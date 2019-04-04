Bacon Wrapped Duck Breasts

Being an avid waterfowl hunter as well as cook, I always have lots of duck and goose to cook. I've cooked it just about everyway you can think of and this is one of my favorites. I will throw a couple suggestions out that I use as an addition to this base. First, I alwasy slice my duck breasts into the size chunks I'm going to use before I marinate them. Secondly, sometimes I soad them in cola for 24 hours or so. The italian dressing is a must and leave it in there as long as you can (24 hours isn't too much). The only other thing I do is to add a half pepperocini, water chestnut, banana pepper or jalepeno between the duck and the bacon - just to give it a little something else. Cook until the bacon is done and DO NOT OVER COOK - medium or medium rare is the way to go. Wash down with ice cold beer!