The key to a juicy steak is not always to keeps it frozen. In fact you need to be careful of that because you shock the meat and can 1) either hurt it to where it get tougher and it cannot hold the juices. Or 2) you can get sick from taking the meat from one extreme temperature to the other extreme temperature. I have found that if you thaw it out slowly in the refrigerator and the take it out to bring it to a more normal temp. You will find that it actually does make the steak very tender and juicy. Also, after you are done cooking it.. Put it on a plate and cover it with foil for ten minutes. It redistributes the juices and helps keep the tenderness. If you every wonder what takes so long at some restaurants for your steak, its because they let it sit for a little bit to make the juices redistribute before bringing it out to the table.