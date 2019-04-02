Amazing Chicken

1 of 1425

Rating: 5 stars Mayo makes this recipe what it is - delicious! But if you want even more flavour I recommend taking everyone else's advice of adding more spices according to your own personal taste. Play it up a little! Be creative and make it with your fave spices and flavours! I only added cajun seasoning and lots of garlic powder and it was fantastic - crispy and tender! My fiance loved it too!!! Oh, and definitely cut down on the bread crumbs. Helpful (394)

Rating: 5 stars Will make again! made last night and my youngest gave me a thumbs up from across the table. I added a half a packet or so of racch dressing mix to the mayo and sprinkled some cayanne pepper on the top to add a little spice. sprayed the tops with baking spray then baked. By spraying the tops it makes the coating a bit crunchier. more like fried chicken. Yum. Helpful (334)

Rating: 4 stars This chicken was tender and moist. I used plain breadcrumbs and added my own seasoning: some garlic, oregano, onion powder. I also added fresh grated paremesan to the breadcumbs and that really added a nice taste. I experimented with how thick to spread the mayo since I had never done it this way. I found that a thin layer was the best. Full coverage, but not thick. When I spread the mayo on thicker, it was a little too wet and mayo-y. Helpful (323)

Rating: 4 stars you ABSOLUTELY MUST read as many of the reviews as possible before attempting this dish. I spent a good 20 minutes reading reviews before I even pulled any ingredients out. I ended up adding cayenne pepper, onion powder and garlic powder to the mayo and parmesan cheese to the bread crumbs. I seasoned the chicken in salt and a good amount of pepper. I spread on a THIN layer of mayo on chicken and rolled it in italian seasoned breadcrumbs before spraying olive oil on top and cooking on foil lined cookie sheet. I cooked for 15 minutes before turning each breast over and cooking for 15 more minutes. Result: crunchy almost fried-chicken like top layer and juicy inside with a nice kick. Helpful (300)

Rating: 5 stars My mother LOVES this recipe!!!! It is so easy to cook and fast too. My mother is terminally ill and it is hard to get her to eat let alone keep it down with all the chemo she is taking. She just woke me up @ 12:00AM asking if I could cook this amazing chicken. I made it in a heartbeat and she ate it all and kept it down. Helpful (232)

Rating: 5 stars It made an easy, quick dinner! My husband was a bit skeptical from looking at the ingredients, but enjoyed it. I didn't bother with measuring the ingredients....I just spread some mayo on the ckicken, and then coated with crumbs until it looked about right. Next time I may cut up the chicken into bite sized pieces, toss them in mayo, then toss them in the crumbs. Thanks for the recipe!! Helpful (102)

Rating: 5 stars This is my recipe for years now for oven fried chicken.. Some tips: If you want spicy or more flavor, add your spices directly to the mayo and mix thoroughly. I use garlic and onion powder sometimes but mostly cajun seasoning. Use your judgement on what you like and how much - Sky's the limit, add what you like, even a bit of lemon! (which I never do, hate lemon chicken :)) - once the spices/herbs are mixed in and the chicken pieces laying flat in a baking pan - I use a silicon basting brush and paint my chicken with the mayon on one side - this helps keep the mayo even and not too thick. I sprinkle toss my bread crumbs over the chicken, turn the chicken and repeat the process - its quick and keeps the mess down too. The breadcrumbs.. this works with anything, my guy loves it with panko and chinese 5 spice. My daughters fav is crushed garlic and herb croutons and cornflakes. Again, Sky's the limit here. and if you use low fat mayo, skinless chicken. the calories saved are amazing!This is an EXCELLENT RECIPE and I can't recommend it enough Helpful (96)

Rating: 5 stars This passed the ultimate test in my house...my four year old asked for seconds! I added some parmesan cheese to the bread crumbs. YUMMY!! Helpful (95)

Rating: 4 stars Great idea for a quick, good dinner! I used only 1/4 cup mayo, and I added a garlic clove, chopped fresh basil and a dash of cayenne to the mayo after reading reviews that complained it was too bland. Helpful (72)