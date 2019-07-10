Japanese Egg Yolk Sauce

This is fantastic. We eat at a restaurant called Ron of Japan in Chicago. When we found this recipe we tried it with just egg yolk, veg oil and not quite all of the Miso Paste (found at an international grocery store in the dairy section of all places). The key really is in the stirring. Then it works well to let it sit in fridge overnight. We love it! Thank you!
We tried your version of egg yolk sauce, and it wasn't exactly what I was looking for, (which was okay because my husband & I craved it so badly we actually went out to Domo 77 for the real thing YAHOO)! I think that your version has a very distinctive ginger taste (I'm assuming from the miso paste) that is present in the restuarants' "ginger sauce" not in the "egg yolk" concoction that goes on top of the shrimp or lobster as it is cooking. Maybe I'll tinker with it, because it is close. Thanks ;)
We tried your version of egg yolk sauce, and it wasn't exactly what I was looking for, (which was okay because my husband & I craved it so badly we actually went out to Domo 77 for the real thing YAHOO)! I think that your version has a very distinctive ginger taste (I'm assuming from the miso paste) that is present in the restuarants' "ginger sauce" not in the "egg yolk" concoction that goes on top of the shrimp or lobster as it is cooking. Maybe I'll tinker with it, because it is close. Thanks ;)
This is fantastic. We eat at a restaurant called Ron of Japan in Chicago. When we found this recipe we tried it with just egg yolk, veg oil and not quite all of the Miso Paste (found at an international grocery store in the dairy section of all places). The key really is in the stirring. Then it works well to let it sit in fridge overnight. We love it! Thank you!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
12/30/2002
I haven't tried this yet, it sounds right, except for the 2 cups of Miso paste, and the cup of white pepper, yuck! You must have meant 2 teaspoons of miso paste, and 1 or 1/2 teaspoon of white pepper? The rest sounds like it should be right though. Sure would be interested in the correct quatities.....Thanks!
I followed this recipe exactly except I used canola oil and it turned out very well. I moved from Columbus, OH to Cleveland and can't find any Japanese Steakhouses here that have this sauce. I was so excited to make it at home. Thank you
This recipe was SPOT ON!! Thank you so much for sharing it!! I have been looking for this recipe for years. The Japanese steakhouse in Columbus, Ohio used to make this sauce and they shut down and ever since I have been devastated as this yolk sauce was the joy of my visits to Columbus! The only thing I omitted from the recipe was the "1/4 teaspoon grated yuzu (Japanese orange), lemon or lime peel". I made this on our Christmas eve dinner with steak, fried rice and shrimp - just like the Japanese steakhouse! It was PERFECT!!!
I've made this several times - It is pretty close to what the Japanese restaurants near me serve. I'm still doing minor tweaks. I am wondering if I replaced at least some of the oil with melted butter how that would affect the sauce. I'm sure I will find out tonight as I plan to try. Anyways - one of the best recipes I've found for this sauce. It is a very hard sauce to identify and it's not something an amateur cook can do! One thing I do differently is my family is used to this sauce being warm so I slowly warm it up in a double boiler - you gotta be super careful doing this as it is very easy to break the sauce with too much heat! Thanks for sharing it!.
Nailed it! a few tweaks to taste but the key is to mix with a mixer not a spoon not a fork not a whip a mixer and pore the oil in slowly and let it sit overnight. Took a little hunt for white Miso but iv'e been trying to make this for a while.. love it Use a mixer and let oil mix well pour slowly!
I have been craving this sauce for ages. I have ruined so many eggs trying to make it. Finally my hubby (tired of me using up his cheesy omelette ingredients) bought me a pack of mccormicks hollandaise sauce mix. I followed plain directions. And bingo!!!!! It's the sauce I have been after for so long!!!
I used lemon zest and only 1 tablespoon of the miso. You have to stir in very little vegetable oil at a time and full stir it in after each addition. I didn't add white pepper and it tastes exactly like the yolk sauce at schi chi in Columbus Ohio! Great recipe!
This is definitely the taste I was looking for...went to Ron of Japan and fell in love with the yolk sauce, and had to try to make it at home! I messed up the consistency (was a bit chunky, not smooth like the "sauce" at the restaurant), so I will have to try again. I also left out the white pepper simply because I didn't have it at home. Overall the flavor was what I was looking for, I really believe it was the white miso paste!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.