Seafood Sandwich

4.3
134 Ratings
  • 5 71
  • 4 44
  • 3 16
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This awesome sandwich is reminiscent of the famous Maine Lobster Roll, and made with ingredients that are easy to find.

Recipe by Erin J

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 sandwiches
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, flake the crabmeat, and mix in mayonnaise, onion, lemon juice and Old Bay seasoning. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes to allow the flavors to mingle.

  • Spread butter on the inside of the hot dog buns, and toast under the broiler. Fill buns with the crab salad, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
478 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 39.7g; fat 30g; cholesterol 48.1mg; sodium 1413.3mg. Full Nutrition
