Green Bean and Bacon Saute

Rating: 4.44 stars
94 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 53
  • 4 star values: 32
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This delicious vegetable side to any meal is easy to prepare and loved by everyone who has tried it.

By Cheryl Leiser Harding

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook bacon in a large skillet set over medium-high heat until crisp. Use a slotted spoon to remove bacon pieces and drain them on a paper towel-lined plate. Pour off excess grease from the skillet, leaving about 2 tablespoons in the pan.

    Advertisement

  • Add the garlic and red pepper flakes to the bacon grease and cook over medium-high heat until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add green beans and season with salt and pepper. Cook and stir until beans are tender but still a little crunchy, about 10 minutes. Return bacon to the pan and toss with the beans before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 5g; cholesterol 12.7mg; sodium 268.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (100)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Nonnie
Rating: 4 stars
06/24/2008
Since I can't find a place to submit a recipe, I'll add it here. My green bean saute` uses: 1 can green beans, drained and rinsed 1 Tbsp olive oil 1 Tbsp minced onion 1 Tbsp finely chopped red pepper or pimento (if available, for color) garlic powder or minced garlic to taste Salt and pepper to taste Saute lightly, medium heat, until all flavors are well distributed. Quick and easy and lots of flavor. Read More
Helpful
(100)

Most helpful critical review

Andrey Vensky
Rating: 2 stars
01/09/2010
Followed the recipe to the note but it didn't really work for me. Garlic tends to burn quite easily in the last 10 minutes and really overpowers the taste of the dish. I will try again but fry the garlic separately and mix it in just before serving. Read More
Helpful
(11)
94 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 53
  • 4 star values: 32
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Nonnie
Rating: 4 stars
06/24/2008
Since I can't find a place to submit a recipe, I'll add it here. My green bean saute` uses: 1 can green beans, drained and rinsed 1 Tbsp olive oil 1 Tbsp minced onion 1 Tbsp finely chopped red pepper or pimento (if available, for color) garlic powder or minced garlic to taste Salt and pepper to taste Saute lightly, medium heat, until all flavors are well distributed. Quick and easy and lots of flavor. Read More
Helpful
(100)
nickypro25
Rating: 4 stars
08/05/2008
Very yummy! I didnt have red pepper on hand but it was still good. I used fresh green beans instead of frozen. Read More
Helpful
(51)
Wrocklage72
Rating: 4 stars
04/17/2008
I made this with canned green beans and it was still very good. I want to try it with fresh next time. I did make a few changes: I sauted 1 can of mushrooms in 1 tbsp of butter until browned then I added a few sliced onions and 1 can of beans. I sauted on medium heat until slightly browned then added the cooked crumbled bacon and 1/2 tsp of fresh garlic. I did not use any bacon grease to cook the beans. Thanks for a very good recipe for me to experiment with.:) Read More
Helpful
(27)
Advertisement
fmdog44
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2009
Added a quater cup of finely chopped onion near the end of the cooking. Truely an Amercian classic. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Brenda
Rating: 4 stars
02/16/2010
I thought these were really good. The only things I did differently were that I steamed them first, then added them in with the garlic and oil for about 5 min and added the bacon. I also didn't use the red pepper flakes - didn't have any. I loved the bacon in them. Next time I will add more garlic - my husband and I are huge garlic fans! I will definitely make these again. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Andrey Vensky
Rating: 2 stars
01/08/2010
Followed the recipe to the note but it didn't really work for me. Garlic tends to burn quite easily in the last 10 minutes and really overpowers the taste of the dish. I will try again but fry the garlic separately and mix it in just before serving. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Advertisement
Aunt Ree
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2010
This was really good. I only used 5 slices of bacon mainly because I didn't look at the recipe to see how many to use. I also couldn't find any frozen whole green beans so I used fresh but blanched them first. Very simple recipe. Read More
Helpful
(9)
scubadiva
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2008
I followed the directions exactly as written. It was wonderful....HOT but good. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Melony Flores
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2010
I made this for Christmas with absolutely no changes and it was great! I received compliments right and left! A hint of spice with every bite and when we had leftovers there was always some on my plate! Read More
Helpful
(8)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022