Thai Chicken Curry in Coconut Milk

This was pretty good. I agree with some of the other reviewers that it tastes like something is missing even though I seasoned the chicken with salt and pepper prior to adding it to the skillet and used 1 tbsp of curry paste instead of just 1 tsp. As well, I added the coconut milk at the end of sauteing all the other ingredients to really season the chicken. I served this over basmati rice and had to jazz it up with hot mango chutney. It was a good base but I think next time I'll have to increase the spice factor, maybe add more lemon juice and zest, and increase the curry paste used. I'll also try using regular coconut milk next time as I think it'll taste creamier. This is not bad but does need some tweaking to boost the flavour.