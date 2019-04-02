Spinach Kugel
My grandmother always made this wonderful kugel at every family dinner. It is moist and delicious and VERY easy to make!
I reduced this recipe by half because it is just my boyfriend and I. There was a lot of spinach. Next time I'll use only one box of spinach instead of two. I also added 1lb. of chicken that I cut into bite size pieces and broiled before cooking all together. Otherwise extremely good.Read More
I liked this, just didn't love it. I was not happy with the overwhelming flavor of the onion soup mix. Next time I will try with sauteed onions and maybe even mushrooms. Maybe some fresh garlic? And then add seasonings to taste. Also, the noodles on top were too hard and crunchy. I will cover next time.Read More
Wow and double wow. I am Episcopalian married to a Jewish man. Each Passover, I try my best to make something great to impress his family. Last year I made a kugel many liked then this year, made this delight of a recipe! Like it said, even people who aren't into spinach loved it! My niece, Mindy, was point in case. Everyone complimented me! It was such a hit that I'm going to even serve it as a side on .... Easter Sunday!
This was absolutely delicious. I did not have the onion soup mix so just sauted the spinach with onion in olive oil until the onion was transparent. I made 1/2 the recipe without spinach and it was still delicious. The next time I would put crackers and butter on the top. The noodles got hard when it was baked. Or maybe just cover it while baking. Can't wait to make this for family and friends.
I have been making this recipe since 1982 when my late aunt gave it to me. I have tweaked it over the years and have made it at least 200 times since then. I prefer lower fat food, so instead of the sour cream I use 1/2 cup milk (any kind); I also use lowfat margarine instead of butter. (My aunt's original recipe called for non-dairy coffee creamer in place of sour cream or milk, and non-dairy margarine, in order to make it kosher). And this is important: for a really nice texture, use farfalle (bowtie) noodles instead of other kinds, and don't use egg noodles. Even if you don't overcook them, it causes the kugel to be gloppy.
This is delicious! I used fresh spinach-2 big bags and wilted it with olive oil and chopped garlic instead of frozen, but I followed the recipe on the rest. I served it at a CSA event and people LOVED it!
I love this recipe!!!! It is so delicious!
Having become part of a Jewish family in the last few years I was looking for easy kugel recipes. This one has always been a hit and it's very easy to make!
Very tasty! I halved the recipe, used two boxes of spinach, and made the recipe parve by using Tofutti sour cream and margarine instead of regular sour cream and butter. I served it with tzimmes and really enjoyed the savory-sweet contrast between the dishes.
oh my, wow! this is SO delicious!
I needed to make this non-dairy (parve) so I used Earth Balance instead of butter and Tofutti sour cream instead of regular. I also couldn't find onion soup mix so I simply sauteed an onion and some garlic and added that to the mix. As well, I used only three boxes of 9oz spinach - a fourth box would have been overkill - and I LOVE spinach, so that's saying something. With that, it was good; I think the flavors get better as leftovers. I have a feeling it would be much richer with the real butter and sour cream... This won't be a regular for us, but I will make it every once in a while for a nice change.
My husband and father LOVED LOVED LOVED it! It was really good.. wouldn't change a thing..
A large recipe so be sure to scale as needed. We enjoyed this kugel. A good basic recipe.
Quite fun to make and very tasty .
This was missing something...It was too dry... I followed the directions...
Made this for my jewish companion....he was not very impressed :(
I used chopped broccoli instead.
This was awesome. I halved the recipe for three of us, made in an 8 x 8 square dish. I used fresh spinach and just sauteed it in a pan while I was boiling the noodles. Assembly was super easy and it tasted great without any additional seasoning. Big success for our family.
Delicious! Went back for a second helping! I made no changes to the recipe except for halving it.
I really liked this side dish! I used shells because that's all I had and used wilted fresh spinach.
Normally I end up changing a recipe or adding more seasoning, but this is perfect! Super easy to make and delicious. It will be a new staple in our house.
Fabulous dish. I added Carmelites onions for a touch of sweetness. Easy to make and fun to eat.
No changes...made recipe as is....sooo good! Many compliments. Will definitely use this recipe again.
