Boiled Tongue

43 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 10
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

My Mother use to boil the heck out of it, and then peel the very thick skin, and serve it up on a platter for Sunday dinner - mmmmmm! I can't believe now that all us kids used to fight over the tip, and the next day - tongue sandwich to school with lots of mayonnaise.

By BLOSSOMFARM

Recipe Summary

cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the tongue in a soup pot with the salt, and add enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook until the outer skin begins to peel off, about 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Peel off the thick outer skin, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
470 calories; protein 31.9g; fat 36.9g; cholesterol 218.5mg; sodium 495.2mg. Full Nutrition
