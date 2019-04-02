Pancho Villa Baked Tilapia

Rating: 3.99 stars
104 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 42
  • 4 star values: 34
  • 3 star values: 17
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 4

Open these tidy foil pockets at table, and the scent of Old Mexico wafts over each diner. Nothing to clean up, and practically no cooking time at all make these ideal for elegant entertaining. Serve over rice.

By SURFWENCH

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat one side of 4 (8x10 inch) pieces of aluminum foil with olive oil.

  • Center each fillet on a foil square. Spoon a generous amount of diced tomatoes with juices over fish. Sprinkle with lime juice and cilantro. Position 2 slices of lime on top of each fillet. Close and seal foil packets, and place on a baking tray.

  • Bake in preheated oven for approximately 20 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 23.7g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 5g; cholesterol 41.4mg; sodium 354.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (107)

Most helpful positive review

Sara
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2006
I made it once according to the recipe and it was pretty good. The second time I took a little extra trouble and cut up a fresh tomato and a couple of serrano peppers (instead of the canned) and it was super-delicious. The flavors seemed a lot more vibrant and interesting. My husband even gave it a 4.9 and he begs me not to make fish. Read More
Helpful
(53)

Most helpful critical review

cookswithkids
Rating: 1 stars
01/17/2013
This dish was just not good. Followed the recipe to the T. I just dont get it. It was soggy and tasteless. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Reviews:
EJAMES
Rating: 4 stars
01/21/2007
This is good. I used canned tomatoes with lime and cilantro. I forgot to buy cilantro so I didn't put in extra in. I seasoned my fish with a little salt pepper and garlic powder before adding the other toppings. I also put all the fish in one pan and covered it with foil instead of individually wrapping each fish. It stilled turned out pretty good. I placed thinly sliced lime on top of each piece. I would recommend adding more lime slices to give it that extra flavor. Ultimately I will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(31)
casey rae
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2007
This was great! I used fresh tomatoes and skipped the chiles. Went heavy on the cilantro and added salt pepper cumin and a little paparika. Served it over the mexican rice III by Alansmom on this site and it was delish! Read More
Helpful
(28)
TREETOPFLYER72
Rating: 4 stars
06/05/2005
Tried this with my family several times. Kids and wife actually like it a bit better when I substitute the diced tomatoes and chiles with a fiery homemade salsa. Great recipe and easy to make. Read More
Helpful
(13)
ellilmom
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2008
My entire family loved this recipe. I skipped the olive oil and used PAM spray on the foil instead to save a few calories. I've tried this recipe with all types of white fish and its great every time. Try using pineapple or mango pico...both are yummy! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Wendy Bell
Rating: 3 stars
03/12/2007
Easy but a bit bland. Just tomato and fish. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Jenn
Rating: 3 stars
03/30/2006
I made this recipe for my darling husband and myself tonight. I found the fish to be lacking something; I haven't put my finger on it yet. I will try this recipe again but I will add some spices like salt pepper garlic etc. My husband said it was good and he would eat it again. It's great meal to loss weight too but I have to figure out what it lacks. Read More
Helpful
(8)
ALL4GROV
Rating: 2 stars
04/04/2005
I thought the fish was kinda bland recipe calls for no salt and with fresh fish of this type there isn't much of a flavor. I also thought that the only flavor that was well absorbed was the LIME nothing like biting into a spicy tart lime. the fish did taste better 2 days later But I had so many leftovers I wouldn't try this recipe again. It was A Big Dissapointment Read More
Helpful
(7)
