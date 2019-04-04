Cheesy Brat Stew for the Slow Cooker

267 Ratings
  • 5 117
  • 4 91
  • 3 32
  • 2 23
  • 1 4

This is a delicious brat stew! Easy to make in the slow cooker and wonderful to eat. Great for those chilly days watching football games.

By SGUSE

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bratwurst, potatoes, minced onion, green beans, red pepper, Cheddar cheese, mushroom soup, and water into a slow cooker. Cover, and cook on Medium for 3 hours, or until potatoes are fork-tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
604 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 35.1g; fat 40.4g; cholesterol 102.4mg; sodium 1487mg. Full Nutrition
