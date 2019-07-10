Salmon with Tomatoes

Here's a quick update on this dish ... my husband suggested using jumbo prawns instead of salmon (although we love the salmon) ... I tried it yesterday and it's just as tasty. This is a FABULOUS dish! Below is my original review ... I made it last night and I thought my husband was going to pick up the plate to lick off the very last of the sauce! I made just a couple of easy changes ... I used brown rice rather than white, simply because it's a little healthier and I think brown has a better flavor. I used Mexican diced tomatoes since that's all I had, they were spicy and I figured that was what was being called for so what the heck? This dish is good enough for the PICKIEST of in-laws or children, a wonderful recipe for company or a romantic evening at home with your honey. Honest to goodness, this was DEEEE-LICIOUS!