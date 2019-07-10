Japanese Egg Yolk Sauce

I've made this several times - It is pretty close to what the Japanese restaurants near me serve. I'm still doing minor tweaks. I am wondering if I replaced at least some of the oil with melted butter how that would affect the sauce. I'm sure I will find out tonight as I plan to try. Anyways - one of the best recipes I've found for this sauce. It is a very hard sauce to identify and it's not something an amateur cook can do! One thing I do differently is my family is used to this sauce being warm so I slowly warm it up in a double boiler - you gotta be super careful doing this as it is very easy to break the sauce with too much heat! Thanks for sharing it!.