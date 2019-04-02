Pork Tenderloin with Steamed Kale

1 of 32

Rating: 5 stars First about the fat content-the calculation was based on 4 srvgs. When I read the nutrition info I was shocked and then did a little investigation. This is enough pork to feed 6 generously. One cup of olive oil has about 225 grams of fat! So if you use all of the dressing and serve four the fat and calories ARE correct. That being said no need to dump all the dressing on DRIZZLE it as suggested and reduce the fat and calories by a HUGE amount to about 22 grms fat per serving if you use just half the dressing. Second this is absolutely delicious so fresh tasting. Thanks for posting I have never used kale before and am glad to have found this recipe! And most of the fat is the heart healthy kind anyway! Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars The best pork tenderlion I've made thus far. This recipe is great because I've been trying to eat kale twice a week because its one of the healthiest vegetables. I subsctituted garlic salt for about three cloves of fresh garlic and I used fresh cilantro. I also zested one of the limes. I whirled everything in the cuisinart. I also seared the tenderloin before I put it in the oven. AWESOME! SO TENDER AND TASTY. And for those who don't like cilantro the lime kills the bitter cilantro taste. Helpful (21)

Rating: 3 stars I cook lowfat so I only put about 1/3 c of olive oil in the dressing. I was only cooking for two so instead of the tenderloin I used a boneless loin chop. The chop was only okay but the kale was very tasty. Next time I think I will broil the chop with the marinade. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars This looks like a wonderful meal. I do have a question for Margaret before I prepare it as I try to eat helthy. It doesn't seem possible that one serving would have 722 calories and 61g of fat. Is this an error? Thanks Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars Fantastic!! I made 2 changes: 1st -Grilled the pork outside. 2nd - Used only 3 tsp EVOO and replaced the difference with fresh squeezed OJ. Fantastic and MUCH healthier than written. Thanks so much for the recipe!! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I didn't make the tenderloin but I used the sauce with the kale and I thought it was really wonderful. The dressing was wonderfully savory and really complemented the meal. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars My family loved this dish! The dressing was yummy! I used fresh minced garlic instead of garlic salt and used a hand blender to mix the dressing. I had enough left to use as a salad dressing! Yummy! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this meal. I rarely make a recipe that I don't think requires changes but this was one...and my husband loved it too. Helpful (6)