Chicken Pesto Pizza

This was very good! I did make a few adjustments, however. I marinated my chicken in Italian dressing before cooking - it added a great flavor to the pizza and helped to keep the chicken moist. I omitted the artichokes, (husband dislikes them) and instead sliced up a few Roma tomatoes to put on top of the chicken - I sprinkled the tomatoes with fresh ground pepper and salt. I used mozzarella because it's what I had on hand. I also mixed in some of a 3 cheese blend I had left over (asiago, romano, and parmesan) it added a nice punch to the flavor of the cheese. I used a Boboli crust and Classico brand basil pesto - it was VERY tasty. I will definitely keep this recipe on hand!
This is so yummy! I substituted mushrooms for the artichokes and added onions and sliced cherry tomatoes. I also cooked the chicken in olive oil and garlic. I used sun-dried tomato and basil mozzarella for the cheese. This turned out just as good as the resturant we get gourmet pizza from.
Very very good! I made this for an impromptu birthday party for hubby's friend and everyone LOVED this pizza. I even had to give out the recipe it was so well recieved! I used a Boboli thin pizza crust, 2 cooked, diced white boneless chicken breasts, half a can of artichoke hearts sliced up, and Classico basil pesto spread along with an Italian blend pizza cheese. I used an entire package and another handful of cheese and added torn fresh basil leaves as well on the top. Thanks for sharing this wonderful pizza recipe Lisa!
This pizza was so good! My brother loved it, and ate slice after slice. The only change I made was related to the cheese. I've never used fontina cheese, and all I had at home was an Italian blend of mozzerela and romano. I used way more than an 1/2 cup, and it was very good. I always figure, the more cheese, the better!
This was so good and easy! I made a few changes to suit our tastes: drained one can of diced tomato; skipped artichokes and used mozzarella. Next time I think I'll make this with shrimp instead of chicken. I'll definitely make this again.
Made this pizza with a homemade wholewheat pizza dough and it was outstanding. Knew it would be. Careful with the artichoke hearts though because some of the prepared marinade types are alittle overpowering. Add fresh tomatos and it is outstanding.
I took a previous reviewers advice and made this with shrimp instead. It was very good. I just added some fresh chopped tomatoes. Maybe a little garlic added to this would be good too. I'll try that next time because I will make it again!
This recipe is very easy and has lots of flavor. My picky boyfriend ate half of the pizza!
So yummy!! I used a frozen pizza crust omitted the artichokes and substituted monterrey jack cheese. I think the fontina or even mozzarella would be better but I didn't have any. It was great and so easy anyway!
My family did not like it!!