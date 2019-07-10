Japanese Egg Yolk Sauce

Golden egg yolk sauce similar to what's served in Japanese restaurants. Nice yellow color, firm texture, slightly oily.

Recipe by SLPAULSON

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, beat egg yolks and lemon juice with a wooden spoon. Beat in vegetable oil a few drops at a time, beating well after each addition until the mixture begins to emulsify. When all of the oil has been incorporated, stir in the miso, salt, white pepper and grated yuzu. Refrigerate in a squeeze bottle for convenient application.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, Making Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 51.2mg; sodium 136.6mg. Full Nutrition
