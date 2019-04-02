Easy Bake Brisket

If I could give this recipe ten stars I would, YUM!!! I made this for Easter in a pinch, because the store was OUT of ham. I thought it was a disaster because I have never made brisket before. It was a huge success and my husband who is a major ham fan stated that he didn't miss it at all!!! Anyway, followed the recipe exactly only doubled the ingredients because my brisket was over 9 pounds. Also, I slow cooked this at 225 all night long(covered of course). Was just so easy and so delicious!!! THANK YOU! --- P.S - The leftovers(if you have any) make great BBQ sandwiches as well as taco filler, with the right seasoning additions, oh my goodness this is so versatile!!!**Edit** to say that the second time I made this I used the crockpot. I MUCH preferred the slow and low oven cooked version that I utilized the first time. I suggest the oven preparation for sure.

