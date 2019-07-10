Blue Cheese and Onion

A delicious blue cheese party spread made with red onion, and marinated in vinaigrette dressing.

Recipe by DOLLI24

prep:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a glass dish or serving bowl, layer the blue cheese and onion. Mix together the olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, garlic, mustard powder and pepper. Pour over the blue cheese and onions, and let stand for 1 hour at room temperature to marinate. Serve on cocktail rye slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
684 calories; protein 24.5g; carbohydrates 61.9g; fat 38g; cholesterol 42.5mg; sodium 1478.5mg. Full Nutrition
