Shrimp and Octopus Soup (Caldo de Camaron y Pulpo)
This is a 'Caldo' or soup made with Shrimp and Octopus. This is for all the Mexican and seafood lovers. This soup can be eaten with Tortillas or Tostadas.
Great taste and very flexible. I had a bag of frozen mixed seafood (shrimp, octopus, squid, muscles, etc.), and I wanted to do a nice soup with it. I used this recipe, and it turned out very good. I would love to try it with fresh octopus. I have a large pot that is also good for frying, so I poured the liquid and seafood into the fried vegetables. I think it really brought out the flavor.Read More
Maybe I did something wrong, I followed the instructions though.It,s like fishy water and the octopus is like trying to chew a pencil eraser. Won't try this again.Read More
Great taste and very flexible. I had a bag of frozen mixed seafood (shrimp, octopus, squid, muscles, etc.), and I wanted to do a nice soup with it. I used this recipe, and it turned out very good. I would love to try it with fresh octopus. I have a large pot that is also good for frying, so I poured the liquid and seafood into the fried vegetables. I think it really brought out the flavor.
I had a pack of surimi, baby shrimp, squid, and octopus that I pulled out of the freezer to make this. This made a good base. I made a couple substitutions: 2 quarts low sodium chicken broth for the water, 1/4 cup green chiles for the pasilla chile peppers, For seasoning, I used flax oil, minced garlic, chipotle red pepper, parsley, and salt.I left out the potatoes... Awesome good. This was a great find for a seafood lover. Thanks for sharing!
My husband and I love Octopus and shrimp. This receipe is great. Tried it with family and they loved it. It has a lot of flavor.
I added Cilantro to the stock and it tasted even better! The soup base was good but needed a little pizzaz.
Soup turned out great. I subbed the octopus for calamari. (octopus would of been great, but the crowd I was serving was alittle timid).
I have made this recipe five times and it still is good. I added muscles, squid, and cutter fish. No matter how you make it this is a very good recipe. Thanks
I had a bag of mixed seafood and a bag of imitation crabmeat that I got on clearance at Target. I was looking for a recipe to use it and came across this one. Turned out wonderfully! I didn't have any celery so I used celery salt, and used both fresh and stewed tomatoes. I also added a little comino powder to give it a little smokiness. I will definitely be making this again! It was so easy, so fast, and so delicious!
This was easy to make and it was really good! I added cilantro to the chopped veggies. I didn't have any pasilla peppers, so I added a 8 oz can of tomatoe sauce EL Pato, this has mexican seasonings with a kick. I like the soup to have a little color. I put the sauce in with the shrimp along with some dried orgeno. It was delicious!
If you don't like chewy octopus like me it is a lot better to boil the octopus on its own for at least an hour. You can taste it after an hour and if it is still chewy keep boiling it till it is tender. I scaled this recipe up to 12 servings and For the salt I used 1 1/4 knorr shrimp bullion cubes. This added the taste it was missing. I left out the corn.
I really liked it but the kids were all meh. I prefer my soups a little thicker so if I make it again I'll reduce the water to 6 cups. Like a lot of others I used calamari rings because that's what I had.
I had a bag of the mixed seafood to use up that my husband did not really want to eat and this really turned out awesome. So in place of all seafood I used 1 bag mixed seafood + 1 bag frozen shrimp. I didn't have any kind of peppers so I threw in a can of green chiles. I also threw in some cilantro.
I had to make a few substitutions to use what I had on hand. I subbed clams for the octopus, hot salsa for the pasilla chiles, and chicken broth for the water. Also included the corn which was delicious. Added garlic, thyme, bay leaf, black pepper, and mustard. Will make again. Thanks! :)
I made it with the same ingredients
I really enjoyed it. I used chicken broth and added wine.
In Puerto Vallarta they make it on street side stands, and its awesome. chocked full of freesh octopus and shrimp. The 3 different places I had it all added avacado chunks added in at the end, and it topped it! wicked awesome.
I will make it again
This recipe resulted in a very authentic and tasty dish. My wife and I loved it, it was a bit spicy for the kids, you may want to reduce the amount of peppers and make a sauce on the side for the adults to add after serving. I don't regret it though, I really enjoyed this dish. I will make it again!
This was fantastic! I boiled the octopus for about 30 minutes till it was knife test tender ( after I had blanched it three times for 10 seconds each time according to videos to help tenderize the meat ) While the octopus was cooling I sautéed the vegetables and then added them to the pot and simmered. Then added the chopped octopus and the shrimp. The only thing I did different was adding garlic to the vegetables and used jalapeno because that's all I had. Will do this again! Thank you
Made a few changes added one chipotle pepper, shrimp bouillion instead of salt and chopped cilantro. Boiled the octopus separately til tender.
in Bucarias they served this with chunks of avacado. adds such a wicked texture. I also substitute in a bag of seafood medley, so hard to find octopus in Canada lol
