.. but i used a good amount more of the red onion, lemon juice and old bay.. either way i enjoyed the final product so thank you for the recipe
This was really good and very easy to make. I let the flavors blend over night and it made a very tasty snack with crackers. Thanks Erin J
Better than it looks. The main picture they have up of this with the lettuce in the bun is unappetizing - it looks like it has tons of mayo. Ours were delicious, I followed the recipe as written except I used minced shallot in place of the onion.
Will make it again but will add more mayonnaise and a bit more seasonings.
So delicious!!! I added salt and a little extra Old Bay because I like a good amount of seasoning. I also subbed out half the may for sour cream to make it a lighter version. Absolutely outstanding-I can't wait to make this again!
This recipe is fabulous! I doubled the Lobster Tails Steamed In Beer recipe from this website for Valentine's Day, then used the leftovers a few days later for this sandwich.
Add paprika and celery seed
I found it delicious and I will make it again.
Dad approved, dad tested. I used chicken and lied. Kids loved it. This is requested at least twice a month. Of course the kids dont like some of my other culinary attempts. Easy, easy, easy. Will try with tuna.
I liked this. I didnt refrigerate it for 30 minutes though because I was hungry and it still was very good. Also, I just toasted the bun in the toaster because I didnt want to turn the oven on, and then spread some butter on it. Tasty little sandwich. I do still have some of the salad left so we'll see if it tastes any better after you let it sit.
This was pretty good, but it seemed to be missing something. I used a white onion instead of red, but followed recipe other than that. Will try some other recipes and compare and pick my favorite one! Thanks Erin.
Used shrimps since that's what I had on hand, and put em on hoagies. My gf requests this constantly now lol
I love this recipe! I added chopped celery, it adds crunch and extra flavor. I will definetely make this again- maybe with boiled shrimp next time.
These were pretty good. One tip though, don't break your krab up too much before adding the other ingredients and stirring, or you wind up with shreds instead of chunks.
Was good enough~ Just don't care for the imitation stuff. Next time I'll use the real stuff.
I was brought up on the east coast so thank you for this recipe, It reminds me of the Lobster Rolls I use to get on the pier.
I remember there being very small diced green peppers in the version from Subway. I added that and then when I served it (to myself) I always had them add s/p & v/o so I did that as well. It was fabulous!!!
Awesome twist to any meal.
It’s light and lets the flavor of the seafood shine
This is great. Made it with boiled shrimp. Great substitute. Also added a little dill and a splash Worschestershire sauce. I think the real key is the buttered, toasted buns. Yum.
Our new favorite sandwich!
add a Tex-Mex flavor with Jalapenos and cilantro
Delicious! Just the right combination of ingredients gave it the kick it needs to not be too rich. I didn't have any Old Bay so I just added similar spices that I had on hand (Lowrys season salt, ground up bay leaf, ground cloves, onion powder, garlic powder, mustard powder, paprika, pepper). I'll try it with Old Bay next time - but that mix made it awesome anyway! You can add celery but as long as you toast up the bread, it gives it the necessary crunch to balance it. Would probably also be good with crackers or even as a dip for celery.
WOW this is GREAT - only thing i did different was i also added a Can of real crab claw meat to it that I found in the seafood Case in Publix And i did also add a little extra Onion and some Black Pepper
Tastes better the next day, all the favors blend so nicely. I used less onion, more spices and added a can of lump crab meat. So then it needed a little more mayo. Have made 4 times now and love to eat on a hot dog bun with sliced tomatoes sprinkled with salt and pepper. YUMMY
Very good, although a bit decadent for the kiddos...who just picked off the meat. Sauce was good, but next time might cut back a bit on the onion. Overall a quick and easy dish.
might use tuna next time instead
Really good. Wish I had used a different style of imitation crab but the flavors were good. Definitely let it sit for a while before serving.
simple and good
We really enjoyed this, only change was We used Langostino’s & imitation crab.
I mixed this up this evening for a lunch sandwich tomorrow...I tasted a bit of the salad and I think I'm going to have a great lunch!
Pretty good but I ended putting double the old bay and eventually adding lettuce and tomato to the next sandwich. Also ended up using spicy brown mustard on the 2nd sandwich. I give it 3 stars as written but 4 with my changes. The serving size is also way off. This could have made 5-6 sandwiches if using regular hot dog buns.
I made this recipe to use up left over imitation crab meat from sushi. It turns out to be really good, but I toasted whole wheat sandwich thins sans butter since it's mixed with mayonnaise already.
This recipe is fantastic. We get a whole crab, pick it into a bowl, and go from there with this recipe. Instead of hot dog buns, I buy unsliced "outdoor rolls". With a bread knife, slice off both sides of the roll. Just enough to make a flat spot. Butter the sliced sides, then fry in a nonstick pan over med heat. After the sides look like a grilled cheese, slice down the middle and fill with the mix. This way the mix can soak into the bread, but it stays intact.
I just made this and haven't ate it yet but did try before I put it in the fridge and I can tell already its exactly what I was looking for. I was try to find something like the old subway seafood sensation sandwich and this is it. Only thing I did differently was used one package imitation lobster meat and an equal amount of crab meat I cooked and cracked myself. I squeezed half a lemon which was almost 3 tap and upped the ol bay to almost a tap and the mayo to about a cup and a half. I also omitted the red onion because I didn't have any and don't care for onion anyway. I will be eating this on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato and American cheese for my lunch in a few hours. Thanks for the recipe Erin. Exactly what I needed.
Great basic recipe for a salad, wrap or roll! I added a few finely diced celery stalks for a little crunch.
This is simply amazing!!! It's so easy to make and it taste delicious!!! I could eat it everyday!!!
This was great. Do follow other reviews and allow flavors to blend before serving. The Old Bay and lemon give it really great flavor and grilling the hotdog buns makes it taste so authentic
This was a hit!! Made as is no substations!!
My daughter LOVES the subway version of this, but its hard to find. This was a perfect substitute, and in my opinion, better. Great flavor, and customizable to lower the calories (low cal mayo). I used imitation crab and onion powder instead of real onion, so it wasn't the least bit crunchy. The flavor was awesome the next day! I wonder how I could make it creamier?
Didn't have time to let the flavors blend and added more lemon and seasoning to suit our tastes and the hubby loved it! Can't wait to try it later after it's had time for the flavors to meld. Great recipe and on hot dog buns is perfect!
This recipe was good. I did cut the tops and bottoms off from the hot dog rolls. I felt the filling was lacking flavor (I made it exactly as specified). I will try it again, but following some of the suggestions: 1. Try Miracle Whip instead of mayo 2. Try Flaking the imitation crab more
