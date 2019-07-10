Lemon Sauce II

14 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a tasty lemon and honey sauce that can be served with cakes and other desserts. Pineapple juice may be used in place of the orange.

By MELLY343

Gallery

Recipe Summary

cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small saucepan over low heat, whisk together the orange juice and arrowroot powder. Whisk in lemon juice and honey, and cook stirring until thickened. Stir in the lemon zest and serve.n

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
63 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/17/2022