Salmon with Tomatoes

This salmon with tomatoes is a delicious and quick lunch or dinner meal. Serve over rice, pasta, or polenta — or eat it right off your plate. So good you'll want to lick the plate clean!

Recipe by M TOUSSAINT

prep:

15 mins
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, bring water and rice to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook for 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat garlic oil in a skillet over medium heat. Season salmon with dill, paprika, salt, and pepper. Cook salmon in hot oil for 1 to 2 minutes on each side, until tender enough to break apart. Break salmon into cubes with a spatula or fork. Mix in tomatoes, garlic, and lemon juice. Continue cooking until salmon is easily flaked with a fork.

  • Mix Parmesan cheese, parsley, butter, and hot pepper sauce into the skillet; continue cooking for 1 to 2 minutes, until well mixed. Serve over cooked rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
956 calories; protein 41.9g; carbohydrates 85g; fat 48.7g; cholesterol 121.9mg; sodium 631mg. Full Nutrition
