Pesto Cheesy Chicken Rolls

1 of 959

Rating: 5 stars Mmmmm...this was great! I followed the directions; pounded the chicken, put in the pesto and cheese then rolled them. The only think I did different was that after they were rolled, I dipped them in egg and rolled them in breadcrumbs. They came out moist and delicious after about 45 mins. Helpful (518)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this several times, each time it gets better and better, I have made a few changes ( not that it needed it!) but I soak the chicken in olive oil and Italian spices over night, and then after I have rolled it up I cover it in Italian bread crumbs! I serve it over fettuccine and top with a sun dried tomato Alfred sauce! And it is out of this world!! Helpful (403)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! I took someone else's advice and just covered the chicken breasts with pesto, then mozz. Covered with foil for 20 minutes, then uncovered and returned to the over for 10 minutes. Came out perfectly. Helpful (363)

Rating: 5 stars I was in a hurry to quickly get something in the oven the other night when I got home from work late, so I did not take the time to pound the breasts out flat. Insted, I just spooned a couple tblsps of the basil pesto over each breast, and then topped them with nice big slices of good quality motzza. I covered the baking dish with foil, and baked them at 350 for about 20 mins. I then uncovered them, and baked them for about 5-10 mins longer, and that browned the cheese nicly, while still keeping the chicken SUPER moist and yummy. Will deffinetly do this again. Thanks for the good idea! :) Helpful (288)

Rating: 5 stars Simply delicious, and definitely worth making your own pesto for, which I handily had in the freezer. I used shredded mozzarella rather than the slices because it was easier to roll up, and added some chopped sun-dried tomatoes. Perfectly roasted, cooked through and tender at 375 degrees, about 35 minutes. Helpful (180)

Rating: 5 stars This was very good...but make sure you lightly season the chicken breast ..i just seasoned with some salt, pepper and garlic powder. And just a note to all: boneless chicken breast doesn't take long to cook. I baked in 375 degree preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes. That's all the time you need. Someone posted that they had to cook the meat almost an hour. I'm trying to figure how the chicken breast can still be moist after baking that long. Otherwise, this was very nice and if i don't feel like going through the hassle of rolling the chicken up...I just flattened with mallet....topped (seasoned) breast with pesto then cheese and then topped with another flattened chicken breast. Next I'll try with the jarred sundried tomato. Helpful (153)

Rating: 5 stars These are simply delicious and so easy! To make them easier to roll I used shredded mozzarella cheese and added sun-dried tomatoes for a little color and a little added flavor (not that it needs any). To prevent the pesto and cheese from leaking out dip the rolls into egg and then italian style bread crumbs. These were done in 35 minutes at 350. Very moist and a nice presentation. It looks like you spent hours! Helpful (108)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious and I am a picky eater! I used nice thick mozzarella cheese slices. The only suggestion I would make is seasoning the chicken with salt and pepper and after it is in the oven for about 15 minutes using a pastry brush and brushing the tops of the chicken rolls with the oils that ooze out of the rolls. The oils are garlic infused from the pesto and it give the chicken an amazing flavor and keeps it from drying out. YUM! Helpful (89)

Rating: 4 stars I really enjoyed this recipe. It's simple an quick to make. I pounded my chicken flat, seasoned one side with salt, pepper and garlic powder and then spread the pesto on the unseasoned side. I only cooked the chicken for 30 minutes, at 350, and it was perfect. I served it with Garlic Parmesan Orzo (also from this site) and stewed tomatoes. This is definitely going to be served again when I need to make something quick for dinner. Helpful (58)