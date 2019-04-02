Boiled Tongue

My Mother use to boil the heck out of it, and then peel the very thick skin, and serve it up on a platter for Sunday dinner - mmmmmm! I can't believe now that all us kids used to fight over the tip, and the next day - tongue sandwich to school with lots of mayonnaise.
This is an old good recipe! One suggestion: right after it is ready, place the tongue in a pot with cold water for a minute - the skin will be much easier to peel off. Serve it with horseradish. Delicious!
In my country is a very special plate, just boiled or prepared for a great familiar o party time, but boiled means, onion, pepper, bay leaves, garlic, white vinegar, and the tongue of course. But, just salt is not enough.
Good basic recipe. After slicing paper thin I marinate in good olive oil with red wine vinegar, chopped parsley, minced garlic, coarse salt and fresh ground black pepper. To die for as a salad or sandwich topping.
Funny, I grew up in a european household...beef tongue was always something you found on the dinner table..I kid you not! The sauce that we use is a mixture of red horseradish and mayo...mix to your liking...but usually until it's a light burgundy kinda color....
I like ox tongue too. this is a good recipe. I used to eat ox tongue a lot when I was in Hong Kong. We usually serve it with curry and rice. One suggestion I would like to make about the marinate is to use beef broth, onion, cabbage, salt, carrot and have the tongue boil in it for 3 hours. My one problem is that the inside of the tongue does not have too much taste because the tongue is so big and it is hard for the favor to get through.
07/28/2005
I also add a few bay leaves and about a half tablespoon of whole black peppers. A friend from Mexico, taught me to use shredded cabbage (I used bag), with aprox 5 sliced green onions, 1 large chopped tomato, 2 or 3 chopped and seeded jalepeno's all tossed together with a bit of olive oil and salt to make a salad. Then take chopped tongue on a soft tortilla that has been fried slightly with about a 1/4th cup of the salad and you have one great taco! Those who get grossed out at the thought of "tongue" don't know what they are missing!
This is also really good in tacos topped with chopped onion and cilantro and a good mexican salsa. My 8 year old love the sandwich for school lunch. I added some garlic and onion to give more flavor when cooking and cooked it in my slow cooker overnight is the best. Thanks for the recipe.
Oh this is delicious but I take this recipe one step further by using my families old recipe. After cooking and slicing the tongue, dip it in egg or milk and fluff it with flour. Then fry it in butter or lard till browned. season with salt and pepper. It's out of this world delicious. I slipped it to my BF, which can be a fussy eater, and he flipped. Now he tells everyone they have to try it!!!!
Ok. I must be about the laziest person in the world. But here is what I do and it is delicious! I use my crockpots. I take a couple of pieces of aluminum foil and twist them loosely, then make 2 or 3 wreaths...how many depends on how big the tongue is and which crockpot I am using. I put the 'wreaths' into the bottom of my crock pot then I place the tongues onto the wreaths so that it is not resting on the bottom of the container. I pour about 1/4 cup of water into the bottom and 1 teaspoon of minced garlic (again..I am LAZY, so I use the jar stuff) I cook it on low while I am work. The skin practically falls off.
This is a great basic recipe for tongue. I add Bay leaves, chopped round onions, a couple of garlic cloves (peeled, left whole) black pepper and a little more salt than what this recipe calls for to my water. (I also save the stock for later uses) After about three hours or so, when tongue is tender and skin can be easily lifted with a fork, take out and place in cold water for 5-10 minutes (just to cool), this makes peeling the outer skin off a little easier to handle. Discard skin. Slice the tongue in 1/4" slices and place in casserole dish or glass cake pan (Whichever is best for you), cover to keep warm. In a separate small saucepan, heat 1 can Campbell's Cream of Mushroom soup w/1 cp 2% milk and 1/2 cp diced round onion(optional).(Skim or 1% does not have enough milk fat) When heated, pour over beef tongue, top it off with paprika and chopped parsley (cilantro) for a nice garnish. This dish is great served with a green vegetable (asparagus, green beans, spinach, etc) and your favorite starch. And its still great for sandwiches the next day, no need for mayonnaise, just use the gravy. Sooo tender. Story Time: When I first made this for my husband, we were married only a year, I called it Beef Toungay, and spoke with a french accent when I pronounced the "tongue" part. I wasn't sure how he'd feel about eating "cows tongue". Well it was a hit!! And we've eaten it at least twice a year for the past 27 yrs. As long as he doesn't watch me cook it, he's okay with it. (and
I originally was going to cook this up as a treat for our dogs. I started by putting it in a pot on the stove-but the tongue tried to straighten out and wouldn't fit-so I put it in a slow cooker so I wouldn't have to watch it. Added extra salt, pepper,garlic and some onion. Cooked for several hours-then placed in cool water(as recomended) to cool enough to handle and remove the skin. I took a chance and cut off a piece to taste. WOW-it was sooo tender and had a good taste-even my husband agreed. Sorry dogs we are going to eat this ourselves!
I love Tongue !!! My mom used to cook it all the time 'cause there were 4 kids, and a tongue would feed all 6 of us and leave enough for sandwiches !! She'd also cook carrots and potatoes during the last 1/2 hr and it's a 1 pot meal. Save the water and use it for Split pea stock !! Much better than using plain water. Just put some onions, garlic, bay leaves, and celery together with the peas and cook for a couple of hours ... mmmm good !!
This recipe isn't for everyone. I grew up on a farm and we raised our own beef, so I'm used to eating things like this. Beef tongue was a delicacy that was only had once a year. It tastes no different than roast beef other than it's richer in flavor. I think the biggest problem most people have is getting past the "idea" that it's a tongue.
I used to love this as a kid, thinly sliced and cold on rye bread. However, when I grew up and saw the whole tongue one day behind the deli counter, I just couldn't stop talking about it. I thought they just called it tongue. I never dreamed it really WAS a tongue. (Thank goodness it never did talk back to me.) Thanks for the memories, BLOSSOMFARM!
I only boiled with salt, but will add garlic, bay leaf and onions next time. Wish I could remember what my mother used for seasoning, but it wasn't much more than salt I believe. I boiled the tongue for three hours then put it into cold water for a few minutes before removing the outer skin. Then sliced it into 1/4 inch pieces. Then I roasted 8 slices of the meat with four quartered potatoes and some carrot pieces in a dutch oven with 1 cup beef broth @ 350 for about an hour; made gravy from the drippings left in the pan...great dinner!! My husband and I were both raised on farms and beef tongue was a treat. When we ordered 1/2 a beef they gave us two tongues...bonus!!
oh my, you can do better than that. 1 tablespoon pickling spice, a few sliced garlic cloves, onion, 1 sm. spicy pepper (or chili flakes), salt. make shallow incisions all over; tongue has very thick skin and will taste bland otherwise.
This takes me back. Every spring mom would fix a big pot of calf's tongue(tenderer she said), fresh green beans and new potatoes. Never used any seasoning but salt. Really good but nobody in my family(husband and kids) will eat it/even try tongue.
02/03/2006
My friend thought she would like this but she was not pleased. Let me tell you something, if you don't like tongue you will not like this! However i thought it was delicious!
I grew up on beef tongue.so yummy!I put mine in the slow cooker with an envelope of onion soup mix and cook for 6hours or til done.I even got one from a friend for Christmas several years ago!All wrapped up with a red ribbon!
01/23/2005
My children loved it and that is all that matters. My mom used to make it this way and I loved it.
My sons absolutely love tongue and home made noodles. You clean the tongue after cooking and cube it. Then you add it to the broth and boil your noodles in it. It is delicious. The noodles naturally thicken the broth as they cook. I roll my noodles by hand like my mom did.
I grew up eating boiled tongue & absolutely love it! It's great cold & sliced in a sandwich with mayo, YUM!! I have been telling family & friends how good tongue tastes but thay just say,"Gross!" to my face. I give up! :)
I am from New Zealand and this was definately one of the favorites on our dinner table. Mum prepared exactly the same way. I venture a little further and add the peppercorns and bay leaves great suggestion.
04/24/2022
Wow this is disgusting Mayonnaise... bleck Should be mustard and on rye!
This was the first time I have ever done beef tongue and the Dear wife and I loved it. I might have over cooked it, but it was super tender and once the skin was off the meat fell apart. We'll be making this again real soon.
To each our own, but I do agree with other posts that additional seasoning helps. As many others have said, I grew up eating it so it is great for me. It is the richest most beefiest part of a cow. I am glad my Mom made it for me! :)
My mother taught me to put it back.in the pot after skinning and let it sit for about an hour to a absorb more flavor. I also add most of the same spices, but had not considered cabbage. I think that I will try that next time.
