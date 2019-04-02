Easy Bake Brisket

My mother gave me this recipe. Every time I make it for guests, they want the recipe and can't believe how easy it is. You can serve it on a bun for parties but it is also great alone. Enjoy!

Recipe by Stephkp1

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Place the beef brisket in a baking dish. In a bowl, mix the onion soup mix, diced tomatoes and green chiles, tomato sauce, and garlic powder. Pour over the brisket.

  • Loosely cover the brisket with foil. Bake 3 hours in the preheated oven, or to an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 3.3g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 52.5mg; sodium 396.4mg. Full Nutrition
