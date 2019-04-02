Boiled Tongue

This is a great basic recipe for tongue. I add Bay leaves, chopped round onions, a couple of garlic cloves (peeled, left whole) black pepper and a little more salt than what this recipe calls for to my water. (I also save the stock for later uses) After about three hours or so, when tongue is tender and skin can be easily lifted with a fork, take out and place in cold water for 5-10 minutes (just to cool), this makes peeling the outer skin off a little easier to handle. Discard skin. Slice the tongue in 1/4" slices and place in casserole dish or glass cake pan (Whichever is best for you), cover to keep warm. In a separate small saucepan, heat 1 can Campbell's Cream of Mushroom soup w/1 cp 2% milk and 1/2 cp diced round onion(optional).(Skim or 1% does not have enough milk fat) When heated, pour over beef tongue, top it off with paprika and chopped parsley (cilantro) for a nice garnish. This dish is great served with a green vegetable (asparagus, green beans, spinach, etc) and your favorite starch. And its still great for sandwiches the next day, no need for mayonnaise, just use the gravy. Sooo tender. Story Time: When I first made this for my husband, we were married only a year, I called it Beef Toungay, and spoke with a french accent when I pronounced the "tongue" part. I wasn't sure how he'd feel about eating "cows tongue". Well it was a hit!! And we've eaten it at least twice a year for the past 27 yrs. As long as he doesn't watch me cook it, he's okay with it. (and