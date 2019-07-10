This Bearnaise sauce recipe is a deliciously creamy herb sauce that's so simple to make in the microwave. If you do not have a microwave, place your bowl over a pan of simmering water to heat it gently. This excellent German recipe for Bearnaise sauce is great on steaks, chicken, vegetables, and fish.
This a VERY good and extremely easy recipe. It's pretty difficult to mess it up if you follow the recipe. I run the onion, white wine vinegar, lemon juice, egg yolks, and all the spices through my food processor before adding them to the hot butter. Add the cream at the same time. One and a half minutes in the microwave on high is perfect. VERY IMPORTANT - WHIP IT EVERY 30 SECONDS! This will keep it smooth and very creamy. Otherwise the eggs will set and it will be lumpy. If you want it thinner, whip in a small amount of COLD water. I have never had anything but raves for this recipe. Enjoy!
This is the third time I've tried to make Bearnaise sauce from scratch, the second time in the microwave. Although this turned out the best, it still wasn't very good. It looked terrible. It was lumpy from the egg cooking. Taste was ok. However, I don't think I'll make it again, the little packets at the grocery stores you mix with butter and milk are so much better.
Excellent! This was so good and just like a restaurant. I did take others suggestions and cooked the sauce at 30 sec a time then took out of the microwave to stir before cooking again for 30 sec. the texture was perfect, no lumps and I minced the onion so fine in my cuisinart that you hardly noticed them. I served this sauce over asparagus and with Blue Cheese Crsted Filet Mignon with Port Wine Sauce. My DH raved about it and he is picky! Don't be afraid to try it you won't be sorry!
This recipe turned out really well. I used a chardonnay wine instead of the vinegar, which added great flavor. To ensure the egg doesn't cook, make this recipe on the stove top. That allows you to constantly stir it, and it's still a very fast recipe (probably about 5 minutes).
This recipe is easier than it looks. I have been making it for a couple years. I have substituted milk for cream in a pinch...you can't really mess it up. I would recommend taking it out of the microwave every 20-30 seconds and whisking it to keep it smooth. Also, stop cooking when it is a little thinner than you want becuase it will continue to thicken afterwards. I always make a double recipe and use the extra on our eggs the next day YUM!
Great technique. No more constant whisking over a double boiler. Dried tarragon works great as well. Not sure it needed the mustard though. The flavor of this bearnaise is spot on without the time consuming tarragon reduction called for in a traditional recipe. Can't believe this takes 90 seconds. Be careful if you have a high wattage microwave though, I stopped to stir mine every 15 seconds and 30 seconds would have surely scrambled the eggs. Also make sure you stop when the sauce has just thickened, or else the eggs scramble and the sauce breaks. Mine was perfect after one minute and fifteen seconds.
This bearnaise sauce was delicious! Chicken Oscar is one of my favorite dishes, but this was my first time making the bearnaise from scratch...and I will never go back to the packaged bearnaise sauce mix. I DID make some changes to the recipe...I didn't have any white wine vinegar so I used brown rice vinegar. I also omitted the cayenne and substituted dried parsley for fresh. I used half and half instead of cream and I also used the stovetop method because I prefer not to use a microwave. When I tasted it, it was a bit lemony (maybe from not having the heavy cream), so I added about 1 1/2 T of half and half and one more pinch of tarragon. This sauce was delectable atop my Chicken Oscar!
I love Bearnaise sauce, but rarely ever made it because of the hassle (double boilers, time constraints, sauce breaking, etc.) Just a couple of weeks ago I discovered this recipe, and I've already made it twice. Some others have mentioned the acidity, but it doesn't seem excessive to me. In the future, I may experiment with tarragon vinegar rather than white wine vinegar, and I might use shallots rather than onion, but it's really wonderful "as is". I might also mention that I whisk after 7 seconds each time, because around the the edges of the bowl start thickening quickly, and I don't want the eggs to cook and curdle. It only takes about 45 seconds of actual cooking time in my microwave for this to heat and thicken. THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!!!!!!
Delicious! I will make Bearnaise sauce much more often now, this is so easy. I used shallots instead of onion and dried parsley instead of fresh. Be careful not to over-cook it. Mine only required 40 seconds to get to the right texture. If you overcook it the butter will separate out and mess us the consistency.
This was excellent. I ended up using rice vinegar instead of white wine vinegar. The end result was that it looked terrible, the butter seamed to be separating out, I think I over mixed it - mixed it to many times but the taste was still excellent.
I love Bearnaise Sauce and I was so happy to find this recipe. I do cut down on the vinegar & the lemon because I find the sauce a bit overpowering as written. It's quick & easy. Try it! Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious and easy. I used a little less vinegar as recommended. I was out of dry mustard, so used stone ground instead. All of the burners on my stove were being used, so I chose this recipe, as you could make it in the microwave. It was perfect tossed with spaghetti squash!
DELICIOUS and NO FUSS! I've tried complicated bearnaise recipes and this one beats them all in flavor and ease of make. I listened to previous reviewers and halved the vinegar, lessened the lemon juice, and took it out of the microwave to whisk every 30 seconds out of the 1.5min cook time. The mustard added a great extra punch and the consistency was perfect.
This was a very good knockoff of traditional bearnaise. To be honest, I chose this version because you can cook the eggs long enough to get them done. But I kept eating it for the flavor. My only change was to substitute 1 T fresh tarragon from my kitchen garden for the 1 t dried. I don't think you can ever go wrong substituting fresh for dried. Served over asparagus topped char-broiled strip steak. Fabulous for Fathers's Day.
I made this recipe mostly as described. While it is pretty simple, my sauce separated right at the end of the cooking time. A splash more of cream and a vigorous whisking made it usable for my dish. I do agree with another reviewer, the tablespoon of vinegar is a bit too much and made the sauce too tangy for what I needed it for. Next time I will use half the amount called for.
Wow - I can't believe I was finally able to make a Bernaise sauce from scratch! I don't know that this was full on restaurant quality, but WAY better than the packet and so much easier than traditional recipes. I followed it very closely, except had to use dried Parsley instead of fresh, half & half instead of cream, and I made on the stove top. I liked having it on the stove top so that I could constantly stir it, only a took a few minutes. I whisked all other ingredients besides the butter together on the side, and then stirred that into the melted butter. Don't let the heat get too hot like I did (best to keep on medium low) as it did start to break up. But lowering the heat and vigorous whisking got it right back in shape. It continued to thicken on low heat. It tasted a little too acidic at first by itself, but once we put it on the steaks it balanced out beautifully. I am sure using fresh herbs and wine would make this even more amazing, so I will keep playing around with this recipe. Both my husband and I loved this and I can't wait to try it on eggs! I will definitely make again and I highly recommend!
Background: usually take the easy way out with Bearnaise and use Knorr's package mix (I know, not good) but had a friend with Celiac's over for dinner and when reading Knorr's ingredients ruled it out. This was easy and much better than the mix (surprise, surprise). Never realized a butter sauce could be so easily made in the microwave. After reading through the reviews, I did follow the suggestion to half the vinegar amount. Glad I did - it was perfectly balanced with less. Big old yummo for this one. Will make it again and again.
Works far better than I hoped for! You definitely have to account for the wattage of your microwave in the cooking times, and you can easily go too far and lose integration. But much simpler and faster than the stove top and less dishes to clean-up
Definitely the easiest recipe I've come across, and it's pretty good. I normally use my food processor to blend the onion, lemon juice, and white wine vinegar together before adding the egg, cream, and blended mixture to the melted butter. I originally tried adding the egg to food processor as well, but found that it got a little too frothy for my taste. It is super important to stir the sauce every 30 seconds while microwaving, otherwise the egg will cook and become lumpy!
This recipe is fantastic!! I make it for steak, roast beef, even grilled chicken. So fast, so easy Be mindful of the time limit for the microwave, definitely stir every 30 seconds if it is cooked too long it will curdle. Enjoy!
My dad is a chef, and I grew up with traditionally cooked perfect bearnaise my whole life. Could never do the real method myself. This method NAILED IT!! I can now make bearnaise any time I want!! Thank you!! Xmas dinner everyone LOVED it.
Very quick and easy. I did on the stove in no time at all - probably faster than stopping and starting the microwave a bunch of times. I didn't have heavy cream so I used 1/2 & 1/2. I was concerned when I added it to the vinegar mixture because it curdled instantly, but it whisked out and came out fine. I agree with another reviewer that it was a bit too much vinegar for my liking and will cut back a bit next time.
I have made this twice now and the first time I found the vinegar to be overpowering. The second time I made a double batch and used 1 teaspoon of vinegar and 1 teaspoon of white wine and it was perfect! Love the ease of this and the flavor is great! Thank you for posting!
My results were pretty good but next time I will reduce the vinegar a bit. Also since I don't have a microwave I used a glass bowl over a boiling pot of water. It's easier to stir and control the temperature.
The first recipe I’ve been compelled to review. Really easy and really delicious. Tastes just as great as the bearnaise I’ve had in restaurants and steak houses (and better than some.) I didn’t have parsley so left it out and only microwaved in 15 second increments as suggested.
This was an amazing recipe and came together so well! It was Yummy! Used all the ingredients called for but saved the lemon juice for last . I mixed all of the onion, vinegar, egg yolks, cream, and the herbs and flavor agents in a small bowl to whisk into the melted butter. I then whisked in the lemon juice in and served it. It kept very well without separating...just needed a few moments of whisking and warming for a second use.
Made it exactly as written but doubled recipe & it was perfect! So fast & easy. Melted butter in pyrex measuring cup & added balance of ingredients (fresh lemon juice & tarragon), then microwaved in 30 second intervals blending well at each stop. You have to stop & stir every 30 seconds or yolks will scramble! For double recipe I only need 30 extra seconds to get thick ultra smooth creamy sauce. No broken sauce even 3 hours later. This is my go to Bernaise recipe from now on! Easy, delicious & no double boilers or broken sauce. Brilliant! Thanks!
Best and easiest sauce to make. Kids and my big kid loved it!
Freeman Presson
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2019
I agree with the recommendation for less vinegar. I also used part fresh tarragon (because I had some). I used it on a nice surf & turf (filet mignon and sea scallops), and it was excellent. The recipe needs to specify a microwave setting for the cooking; I used 70%, which worked fine. I think full power would have made scrambled eggs.
I followed the suggestion of another reviewer and did it on the stove. I used very low heat in my iron skillet and whisked gently, but pretty much constantly. It only took a few minutes to get perfect sauce. I've had no luck with bearnaise in the past so I did it an hour ahead of time in case I needed to run out to the store for the cheater sauce. It not only came out perfectly, but it kept perfectly until I reheated it just before serving over Steak Oscar. Many thumbs up. My variations--I added all of the ingredients, except for the butter, in a bowl and whisked them together, herbs and all. I also added just a smidge of sugar to the final product as it was very tart.
What an awesome recipe! So quick and easy and the flavour is bang on. I've always shied away from making a Bernaise because of the time, but this will be a regular steak accompaniment in my house. Loved it!!
TC
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2018
Very easy and very good, just needed more! Next time I will double or triple it.
Excellent recipe. I had to replace a couple of ingredients such as the white vinegar (Apple cider vinegar), dried mustard (spicy brown mustard) and the parsley was dried not fresh. I also cooked it on the stove while gently whisking the sauce. We absolutely loved it and will be making it more often.
So I used these ingredients in the same amounts but I couldn't bring myself to try to microwave this so I did it the proper way with a double boiler. I think the flavours were great, maybe a little less vinegar or lemon next time. Otherwise I cannot comment on how it turns out with the directions.
Good if your only want enough for two or three generous servings. Red wine vinegar also works well, but I do cut the amount of vinegar to a 1/2 Tablespoon. One Teaspoon of lemon juice is also enough for my taste. Half n Half works if you do not have heavy cream, or you can even use whole milk. For a savory and satisfying change try using this sauce on Egg Benedict using thinly sliced Italian Sweet Sausage!
Excellent sauce and oh so easy!!! Made this for filets on Valentine's and the whole family LOVED it! I didn't have lemon juice (I know... key ingredient, right?) but substituted 3/4tsp extra vinegar and it was fabulous. Want super easy? I threw everything but the butter in my Ninja food processor, then added to melted butter and whisked. Took it out of the microwave every 20 seconds to whisk. Total time was 1 minute. When it thickens, it's done. It sat at room temperature for 5-8 minutes before we ate and separated a tad, but another good whisking fixed that beautifully. I used fresh parsley and tarragon from my garden- probably a bit more than stated because we like flavor, but I didn't measure it. It was truly wonderful, will definitely do again!
This was a very good recipe for Béarnaise sauce. I wasn't sure it would be as good as my recipe that is cooked on the stove. It was delicious. I would definitely continue to use this recipe. It is so easy, you cannot mess it up.
We served this to 16 dinner club members with a filet and it was awesome. Made exactly the way the recipe was made and everyone loved it. I had it on my eggs the next morning and WOW so good. Will for sure use this again.
Nothing like a German recipe for a French dish that leaves out the important techniques and ingredients. Both wine and shallots would help elevate this recipe along with proper technique. I would assume the people that thought this was good would be amazed by a real béarnaise.
This is a wonderful recipe. I agree that the white wine vinegar was still a little to potent for my taste saw other recipes using white wine. I might cut the vinegar in half and try adding the white wine. Very easy and ingredients that are on hand
Needed to add 2 Tbsp. Sauternes (Mom used to make it that way) and one more egg yolk. Better to use the stove at low heat (3 of 10) stirring constantly but gently. When thickened, remove from heat. Great for flank steak!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/07/2020
I was hesitant with a microwave recipe and was pleasantly surprised. It was quick and easy, the flavor and texture were great. I will definitely be making this again.
Amazing. Fast and easy to make. My family was raving about it... glad we decided to make a second batch at the last second! Used it to make Filet Oscar... served six... zero leftover (someone decided to put it on their back potato, too, lol). The only thing I would add is that with the second batch we just cooked it on the stove. Didn't seem to take any extra time and the consistency was more traditional.
Brilliant. Easiest emulsion I've ever made. I'll never do the double boiler method again. I loved the flavours of thisbrecipe as is, but I might reduce the lemon juice by 1/2 tsp next time. Thankyou for this! As long as you follow the recipe to the letter, you can't screw it up. Definitely use a small.whisk not a fork.
My husband grilled some salmon and I made some asparagus, mixed with mushrooms and onions, and some saffron rice. Something that I've made a hundred times! Only this time, I added the béarnaise sauce and it kicked it up 10 notches! A definite do again!
I quite liked this for my purpose. I made Bearnaise Sauce at home years ago from a packet, but always enjoy it from a nice restaurant. This was so last minute, I can't believe it came together so quickly and in one bowl! Mr. Mushy kind of got sidetracked and forgot about the preferred 'medium-well bacon-wrapped filet mignon off the BBQ, so it was overdone. These things happen. I remembered the Bearnaise Sauce on the side at fancy steakhouses, so I looked for a VERY quick, last minute recipe to provide some dipping relief. For some other reviewers, always be sure the onion is very finely minced (no thick diced or big chunks - doesn't suit this delicate sauce - shallots would be lovely as well.). I'd no choice but to sub 1% milk for our normally stocked heavy cream, had to resort to bottled (shake) lemon juice, herbs (tarragon, parsley )I had were dried, but I always pinch and rub lightly between fingers to release flavors. Otherwise followed as closely as possible. I did the best I could under the circumstances and all turned out great. I think this could be helpful for others in the same boat. Microwaves are all SO different, so err on the side of caution and start with conservative bursts. I used a wider glass Pyrex glass bowl (vs. a tall cup). I started at 20 seconds. Whisk smooth right away and do another 20 (or 30 sec). Be patient here, but don't neglect or walk away - stay on it for a minute or 2 and it'll be fine. Keep going with the small 20-30 second bursts,
So this recipe was absolutely perfect for me. Maybe I have a very high powered microwave but doing it even 30 seconds at a time cook the eggs. I followed the other reviewer who put it in for 45 total seconds and started every seven with a small whisk. It came out beautiful that way. Some of the best I’ve had.
