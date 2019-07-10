Thai Chicken Curry in Coconut Milk

This recipe is one of the favorites in the family! If you don't have fish sauce available, try making it with soy sauce.

Recipe by NELL ROSS

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over high heat; heat the curry paste in the oil about 30 seconds. Add the chicken and cook another 3 minutes. Stir in the onion, bell pepper, lemon zest, coconut milk, fish sauce, and lemon juice; bring to a boil; cook until the chicken is cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Sprinkle cilantro over the dish; stir. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 30.9g; carbohydrates 6.4g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 80.9mg; sodium 378.6mg. Full Nutrition
