Lemon Sauce II
This is a tasty lemon and honey sauce that can be served with cakes and other desserts. Pineapple juice may be used in place of the orange.
This was so easy to make! I made it to go with my Bread Pudding.The look on my taster's face when they took the first bite said it all.."Mmmmmmm!" Will be making this more often. (already been requested to make more)
It turned out way more gel-like than i had imagined. It was definitely not something pleasurable to me.
This sauce was amazing! I know it says it is for deserts, but I really love lemon, so I made lemon chicken with this sauce! My kids and husband ate it up and loved every bite just as much as I did! It was so easy to make and so delicious!
This is a wonderful sauce for people who can't eat butter, eggs, sugar, and corn.
Wonderfully simple, quick and delicious. I eyeballed rather than measuring the ingedients, using the juice and the zest of a large lemon. In any event it turned out great.
Really full flavored. I am pairing it with plain meringues. It's got a great sweetness to complement the tartness.
Tasty, and simple enough. I used Meyer lemon juice, so I used more lemon and less orange. I also used corn starch as I was unable to find arrowroot powder. I served this with an apple cake and it was delicious.
I made this sauce to top 'Irish Apple Cake' from AR. Loved it! I did not have arrowroot, so I subbed cornstarch. This cooks up to a nice soft-gel like consistency. I will be making this again. Thanks Melly343 for sharing.
YUMMY
Excellent way to use up that last cup of orange juice. 1c. OJ, 1.5T cornstarch, 1/4c honey, 1T lemon juice...microwaved 1 minute, stirred, another minute, stirred, 1/2 minute, stirred. I adjusted the amounts of honey and lemon juice to complement the sweetness of the orange juice. Great, simple recipe that I will use often for desserts, and cooking with chicken and pork.
excellent sauce - I added more lemon juice, lemon zest and sprinkled sesame seeds generously for a more savoury taste
The orange flavor does overpower the lemon, but the lemon is still present. Overall a nice simple topping.
Disappointing, lack lemon flavor because honey was too overpowering. It was easy to make but it was not tart enough to enhance my home made delicious wrapped grape leaves with rice. Straight lemon juice is not what I wanted but a sour lemony sauce.
Excellent and easy to make, followed to the dot. Originally made for Irish Apple Cake (also excellent and easy to make), but can go with many other desserts, including ice cream. Will make again for sure.
