The key to a juicy steak is to cook it frozen!

Recipe by JENN_77

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Spread 1/2 of the butter on top side of frozen steak. Sprinkle 1/2 of the Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 of the meat tenderizer, 1/2 of the garlic, salt, and pepper on top of butter. Place steak on a roasting pan.

  • Broil in the preheated oven for 6 to 8 minutes. Remove steak from the oven and flip over; spread remaining butter, Worcestershire sauce, meat tenderizer, garlic, salt, and pepper on top of steak.

  • Return to the broiler, and continue cooking for 6 to 8 minutes, or to desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 55.9mg; sodium 404.1mg. Full Nutrition
