Pork Tenderloin with Steamed Kale

Rating: 4.18 stars
33 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This is one of my favorite meals: pork tenderloin medallions atop crisp steamed greens, drizzled with a robust olive oil and lime juice dressing. It is wonderful served with brown rice on the side and the white or blush wine of your choice.

By Eula Thompson

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a small bowl , whisk olive oil with lime juice. Season with cilantro, garlic salt, and peppercorns.

  • Brush the pork tenderloin with three tablespoons of the lime dressing. Wrap in aluminum foil, and place on in a large baking dish. Roast in preheated oven for 30 to 45 minutes, or until a meat thermometer reads 170 degrees.

  • While the tenderloin is cooking, place kale in a steamer. Cook for 20 minutes, or until tender.

  • Slice the pork tenderloin into 1 1/2 inch thick slices. Serve on top of the kale. Whisk the remaining dressing, and drizzle over pork and kale.

Tips

The full amount of the marinade/dressing was used in the nutrition calculation.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
695 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 58.9g; cholesterol 73.8mg; sodium 562mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (32)

Most helpful positive review

Wyattdogster
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2008
First about the fat content-the calculation was based on 4 srvgs. When I read the nutrition info I was shocked and then did a little investigation. This is enough pork to feed 6 generously. One cup of olive oil has about 225 grams of fat! So if you use all of the dressing and serve four the fat and calories ARE correct. That being said no need to dump all the dressing on DRIZZLE it as suggested and reduce the fat and calories by a HUGE amount to about 22 grms fat per serving if you use just half the dressing. Second this is absolutely delicious so fresh tasting. Thanks for posting I have never used kale before and am glad to have found this recipe! And most of the fat is the heart healthy kind anyway! Read More
Helpful
(32)

Most helpful critical review

CATNMUS
Rating: 3 stars
06/06/2006
I cook lowfat so I only put about 1/3 c of olive oil in the dressing. I was only cooking for two so instead of the tenderloin I used a boneless loin chop. The chop was only okay but the kale was very tasty. Next time I think I will broil the chop with the marinade. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
pinkypink
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2008
The best pork tenderlion I've made thus far. This recipe is great because I've been trying to eat kale twice a week because its one of the healthiest vegetables. I subsctituted garlic salt for about three cloves of fresh garlic and I used fresh cilantro. I also zested one of the limes. I whirled everything in the cuisinart. I also seared the tenderloin before I put it in the oven. AWESOME! SO TENDER AND TASTY. And for those who don't like cilantro the lime kills the bitter cilantro taste. Read More
Helpful
(21)
mach1guy
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2008
This looks like a wonderful meal. I do have a question for Margaret before I prepare it as I try to eat helthy. It doesn't seem possible that one serving would have 722 calories and 61g of fat. Is this an error? Thanks Read More
Helpful
(10)
CRUISEM
Rating: 4 stars
05/02/2008
Fantastic!! I made 2 changes: 1st -Grilled the pork outside. 2nd - Used only 3 tsp EVOO and replaced the difference with fresh squeezed OJ. Fantastic and MUCH healthier than written. Thanks so much for the recipe!! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Rebcamuse
Rating: 4 stars
09/27/2007
I didn't make the tenderloin but I used the sauce with the kale and I thought it was really wonderful. The dressing was wonderfully savory and really complemented the meal. Read More
Helpful
(7)
JessC
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2007
My family loved this dish! The dressing was yummy! I used fresh minced garlic instead of garlic salt and used a hand blender to mix the dressing. I had enough left to use as a salad dressing! Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(6)
TVOSE
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2006
I loved this meal. I rarely make a recipe that I don't think requires changes but this was one...and my husband loved it too. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Ruthie
Rating: 4 stars
04/09/2008
I made this as listed except added fresh garlic to marinade. I thought it was good but not great. Seemed to be missing something. Used dried cilantro - will use fresh next time. The kale was wonderful - my new best veggie! Thanks for sharing. Will make again but might add something else to give it some zip! Read More
Helpful
(5)
