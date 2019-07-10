Blue Cheese and Onion
A delicious blue cheese party spread made with red onion, and marinated in vinaigrette dressing.
This was pretty good tasting. Only thing we changed was to give it a little more chilling time. Very yummy flavor though. Thanks for sharing.
Wow, what a keeper recipe. It's very strong, but true blue cheese lovers will all appreciate that. Served with Kasha crackers. Thanks for the recipe.
Love love love it!!! The more garlic the better! (I didn't use mustard powder because I don't like it)
Very flavorful dip. We used wheat crackers instead of bread. Turned out nicely.
Absolutely DELICIOUS!!! If you like bleu cheese and garlic, this recipe is for you. As always, I add lots more garlic. But as written, it is a fabulous recipe!
