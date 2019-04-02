Juicy Steak

I thought the flavor of this steak was wonderful but I'm only giving it four stars instead of five because of some problems I encountered (some, my own fault). The only change I made to the recipe was to add another clove of garlic, but I can't imagine that had much to do with my mishaps. Some of the juice (maybe the Worcestershire sauce?) ran off of the steak and actually caught fire (!) in my oven, causing the smoke detector alarms to go off. Even when the pan wasn't on fire, there was still a bunch of black smoke, which the smoke detector didn't like either. I ended up finishing my steak up on the Foreman, which I was pretty sad about having to do because I was looking forward to all of the yummy juice the steak was producing. I also didn't want to cut into my steak so was relying on a meat thermometer - but it must have been off because my meat never quite seemed to register as done so finally I decided to just cut right into it, and it was WELLL DONE. I'm going to figure out a way to make this recipe work without using the Foreman and without causing a fire, because even my well-done steak was quite yummy! (and SOO easy to prepare)