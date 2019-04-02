Pancho Villa Baked Tilapia

I made it once according to the recipe and it was pretty good. The second time I took a little extra trouble and cut up a fresh tomato and a couple of serrano peppers (instead of the canned) and it was super-delicious. The flavors seemed a lot more vibrant and interesting. My husband even gave it a 4.9 and he begs me not to make fish.
This is good. I used canned tomatoes with lime and cilantro. I forgot to buy cilantro so I didn't put in extra in. I seasoned my fish with a little salt pepper and garlic powder before adding the other toppings. I also put all the fish in one pan and covered it with foil instead of individually wrapping each fish. It stilled turned out pretty good. I placed thinly sliced lime on top of each piece. I would recommend adding more lime slices to give it that extra flavor. Ultimately I will make this again.
This was great! I used fresh tomatoes and skipped the chiles. Went heavy on the cilantro and added salt pepper cumin and a little paparika. Served it over the mexican rice III by Alansmom on this site and it was delish!
This dish was just not good. Followed the recipe to the T. I just dont get it. It was soggy and tasteless.
Tried this with my family several times. Kids and wife actually like it a bit better when I substitute the diced tomatoes and chiles with a fiery homemade salsa. Great recipe and easy to make.
My entire family loved this recipe. I skipped the olive oil and used PAM spray on the foil instead to save a few calories. I've tried this recipe with all types of white fish and its great every time. Try using pineapple or mango pico...both are yummy!
Easy but a bit bland. Just tomato and fish.
I made this recipe for my darling husband and myself tonight. I found the fish to be lacking something; I haven't put my finger on it yet. I will try this recipe again but I will add some spices like salt pepper garlic etc. My husband said it was good and he would eat it again. It's great meal to loss weight too but I have to figure out what it lacks.
I thought the fish was kinda bland recipe calls for no salt and with fresh fish of this type there isn't much of a flavor. I also thought that the only flavor that was well absorbed was the LIME nothing like biting into a spicy tart lime. the fish did taste better 2 days later But I had so many leftovers I wouldn't try this recipe again. It was A Big Dissapointment