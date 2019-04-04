Bacon Wrapped Duck Breasts

A simple way to prepare duck breasts without the 'gamey' taste. Serve with wild rice and fresh bread for a special meal.

By TRIBOYS

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
20 hrs
total:
21 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Mix together salt and water. Set aside 2/3 of the mixture, and pour the rest into a glass baking dish. Soak the duck in the salt water overnight to remove the gamey. Change the salt water twice, or until mostly clear.

  • The next morning, discard the salt water, and pour salad dressing over the duck breasts, and marinate for at least 8 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Wrap each breast half in one strip of bacon, and secure with a toothpick. Place the breasts in a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bake for about 1 hour, or until bacon is crisp, and duck is cooked through.

On the grill

Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Grill duck breasts for about 30 minutes, turning once.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 50.1g; carbohydrates 8g; fat 32.5g; cholesterol 242.8mg; sodium 1809.7mg. Full Nutrition
