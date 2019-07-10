Sweet Pea Mockamole

1 of 56

Rating: 5 stars EXCELLENT & without the calories. The longer it sits the better it taste but it is hard to leave alone. My husband didn't think this recipe would work but he has made it several times already. This is easy to make. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars This was DELICIOUS! I made it for a party and nobody knew that it wasn't "authentic" guacamole. I used less red pepper flakes and it still packed quite a punch. I think I would use even less the next time I make it. The "heat" seems to grow the longer the dip sits. I can't wait to make a layered Taco Dip and use this in place of the guacamole. Try this recipe you will be pleasantly surprised! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars We tried this recipe on Superbowl Sunday and what a hit it was. Good Stuff! It is sweet with a little bit of a bite. Plus it won't turn dark like guacamole does. It is now our weekend favorite. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Love it! Even my husband liked this and he doesn't really like peas too much. I did add cilantro and a squeeze of lime before serving which gave it a nice 'pop'. Baked some corn tortillas (sprayed with cooking spray and sprinkled with lime-flavored salt) in the oven to serve with it. So good. Thanks! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I love recipes like this...it's like food science. Guacamole without avacadoo is almost as much fun as making apple pie without the apples(Try the Mock Apple Pie recipe!) After I made it with one cup of peas I tasted it and then realized that I definitely was going to need more because I got hooked on that flavor. So I just added another half a cup of peas a ts of water and just blended again. Perfect without having to add any more oil. I only used a third ts of cumin a pinch of chilli powder for the red pepper and the juice of a whole lime for the lemon juice. While it couldn't replicate guacamole's flavor exactly it came pretty close and yet was delicious in its own way. I served it with beef fajitas which matched it perfectly. I think it would be great on a tortilla with melted monterrey jack. In fact I'm convinced that some restaurants probably do use this(maybe with a more olive oil to recreate more of that rich flavor) instead of guacomole to save a little money. I just have a feeling I've tried it before. Best part: my family practically licked the bowl. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I thought this was delicious! And I was able to use the leftovers mixed with a little tomato sauce on pasta and pizza; kind of like a pesto. Very healthy and appealing to the eye too. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Used can peas and tasted great! Will definitely make again. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS!! I can't believe have good this stuff is! IT's the only way my husband will eat his peas. I added 1/2 a jalepeno a little more onion more lemon juice less oil about 1 c. of cilantro and about 6 grape tomatoes. I will NEVER go back to avacado guacamole again. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars This is a tough one to rate partially because I'm not sure if our blender is just terrible or if there's not enough liquid in the recipe to blend the peas. We have a newer blender and I had to add much more EVOO and lemon juice to try to get it to blend and it still really didn't get as smooth as I would have liked it. It had a nice sweeter taste but I haven't found what really wows me to serve w/it for dippers. It's def worth trying though! Helpful (7)