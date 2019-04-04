French Green Bean Stuffing

The easy addition of sauteed French Green Beans with onion, leek, and spices enhance the flavor of stuffing.

By TABLETALKER

prep:

20 mins
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a medium baking dish.

  • In a skillet over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter, and saute the green beans, onions, and leeks until tender. Season with garlic and herb seasoning blend. Mix in the remaining butter until melted.

  • In a large bowl, toss together the green bean mixture, eggs, and dry stuffing mix. Gradually blend in the water. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake 40 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
379 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 41.4g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 86mg; sodium 801.4mg. Full Nutrition
