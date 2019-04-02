Bacon Roll-Ups

Rating: 4.5 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Pita bread rounds are spread with cream cheese, and rolled with a slice of bacon. Make sure you get the first one because they don't last long!

By MACKENZIE318

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
32 roll-ups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat your oven's broiler.

    Advertisement

  • Open pita rounds, and spread generously with cream cheese on the inside. Replace tops, and use a pizza cutter to slice into 1 inch wide strips. Cut the long strips in half crosswise. Roll up each piece, and wrap with half of a strip of bacon. Secure with toothpicks, and place close together on a baking sheet.

  • Broil for 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the bacon is cooked through. Use a spatula to remove them to a napkin lined bowl or platter. Remove toothpicks before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 195.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (30)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Libby Wright
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2007
Oh my goodness! These things are amazing! I had my doubts at first but...wow. I made a bunch of them ahead of time and kept them in my fridge overnight. ( I found 1/2 brick of 8oz. cream cheese covered one pita bread.)I then cooked them in my toaster oven the day of my party. ( I had other things baking at the time so I couldn't use my oven) I baked them longer than called for in the recipe as I like my bacon brown and slightly crisp. I accidentally forgot the last batch and the bacon burned....but even that didn't hurt these things! They were still delicious! Thanks Machenzie! Read More
Helpful
(19)

Most helpful critical review

Lisa
Rating: 3 stars
12/07/2008
I have been making something similar to these for yrs but I use 1 loaf of Wonder white bread and 8 oz. cream cheese left at room temp. Cut all of the crust off bread. Spread each slice of bread lighly with cream cheese. Cut slice of bread in half and roll up. Wrap a half of pre-cooked bacon around each half. No need to use toothpicks just place on baking sheet with seem side down and bake 5-10 min. or until bread starts to brown. Absolutely delicious:) Read More
Helpful
(4)
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Libby Wright
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2007
Oh my goodness! These things are amazing! I had my doubts at first but...wow. I made a bunch of them ahead of time and kept them in my fridge overnight. ( I found 1/2 brick of 8oz. cream cheese covered one pita bread.)I then cooked them in my toaster oven the day of my party. ( I had other things baking at the time so I couldn't use my oven) I baked them longer than called for in the recipe as I like my bacon brown and slightly crisp. I accidentally forgot the last batch and the bacon burned....but even that didn't hurt these things! They were still delicious! Thanks Machenzie! Read More
Helpful
(19)
BCVB9
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2004
Very very good. I partly cook the bacon before making so it comes out fully cooked. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Andrea
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2007
I also agree that this recipe only needs 1 package of cream cheese. Something my husband and I have done with this is to add food coloring for holidays. So when the Colts played the superbowl we dyed the cream cheese blue and for Halloween we dyed it orange etc. It's a fun way to make these really festive! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
Michele
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2006
I thought these were great! I had some friends over and they liked them but thought chive cream cheese would be even better! I agree.... but the are good. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Helen M
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2008
SO SO SO GOOD I added a bit of fresh chives to the cream cheese and it was wonderful just a little extra flavor. And I agree with others to cook the bacon part way first. Read More
Helpful
(5)
DEANNEGRALER
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2007
these are always big hit! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
AliveDrive
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2009
Most amazing meal EVER to exist in the history of cooking and bacon. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Beth
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2008
I also pre-cooked the bacon. I added freeze-dried chives and onions to the cream cheese and it added some flavor. I baked the pieces in the oven on 425 for about 5 min on each side. (I like my bacon crispy.) Do a test first to see what works best for your oven. Read More
Helpful
(5)
pretzeld
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2011
I substituted the spreadable (garlic and herb) cream cheese that comes in a tub. Before rolling up I placed a hot pepper ring in some and a little salsa in others. OMG delish! Also place roll-ups on cookie rack over foil covered baking sheet. (You can easily turn them over and they wont be soggy with grease. Easy cleanup too) Read More
Helpful
(5)
Lisa
Rating: 3 stars
12/07/2008
I have been making something similar to these for yrs but I use 1 loaf of Wonder white bread and 8 oz. cream cheese left at room temp. Cut all of the crust off bread. Spread each slice of bread lighly with cream cheese. Cut slice of bread in half and roll up. Wrap a half of pre-cooked bacon around each half. No need to use toothpicks just place on baking sheet with seem side down and bake 5-10 min. or until bread starts to brown. Absolutely delicious:) Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022