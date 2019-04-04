Karjalan Pies

39 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 8
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These savory karjalanpiirakka or karelian pies were my favorite thing to eat in Finland. Rice porridge surrounded by a rye flour crust, baked until slightly browned. In Finland, these pastries are often eaten at breakfast or lunch. Delicious topped with ham, cheese, or just (real!) butter.

By Sara A

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
50 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine rice and water in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes, or until water is absorbed. Stir in milk, cover, and cook until milk is absorbed by the rice, about 20 minutes. Season with salt to taste.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, stir together salt and rye flour. Stir in water. Mix in all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon at a time until dough is just past the sticky stage. Divide the dough into 16 equal portions.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll each piece of dough out into a thin circle, 6 inches in diameter. The dough should be as thin as possible. Place about 3 tablespoons of the rice mixture in the center of each circle. Spread the mixture out to within 1 inch of the edges. Fold the edges of the dough upward, and crimp the edges so as to allow the pastries to hold their shape. Pinch the sides at each end to form a little boat. Place pastries about 3 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet, and brush the tops with butter.

  • Bake for 10 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until the dough is firm, and the rice porridge is slightly browned on the top. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 3g; cholesterol 8.2mg; sodium 174.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/28/2022