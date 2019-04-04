Baked BBQ Fried Chicken

Well, I had to try this. And GOOD LORD!!! Way way to much salt. Talk about an sodium overload. I will not be making this again per the ingredients. I looked at the reviews after I made this. And it was soo pungent with salt it was really not good. There was salt in the liquids and salt in the flour mixture, not to mention salt in the dry mesquite. Not to mention a bit to much pepper as well. I kept thinking, maybe I'm just thinking about this all wrong. Until I made the 1st batch and it was a total waste. The salt and pepper really was an over kill. I'm sorry. I made a 2nd batch and omited salt and pepper out of the liquid and reduced the water to 1/2 cup and increased the milk to 3/4 cup. On the flour mixture I decreased the salt to a couple of tablespoons. And left everything else the same. If your going to self-rising flour....totally omit all salt out of this recipe. Will not be making this recipe ever again. I'm sorry.

Read More