Easy Bake Brisket
My mother gave me this recipe. Every time I make it for guests, they want the recipe and can't believe how easy it is. You can serve it on a bun for parties but it is also great alone. Enjoy!
My mother gave me this recipe. Every time I make it for guests, they want the recipe and can't believe how easy it is. You can serve it on a bun for parties but it is also great alone. Enjoy!
If I could give this recipe ten stars I would, YUM!!! I made this for Easter in a pinch, because the store was OUT of ham. I thought it was a disaster because I have never made brisket before. It was a huge success and my husband who is a major ham fan stated that he didn't miss it at all!!! Anyway, followed the recipe exactly only doubled the ingredients because my brisket was over 9 pounds. Also, I slow cooked this at 225 all night long(covered of course). Was just so easy and so delicious!!! THANK YOU! --- P.S - The leftovers(if you have any) make great BBQ sandwiches as well as taco filler, with the right seasoning additions, oh my goodness this is so versatile!!!**Edit** to say that the second time I made this I used the crockpot. I MUCH preferred the slow and low oven cooked version that I utilized the first time. I suggest the oven preparation for sure.Read More
We found this recipe to be mediocre at best. Leaves a lot to be desired.Read More
If I could give this recipe ten stars I would, YUM!!! I made this for Easter in a pinch, because the store was OUT of ham. I thought it was a disaster because I have never made brisket before. It was a huge success and my husband who is a major ham fan stated that he didn't miss it at all!!! Anyway, followed the recipe exactly only doubled the ingredients because my brisket was over 9 pounds. Also, I slow cooked this at 225 all night long(covered of course). Was just so easy and so delicious!!! THANK YOU! --- P.S - The leftovers(if you have any) make great BBQ sandwiches as well as taco filler, with the right seasoning additions, oh my goodness this is so versatile!!!**Edit** to say that the second time I made this I used the crockpot. I MUCH preferred the slow and low oven cooked version that I utilized the first time. I suggest the oven preparation for sure.
Really nice for a "Few Ingredient" recipe. Very versatile. Added minced garlic to mixture. Spreaded enough sauce on bottom of pyrex to cover the dish, placed brisket on top and covered with remaining sauce. Covered with foil and baked all night at 200 degrees. Next time I might add a little brown sugar. Very tender and juicy. Will put in my "Favorite Recipes" cookbook. Thanks!
Very delicious and easy to make. Had all the ingredients at home. I made this one in the oven instead of a crock pot (since it was over 8lbs vs the 4lbs in the recipe) and slow cooked it (covered) on 200 degrees all night long. Came out TENDER and juicy in the morning! Make sure to bake FAT SIDE UP. I also added a bit of brown sugar. Note, this will NOT be one of those brikets with a crunchy sugary glaze, but very moist and tender like a roast. Makes for excellent sandwitches!
This recipe is absolutely wonderful. I have never cooked a brisket before and this looked easy and good and let me tell you that it was. My home smelled wonderful as it cooked and it tasted as good as it smells.
I had a smaller brisket (under 3 pounds) so I omitted the tomatoes but added a can of green chiles. It turned out really well--my whole family liked it. The next day I cut the leftover brisket into small pieces and mixed it into the remaining sauce with a can of cut tomatoes. Then I cooked up some rice to serve it over. It was really good.
Love it. I only used a 2 lb brisket so had to take about 1 hour 15 min. off the cooking time. And I only used the onion soup mix with a 14 oz can of tomatoes with onion and green pepper. Will definitely make it again.
We found this recipe to be mediocre at best. Leaves a lot to be desired.
This was so easy and my family liked it better than my old recipe. I made a few changes, however, I used the crockpot -- 6 hrs. on high and I used plain diced tomatoes (no chilis) and minced garlic. The flavor was excellent and the brisket was very tender.
This is SO easy and tastes great. I have also made it using diced tomatoes with green peppers rather than chilies when making it for those who don't care for the spice and it is still delicious.
This was probably the tastiest brisket (outside of smoked bbq) that I've ever made. I added fresh New Mexico Green Chile and dumped everything in the crock pot. Cooked on high for about 6 hours (the beef was even frozen) and it was just wonderful. There were hardly enough leftovers for a sandwich!
We all loved the taste and it was so easy! The amazing thing is it was delicious, but you do have to like a little spice because it was spicy. This recipe was fabulous! I had never made brisket before, but it was the perfect entree for my Rosh Hashanah dinner.
This was wonderful! We used it for sandwiches and we also used it most often for shredded beef tacos, so versatile and very tasty! I cooked it in the oven all day on about 200 degrees.
I love this! I just dump all ingredients into the crock pot and it come out perfect!
Definitely a ver easy way to make a tender brisket. As one of the other cooks i also put the whole thing in the crockpot and it turned out great. 7 hours on low was just right. I threw in some carrots and celery as well. My husband loved it.
This was awful! I used a 4.5 pound brisket as was called for in the recipe. It had the taste and texture of a leather shoe. I followed the recipe exactly as it was stated. My mom said that meat like this should be boiled first for about an hour and then slow cooked in the oven with the ingredients. It makes the meat much more tender, which is how we make ribs really tender. Maybe it would taste better if it cooked longer, but I won't make this again.
I used Italian style dice tomatoes and provided spaghetti as a side. It was a big hit!
A solid recipe for brisket! I didn't think we'd like the tomatoes and sauce, but it all combines woth beef juices to become one great dish! When I take the brisket out and let it rest before slicing, I pour the rest of the liquid into a saucepan and add a little beef broth to make a serving sauce. I have 2 kids who love this!
This was an excellent recipe. I didn't change a thing. It will definitely be made again and again in our house. Simple ingredients and simple to make. Thanks for the recipe.
Wonderful flavor-we will do this one again
Excellent! My first time eating brisket. It was so easy to make. So tender and so yummy. Me and my husband loved it. Well be making the next time our children and their families come for a visit.
Did not care for this, it was dry and no flavor!
This was a great recipe. At first I thought it was bland, but after a couple bites, I (along with the rest of the family) couldn't rave enough !! I substituted a small can of tomato paste with water since I didn't have any sauce on hand. This recipe is in our permanent book !!!
Thank you for this excellent recipe. My family loved it. I baked it in the oven the first day following the recipe. Had some leftover and so I threw it in the crock pot with Masterpiece barbque sauce and let it cook all day and served on rolls. It was delicious. Loved it. All meals should be this easy.
Excellent!!! So easy to make! I trimmed all the fat and cooked it overnite on 250. We couldn't wait for dinner and tried it for breakfast!
I use this sauce with chicken breasts and cut the rest of the ingredients in half. The sauce is excellent and very versatile.
I bought a brisket cause it was a sale price I could not resist. Never cooked one before so I searched for a recipe that would work within my schedule and ingredients I had on hand. I found this one. I made recipe as written. That’s usually what I do when I first test a recipe, however I take reviews into account. Turned out beautifully. I did let it cook longer than what recipe stated after testing it the recommended time. It was a large brisket. It was fall apart tender and flavorful. Made great leftover sandwiches.
this one is a keeper!!! my husband loved it!!! made great sammies the next day too
This was easy to prepare and delicious to share! Thanks STEPHKP1.
I thought this recipe was okay. The sauce was good.
This is easy and tastes very well.
This was a really good twist to the typical barbecued brisket we usually do. I do think cooking it lower and slower makes for a more tender brisket so I will try that next time.
Absolutely delicious and oh so easy! The only thing I changed is that I used a 3-3/4 pound boneless blade roast instead of the brisket. We really liked the the little bit of heat that came from the can of tomatoes and chiles (I used Rotel). This is a definite repeat! Thanks for posting this wonderful recipe. :)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections