This Bearnaise sauce recipe is a deliciously creamy herb sauce that's so simple to make in the microwave. If you do not have a microwave, place your bowl over a pan of simmering water to heat it gently. This excellent German recipe for Bearnaise sauce is great on steaks, chicken, vegetables, and fish.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 mins
total:
12 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1/2 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place butter in a microwave-safe glass bowl. Cook in the microwave on high until melted, about 30 seconds. Whisk in egg yolks, heavy cream, white wine vinegar, lemon juice, and onion. Season with tarragon, parsley, salt, mustard powder, and cayenne pepper; mix well.

  • Continue cooking in the microwave, stirring every 20 to 30 seconds, until thickened, about 1 1/2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 143.1mg; sodium 234.8mg. Full Nutrition
