Baked BBQ Fried Chicken
This is a wonderful Southern treat in which everyone will enjoy! Remember, you can also eat the chicken without the BBQ sauce as well.
Okay, after reading all the reviews and then working with the recipe to fit I found it…. BRUSH, BRUSH, BRUSH. Brush the BBQ sauce on the chicken I used 2 cups of flower. 1 cup of milk, ½ cup of water and 2 eggs. DO not use all that salt. I sprinkled some garlic salt in the wet mix and also some mesquite seasonings. I do not like pepper much but put a little in the wet mix. I put chopped garlic in the dry mix. I double dipped and fried. This is the key… Butter the bottom of a baking dish. Brush each strip both sides with BBQ sauce “generously”. Lay flat on the dish, not on top of each other. Bake the sauce into the strips. Then I put the broiler on and left them in there a little while. They came out crispy and tasty. Reminded me of the boneless chicken crisps at KFC. Served with crispy cheese baby green beans and macaroni. Big hit in my home, and I’m a pretty good cook my family is spoiled. And they loved this recipe will make again and again.Read More
Well, I had to try this. And GOOD LORD!!! Way way to much salt. Talk about an sodium overload. I will not be making this again per the ingredients. I looked at the reviews after I made this. And it was soo pungent with salt it was really not good. There was salt in the liquids and salt in the flour mixture, not to mention salt in the dry mesquite. Not to mention a bit to much pepper as well. I kept thinking, maybe I'm just thinking about this all wrong. Until I made the 1st batch and it was a total waste. The salt and pepper really was an over kill. I'm sorry. I made a 2nd batch and omited salt and pepper out of the liquid and reduced the water to 1/2 cup and increased the milk to 3/4 cup. On the flour mixture I decreased the salt to a couple of tablespoons. And left everything else the same. If your going to self-rising flour....totally omit all salt out of this recipe. Will not be making this recipe ever again. I'm sorry.Read More
These were really good! I used 1-1/2 lbs. chicken tenders a little more money ,but worth it! I cut down flour to 2 cups and used 1 egg and scaled down the rest of the ingredients. I think I used too much salt. One tablesoon in egg mix and about 1/8 cup in flour. I will cut that back next time. I didn't use smoke flavoring. I fried in 12 inch skillet with about 1/4 cup oil. They came out crispy and tender. I will make again!Thanks Jenny!
We weren't terribly crazy about this as written. The mesquite seasoning was definitely unappealing to me...just added a very strong artificial tasting, smoky flavoring that I will surely omit completely should I attempt this recipe again. We used less flour and salt because we had less chicken. The chicken turned out pretty soggy following the recipe, so I'd also modify the way it's fried / baked should I do it again. Perhaps just baking it instead of frying in oil. Would be decent if it turned out crispier and without using any of the mesquite seasoning whatsoever.
I really liked this recipe. I've cooked it with the bbq sauce and without. It is really important not to crowd the strips while frying or the chicken gets soggy. I liked the mesquite flavoring but I liked cajun seasoning better. I made these and packed for a picnic. Also brought along some bleu cheese dressing for dipping.
I followed the recipe exactly and loved it! We used our favorite sauce and it turned out just like one of our favorite resturant's! Looks like we'll be saving a ton of money in the future....lol!
My husband and I like this recipe we've only tried it once but we will try it again this winter.
My husband looooooved this recipe. He's never complimented any dish as much as this one... and i've made some fabulous food :/ This is definately guy food. I halved the flour and more than halved the salt & pepper. The mesquite seasoning definately made a difference, but I halved that as well. The outcome will depend a lot on the BBQ sauce you use. I used Sweet Baby Ray's and added brown sugar to it. I also blotted the grease from the chicken and brushed the sauce on.... all per other reviews! I enjoyed this and, per my husband's instructions, will definately be making it again.
This was a great recipe. I am a novice in the kitchen but I found this recipe particularly simple. The chicken tasted great after the barbeque sauce was baked on.
This is a very good recipe. It was easy to make,but, you might to go a little more easier on the mesquite seasoning.
EXCELLENT! The Sauce did make them sorta soft....but I loved it anyways. I cooked 1/2 of them fully on the stove...without sauce, and the other w/ the sauce....the batter is excellent and very tasty. +++++
I'm glad I cut out the huge amount of salt the recipe called for. It was a really easy & tasty recipe.
This was so delicious. My husband is a big fan of KFC's bbq chicken and this is a close second. We used Jack Daniel's BBQ sauce, and it was fabulous!!
My family loves this chicken. They want me to fix it every week.
Wonderful recipe. Really easy to make and the guys loved it!
LOVED IT!! I can't believe how good this is! I didn't have any mesquite seasoning so I used paprika instead, it was great! This was so easy to prepare, and quick! I did have to cook it longer and did as others suggested and broiled it at the end for a few minutes. I'll be making this again and again! Thanks to whoever posted this!
the chicken came out all right. I followed the recipe accordingly, but at the end there was too much salt and pepper. So next time i'll cut the salt and pepper.
This here is good eatin' - even if your BBQ gets rained out.
A lot of work .... as preparing chicken always is...but good stuff!!!
had to cut way back on the salt my doctor saw the recipe but is a keeper
Wonderful recipe! Though I'm from the South, I've never made fried chicken before b/c it seemed a bit daunting, but this was so easy. The smell was enough to bring my husband into the kitchen to see what was cooking! My dad makes an almost identical dish except he uses boneless pork loin and slow cooks it in the oven with the bbq sauce.
I did adjust the seasonings to my tastes. I didn't have any mesquite and it seems really good without. I don't like a 'smokey' flavor. I do agree that brushing the sauce on is better than pouring it on. Yummy! I will make again!
Loved this recipe. I only used 2 cups of flour, 1tsp of salt (in flour mixture none in egg mixture, not a salt family) an pepper. Broiled the chicken for a few minutes so that it would still be crispy. My husband loved it.
We enjoyed this recipe. I am so glad that I did not add that much salt, because it would have been inedible. I also cut down the six cups of flour. I did sub garlic powder for the minced garlic, just to save on time (dinner was running late). You do have to make sure not to overlap the chicken, because it will not crisp up. Next time, I will put them under the broiler for a few minutes to make them even crispier. Overall, it is a pretty good recipe and I can see myself making it again.
These were fantastic!!! I made for a group of people and there were no leftovers! Everyone requested I make more. Suggestions: If you do not like pepper, I would reduce the amount, also make sure the chicken is browned throughly to ensure the chicken stays crispy.
It took more than one bottle of bbq sauce in order to cover the entire thing, but other then that, I got rave reviews on it. I also changed it up and browned it in avacado oil.
It seemed like too much flour for that amount of chicken, plus the liquid part seemed kind of runny, but it worked . I thawed out more chicken to try to use up the whole 6 cups of flour. Also, when I put the chicken in the oven on aluminum foil, the outside flour part came off when I tried to turn them. Maybe I should have sprayed the foil first with oil spray. Anyhow, the coating is coming off on some of them and just made it a little messy. They look good, but hubby will try them.
YUMMYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
I modified the batter by eliminating the chopped garlic and mesquite seasoning. I replaced that with a mixture of Chef Paul Prudhomme's magic bbq seasoning, onion powder and garlic powder. I also cut the entire recipe in half and used about 1/3 of the salt. It was very tasty, however, I'm thinking the oven temp may have needed to be higher and cook for less time- the batter got a little mushy when left in the oven for 15 minutes. They tasted great, but the ones I left naked were even better! Great base recipe, and I will be experimenting with a few different sauce ideas. I served this with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, fresh string beans, and buttermilk biscuits.
An absolute hit on my table !!! :) i just skipped on the mesquite seasoning ... thanks :)
i personally wasn't very fond of these but they were fairly easy to make and my boys went nuts for them will probebly make again
Once I was done tweaking it, it was okay. The recipe calls for WAY to much salt. I opted out of the pan frying as well.
My husband and I both enjoyed this one. I will make this again.
YUMMY!!! I scaled down the recipe and bought 1 and a half lbs of tenders as someone else suggested. I cut the flour mixture in half and it could have been cut down even more. I also cut down the egg mixture and used one egg. I used honey garlic BBQ SAUCE. They were so good!! I put them under the broiler for a bit cause my hubby likes em crispy. I think I will buy a deep fat fryer for them to come out perfect. I served with down home mac and cheese also off this site and corn. Very good recipe! THANKS!!!
This recipe was great, my family loved it, even my niece who is a very picky eater. I will be making this one again. Thanks for sharing!!
This recipe is awesome. My fiance could barely wait for it to finish cooking!!! Thank you for sharing this!
My family loved this meal!!! I altered it a little. I didn't use the mesquite flavor just some Tony Chachere's creole flavoring salt. Instead of using bottled bbq sauce i made my own by just mixing grape jelly and mustard together. I also added a little bit of honey mustard to the mix. I did like the others have said and broiled it for about 5 mihutes after baking. It was delicious. My husband cleaned 2 plates. I served with potatoe salad and cole slaw. My picky 7 year old even cleaned his plate. Easy new favorite.
I made two batches, one with the BBQ and one without the BBQ. We all liked without the best. I did brush the BBQ on the chicken (both sides)to just give it a lite coat. It might have been the BBQ sauce I used that my kids didn't like. Use a BBQ sauce that you know everyone will like. I will try it again with a different sauce. I will do the double batch again just incase.
FOLLOW RECIPE TO THE TEE. IT WAS TOO SALTY. NEXT TIME I WILL USE 1/2 RECOMMENDED SALT.
i like it and so does my bo
I loved the flavor of this dish but, like other reviewers have mentioned the fingers get a bit mushy when you bake them. I think next time I make this I will swirl them in a bowl to coat them and skip the baking.
Super! I altered a few things, like alot of people did- lower the salt, and did not need as much flour mix. Now, the key- to NOT having soggy chicken- is to use a BBQ sauce with a higher sugar content. Reason being, that the carmelization cannot occur without the sugar. I use Rosie's of Vermont Maple BBQ sauce. Of course, you can add some Brown sugar to your BBQ sauce. Also, after the chicken has been fried, set it aside on paper towel to absorb the oil. Next, fill up a measuring cup or small deep bowl with the BBQ sauce, and just dip each strip or breast into the BBQ sauce. And another IMPORTANT thing, is BUTTER the pan rather generously- then place the strips in the pan and bake. You can broil a bit if you like, but this way, they should come out more like the KFC chicken. VERY good food! Kids love it, and YES the BBQ sauce makes a BIG difference. Some BBQ sauce is too smoky or too spicy or too tangy. Generally kids like 'sweet things' so using this suggestion should help!
Surprisingly good! I agree that they are remniscent of KFC's bbq boneless chicken wings. I also agree that it's a shame they got a little soggy. Anyway, Husband enjoyed these. I would make these again as we both love 1. chicken 2. Montgomery Inn BBQ Sauce. I would probably add some sliced bell peppers to the dish too.
This recipe was great my whole family loved it. However next time I'll be going light on a few of the ingredints to avoid throwing away alot of food.
Unfortunately, like normal, when I fry chicken it doesn't cook all the way and I had it in the frier for a long time. I had to put it back in the oven at 425 degrees for an extra 20 minutes.
I made this recipe exactly as written. If you have to adjust for serving size-don't guess. Use the calculator here to help. I'm not crazy about salt, but I didn't find this recipe overly salty when made as is. I was out if BBQ sauce so I improvised and made my own from tomato soup, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and spices. It was awesome! My honey loved this recipe and he isn't crazy about the breading on fried chicken.
Whole family loves this recipe! Only thing I did differently was leave out the 1/4 cup salt.
Made this last night when my brother and his family came for dinner. I didn't use near the salt that was called for. Also I am allergic to wheat gluten, so I used 1 cup corn starch, 1 cup potato flour, and 1 cup white rice flour, with about a Tablespoon baking powder and about a teaspoon of guar gum as well as all of the other spices called for. I can't imagine needing 6 cups of flour. As it was I ended up with 3 cups to start with and ended up throwing a small amount (about 1/2 cup) out when finished. We ended up coating only about 1/2 of the chicken with BBQ sauce. I followed other reviewer's suggestions and only brushed the BBQ sauce on. We use Head Country BBQ sauce which is easily found in OKC. Everyone loved this. I am only rating 4 stars because as written I think there is WAY too much salt called for.
Pretty good, served during a football game. I don't think the butter is necessary; I skipped that, just spread sauce on bottom of cookie sheet and it was fine.
This was amazing! Used a brown sugar BBQ sauce and everyone had seconds, thirds, and even fourths! I would recommend you fry the chicken in advance if you have a party (as we did), since it will take a long time. Then popping it in the oven for 15 minutes to glaze the chicken with the sauce was perfect. A real hit!
I fried it, but didn't bake it, and it was wonderful!! Everyone enjoyed it!
I thought this recipe was easy and it tasted great. I dipped my chicken in the egg mix then the flour mix and let it sit for a few minutes. Then I dipped it again and let it sit a few more minutes before cooking them. The coating stayed on and was crispy. I then brushed the sauce on both sides and baked it. They were awesome. I will definitely make again!
this recipe was great in fact im making them for dinner again tonight
The most unhealthy yet delicious thing in the world!
This recipe was delicious! I have three children of varied ages (2 1/2, 9, and 16), they all loved it!!! The 2 1/2 year old couldn't get enough. I made it exactly as the recipe read however went a little lighter on the salt.
Very good concept, though I will be making a few changes the next time I make it. First of all, though I LOVE the chicken coating mixture, there is way too much salt. I will cut the salt and pepper out of the egg mixture entirely, and just use what goes in with the flour. Also I thought they lost something being baked with the BBQ sauce, they were awfully gloppy after just having achieved the lovely crunchy texture from the frying. I will just fry 'em up and dip in sauce next time. Otherwise an awesome recipe! I'm going to try the coating on steak strips too!
This was a huge hit with my family. The reason I only gave it 4 stars was because I wish there was a way to keep the chicken crispy. But you know, smothering something in sauce will put a soggy effect on it. I did cut back on the flour mixture, and still threw a lot out, and threw out a lot of the egg, milk, and water mixture. Next time I'll cut back on that stuff in order to not throw money in the trash like that. Great easy recipe that I will be making again! Thanks for sharing!
Ok so pic is not the best, my daughters plate. I used 2 cups of flour but could have done with alittle more towards the end, 2 eggs, 3/4 milk and 1/2 cup water. Subbed the mesquite with a spicy Cajun seasoning because I couldn't find mesquite. I also like the other did not use the salt advices in the recipe and I scaled it way do to about 1tsp in the flour. You really need to make sure the batter is crispy as it gets soggy in the oven, I also increased the oven temp as 300 was not enough to really make the BBQ sauce Carmelite and keep chicken crispy.
Way to much salt!!! This is a great recipe but the saltiness overpowered everything and killed it. I will cut the salt in half next time and I'll probably use 3/4 of the BBQ sauce.
Very good. Tip: if you use a dry mesquite flavored seasoning mix packet (or any pre-mix store bought) BE CAREFUL not to add salt too. There is usually salt in these mixes and we didn't realize and it came out too salty.
So good! ??
This recipe was awesome. I only used 2 teaspoons of salt. I also cut up garlic cloves and added it to the flour. I used regular party wings , instead of chicken strips..
Too much salt, add mesquite seasoning to egg mix, not flour
Oh my! Delicious!!!!!
I made this dish for my famil and the husband and kids absoulutly loved it !!
OH MY GOSH my family LOVES the chicken! It's a bit time consuming, but well worth it. I usually don't even have time to put the sauce on them and put them in the oven as my family waits in the kitchen and eats them when I'm done frying them!
It called for 1/4 cup salt and I made my own cooking correction to the amount of salt listed in the recipe ingredients , for a very delicious tasty dish .
It turned out great but I used less salt
I made this but my friends party did everything but times 10 and it was a big hit. If you like Kentucky Fried BBQ chicken then you will love this is one of the best out of best
Seasoned my chicken with my usual seasonings and added those to my egg and flour .. then used honey bbq sauce, my god..it was almost if not better than kfc!
I made this recipe last night and first of all, when I deep fried it first, the outside cooked too fast and the inside was raw. Next, it was way too salty. If I make it again, I will use my own twist on the recipe.
Why on EARTH does this recipe require such copious amounts of salt?? The chicken ended up tasting absolutely awful... far too salty to be enjoyed. Unfortunately, we end up throwing away the entire meal. Do not recommend this recipe
Before bakin, try dipping each piece of chicken in a bowl of thick sauce and make sure chicken is crispy/crunchy before using sauces and baking. Try liquid smoke in BBC sauce (only a few drops). THANK YOU for posting and sharing recipe!
Easy to make, and my guest enjoyed it. Will definitely make again
Cut back on the salt and halved the recipe. Super good flavor but my breading was soggy and not crispy at all, so that was a huge let down! Not sure why as I left plenty of space between the chicken & fried in batches!
Worst chicken I have every made.
Took a while to make, but my hubby and I loved it!
Wow...this bbq chicken was so easy, and so amazing! I followed the recipe exactly and it was so so yummy. This is definitely going to be a regular meal at our house!
Made this as exception of the hickory seasoning because I didn't have any. I substituted a Cajun poultry seasoning. It was wonderful! My 2 yr old grandchild and my adult son and daughter loved it. My daughter is gluten free and I used an all purpose gluten free flour. It stayed crispy even after the BBQ sauce caramelized during the baking phase. I plan on using this recipe and tweek the sauce to mimic a meatier Panda Express orange chicken. It was that good! Thanks for the recipe!
I am Jamaican so for my sauce I add a magnum and a Malta and some sugar
I only did a teaspoon of salt in both mixtures and used Kinder's roasted garlic BBQ sauce. It was amazing!
We really enjoyed this. To save time, I only floured, egged and floured the chicken. I cut two boneless breasts into nuggets instead of strips. I also took the advice of the reviews and brushed the chicken well with the sauce before baking & omitted a lot of the salt. My husband raved over it, he said it was a far better version of the "anytizers" we buy in the store. From now on, I'll just make these!
worked with the recipe a little bit but I prepared the chicken to bake it at a later time. I took all the fried chicken and put in a bowl with bbq sauce . one I got home t was easy to throw in the oven and there ya go......yum yum yum
I loved it. but I cooked it with three kinds of BBQ.
Loved this until I put the bbq sauce on. Way too much. Try doing what it says until the bbq sauce then add some for dipping with other sauces as well. This will cut down on all the calories
I made this a few times. It was time consuming but the family loved it and I agree it is better than KFC chicken tenders. My son liked it better fried and not baked but I thought the baked with the sauce was great, just not as crispy obviously. I lost my original recipe from years ago so went searching for it to make again soon.
My family loves this. The bbq sauce is yummy
My family loves this.
