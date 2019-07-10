Salmon with Tomatoes
This salmon with tomatoes is a delicious and quick lunch or dinner meal. Serve over rice, pasta, or polenta — or eat it right off your plate. So good you'll want to lick the plate clean!
This recipe is worth 10 stars! I made this for my family and the kids asked me to fix it again the very next day! I now serve it 2-3 times a month. I have served it for dinner parties; guests always love it and ask for the recipe. It's very easy to make. Tastes similar to a dish Red Lobster used to serve, but this is better. I subsitute olive oil since I can't find garlic oil in this area, and sometimes serve it over pasta instead of rice, which makes it extra filling.Read More
This is a fantastic recipe! I was worried about taking a beautiful piece of fish and preparing it like this but it was wonderful. I did serve it over angel hair pasta, which was great. I feel bad about saying that I "tweaked" the recipe just a bit, but I did. It seemed that the salmon needed just a bit more sauce and so I added about 1/4 cup of dry white wine and about 1/2 cup of heavy cream. It was so delicious! Thank you for sharing the recipe.Read More
Here's a quick update on this dish ... my husband suggested using jumbo prawns instead of salmon (although we love the salmon) ... I tried it yesterday and it's just as tasty. This is a FABULOUS dish! Below is my original review ... I made it last night and I thought my husband was going to pick up the plate to lick off the very last of the sauce! I made just a couple of easy changes ... I used brown rice rather than white, simply because it's a little healthier and I think brown has a better flavor. I used Mexican diced tomatoes since that's all I had, they were spicy and I figured that was what was being called for so what the heck? This dish is good enough for the PICKIEST of in-laws or children, a wonderful recipe for company or a romantic evening at home with your honey. Honest to goodness, this was DEEEE-LICIOUS!
An excellent, fresh-tasting way to eat salmon. Since I didn't have any garlic oil on hand, I used olive oil and added a couple cloves of fresh crushed garlic. I also didn't have any fresh parsley, so I substituted 1.5 Tbsp dried. The amount of spices is perfect and I like how the tomatoes don't overwhelm the taste of the salmon. I made my husband salmon with a sweeter sauce (I'm diabetic and can't share), and he kept trying to steal bits of mine anyway! I served it over brown rice instead of white for a healthier meal, and served it with steamed asparagus and fresh green beans. Very good and it tastes wonderfully fresh.
This is REALLY good. would never think about adding all those spices together. The combo of all ingr. together reminded me of something canjun. One pointer... do break up the fish like the recipe says to do. I followed another reviewer and didn't and think the flavors would have mingled even better if the fish was broken up.
thank you for sharing this very easy and tasty recipe - i agree - it truly deserves a fancier name! i was a bit afraid to flake the salmon in the last part of the recipe so i just left it in cubes but will flake it a bit next time. i didn't have garlic oil but simmered a large smashed clove of garlic in some canola oil before adding the salmon. i didn't have fresh parsley so i used dried. i didn't know what kind of parmesan cheese to use so i bought the type shredded in the bag and then put a little bit of the type you sprinkle over spaghetti. i sprinkled capers over half because only one daughter and i like capers. it's yummy and deeeeelicious and i will definately make it again. next time i will try the canned tomatoes if i don't have any fresh ones.
This a wonderful new way to cook salmon! We like it over rice as well as over angel hair pasta. I omitted the [hot sauce, used a can of Italian-style diced tomatoes, and added 1 tsp. Italian Seasoning. It was delicious and reheated well, also. Thanks, we're keeping this one!
Wonderful dish. Didn't change a thing and we loved it!
Unusal recipe for salmon, but really good. My husband who mildly likes salmon kept saying "delicious, restaurant quality!"
Loved this recipe as did the whole family (including my fussy 7 yr old son)! Whipped it up in no time when I was running late getting dinner organised. Omitted the hot sauce and didn't have any dill - but soooo good anyway!! (I diced the salmon before cooking it) Thanks - the kids were asking me to cook it again... got to be good!
This recipe has become a household favorite. Everyone cheers when I tell them we are having "Salmon and Tomatoes" for dinner. This is amazing since I have a 2 year old daughter who eats nothing, a picky 5 year old, and a 7 year old who is always asking me to try something new. The flavors in this dish are wonderful! I follow the directions exactly. Sometimes I add some spices, but it is wonderful just the way it is. I am making it tonight and I already have children dancing with joy in the kitchen. My husband told me this was his favorite. He always says that I do not make enough. This recipe will be passed on to the next generations. Thank you so much for sharing!!!!
This is restaurant quality. I used sesame oil instead of garlic oil since I didn't have any (just boosted the number of fresh garlic cloves). Didn't have any Parmesan cheese so I substituted very finely shredded mozarella. I also used a can of petite diced tomatoes instead of fresh. Think I will omit the butter next time to keep it healthier. It was so flavorful, I don't think it needed it. This is definitely a keeper!
A surprisingly delightful dish. Quick; easy to change up to your own tastes. I added diced onion and a bed of sautéed spinach on top of the rice before adding the salmon. It added just the right veggie to the dish.
I was a little nervous trying this recipe without any reviews yet, but after reading the ingredients, I thought what's not to like. I did add capers, which we love, & served it over angel hair pasta with crusty bread, & a nice cabernet. This one we will make often.
I found this recipe when I had little to cook but frozen salmon and some tomatoes from my garden. Oh, it was soooo good. The flavors were amazing. I used brown and wild rice as my base, uncle bens 90 second blend, lime juice, and the hot sauce you get at chinese resturants. I also used fresh garlic in the oil, minced, and smart balance butter instead of real butter. Shows how versitle the recipe is, lol.
Loved it! We will make it again and again.
My husband absolutely LOVED this dish! I used the oil in the minced garlic container with a touch of olive oil...canned diced tomatoes, dried parsley and parmesan instead of fresh...and only a "smudge" of butter. It came out perfectl!
Good flavor and pretty easy. The fish did get a little bit too cooked since I had watery tomatoes that needed to cook down. In the future, I'll remove the salmon from the pan before adding the tomatoes. Once the tomatoes are cooked down enough, I'll add the salmon back in to finish cooking. I'll make this one again.
Made this tonight. Had to make a few changes: didn't have any garlic oil, so I sauteed 4 cloves of garlic in olive oil at a low temperature, used 2 cans of unsalted diced tomatoes, and substituted 1.5 tablespoons of dry parsley for the fresh. The recipe didn't state whether the salmon filets should be skinless, so I removed the skins when the salmon was sauteing. I used brown rice as a base. It had a lot of flavor and was relatively easy to make.
I followed the recipe to the letter and it came out great!
Bland
I was surprised at how well this recipe turned out. I wouldn't have thought to add tomatoes in a salmon dish. I did make an alteration to the original recipe; I didn't have any hot pepper sauce so I added some flaked red pepper to the salmon, which turned out nicely. I also didn't break the salmon into cubes, I left it as a filet.
Did not do much for us......sorry
Someone had mentioned it would make you want to lick your plate. I made this for my boyfriend, and embarrassingly he did just that. This made it into my recipe book!!
Oh yes, lick the plate. One never has ALL the ingredients, do they? As a salmon lover, these flavors are wonderful together. Would not have thought of them myself! Used SMOKED paprika (more than a 1/4 teaspoon) for the first time.... wow!!!
this was even better than I thought it would be. I'm not a Salmon fan but this worked out real well. I substituted pasta for the rice since we had rice last night, but it was very good! The combination of dill, paprika, garlic, Parmesan and parsley was very good!
Made the tomatoe part of this with fire roasted diced tomatoes and used talapia fish. My son LOVED it. I didn't serve it over rice, and it was still fabulous. Thanks for a quick recipe.
I didn't like it, but he did, so it's fine.
Really nice salmon dish! Similar to a way I prepare halibut. I used an Alaska sockeye salmon filet sauteed in olive oil that I flavored with fresh minced garlic. Used Frank's hot sauce, but couldn't detect any heat at all, so might up that slightly next time. Served over basmati rice. Love that parmesan/butter mixture! Thanks so much for sharing your recipe, MToussaint!
I really did not care for this recipe, as written. I felt it was very bland. We took it up a star by adding a lot of heat by some cayenne and frank's hot sauce . The salmon was nicely cooked but the tomato mixture was just bland. I am not going to make this one again without changing the recipe.
Made this with King fish hubby had caught tthat day. Will try again with Salmon. Was quite simmple but tasty.
My husband enjoyed this more than I did but I thought it was pretty good and would make again. We used fire roasted tomatoes and left out the hot sauce. A different and easy way to eat salmon!
This was very very very good. You can end up using quite a bit of salmon to fill it out, but it is worth it. Definately serve it with rice because the sauce is excellent and would be good soaked into some rice. I had mashed potatoes with it and while good, rice is the way to go.
Eveyone I made this for thought it was fantastic.
One of the best Salmon dishes we have tasted.
Delicious! Some reviewers were wondering why the butter is needed--it "mounts" the sauce, giving it a wonderful sheen and adding flavor and texture. I followed the recipe, except I didn't have dill and used basil instead. I made my own garlic oil by warming the oil with a smashed clove, which I removed before adding the salmon. I think I cooked the salmon a bit too long, so next time, I'll add the tomatoes sooner. I noticed in the photos that some cooks keep the salmon fillets whole, but I think the point is to infuse the sauce with the salmon flavor. I liked the dish served over rice--reminds me of a Creole dish. My husband ate his with mashed potatoes and loved it. My one-year old liked it. This is worth trying!
The salmon dish turned out alright. It reminded me of a chunky fish stew of some sort. Tasted good, but it's probably not something that I would make again.
Nice meal,
Delicious! I made garlic oil by sauteeing garlic and removing it from the pan before adding the salmon so it wouldn't have a chance to burn. I also used one can of drained diced tomatoes in place of fresh and eyeballed the dill, paprika, salt and pepper. Rarely do you find recipes that are this flavorful without a lot of doctoring. Thanks for the yummy recipe! **Update, I make this at least once a week - it's so easy and so good. I start parboiled rice cooking and then start the salmon so it's all done in about 20 minutes. I highly recommend this recipe.
This recipe is easy and delicious. The only thing I did differently was add 1/4 cup cooking wine and I only did that because I love that flavor. Nom nom nom nom nom!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
You won't believe something so simple tastes so good! I didn't have fresh tomatoes so I used canned and it was still delicious.
Wonderful salmon dish! I grilled the salmon and put the sauce over it, but I am sure it would have better picked up the tomato flavor if it had been cooked in the sauce. I just wasn't in the mood for salmon chunks. I did up the amount of hot sauce a bit. Served with brown rice and asparagus, this was a simple and delicious meal.
Wow, YUM! I too was skeptical about doing something so different with salmon without much to go on for reviews but this is REALLY REALLY good. My husband loved it too which is so gratifying plus I was nervous because he personally caught the salmon. We served it on rice with green beans on the side.
The only thing I could do different is double the recipe!
I am really not a salmon eater but this recipe was delicious. My husband wanted more right away!!! I used roasted garlic tomatoes from a can instead of fresh tomatoes and oh my it was the best salmon I had ever eaten!!!!
Unique combination of flavors--fragrant and delicious. Great way to use tail portion of fillets-or other random pieces. Reduced oil/butter a bit --this is a delightful surprise.
i tried this years ago, and it remains a family favorite. It is adaptable to other types of fish..such as tilapia.
it's a very interesting way of cooking salmohn-i didn't expect it to be THAT good.but it surprised me!
Really simple recipe! Very tasty; not sure what the butter is for; I left it out and it was excellent. Made it over pasta.
This is my favorite salmon recipe! Thanks for posting it!
Very, very good! I didn't have any garlic oil, so I sauteed some garlic in olive oil before I added the salmon (I used 4 - 4oz frozen salmon pieces in he dish). I used 1 can Rotel tomatoes and 1 can petite diced tomatoes instead of fresh. I also used dried parsley instead of fresh. It turned out great! A little spicy but that's from the Rotel tomatoes and I put in more than 4 dashes of hot sauce. I also added a can of no salt, whole kernel corn. I served it over jasmine rice that I cooked with garlic and onion. YUM!!!
I would give this recipe a another star if I could. A great meal to make during a busy weeknight (or anytime)...it is quick, easy and very flavourful. Even my kids who do not like salmon, absolutely love it. I usually serve this over angel hair pasta, but really you could serve it over anything and it would still be delicious. It is also excellent heated up the next day...yum!
I eat salmon often and this is a special way to serve it. Very rich, and like an alfredo, as another reviewer pointed out. I served with pasta instead of rice and used more garlic. Thanks for the recipe!
SO good! Just as a previous reviewer, I used pasta (rotini) instead of rice. Fiance and I loved it--I even made the following weekend for FIL's. Thanks for the recipe.
This dish was incredible! The salmon had such an awesome flavor. I didn't make any changes from the original recipe and I'm glad I didn't. I will definitely be making this again!
This recipe is quick and delicious. An excellent way to make your salmon stretch.
When I made this, I doubled the recipe, and I thought the seasonings were tasty, but somewhat mild - maybe I need a different hot pepper sauce, because that amount for how much fish was not particularly effective. I also replaced one tomato with a zucchini, and it was very good. I served with pasta mixed in rather than on top of (I'm lazy). Very good, excellent even as leftovers, though my fish broke up substantially from mixing it up.
I wasn't sure what to expect with the dill, paprika and tomatoes... but I enjoyed it quite a bit.. yummy. I did make the change of brown rice instead of white. Very good combo and nice change for fish.
This was a delicious and simple recipe. We all had seconds, including my son, who sweetly asked, "May I have some more salmon, please?" Because I am allergic to cow's milk, I skipped the cheese, and didn't miss it one bit. I kept it light on the spices, too, leaving out the hot sauce for the family. Fresh parsley is such a nice touch with the dill. This will go into our regular rotation, for sure.
This is the BEST salmon recipe EVER!! It is beyond yummy and so easy and fast to make.
My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed this dish. I didn't have fresh tomatoes so I used tomatoes with chilies and peppers which gave the dish quite a nice kick. We'll certainly be making this recipe again. If I use the spicy tomatoes again, I probably won't bother seasoning the salmon with the dill and paprika since those flavors got lost with the spicy tomatoes. I look forward to trying this with fresh tomatoes.
I added mushrooms and bay scallops and it was absolutely delicious.
I have never written a review and I just had to after eating this dish. It is absolutely fantastic! So delicious...most importantly my 17 month old son loved it! I will definitely be making this again. Thank you so much!
Awesome! I tweeked the recipe just a little bit..used olive oil & garlic powder instead of garlic oil; tripled the hot sauce and added red pepper flakes. It was spicy and very flavorful!
Very good recipe. I didnt have lemon juice so i used lemon pepper and it still came out great!
The salmon was moist and the dish was flavorful. It tasted very good and was pretty healthy. The only change I made was to eat it with brown rice instead of the white that was suggested. Allow a longer cook time as brown rice does take much longer to cook.
A very different way to make salmon, but it's my favorite way to make it. I don't change anything, but maybe add more cheese. My fiance loves it!
This is my first review, and it couldn't be for a better recipe. I just made this for dinner and followed it to a "T". It was awesome!!
Was very pleased with results. Just cut back on butter. Drained oil and used unsalted can tomatoes.
This recipe is delicious!!! And very easy. The grocery's tomatoes didn't look very good, so I used a can of diced tomatoes with chiles. I served it over pasta with a Caesar salad on the side. Yummy!
Salmon is one of my favorite dishes. I make it often, at least once a week and this recipe is by far my FAVORITE! I followed the recipe exactly except I added a bit more dill at the end, used 1 TBSP smart balance instead of 2 TBSP butter, and served with rice pilaf. Thank you, thank you for the beautful recipe. Even my four year old daughter gobbles it up!
this was excellent! I was planning on salmon tonight for dinner when I saw this as the recipe of the day. I made it exactly as written and wouldnt change a thing. I will be making this again!
Fabulous! I've been so tired of baking or broiling our salmon fillets every week. Finally, a recipe for salmon which doesn't require me to heat up the whole house! My kids and I loved this even though I didn't make the rice. I made potatoes and just ended up mixing the potatoes in with the salmon in my plate. It was quite good this way, but I'll make the rice next time.
Absolutely wonderful! Will be using this recipe often. Thanks!
AMAZING! I simply followed the recipe, and the finished product made me feel like a gourmet chef!!! I'd give it 10 stars if I could!
5 stars does not give this recipe any justice, an amazingly delicious and visually pleasing dish. I added a handful of diced mushrooms and substituted red pepper flakes and cajun seasoning for the hot sauce while not adding the butter. Paired with some steamed veggies and a glass of white wine the wife LOVED this meal. Many thanks from the both of us.
This was really yummy. we were kind of skeptical about salmon and tomatoes, especially with the parmesan but it ended up being really good with rice. my two roomies liked this one! thanks.
Very easy and rasty. The seasoning with the taste of the salmon was a big success in our household
WOW, that was really good. I changed it a little, I used a can of diced tomatoes and I couldn't find my dill weed, and I used snapper. It was delicious. My hubby went back for 3rds.
turned out delicious! I added asparagus and mushrooms to the mix, but I didn't have any parmesan so I made Uncle Ben's cheddar broccoli rice to give it the cheesy taste.. was so good!
I sprinkled garlic, rosemary and dill on the salmon while I cooked it in the oil. Added a dash of lemon juice as it was cooking. Also added chopped onions. Then I added some white wine to the sauce. Served it over penne pasta. It was very good. Thanks!
I like to use wild rice cooked in chicken broth. Use a 1:3 ratio of rice to broth. Usually 1 cup of rice is good. Serve with cheesy-toast if you can find it, or some other bread. The tomatoes + toast are kinda like a little bruschetta with your dinner.
Just got done having this for dinner and it was phenomenal!!!! I used sriracha as a substitute for the hot pepper sauce because that's what I had in the house, and it worked out great. Excellent recipe that was a nice change to the soy sauce and brown sugar based salmon marinades that have become common place. Thanks for sharing it with everyone.
This recipe is excellent ! My 9 and 10 year old ate every bite on their plate, and salmon would not typically be one of their favorites.
This dish is a winner! Small changes I made include: I omitted the hot sauce, just because I didn't have any. Because I eye-balled the spices I do believe I added a smidge more garlic than what was called for. Used a mozzarella/parmesan mixture and cut down on the butter. My boyfriend repeatedly told me how good the dish was and commented that it seemed gourmet and restaurant quality. The paprika gives the fish and sauce a beautiful reddish color. I served over the brown rice and with a side of steamed green beans.
Excellent! I substituted pasta for the rice, other than that I followed the recipe to a T. Served with garlic bread and a salad. This will be served at my next dinner party.
Very light and fresh tasting. Wonderful blend of flavors. Loved it!
It was easy to make and very delicious. I used lime instead of lemon and added capers. I also used garlic olive oil. I may use it for company in the future. It deserves a more glamorous name....spicy salmon rustico.
Really quite good -- don't omit the Parmesan! It really makes the dish. Only changes -- used 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper in place of hot sauce because I didn't have any on hand. No parsley because we didn't have any, and I upped the quantity of dill, lemon juice and paprika (doubled). I used a can of diced tomatoes and juice and served over plain brown rice. My sister-in-law ate it without the butter or parm (due to preference) and said it was delicious too. Will be making again and again! Thanks!
I love this recipe, and get requests for it from friends all the time! I've made it a few times - it's hard to make this recipe anything but delicious. I omit the butter, parmesan, lemon juice and hot sauce, and instead serve it over parmesan and romano cheese RiceARoni. My favorite, though, is to add diced avocado ... it ends up creamy and wonderful.
This was great- I made a few changes to the recipe, but it's a very easy recipe to work with. I loved it, and so did my hubby. Tasty, heart healthy, and simple!
Yummy. Hubby didn't care for it, but I really enjoyed it. I only used about 1/2 cup of uncooked rice (half and half of brown and white) and quartered cherry tomatoes. Thanks for sharing.
Really good. Made this with the simple salmon chowder recipe from this site (awesome) for a salmon extravaganza dinner. I try to eat healthy/low carb, so I took my portion out of the pan after adding parsley and ate it without rice. My boyfriend got the rest - with cheese and butter and served over brown rice. Really good flavor! Highly recommend.
I can't believe it's taken me so long to review this recipe. I've been making this for years now and it has to be my favorite from this site...hands down! But, I did make one change...I use 2 CANS of diced tomatoes with the liquid instead of 2 fresh tomatoes. I love the liquid it produces mixed with all of the spices. It's incredible over rice! This will continue to be in my main rotation of meals. Thanks for sharing!
I strongly dislike salmon but my husband loves it so I cook it for him. I was tired of the same old baked filet so I tried this recipe and WOW!!! I even ate it and now my husband wants it once a week! Thanks for the tasty dish!
Amazing recipe!!! Family loved it!
I've been trying to eat healthier, lately. And I stumbled upon this recipe (I love salmon). I am actually eating this dish right now! I didn't have any lemon juice, so I added lemon pepper when it was frying in the pan. I also didn't have garlic oil, so I followed another user's advice and just used olive oil and a few cloves of garlic. I served this over whole grain rice as well. I will definitley be making this again!
I love this recipe! Salmon is my favorite fish and I'm always looking for new ways to cook it. I followed the recipe exactly, and served it over angel hair pasta, though I'm going to try it over polenta next time, but it's definitely good enough to eat all on its own. It reminds me of an alfredo sauce, with the butter and parmesan, but nowhere near as heavy and just as delicious. Thanks for sharing!!
This recipe was so good and easy. Instead of rice I used orzo pasta just to change it up a bit!
