Shrimp and Octopus Soup (Caldo de Camaron y Pulpo)

This is a 'Caldo' or soup made with Shrimp and Octopus. This is for all the Mexican and seafood lovers. This soup can be eaten with Tortillas or Tostadas.

By SCOOBYLADY

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Place the water in a large soup pot, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add octopus, and continue boiling for about 20 minutes.

  • While the octopus is boiling, heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add carrots, celery, potatoes, and pasilla pepper. Fry for about 15 minutes, adding the onion and tomato at the very end. The ingredients do not need to be fully cooked.

  • When the octopus has boiled for 20 minutes, add the shrimp in their shells to the octopus, and let it boil for 5 more minutes. Add the vegetables from the skillet, and season with salt to your liking. If corn is used, put it in with the shrimp. Let everything simmer together for 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 36.4g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 183.9mg; sodium 462.4mg. Full Nutrition
