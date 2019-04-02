Juicy Steak
The key to a juicy steak is to cook it frozen!
I didn't have to try this recipe...I have always cooked my steaks frozen...If you want to use tenderizer, why not use it before storing in the freezer? It should have plenty of time to do it's magic...Then cook from frozen state..whether in the oven, on the grill..or in the George Forman...I get a nice chared steak on the outside and nice and juicy red on the inside.Read More
I don't want to be overly critical, but the key to a juicy steak has nothing to do with whether or not it is frozen when you cook it. A truly great steak will be grilled at temp's reaching around 700 degrees. when you cook at this temp, the outside of the meat is immediately seared, thus locking the juices inside and giving you that perfect, crisp exterior that is the mark of a truly fine steak. While I agree that butter is a fine addition to almost any steak. I would deviate from some of these reviewers whom seem to view this as some new and unique technique. The French and Italians have been buttering steaks for years, and most of the better American steakhouses I've been to do this also. There are few things in life better than a thick cut steak marinated in olive oil, generously salted and peppered, and then seared to perfection over an oak fire. If you then serve the steak with a melting dob of tarragon butter- it's almost a religious experience.Read More
Unlike I usually do with other recipes, I actually followed this one exactly as written. I am giving this a 3-star, mostly because I thought the use of butter was unique... however, I, like the other reviews, found that cooking the meat frozen left me unable to tenderize it, and made the meat was tough. I might try this again in the future, but instead, would thaw & tenderize the steaks, and then "marinate" in a butter/worchestershire/garlic/salt/pepper sauce for a few hours before broiling.
For an oven broiled steak these turned out great! I admit I made a change or two. I am on house arrest/detention so I couldn't go outside and use the grill(get a DWI & you'll know the feeling!)like I normally would. I used two bone-in ribeyes, cut about an 1 1/2" thick. Mine were also thawed. I marinated them in the "soup" for about an hour. I went a little lighter on the tenderizer and a little more with the garlic powder. I threw them in my olive oiled 12" cast iron skillet under the pre-heated broiler for about 9 minutes on each side (remember mine are 1 1/2") and they came out pink and juicy with a great flavor! We enjoyed our steaks with some steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes and an alcohol free beverage, watching the latest episode of COPS! A bit of added advice: If you're gonna cruise, stay away from the booze!
The key to a juicy steak is not always to keeps it frozen. In fact you need to be careful of that because you shock the meat and can 1) either hurt it to where it get tougher and it cannot hold the juices. Or 2) you can get sick from taking the meat from one extreme temperature to the other extreme temperature. I have found that if you thaw it out slowly in the refrigerator and the take it out to bring it to a more normal temp. You will find that it actually does make the steak very tender and juicy. Also, after you are done cooking it.. Put it on a plate and cover it with foil for ten minutes. It redistributes the juices and helps keep the tenderness. If you every wonder what takes so long at some restaurants for your steak, its because they let it sit for a little bit to make the juices redistribute before bringing it out to the table.
I love this recipe...Although my steaks were already thawed,but technique with the butter and worcestershire sauce along with the spices, made this a perfectly JUICEY steak.....Just what I asked for...Followed this recipe to the letter,I will be using it from now on. Harley
Tried this out of curiosity, not a good steak. I will stick with my tried and true, thaw, grill, and let the steak rest for 5 - 10 minutes before cutting. 'Rest' time is the real key to a juicy steak.
I'm reviewing on the technique more than the ingredients... I used this ccoking method on 4 8oz fillet mignon. I just seasoned them with salt and pepper, topped them with a pat of butter and broiled them for about 12 mins. per side. They came out beautifully. I topped each steak with lobster meat and gorgonzola cheese sauce. They were unbelievable!
This is by far the best, juiciest and easiest way to prepare a steak. I have tried many different ways, but this is by far the best.
I had never thought of broiling steak, much less cooking it from a frozen state. I was raised to only BBQ steak. This is a great recipe if you can't grill all year round. It is a hit with my family.
don't cook it frozen
Wow, you saved dinner tonight! I made this as close to as written as I could. Used whatever single cheap steak it was that I had, and Garlic Salt instead of real garlic. Didn't have tenderizer (which I was afraid might be really important) so threw on some Montreal Steak Seasoning. Did use Lea & Perrins Worcestershire and Salt & Pepper, and 1 1/2 to 2 tbs butter per side. Broiled on high (middle rack) for 8 minutes on first side, then 6 minutes on second, then covered the pan with foil for about 10 minutes, and it turned out perfect -- tender, rare, and delicious! Thanks so much for this recipe!!!
I made a version of this for Valentine's Day dinner, thrown together at the last minute since I was late coming home from work and had forgotten to thaw the steak. I didn't have meat tenderizer, just used the butter, Worcestershire, garlic, salt & pepper..the steak turned out FABULOUS! Tender, incredibly moist & juicy. Served alongside a baked potato, steamed broccoli, good bread & a nice red wine, it was the perfect romantic dinner and my boyfriend was very impressed! ;)
remember to let your meat rest for 15 minutes or so. Update for: RedRobynNau - suggestion for your smoke problem , when broiling you leave the oven semi open and put your fan on your stove on. Of course a little smoke from the fat will occur thats why you need to leave your oven open and perhaps a window if your home is small. Hope this helps
I love this recipe and in fact have been using it for years. Except, I do thaw my meat. I don't think it would hurt to cook it frozen it's just my habit to thaw it first. With this recipe you get the flavor of the steak and not of a sauce or strong marinade. Even though it's an old comment I would like to say you cannot get sick from cooking a frozen steak. In fact I have to wonder where on earth the commenter got that idea. When you cook this steak use real, unsalted butter for the best results. Margarine just won't give you the same results. I also use the meat tenderizer after the steak is thawed and it works just fine that way. This is a good recipe.
I had two pittiful cuts of steak I needed to cook and hoped to make them as juicy as possible. I have never heard of broiling steak, and I am glad I tried it. My steaks were already thawed and after shaking on Fiesta Brand Texas Style Steak Seasoning with Tenderizer on both sides, I let them sit out at room temperature for several hours. I brushed butter on one side and then broiled for 6 minutes, turned them, brushed butter on the opposite side, and broiled for six additonal minutes. I then removed them from the oven and wrapped foil around them to make a pouch and let them sit for 10 minutes. For pittiful steaks, they had a great flavor and were a lot juicier than they would have been if I would have cooked them in another fashion. -my steaks were fairly thin and 12 minutes cooked them to a well done state...I will try less time next time.
This was not juicy, just dry.
This was just O-K. Nothing excellent, but I guess it isn't fair to compare it to a nice grilled steak! Might try it again this winter when we can't grill out, but I also might keep looking for the tastiest way to cook up a steak inside.
The steak had a good flavor but was a little tough. It was easy though since I didn't have to worry about defrost time. Might try this again in my George Foreman grill.
I did the following changes: 1 tbsp soy sauce 1 tbsp brown sugar Omit the salt and pepper The butter, I did not add in the marinate but put 1 tbsp of margarine on each side while steak is in the oven. Outcome: Charred on the outside, Juicy in the inside. For 10 mins on each side, cooked while frozen, the steak is cooked medium rare..
Delicious! My steaks were were thawed. I had already salted and seasoned the steaks with thyme before I found this recipe. I went ahead and added the butter and worchestershire. Made for some terrific steak. Next time I'll omit the thyme and salt. A keeper for sure!
I've been cooking my frozen steaks like this for years - they are delicious!!! Foolproof!
Love the concept, just not quite set on broiling steak frozen so I thawed them in cold water. I added some more seasonings for our taste and this came out great.
You should not cook a steak or any meat frozen! Not only can you get food poisoning but you will make horrible tasting food! The food needs to be room temp before cooking so the food can be evenly cooked. When you cook frozen food the outside cooks before the inside.
Easy to make. Steak was tender and juicy, and I did NOT use a meat tenderizer.
Tried this recipe and the steak was kind of tough, but I think it was the cut of the meat. I also didn't have worcestershire sauce and so I substituted with tomato paste and soy sauce. Great way to cook steaks - Thanks for sharing!
It was my first time cooking a rib steak, and I enjoyed this recipe very much. I didn't use meat tenderizer and used garlic powder instead of minced, and it turned out great. I did find that broiling it for the amount of time specified, though, was much too rare for my taste. I left it in a 400 degree oven for an additional 10 minutes to bring it to medium doneness (which I tested with a thermometer). Also, the first time I made this, the steak was frozen, and the second time the steak was thawed. I didn't notice any difference...was juicy both times.
This recipe was 'perfetto e delizioso'(Perfect and Delicious). It was my first steak ever and even though I cooked it a little too long, it was still a juicy steak, and being well-done that is amazing. I highly suggest this and plan to make it again.
Excellent! Cannot wait to make it again!
Nice way to prepare frozen steaks if you don't have the time to defrost them. I didn't measure the ingredients and only eyeballed them. That said, I thought the steaks were salty. They were quick and easy to prepare and the flavor was good. No need for sauce. I will make this again but next time leave out the salt or use unsalted butter.
It was definitely juicy. The flavor was not the right fit for me though-- perhaps the garlic was a bit much.
I made this recipe with sirloin steaks. They were cooked perfectly; a little pink it the center. The taste was delicious and the recipe was simple. Perfect for when you need a quick and easy meal.
This steak was amazing! I've ALWAYS used my grill, but with a foot of snow outside and the wind blowing like crazy, it wasn't the best of conditions for that. Sure, I still prefer the grill, but the butter on top definitely added moisture and flavor, as well as help crisp it up a bit like a grilled steak. I did find that the sauce didn't stay on the steak very well (just kind of rolled off the butter), but maybe that's because I eyeballed everything and didn't follow it exactly. Also, I used a combo of soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and lemon juice (I didn't have tenderizer and this works wonderfully!) and sprinkled some minced onion and seasoning salt on top. Really, for the time it took and the flavor I got, it was totally worth it and I'll be making it again.
Very juicy and super quick to make.
You can cook any cut of meat with this recipe and still come out with a great juicy steak... My boy and I bought a round steak not knowing their was a real difference in steak and still enjoyed it although still prefur better cuts. you can also use this with chicken and pork.... it is all wonderful.. i like to really add the garlic.
After reading some of the reviews, it made me too nervous to actually broil any of my steaks frozen. But other then that I follow the recipe as written. It's a winner! Thanks Jenn!
This was very nice, and easy. I did tweek it a bit. I had no meat tenderizer so I used a bit of Benedictine and Brandy (less than a tsp per side). And I used 4 cloves of garlic.
Made me fall in love with the idea of frozen steak...great recipe for first time cooks..hubby loved it, too.
Ok. I've never in my life been able to make a steak that wasn't dry, rubbery, or tough. As of tonight, I am the steak master, thanks to this recipe. I didn't quite follow the recipe to a T.. Actually, I have a date tomorrow night, and offered to cook him a wonderful steak dinner, so tonight was a trial run. I used 2 6oz filet mingons, and after preheating the broiler, I realized I was completely out of butter. So, I improvized. Also out of Worchestshire sauce, so here's what I did. I substetuted the Worchestshire sauce for an equal amount of Liquid Smoke, used garlic powder in place of the cloves, and nixed the butter. I kept these in for 8 minutes on each side, and when I took them out, they were still very rare, but since that's how I like my steaks personally, it was perfect. Juicy beyond belief, and the flavor was amazing. I'm definately going to use this recipe tomorrow for the date, and will definately try it with the butter added in! I do suggest upping the broiling time to about 10-12 minutes/side for thick cut steaks like I used. I will definately be using this recipe often! So incredibly easy! Thanks so much!!!!
The method of cooking this steak was great! However, I did change the recipe up a bit. As I did not have worcestershire sauce on hand I used soy sauce. I also skipped the meat tenderizer because I did not have any on hand. I merinated the steak for a littler over 45 min. in about 1 1/2 cups of soy and some garlic and pepper. I spread the butter on top of the steak before I cooked it. The steak came out juicy and well cooked. This is the best steak I have ever made!
This was my first attempt at cooking steak and it was a success! Thank you for a great recipe. Very moist, tasty steak. I used soy sauce and brown sugar, and eliminated the salt and pepper. I also rubbed it with lemon juice and let it sit for a couple hours in order to tenderize it rather than use the MSG tenderizer.
Very good steak, but I had to cook it much longer than was in the recipe. Must have been my cut of meat. Still tastes great.
Great new way to cook steak! New for me, anyway. I've never been very good at cooking steak indoors, but I just tried this recipe and the results were delicious! An additional benefit is the steak is cooked in its frozen state, so I can buy all the steak I want when it's on sale and keep it in the freezer and not bother with defrosting, and worrying about the steak losing quality during defrosting, either. Next time I'll try some changes: Less meat tenderizer, maybe a bit more worcester sauce, an additional clove or 2 of garlic, and broiling a bit shorter time... Anyway, I love it! Thank you!
The steaks came out sooo good (I am a novice at best when it comes to cooking, especially meat). I made these steaks twice. The second time, it was a different, cheaper type of steak (don't remember what kind), but it still came out soooo good. One tip, don't too liberal with the meat tenderizer. One steak came out quite salty and I am assuming it was the tenderizer, but I am not sure. I didn't put too much salt.
We could eat it, but lets say it wasn't great at all. The sear burner on the grill is the best. I tried it in the oven and it more makes the meat hard and rubbery :(
Wonderful! The only thing I changed is I used garlic salt instead of the garlic cloves. The flavor was amazing and the steak was tender and juicy.
Yummy!
I don't believe the technique makes the recipe taste any better, it's a wonderful recipe with a tried and true technique. I believe what makes this recipe superior is that if you realize you are out of everything but a beautiful steak, you can still produce a superior meal despite your lack of planning. Lol! Love it, seriously!!
As someone who is "culinary-challenged" the steaks were really easy to make. It took a little longer to cook than stated, but I think my cut of meat was pretty thick. My sister, who is a chef, couldn't stop eating it!
Very easy, very good!!
As a college student with no clue, but the right ingredients, this steak was AWESOME and my first I ever made!
Awesome recipe! Used vinegar to tenderize the meat (instead of powdered meat tenderizer) and added onion powder and extra garlic to the list of seasonings. It was a hit with everyone in the family! Daddy was super happy at dinner tonight! :)
Wonderful...I will never defrost steaks before cooking them again!!! Thanks.
Followed this recipe for Father's Day and it turned out perfect. Next time I'll add a few extra seasonings.
Turned out deliciously!! The only modification that I made is that I used garlic butter instead of minced garlic.
It was SO salty. I don't know what I did wrong, I might have used too much worscestirshire? It tasted like beef jerky. Still good, we didn't leave any leftovers, and it was very juicy and tender. But not the right flavor.
I liked this recipe but it was a little salty. I followed the recipe to a tee, next time I think that I will leave out the salt or meat tenderizer. Overall a very good recipe.
I had absolutely no problems with this recipe. Even though I accidently thawed the steak out, I followed the rest of the recipe exactly and it came out perfect! And it was so easy and quick! It took me literally about 12 minutes to make. Delicious!!
My husband is a tried and true charcoal griller and balked at the idea of broiling steaks. He is now a convert and is so happy that we can now have a delicious steak in the winter. We used NY strip steaks, fresh from the store and had no tenderizer. We adjusted the cook time accordingly, but, otherwise, we followed the recipe to a "t". These were mouth-wateringly perfect, and our friends loved them too. This is definitely a recipe that we'll make again and again! THANKS!
I thought the flavor of this steak was wonderful but I'm only giving it four stars instead of five because of some problems I encountered (some, my own fault). The only change I made to the recipe was to add another clove of garlic, but I can't imagine that had much to do with my mishaps. Some of the juice (maybe the Worcestershire sauce?) ran off of the steak and actually caught fire (!) in my oven, causing the smoke detector alarms to go off. Even when the pan wasn't on fire, there was still a bunch of black smoke, which the smoke detector didn't like either. I ended up finishing my steak up on the Foreman, which I was pretty sad about having to do because I was looking forward to all of the yummy juice the steak was producing. I also didn't want to cut into my steak so was relying on a meat thermometer - but it must have been off because my meat never quite seemed to register as done so finally I decided to just cut right into it, and it was WELLL DONE. I'm going to figure out a way to make this recipe work without using the Foreman and without causing a fire, because even my well-done steak was quite yummy! (and SOO easy to prepare)
Loved it! Juicy. Tender. I used organic so had to watch cooking time as organic cooks faster. Served with roasted potatoes and a salad. Happiness is....
I made this with what I had on hand. So instead of meat tenderizer I used Lawry's Seasoned Salt. And because we following a keto menu I replaced the panko crumbs with crushed pork rinds. I cooked 4 lbs of beef rib steaks on low broil for 8 minutes each side. It was a little more rare than hubby likes, but for me it was Perfection! Yum!! Very Flavorful and Juicy
Mine came out perfect! My steak was fresh and not frozen. Followed the recipe to the letter. Oh but I did add onions and blue cheese to mine. Wonderful!!
This was delicious. After I flipped the steak, I broiled for an additional 10 (instead of 8) mins. I like them done. It was juicy and not tough. Thank you for sharing. Cheers!
This was just okay. I have definitely had better steaks, but it was edible.
great recipe
Turned out a lot like roast because I slow cooked covered in the over for about two hours with Worcester sauces, onions, green peppers, minced garlic, meat tenderizer seasoning and butter #soyummy
Wonderful...never broiled steak before. Use the grill even in the snow...no more. My steaks were already thawed but who knew!!! thanks for sharing its a keeper
(maybe i messed it up) It was okay, it was fast to make. I have made better stakes tho. Good idea with the butter!
I give it 5 stars it was juicy and tender. I did change a few things, I used thawed steak, added all ingredients except my meat tenderizer is seasoned. I covered both sides with ingredients then wrapped steaks in aluminum foil and marinated in the fridge for 5 hours. I then broiled them still wrapped in foil but sprayed cooking oil my rosting pan so foil wouldn't stick and broiled for 20 min uncovered also I cut up an onion some mushrooms and green pepper wrapped in foil and put them in the same roasting pan for 25 min, 20 wasn't quite enough time. Will definitely be making this again and again.
I tried this recipe with thawed meat and it was wonderful, I like my meats tender and juicy and I'm always having a hard time combining both for some reason, but this worked out perfectly.
looks good, but i put the flavorings on my meat-wrap it in foil and cook it in my toaster oven for 45 minutes. it always turns out melt in your mouth tender and cooks in it's own juices.
YUMMY!!!
I have cooked frozen steaks on the BBQ many times using very similar seasonings with great success, but I have never tried them in the oven. I was very dissappointed - it tasted like it was cooked... well, in the oven! Not good at all - not even close to the flavor of steaks cooked on a BBQ. Pan fried would even taste better than this method. Sorry...
