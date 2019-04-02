Bacon Roll-Ups

1 of 30

Rating: 5 stars Oh my goodness! These things are amazing! I had my doubts at first but...wow. I made a bunch of them ahead of time and kept them in my fridge overnight. ( I found 1/2 brick of 8oz. cream cheese covered one pita bread.)I then cooked them in my toaster oven the day of my party. ( I had other things baking at the time so I couldn't use my oven) I baked them longer than called for in the recipe as I like my bacon brown and slightly crisp. I accidentally forgot the last batch and the bacon burned....but even that didn't hurt these things! They were still delicious! Thanks Machenzie! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Very very good. I partly cook the bacon before making so it comes out fully cooked. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I also agree that this recipe only needs 1 package of cream cheese. Something my husband and I have done with this is to add food coloring for holidays. So when the Colts played the superbowl we dyed the cream cheese blue and for Halloween we dyed it orange etc. It's a fun way to make these really festive! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I thought these were great! I had some friends over and they liked them but thought chive cream cheese would be even better! I agree.... but the are good. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars SO SO SO GOOD I added a bit of fresh chives to the cream cheese and it was wonderful just a little extra flavor. And I agree with others to cook the bacon part way first. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars these are always big hit! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Most amazing meal EVER to exist in the history of cooking and bacon. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I also pre-cooked the bacon. I added freeze-dried chives and onions to the cream cheese and it added some flavor. I baked the pieces in the oven on 425 for about 5 min on each side. (I like my bacon crispy.) Do a test first to see what works best for your oven. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I substituted the spreadable (garlic and herb) cream cheese that comes in a tub. Before rolling up I placed a hot pepper ring in some and a little salsa in others. OMG delish! Also place roll-ups on cookie rack over foil covered baking sheet. (You can easily turn them over and they wont be soggy with grease. Easy cleanup too) Helpful (5)