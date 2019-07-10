Thai Chicken Curry in Coconut Milk
This recipe is one of the favorites in the family! If you don't have fish sauce available, try making it with soy sauce.
This recipe was pretty easy to make, and the flavor was pretty good, but it tasted like it was missing something. Next time, I'm going to use more curry paste. Also, I'd recommend removing the chicken, and setting it aside, after adding it to the curry paste initially. (Adding it back a few minutes before the sauce was ready.) That way, the onion, coconut, etc mixture has time to cook a bit and simmer without overcooking the chicken.Read More
Very disappointing. Followed modifications and added carrots, garlic, and tripled the curry paste. Flavor was very bland and only helped adding lots of sweet chile sauce. Won't be making this again.Read More
Phenomenal! Used the ingredients as is except for adding shredded carrots, which I cooked with the onions. I did cook the chicken separately with a little roasted garlic oil and the left-over coconut milk, which kept the chicken amazingly moist. At first taste, it did seem like something was missing - a little extra lemon peel and ground coriander made it perfect. I served it on a bed of steamed shredded red cabbage to keep the meal lighter. Thanks!
LOVE this recipe, only gave it 4 stars b/c i make it a little differently. my hubby doesn't like fish sauce, so i leave that out and *don't* sub soy sauce. also, i cheat and use a cooked chicken from the grocer. saves time :-) i usually double the onion and triple the curry. we like it a little spicy. also, what this dish is missing is actually SALT. it's much MUCH better with it.
Pretty good. Soy sauce is a good substitution for fish sauce. The one thing that I would definitely change about this recipe is that 1 teaspoon curry paste is not enough! It was very bland and I made it with almost 2 heaped teaspoons! I am Indian so I am used to eating relatively spicy foods...after eating some of this dish, I determined it was too bland and simmered it again with an additional TABLESPOON of curry paste!!! I also added some red chili powder. After this modification, it was nice and spicy and tasted great!
This recipe was fantastic! I am definitely not a great cook...so anything that turns out half decent for me will most likely turn out amazing for anyone else. I did change a few things due to reviews and lack of certain items. I slivered 4 garlic cloves and browned them in the oil before adding the curry paste. I did double the curry paste and used a hot/spicy curry paste (amazing!) because we love things spicy. I replace all of the lemon ingredients with lime, and I think I will continue this. Also some finely shredded carrots make the sauce more visually interesting...just my preference! But, definitely going in my recipe-box!!
OMG! This was really good. I followed the instructions provided as far as cooking, but I added a bit of coriander, garlic and a whole large can of pineapple along with 1/4 cup of the juice with the cooking chicken and 1/4 cup of juice with the other ingredients. I also cooked lo mein noodles and added those in as well towards the very end. I used 2 tsps. of red curry paste and that was plenty spicy (I think the amount of curry paste should really depend on your personal taste) and used dried cilantro and probably more than the recipe but I like cilantro so... (I didn't really measure it, did it to taste.)
I added chopped garlic to the onions and red pepper mix. Used two teaspoons green curry paste and it was almost too hot. I will make this again with less curry paste.
Loved this but with some changes. Added lots more curry paste, carrots and soy. Served over Thai rice noodles. It was good and it was HOT!
This was a very delicious Thai chicken curry and so simple. I didn't have lemon so I substitute lime zest and lime juice. I also increased the curry paste to 2 teaspoons.
I thought this dish was amazing! I didn't have a red bell pepper, so I used a yellow one. I also used regular coconut milk instead of light. I added carrots and served it over fettucini. It is a keeper for our family. Thanks.
I served this for dinner for my family and doubled the recipe. Everyone loved it! I made a few adjustments(this is for the recipe doubled): 2 tsp salt, 1.5 Tbs ginger chopped, 3 cloves garlic minced, 1 can sliced water chestnuts, and a can of baby corn sliced in half.
Delicious! I made this tonight for dinner. It was fast and super easy. I took the chicken out to cook onions, as suggested. I didn't add peppers but bamboo shoots. Added some McCormick "Hot Madras Curry Powder" for a bit more heat. Added fresh ground ginger to the coconut milk.
This was really pretty good. I cut the chicken into cubes instead of strips and marinated the chicken in some coconut milk and curry. Cooked the chicken first and removed from wok and then proceeded with the recipe adding the chicken back into the sauce towards the end. I did increase the amount of curry paste to about 1 Tablespoon and used lime instead of lemon. Served with Jasmine rice.
Very tasty and easy to make! I did use basil instead of Cilantro, and green peppers instead of red, just because that's what I had. I did also add 1/8 tsp of some hot pepper sauce to give it a zap of extra heat. It was perfect! This goes in my rotation now and I am happy I can make Thai at home and can save a few $$ instead of ordering out. Definitely give it a try!
This was pretty good. I agree with some of the other reviewers that it tastes like something is missing even though I seasoned the chicken with salt and pepper prior to adding it to the skillet and used 1 tbsp of curry paste instead of just 1 tsp. As well, I added the coconut milk at the end of sauteing all the other ingredients to really season the chicken. I served this over basmati rice and had to jazz it up with hot mango chutney. It was a good base but I think next time I'll have to increase the spice factor, maybe add more lemon juice and zest, and increase the curry paste used. I'll also try using regular coconut milk next time as I think it'll taste creamier. This is not bad but does need some tweaking to boost the flavour.
LOVE this recipe!!! I also subbed all the lemon for lime, garlic instead of onion and added mushrooms and rice noodles.. it's was spectacular. I always only add curry paste one tbs at a time and used 2 also. I used red curry paste because I just prefer it. I used fish sauce, no soy. and instead of veg oil used sesame
Sooooo delicious and easy to make. I added pineapple to boost up the sweetness of the dish, and because thats how I've always had it at restaurants.
This is the first Thai dish that I have made. My family said the recipe was a keeper! It was very easy to make. It tasted like many Thai entrees and soups that I have had in Asian restaurants. I did change a few things to suit my taste and available ingredients: I used diced yellow peppers i had on hand, I increased the red curry paste by 50% and I used a little soy sauce in place of the fish sauce, which i didn't have. Next time I will add either some crushed red pepper or some cayenne pepper for some added heat. I think I will also use more curry paste and add a little salt. Thanks for such a tasty and easy recipe!
Easy, fast, not too many or too complicated of ingredients -- and DELICIOUS!
Really nice, easy starter recipe - I made the following alterations that made it more tasty: - Added salt and some sugar (around a 1/2 tbsp salt, 1tbsp sugar) - Tripled the curry paste - Added about 1/2 tbsp cayenne pepper flakes (I like it spicy!) - Doubled amount of red pepper - Added ~1tsp more of fish oil - Added ~1/2 tbsp more of freshly squeezed lemon juice I was really happy with how this turned out with these alterations. Served it on basmati rice. Yum!
This was easy and inexpensive to make. I really enjoyed it. I would of given it 5 stars but I felt like it needed a little more curry flavor and a bit of heat. Maybe some chilli flakes or paste to give it a little kick. I loved it though.
This was delicious, but I added more paste as well - more like a tablespoon. I didn't use the lemon zest, and I actually sauteed the chicken, peppers and onion in the oil, added a little chicken broth, then the rest of the ingredients. I used a dash of fish sauce and a bit of soy, and omitted the cilantro; my husband HATES chicken and he had two helpings! Serve over rice!
Awesome - even my husband who "hates" curries had seconds!!
I used Curry paste, added cooked Costco rotisserie chicken later, a bit of chicken stock and substituted Sour Cream for Coconut Milk. Let it simmer and the flavors really start melding. Microwave some Trader Joe's Brown Rice and toast some TJs Nan bread and you got a meal Patek's Curry Paste is the best! Watch it because even mild packs some heat.
This turned out really well. I will be making this again, though next time I will add more bell peppers.
Served this for a luncheon that included diabetics, lactose intolerant and celiac ladies. Real hit. Made saffron rice and vegetables. Pleased everyone..excellent!!!!!!!
This was really good! I doubled the curry paste and added some broccoli I needed to use up. If at all possible, try to use the fish sauce instead of replacing it with soy sauce. I think it adds something special to the dish.
I enjoyed this dish. I made a few modifications. First, I couldn't find Fish sauce at my grocery store so I used 2 Tbsps of soy sauce. I also added 1 Tbsp of creamy peanut butter to give it a slightly sweet and creamier consistancy. I also put 2 tsp of curry paste and I agree with the other reviews that even 2 tsps is really mild.
Very good and very easy.
awesome! my family loved it. i used double the curry paste and would add a Thai chili next time for a little kick. Also added young corn, straw mushrooms and bamboo shoots for more veggies.
Things to change: replace lemons for limes. Add some lemongrass and some fresh ginger. Set chicken aside after sauteing with curry. Add some white wine to saute/simmer onion and garlic. MUST add carrots and red/orange bell pepper slices. Oh, and please don't use light coconut milk...It's not worth it. If you're gonna have a curry, have a curry
Delicious! This tasted pretty close to the dish we get at our local Thai restaurant. I did use lime juice instead of lemon and fresh basil instead of cilantro.
Delicioso! I needed to make something in a hurry and this was perfect. I did not have curry paste and so I added about 2 teaspoons of poweder to the oil. I also used soy sauce. I think what makes this so good is the ginger and lemon. Yummy! I added cooked broccoli, peas and carrots to the final dish and served over rice. Kids loved it.
I made this for dinner the other night and it turned out excellent! I added different veggies (roasted cauliflower, green beans, and mushrooms) and omitted the fish sauce. To make more sauce I also added a little chicken stock. I will definitely make this again!
This is a great base recipe. I added one and a half teaspoons of ginger, as well as a couple potatoes. Thai curries are great for people that love curry flavor but don't like the spiciness of Indian curries. In other words, great for German grandparents.
Using curry powder instead of paste (it is what I had) and lime juice instead of lemon this recipe is scrumptious and something even my five and three year old kids will eat. Also, I add a pinch of sugar and some tapioca flour for thickening. Serve over brown jasmine rice. Excellent.
It was good the first night and better the second night.
Excellent. But have to agree with the others - needed WAY more curry paste (2-3 Tablespoons) and perhaps a bit of salt and cayenne pepper. Peas made a great addition. Perfect served over brown rice.
I've made this 3 times now. I substitute stevia for sugar,use regular coconut milk, and use coconut oil instead of vegetable oil. It's an excellent recipe for the healing diet-no processed foods and only a few carbs. Thanks!
Good recipie but very short on Flavor. Recommend adding 2 Tbls Chinese Hot Chili Sauce and a Tbls of fresh ground ginger. Also up the curry paste to a Tbls. I also substitued Lime for the Lemon zest and juice. Yum.
Really good! I don't think I'd change a thing. Thank you for sharing.
this was a good base recipe - it was totally edible/enjoyable as written...but with a little tweaking it was delish!
Totally tasteless. Had to add double the amount of curry, salt and a tbsp of minced fresh ginger before I could taste anything resembling curry. Too much fish sauce; makes it smell fishy. just returned from southeast Asia trip; know what a curry tastes like! This isn't it.
The absolute worst curry dish I have ever had. I just don't get all of the positive reviews. Flavorless except for overwhelming BITTER lemon zest.
I agree with Lucy that a slight improvement can make the taste go further. Personally, I would marinate the chicken with a bit of chopped onion and curry paste separately first, let it sit for about 15min. first,cook the rest of the ingredients, then add the marinated chicken for both flavour and not overcooking the chicken.
Great recipe. I didn't have certain things, so I substituted lime for lemon and tahini for fish sauce (and added salt to compensate) I also doubled the curry paste (because I had only mild), and the slight heat was nice. Great blend of flavours!
I doubled the curry paste and used soy sauce instead of fish sauce. I think you need to simmer longer than the recommended time because it was a bit liquidy. The flavor was still missing something, but it was an easy recipe so I will probably try it again with some additional spices.
Great recipe! Very flexible. Some advice from an Indian friend is to try and add plain yogurt in place of coconut milk, especially if you like a tangy taste!
This is an amazing dish! I will definitively make this again and again...you must get all the ingredients and do it exactly. LOVED IT
The curry was far too weak and was very thin. I added much, much more curry paste than called for in order to try to make the flavor stronger, but it still didn't work. Perhaps it was the curry paste I used - the recipe might want to suggest certain brands or give guidelines for paste selection.
As I have often seen on this site, people review the recipe with their modifications, not the original (that being said, I'm not sure how to get around that)..the base of this recipe is good, but without salt, garlic and more curry it's a 3 at best, with those modifications it's a 4-5. I also found it too runny, more like soup...so rather make Tom Ka Gai (from this site)..I also use fresh basil as a garnish, as I can't tolerate the taste of fresh cilantro for some reason!
A nice, spicy curry. I added carrots and peas for color and crunch, and also added one minced garlic clove. I really like the tang the lemon juice and zest added. Served it over basmati rice.
I have been looking for a recipe like this for a while, something on par with Big Bowl's Thai Basil Chicken. I used soy sauce instead of fish sauce, omitted the lemon zest,and BASIL instead of cilantro. It was amazing! I have a suggestion, that is (as I suspected it would be!)don't add the lemon ( or lime ) juce until just before serving as it will make the coconut milk separate. All in all, a perfectly lovely dish!
Really good! I doubled the curry paste and the spice was perfect for me. I also used a whole can of coconut milk. Even with those edits, the lemon was the strongest flavor. Next time I will leave out the juice and only use the zest. I'm sure that will be fabulous. Really like this recipe.
This was awful! I had to dump the sauce down the sink and perform emergency surgery when I tasted it! Luckily I know how to make good ol' fashioned Japanese curry and I was able to salvage the meat and veggies. Ugh! Horrid!
Granted, I can be sold on anything with Curry and/or Coconut Milk this was seriously delicious. I didn't have red pepper so I used Yellow and Orange instead. I also added more curry paste than is called for and I threw in some spinach to add color. I topped it off with some cayenne pepper which I think is TOTALLY necessary. Super easy- It took me less than 30 minutes to put this together. I served with whole grain cous cous - YUM. The boyfriend loved it and I'll definitely be making this one again!
This was delicious. I had to make some changes because I didn't have any lemons. instead of lemon juice I used a touch of lime juice and I skipped the Zest altogether. I'm not a big fan of cilantro so I substituted fresh Basil. I highly recommend the basil. Also as others suggested I used a little over twice the amount of red curry paste. When I was tasting during the cooking process it tasted like it was missing something so I added a little garlic powder. I will definately make this again.
Substituing salmon & baking this dish in the oven @ 375 for ~25 min. brought me back to Hana, Maui where I first had it. We like to eat it with rice so I make sure it has enough coconut milk to accommodate. The chicken version sounded dull but with substitutions I give it a 5.
I changed things up a bit by cooking the vegetables before adding the chicken. I prefer the peppers a bit softer. I also added a bit more cilantro and salt for flavor. The family gave it good reviews.
This recipe is fast, easy and super awesome. I added mushrooms, 2 tbsp curry paste and red thai chili paste to kick it up a notch. So good but i would add some soy sauce as well. Making this again for sure!
This was a good basis, but some things needed to be changed. It depends on the curry paste you use. It ended up the one I got wasn't hot at all, so I added like 3 tablespoons of cayenne pepper to help. I agree it does need something else. I also added garlic powder and some salt. Other than that I think it went well!
I thought it was very dry and flavorless - I like the Thai Noodle recipe and the Thai with pineapples way better! If you are going to make it, make sure to add more curry, korriander, salt, pepper - and even some veggies (carrots, broc, etc.)
I served with cous cous on the side
This was really good. The only thing I added to the recipe was some bell pepper in with the onion and spices. Even my children loved it, and they are hard to please. There were no leftovers.
I used sesame oil instead of vegetable, a teaspoon of cumin and minced lemongrass. Adding Thai chilis gave it an amazing spice and the cumin added little extra
Nice simple recipe, the children liked fit for the most part. I wish it tasted more like at the restaurant but that is most like my fault! As for my "twist" I don't use the lemon juice or zest and soy sauce instead of fish flavoring. I use red, orange or yellow bell pepper and regular coconut milk from the can. I also used more curry pasted.
It was a little bland, but overall it has great potential.
This recipe was a lifesaver! I made a few ingredient changes-added twice as much curry paste, substituted mushrooms for bell pepper and skipped the cilantro cause I did not have it, added a dash of salt and a little lime juice per one reviewer's suggestions. My daughter's boyfriend came over and we had nothing planned for dinner. He is a typical teenage boy used to meat and potatoes and he was absolutely amazed by this dinner. He had 4 helpings! Best of all, I had cooked chicken breasts in the refrigerator and it took almost no time at all. Served over quinoa, it was very fast! and delicious. Will make this again and again.
This is an excellent combo of ingredients however you need to use an entire can of FULL-FAT coconut milk and, if you like a lot of flavor, use a heaping TABLESPOON of curry paste. I also added a few cloves of garlic and a tablespoon of Thai basil. Great recipe if you dont skimp on the fat and spice! :)
I made it but basically remade it using a Tbsp sweet curry powder, a few potatoes (cut small) added carrots and garlic. Curry paste is not a fav in our house. I also dropped the chicken to about 3/4 cup - diced chicken breast. The smaller the piece the better the curry/coconut penetrates. Plus a little more coconut milk. Thank you for the inspiration to make one of my favorites. Now go steam some rice!
We had this for dinner. We added zucchini and more curry paste . It was very tasty and appealing to the eye.
very yummy added more curry and chili powder for that extra kick highly recomended
This is a great recipe except you need to add WAY more curry paste than the recipe calls for...I actually used curry powder (lots) AND curry paste. I also didn't include any dead animal. But I LOVE this recipe!!!
This recipe is great! Only changes I made is; I added a whole bottle of red curry paste. I doubled the entire rest of the recipe & added 3 stalks of chopped bok choy (including the leaves), a can of bamboo shoots, & 2 tablespoons of honey. Tasted just like my favorite Thai restaurant made it. Tonight my family gave it 5 stars
this was delicious! I made it as is except used lime instead of lemon, and the lime added a great flavor. I did also add a tablespoon or so of curry powder along with the curry paste--tried not to make it too hot for the kids. Good complexity of flavors in this dish. My DH and 8- and 5-year old gobbled it up!
Quite good, not stellar. As other comments note, it's missing something. I made it exactly according to the recipe. Next time I might try adding some fresh ginger.
Loved the recipe. Kids liked it too. After I made it, I added and lot more curry paste, and some chili pepper paste to add some heat. Will definitely make again.
Delish! I'm giving it 4 stars because I did some tweaks to it after reading other reviews. I used a generous tablespoon of red curry paste and believe that was enough. Also followed the advice of others and seared the chicken separately before adding it to the pot for the last 5 mins. That gave me nice moist chicken. Recommend adding a green bell pepper cut into strips also, gives it more color. I served over steamed jasmine rice. Really like this, will make it again for sure!
Felt this recipe missed something, even though added 3-4 tsp of mild curry paste, it was still a bit too watery.....not quite enough flavour. A great starting recipe, but will need to tweek it a bit. Note: Also added red peppers.
After many attempts at making curry dishes, this has been the best so far...unfortunately I have decided that apparently I don't like curry. I gave it a three star rating because it turned out quite runny.
I like mine more more zip and spice and my husband doesn't so I just add some cayenne peppers (crushed) to my bowl....
The dish was very tasty! Reading other reviews I also added a lot more curry paste to mine. I doubled the amount, and it didn’t turn out too spicy at all. I also cooked the chicken in the curry paste and then removed it from the pan. Once the milk/sauce had cooked with the veggies and other spices for 5-10 minutes, then I added the chicken. This was very good and will be making it again!:) Thanks!
I was glad I read the reviews before I cooked this so I added more curry paste and salt and it was delicious. I served it over Jasmine rice.
Very tasty! Substituted chunks of grouper & shrimp for chicken. Careful to not over cook them in browning stage. Added 1/3 bag of cabbage/carrot slaw for doubled recipe to add more veggies. Added white part of scallions in addition to regular onions then added chopped green tops just before serving. Added softened rice pad Thai noodles at end to make this truly a dinner entree.
Taste fantastic ! I cooked it in a Dutch oven and ate with rice vermicelli noodles.
I really enjoyed this meal. I did however cook longer as people before said it was a little runny. I also doubled the curry, but it was great tasted just like the chicken curry I get at the resturant.
This is a great recipe! My family loved it. I served this with some pineapple and I also added a tablespoon of peanut butter to the sauce- it was great!
used 1 TBSP curry paste and soy sauce instead of fish sauce Add minced garlic and ginger to onion.
This was easy and delicious. I didn't have curry paste, lemon, or peppers so I substituted hot curry powder, lime and added broccoli and sliced petite carrots. I will make again and add more curry powder and any veggies I have on hand.
I was afraid of curry since i have never usted it before so i just added a bit less of what it was called. I forgat to add sugar but we liked it. Except my 8 y. Old. Thats ok! Thanks
Just not enough flavor. It was a weak dish.
The family loved it, made no changes to it, easy recipe to follow will definitely make it again.
Great recipe...I've made it a few times already with great results HOWEVER does need a few tweeks. Sometimes I make it with fresh shrimp. Definately needs more curry than the recipe calls for...I add at least 2 tbsp. I also like a little more liquid and red peppers...usually two 13 oz. cans and 1 1/2 to 2 large red peppers does the trick. Overall great flavor and very easy to make.
But changed a few things which made it sweet. I used grated coconut in syrup instead of coconut milk, way more flavor with just this change. . I also used oyster sauce instead of fish, orange curry powder instead of paste and added some Thai spices. Then I followed radnj79's suggestion of cooking the chicken separate in garlic olive oil and adding grated carrots. Most of these changes were because I was cooking for someone who doesn't handle spicy well at all. But we all loved it and I will do it again for sure. Thanks for this great recipe.
The recipe called for way less curry than needed for the amount of chicken used.
So disappointed. All the work and then it was very bland. No taste at all.
Loved this recipe. Next time I will add another red pepper and some snow peas. Otherwise, it was perfect. Love the lemony taste.
I had to add so much stuff to this it became another recipe. It was almost tasteless, very disappointed
