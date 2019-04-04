Cheesy Brat Stew for the Slow Cooker
This is a delicious brat stew! Easy to make in the slow cooker and wonderful to eat. Great for those chilly days watching football games.
OK...I admit that I did not make the recipe just as described, but what I made was reviewed by my husband as "the best soup you've ever made." Very high praise indeed!! I browned fresh onions (instead of dried) and peppers first, then added the potatoes to brown as well. To make things even easier on myself, I used half a sack of those frozen cut up potatoes that are meant to be for hash browns. Then, instead of the brats, I used two packages of sliced Hilshire Farms smoked sausages (they are already cooked, so that speeds up the time). The rest was cooked as indicated. EXCELLENT FLAVOR!!! I will definitely be making this one again!Read More
This sounded like a foolproof recipe, what could go wrong with brats and cheese? Since my slowcooker only has 2 settings, I decided to cook all the ingredients on low for 6 hours. I fully cooked the brats and used 1/2 italian and 1/2 hot italian brats. I drained them on paper towels to cut down on the grease. After cooking, the potatoes were not yet done, as they still had a hard-waxy texture. The dish was also rather salty, but that may be due to all the canned ingredients. The finished product was also very runny, I had been expecting more of a creamy soup, not a cheese broth. A can of cheese soup or maybe nacho cheese would have really helped. Additionally, there was just too much bratwurst in this recipe, I'd probably halve it. Lastly, I think that some roughly chopped kale would be excellent in this. I might try this again, but only with these changes.Read More
My husband and I really enjoy this. I like to use brats that we grilled the day before, because it gives the stew a wonderful smoky flavor. For those users who complain that it's too greasy: Do not stir in cheese until the end of cooking. I usually add it in the last 30 minutes and turn the crockpot to high. You can also use half cheddar and half american cheese (which melts and incorporates better). That way, the cheddar flavor comes out, but the stew is rich and creamy. Hope these suggestions help!
I wasn't sure what to expect with all the differing reviews. We enjoyed this, it was a bit like comfort food on a cold winter night. My "tweaks" were chicken stock in place of water (only because I had a container opened already) and I added one can of cheddar cheese soup since some reviewers said there was not enough liquid. Our stew was a touch soupy, but I prepared for that with a large hunk of crusty bread to soak up the sauce! Please keep in mind that even after 4 hours on High, the potatoes were still a touch hard, but not enough to stop us from eating dinner then. It was nice to find a recipe for bratwurst that was different, yet tasty.
i think this is great for a busy day. i omited the canned grean beans and added corn [frozen] and some chopped parsley and a little garlic. with good crusty rolls and a salad --this was delicious! jeanie-
This came out awesome! I have a fairly small slow cooker and I filled it to the very top. My mom makes a noncheese stew very similar to this, but she uses sausage not brats so I did the same because I know it tastes good._____________I used 28oz of Johnsonville smoked sausage, 3 potatoes, fresh green beans, a little bit of chopped bell pepper, almost 2 cups of shredded cheddar, 2 cans cream of mushroom soup, 2 cans cheddar soup, 1 packet onion soup mix, and some garlic powder.___________I mixed the soups/cheese/spice in a bowl, then I alternated pouring it and the meat/veg into the cooker just so everything would fit. Cooked overnight ~10hrs on low, then switched it to warm mode till dinner. I was worried it would be too cheesy, but I think it came out great. It was nice and thick, I didn't use any water. Will def make again thank you!
We loved this! The only changes I made were that I left out the red peppers (didn't have any, or I surely would have added them), and I used new (red) potatoes and left the skins on - yum! I didn't read the other reviews before making this, or I might have used the cheese soup, too (probably in addition to the cream of mushroom, because I was wishing there was more sauce/liquid!). I didn't precook the potatoes as some other reviewers suggested, but I did set my crock pot on low and cooked for 6-7 hours. It came out great - we will definitely make this again!
Absolutally wonderful!! I wasn't sure how it would turn out, but it was great. I didn't have red peppers, but turned out great without. Also I didn't measure the cheese (could have been more or less), but wonderful. Will definately make again!
When I came across this recipe, I thought for sure I had found a winner since we love brats, cheese and potatoes. What we ended up with was far from that. The potatoes were barely done, the "sauce" was greasy and thin and it didn't really taste anything like cheese. I'm not sure if our expectations were too high or if I am just too new to the slow cooking world and I didn't know enough secrets to fix it up like some of the reviews I read afterwards had listed, but I seriously doubt I will be making this again anytime soon. Why waste perfectly good brats when we can grill out?
OK, lol...so I reallllly went out on a limb here...I had the brats but not potatoes but had some Walmart potato soup in the can. Yes, I did the unthinkable! I took the brats out of their casings in big chucks, fried it up & added 1 c chicken broth scraping up the bits. Then added the can of soup, some dried onion, then some angel hair pasta. OMGosh! Amazing flavor! Topped it with some shredded cheddar & voila! Enough for a family of 6...have fun & experiment...that's what it's all about, right?
THis was great!! I used a frozen bad of potatos obrien, added a can of cheese soup, a can of mushrooms and waited until the end to add the cheese. Also added rosemary, garlic and onion powder, crushed peppercorn and sea salt. I left out the minced onion. We also used a lb. of chicken bratwurst.
i dont like bratwurst but i do like this stew, mainly because it tastes nothing like it. my husband, who loves brats, liked it as well but was a bit disappointed that it didnt taste more like bratwurst.
wonderful recipe! Recommend pre boiling potato's for about 15min. and cook on med in about 3 hours.
We liked this one overall. We added half of an onion instead of minced and eight brats instead of six b/c we had two pkgs of four. We had to cook this dish for almost five hours before the potatoes were done but that's okay.
I don't like bratwurst. But I thought this would be good for a potluck and appeal to many, so I gave it a try. I think it turned out great! I don't like to review recipes that I've tinkered with, but I don't think what I did changed it appreciably, except for the cheese. I used turkey smoked sausage, fresh, chopped onions and a whole container of sliced mushrooms. I forgot to add the cheese, but I thought it was great without! Using the turkey sausage it probably could use more seasoning, but I'm not one for using a lot of seasoning, so I liked it fine! Thanks.
well, i took this doubled the recipe and put my turkey sausage with bratwurst and doubled the green beans..added roasted red peppers... along with 2 cans cream of mushroom soup used redskin potatos...and added a tbls of cajun seasoning for a subtle bite...and thickened it at the end in the slo cooker with half cup flour and water.......added a pinch of ground asiago cheese at the finish........................DELICIOUS !!!!!!!
I had to change this to suit my family's taste but it was really good! I used cream of potato instead of cream of mushroom. I also used cheddar cheese soup and subbed corn for green beans. I still added the shredded cheese about 20 minutes before serving. Whole family loved it! Thanks for the starter! :-)
just ok as is.....I modified to suite my family's tastes.Utilized left over grilled beer brats from the night before,Used (Imagine Organic brand)Creamy Portobella Mushroom soup (ready to serve),added about a 1/2 cup shredded green cabage, 1 med.red bell pepper, onion, a large clove of garlic, a large potato, and some light cream...omitted cheese and it was wonderful! the smell as it cooked was awesome.Set everyone's mouths to watering long before the meal was ready!
I loved this. It was really hearty and flavorful. Yes, it feels like you have a brick in your stomach if you eat too much, but this is comfort food, don't expect to feel like you ate a celery stick. =) I added a whole sautéed onion and 2 garlic cloves. I also had to add more than 2/3 cup water because it was a little to thick.
typical midwestern cooking: bland and greasy. Canned beans and mushroom soup? puh-lease.
I substituted a few things, first we got spicy brats, fresh brussel sprouts, red bell pepper, jalapeño, and onion. I used a quarter cup of the chop onion and seeded the jalapeño and chop in small pieces. We also got frozen roasted red potatoes and a can of fiesta nacho cheese soup along with the cream mushroom soup and chicken broth to sub for water. I sautéed all the fresh ingredients and cup up brats then added everything in the crock. I'm also going to finish it off with some cup up crispy bacon when it's ready. It's not done cooking yet but I taste tested it and it's going to be amazing!
did it on the stove, cook potatoes in chicken broth (not water) then added the rest. Rinse canned green beans to reduce saltiness. used red skin potatoes, didn't peel. added cheese last 20 min. Cooked for 45-50 min.
Quite good. The prep time was well worth the effort. If you have a little extra time over a weekend, this is a great one to try. I'm super-busy and go for the quick prep times, so this was a "maybe" for me at first, but now is a definite keeper.
Greeeeat! My husband asks me to make this all the time! I do add way way liquid though to make a larger batch. I also spice it up with hot sauce too. Wonderful and easy peasy :)
AWESOME!! I hate green beans, but included them anyways...and I loved this stew! Husband wants this to be a winter staple! Only thing I did different is I used Chicken stock instead of water...and only because I had some. Thanks for the recipe!
We loved this--served for a party. We used ground venison brat sausage and it was so good!
This recipe was really good. I did make some changes but not because I thought the recipe wasn't solid but because of our personal likes. Here is what I did differently. I added 1 can each of cream of celery soup, cream of potato soup and cheddar cheese soup. I used one package of beef stock. I sprinkled in some garlic powder and rosemary to taste. I added some broccoli and cauliflower and left out green beans. I browned all veggies/lightly cooked all veggies before putting all together to help with cook time. I did cook it in a regular pot rather than the crock and that was a mistake. It was definitely better the second day and I think that's because it missed out on the blending that happens while cooking slowly together. Crock pot it will be next time.
I made this for a family "soup-a-thon" and everyone raved!! I doubled the recipe and cooked the onions with the brats! I think I may try this with shrimp and instead of cream of mushroom (which I used less fat and no one knew the difference), use cream of shrimp.....
I wasn't too thrilled with this recipe. I did eat a little bit. My 6 yr old triplets either wouldn't touch it or took a bite and told me their tummy hurt (ie: I'm done).
The potatoes need to be cut very small or it will take maybe 5-6 hours to cook through. Added a can of Campbell Cheese soup, en extra cup of shredded Gruyere cheese to thicken the sauce. I also replaced water with German beer. Minced one shallot instead of the powder. Adding garlic won't hurt as well. Overall pretty good. Next time I would cut the brats into even smaller pieces.
This is a great meal! I will say that it takes longer than 3 hours to cook potatoes in the crock pot. Learned that the first time I made this. Second time, I just cooked on the lowest setting (10 hr) and everything was great. If you didn't want it to cook all day, you could probably boil the potatoes for a few minutes first. I also use 2 cans of the soup because just one can plus the water weren't enough. Also, I doubled the bratwursts to 12 because I buy the pre-cooked ones and 6 just isn't enough. Overall a great cheesy meal especially on cold days!
I guess I'll have to double the recipe next time. Must have been a little too good...I ran out and the family was begging for more! Good stuff.
This is really good. I greatly enjoyed it.
This was OK. If I make this again, I will sub in beer for the water as one reviewer suggested. It needed more flavor.
This was excellent. I did make a few minor variations. I used par boiled potatoes, and added a few more veggies. Very good recipe.
I've only recently started cooking in the crockpot, so I followed the recipe closely. After 3 hours, the potatoes were still quite hard, and the pepper and beans were mushy. As there was virtually no gravy, I added another can of soup. It came together in the end, but it was rather a lot of effort for pretty mediocre results. I can only imagine how it would have turned out if I'd left it unattended for 3 hours...
I thought this was awesome! I made it on the stovetop instead of crock pot - as per other reviewer's suggestions, I boiled the potatoes about 10 minutes (until they were mostly cooked, but not entirely) while browning the sliced brat. I drained the potatoes and threw them and everything else in the pot, plus a can of corn and a sprinkle of garlic & thyme, let it simmer over medium-low for about 10 minutes, then stirred in 12 oz of cubed Velveeta and simmered again until it all melted. Dee-licious!
I loved the idea of this. Left out the bell pepper and subbed cheddar cheese soup for the mushroom soup. Cooked this on low in my Dutch oven on the stove. Added a little extra cheddar cheese at the end. Overall very good and filling. The green beans should not be left out, they really add to this.
Made this with turkey brats, a small fresh onion, and used milk in place of water. Very enjoyable.
I used Johnsonville Beer Brats, chicken stock for water, frozen green beans instead of canned, and left out the red pepper. Per other reviewers' recommendations, I also added a can of cheddar cheese soup, and added the shredded cheddar in the last 30 minutes of cooking. Cooked on low for more like 9 hours, while I was at work. My daughter (who is not a bratwurst fan) found it acceptable, and the SO said I could make it three times a week and he'd be happy. :)
I used fresh onions and corn instead of green beans. My family said it was good and we ate it all, but they did not rave about it, so I only gave it 4 stars. This is an easy way to use leftover brats.
This was a great way to use up leftover brats. I didn't think there was enough moisture in the crock to make a stew, but the end result was what I thought was a perfect consistancy. I think the potatoes need longer/hotter cooking time: I gave it three and a half hours on high and thought they still needed some more. I also substituted cream of cheese for the mushroom soup and a can of beer for the water: being a native, it just seemed like the right thing to do and I really loved the extra-cheesy beer goodness. My boyfriend did find the flavors a little bland, though: red pepper flakes next time will probably do the trick. Thanks very much for sharing!
Pretty good! I left out the bell pepper and used 2 cans of cheddar cheese soup instead of the cream of mushroom per other reviews. It came out cheesy and thick. We use soft french bread to dip into. Next time I think I might try flavored brats, like smoked, to give it more taste. I will be making this again!
My family and I love this recipe! I did make a few changes...I used smaked sausages instead of brats, velveta instead of cheddar, a half bag of frozen corn and two extra potatoes. I will make this again!!!
not good, will not make again.
Very yummy! Easy to put together, the worst part is having to smell it cooking for a few hours before you get to eat it! I left out the green beans though, I'm not a huge fan of them. :)
Good idea though i have to say i strayed a bit from the recipe by adding some leftovers. i added left over rice and broccoli. i didn't feel there was enough water to cook the potatoes so i added a cup instead of a third of a cup. It came out good though 3 hours was definitely NOT long enough to cook the potatoes. Even with the extra water, it took closer to 5 hours to get them tender!
I've made this a few times and it's fantastic. My husband especially loves this on cold days. I have to make sure I cut my potatoes small enough though. If they're too big, they take too long to cook. Thanks for this one! It's a fall/winter staple in our house.
AWESOME!! I NEVER have to worry about there being left overs! My family LOVES this recipie. It is also a great dish to take to a soup potluck.
This was absolutely awful. My husband, who usually compliments - and eat - everything I make, came right out and said this was horrible and asked me to go out to dinner with him instead. I think there were too many onions which gave it a strange, unpleasant type of 'fragrance'. Normally, fried or sauteed onions smell and taste good, but the slow-cooked ones just end up stinking. Sorry I couldn't give a better review. I'm glad some of you enjoyed this dish.
Yes, it was great!
Awesome! I used pre-cooked brats, so no need to brown them. I also used 2 cans of soup and added some garlic. I do agree with other posts that 3 hours is NOT long enough - I did 5 hours on high and it worked out great.
This turned out Awesome!! I used this recipe more for inspiration. I used the basic ingredients but improvised with what I had on hand. First I substituted cream of mushroom soup with cream of celery soup + 2 cans of water. I used 1/2 a medium yellow onion & sauted a medium red pepper in 3 tbsp. of olive oil. I used baked season french fries cubed instead of regular potatoes. I used Italian Style Green beans & used only 3 grilled bratwurst. Added 1 tbsp. of regular cream cheese, 1/4 cup of italian mix shredded cheese & used only 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese. I had no problems with the cheese sticking, as my crockpot was on the low setting after the onions were clear. After all ingredients were combined, cook for one hour or until red peppers are soft. Goes great with crusty italian bread & beer.
This recipe was extremely easy and for a cook all day, slow cooker recipe, was surprisingly good. It's probably more appropriate during cold weather, but we enjoyed it nonetheless. I did not use the red pepper, because we didn't have any on hand. I recommend this as an easy, but tasteful recipe.
This stew was so much better than I thought it would be! But I had to make the following modifications (not because I wanted to, but because it's what I had on hand): Cream of Mushroom soup with garlic (instead of regular cream of mushroom) 5 smoked brauts and 4 slices of bacon (both browned) 1 bag frozen green beans (no bell pepper) 1.5 cups cheddar cheese (instead of 2) About an house before it finished cooking, I added another can cream of mushroom soup and some water - and I am glad that I did! It was really creamy. I also cooked it for 6 hours instead of 3 (mostly on low, but about 2 hours on high). We ate the soup with bread. I was a little worried that my 4 year old wouldn't go for the garlic (because garlic cream of mushroom soup just doesn't taste as good as real garlic) but she liked it! I don't know what this officially tastes like cooked according to the recipe, but I think that I'll make it again and not be afraid to add whatever I have available - just like I did today.
I had purchased the ingredients for this and did not have time to get it in the crock pot, so I fixed it on the stove top. Wonderful flavor! I par-boiled the potatoes prior to adding them to the rest of the ingredients, did not drain the green beans and substituted milk for the water. It was done in less than an hour on the stove top. Thanks.
This soup is surprisingly good. My husband and daughters loved it.
Pretty watery and SALTY! Had to add milk to cut the salt. Edible, but not a repeat.
This is a good recipe, but my cheese turned it a bit too oily. There were no complaints from anyone in my family, even my picky 9 year old. My husband and I added some jalapeno slices and it gave it zing.
This recipe was awesome! The only change I made was to substitute the dried onion for a small diced fresh onion. Very tasty!
Wow!!!! I took others advice and used chedder cheese soup. Also I used a soup can of water and about 1/2 soup can of milk (to make it a little creamier). I will admit.....When I got all of this in the crock pot I wasn't sure about it. It didn't look or smell good to me. Let me tell ya something.....This by far is the BEST Brat stew ever!!!! My Hubby and 4 y/o LOVED it!! Next time I will double it though...It really doesn't make much...My family of 3 didn't have any leftovers!!
Not for our taste I should say but I also used beer instead of water maybe that is why. Could of had a different taste if I followed the directions that is why I am giving it 3 stars
My husband and son RELLY liked this. I used beer brats, and replaced the water with beer. (ny husband likes beer) I actually used probably a whole beer, adding while it cooked. I will make it again, but probably use velveeta so it's not a oily.
Great alternative to Chili but maybe add more green beans next time
Didn't follow the recipe exactly as I don't like bell peppers and hubby will not eat green beans. The rest of the recipe gives you a great base to make your own soup. We had some onions which I saute in garlic, threw in some carrots and use cheesy brats but you can use whatever you want.
Needs more flavor
I wasn't a fan of this recipe.
I omitted the pepper but it still turned out great! A family favorite!
This didn't quite turn out the way I had envisioned it in my head when I printed out the recipe. I thought it was going to be thick and cheesy, and it actually turned out kind of thin, and the cheese separated into little globs instead of just melting into the stew. I think I'll make it again, but I'll follow the suggestions in other reviews and use Velveeta instead of cheddar. Other than the fact that I had assumed it would look different, this one was pretty good. A little playing and tweaking and it could become "a regular."
This was good quick and simple...I used califlower intead of potatos, frozen green beans and onion powder. I will make this again
This was good and very versitile you could add most any veg.I added some corn I had cut off the cob and some velveta cheese I needed to use up it was delish will be making again.Thanks for recipe
USED KIELBASA INSTEAD OF BRATS AND BROUGHT FOR A CAMPING TRIP IN THE SLOW COOKER- IT WAS AWESOME!
This was very good, everyone liked it. I also waited until before serving to put in the cheese and I used 1/2 cheddar and 1/2 velveeta. I substituted the green beans for corn only because everyone likes corn at my house. I used red baby potatoes and didn't have a problem with them being done when we were ready to eat.
I've made this a few times in the last two months and decided I really enjoy it. I made some slight changes. I chopped a fresh onion instead of a minced dried one and I added a can of black beans.
we thought this recipe was very good. The base tasted like scalloped potatoes. ours was not greasy at all, however i did pre cook the potatoes because i've never had them get done in 3 hours in the crock pot. we had left over brats from camping, and this was an excellent idea.
This was really good. I just changed a few things to suit our tastes. I used fresh onion, that I chopped and sauteed in a little bit of beer. Then I just used a small jar of roasted red bell peppers, since I didnt have fresh. And left out the green beans, just didnt seeem important to me. Didnt have cream of mushroom, so I used cream of chicken instead. But would also try it with cheddar cheese soup. It was a little greasy, so I just skimmed it. Maybe using velveeta instead will help. Also replaced the water with beer, and just used the whole can, because I felt it need more sauce. I did need more than 3 hours to get the potatoes soft, but that was fine, 3 hours for a crock pot meal is pretty short. We had ours in sourdough bread bowls, with a cold beer, GREAT combination, and watched Ohio state beat Oklahoma! It was a great football meal. I will make this for superbowl.
I found this to be a great recipe. I did add the can of cheese soup as others have suggested and of course substituted beer for the 2/3 cup of water. A nice hearty meal for the slow cooker, excellent over some large yeast rolls.
Just the thought of this recipe makes my mouth water....if you are thinking of making it do it! It was wonderful and is added to my all time favorite recipe collection.
I've made this twice & we really like it. My picky eater son even devoured it! For all that are saying it's to thick & needs more liquid, it's a stew not soup.
I’ve made this a couple times but use fresh onions instead of dehydrated and chicken broth instead of water and corn instead of green beans.
Potatoes need to be diced fairly small to cook in 3 hours. (Mine took longer.) Didn't have brats, so used coarse ground hot dogs. No complaints from my family.
We thought this recipe was dee lish. We are having a fish fry this coming up weekend at the lake and I am going to bring this dish for everyone to try. I am sure it will be the hit of the party.
This stew may seem pretty basic but when you have been out all day, it is a good meal to come home to. Great with rolls!! Seemed slightly salty due to the sausage, but not overpowering.
I have to admit, I didn't have high expectations for this, but it was really tasty! I will make this again.
I changed a few things, but just to adhere to my diet and taste, not because I think it needed to be changed. Replaced potatoes with cauliflower, water with low sodium chicken broth, and cheddar soup in place of mushroom. I also didn't have the dried onion soup I used fresh, chopped, and sautéed it while I browned the bratts. We all loved it, next time I'm going to try adding some fresh garlic just because we love garlic!
This came out amazing. I actually sauteed the green beans, potatoes and carrots (i added these) with onions and garlic before putting in the slow cooker. This will an added dinner for sure!!!!!!
this was easy and simple. I added 1/4 chopped onion and 2 cups of carrots. LOVE IT!!! So did my 7 year old.
This was a gender-specific stew: the men loved it, the women hated it. I cooked the brats first in beer, & should have listened to another's advice & cooked the potatoes first. They were NOT done! Probably won't make this again unless the guys ask for their own batch.
Wow, this was even better than I expected, and I already thought it would be good! We did boil the brats in beer before putting them in the crock pot. I also boiled the potatoes just a bit. We then added 1/2 a can of beer to the crock pot. Cooked for about 4 1/2 hours and it was perfect - very, very good!
I wanted a brat recipe that was different from the traditional beer n brats and saw this. I think it is an awesome start to a great recipe. I read all the reviews and tips that everyone had left before I made this and ended up with something wonderful....a crowd pleaser! For starters many people commented that the potatoes were uncooked after three hours. Since I didn't have anything but canned/diced potatoes I used 2 cans and they were perfect. I broiled 8 brats and cut them into small bites as suggested. It was also noted that in some cases the stew was too greasy. For this I used one can of cheese soup and two cans of cream of mushroom. 30 min prior to eating I added one cup of shredded cheddar. It was not soupy or greasy at all and had a wonderfully cheesy taste. (I wonder if some people had greasiness because of poor quality brats.) I used a teaspoon of minced garlic, 1 whole onion, and 1 red pepper sauteed together prior to adding to the stew. I used one can of green beans, 1 cup of frozen corn and it was suggested that I add broccoli however, I had none on hand. I am so glad there are left overs!!!!
This stew was very easy, and it was very delicious. I doubled the recipe and made a few changes. I used a can of mushroom and a can of cheese. Also, instead of water, I used half dark beer and half beef broth. I substituted carrots for the green beans and used fresh onion. I used red potatoes and left the skin on. Finally, I added a jalapeno. As other reviewers suggested, I added the shredded cheddar at the end. I let it cook on high for about six hours, and it was perfect. Rave reviews.
I used fresh onions instead of the dried onions. My family loves it.
THIS WAS JUST OKAY
This was obviously not as good for me as it was for some... This took alot longer than the recipe stated and ended up cooking something else for lunch. To top it all off, it wasn't great or really even very good. It was more of a soup than a stew and didn't have much flavor. If you make this, do yourself a favor and either make it on the stove top if you want it done within the 3 hour time frame as suggested in the recipe. Also, if using canned green beans and shredded cheese, don't add until towards the end of the cooking time.
Next time I would cook all, but the brats for a couple of hours and then put in the brats for the last hour.
Instead of brats, I used beef hot links (I did not brown them) and nixed the red pepper because the links were spicy. Also, instead of 2/3 cup of water, I just added a can of water. So the prep time was less than 10 minutes. Because I only have two settings on my cooker, I set it to high for 2 hours 45 minutes; most of the ingredients were already pare cooked to begin with. I made some garlic bread with it and it made a great meal!! It was delicious!!! Note: I always cook the day before so the sauces can thicken and the flavor can steep
The potatoes do not cook in the slow cooker in 3 hours. I waited until they were soft (approx 6 hours on low) and the soup and the fat from the sausage mixed to make a very greesy base. The potatoes need to be boiled first before going into the slow cooker.
although i would recommend pre-cooking the potatoes, one of the better crockpot recipes!!! great tasting!!!
It was actually really good. I stated making it before I read the reviews, then I started tweaking with it. I used (instead of regular brats) Cheese flavored ones. I realized that I didn't any cans of green beans, so I used a bag of frozen one. I didn't have any red bell peppers, so I just substituted a green one, and I also added a pound of Velveeta and it seemed to thicken it up alot more than I thought it would.
