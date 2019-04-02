Spinach Kugel

My grandmother always made this wonderful kugel at every family dinner. It is moist and delicious and VERY easy to make!

By BAKERJOY

prep:

20 mins
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water; bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Stir in the egg noodles, and return to a boil. Cook the pasta until cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 5 minutes. Drain well in a colander set in the sink.

  • Combine the eggs, melted butter, sour cream, soup mix, and pepper in a large bowl. Stir in the cooked noodles, and drained spinach. Spoon into prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until hot and golden brown, about 60 minutes. Cover dish with aluminum foil if kugel begins to brown too quickly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 113.3mg; sodium 432.5mg. Full Nutrition
