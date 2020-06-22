Green Bean and Bacon Saute

1 of 100

Rating: 4 stars Since I can't find a place to submit a recipe, I'll add it here. My green bean saute` uses: 1 can green beans, drained and rinsed 1 Tbsp olive oil 1 Tbsp minced onion 1 Tbsp finely chopped red pepper or pimento (if available, for color) garlic powder or minced garlic to taste Salt and pepper to taste Saute lightly, medium heat, until all flavors are well distributed. Quick and easy and lots of flavor. Helpful (100)

Rating: 4 stars Very yummy! I didnt have red pepper on hand but it was still good. I used fresh green beans instead of frozen. Helpful (51)

Rating: 4 stars I made this with canned green beans and it was still very good. I want to try it with fresh next time. I did make a few changes: I sauted 1 can of mushrooms in 1 tbsp of butter until browned then I added a few sliced onions and 1 can of beans. I sauted on medium heat until slightly browned then added the cooked crumbled bacon and 1/2 tsp of fresh garlic. I did not use any bacon grease to cook the beans. Thanks for a very good recipe for me to experiment with.:) Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars Added a quater cup of finely chopped onion near the end of the cooking. Truely an Amercian classic. Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars I thought these were really good. The only things I did differently were that I steamed them first, then added them in with the garlic and oil for about 5 min and added the bacon. I also didn't use the red pepper flakes - didn't have any. I loved the bacon in them. Next time I will add more garlic - my husband and I are huge garlic fans! I will definitely make these again. Helpful (19)

Rating: 2 stars Followed the recipe to the note but it didn't really work for me. Garlic tends to burn quite easily in the last 10 minutes and really overpowers the taste of the dish. I will try again but fry the garlic separately and mix it in just before serving. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This was really good. I only used 5 slices of bacon mainly because I didn't look at the recipe to see how many to use. I also couldn't find any frozen whole green beans so I used fresh but blanched them first. Very simple recipe. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the directions exactly as written. It was wonderful....HOT but good. Helpful (8)