Fried Avocados

Avocados sliced, battered, then deep fried to a golden brown. Yum! Yum!

By April Tomas

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large heavy skillet or deep-fryer to 365 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl, mix together the flour, seasoning blend and cumin. Place the beaten egg in a shallow dish. Dip avocado slices in beaten egg, and then in the flour mixture. You may repeat the dipping process if you prefer a thicker batter.

  • Fry the coated avocado slices in the hot oil for 3 to 5 minutes, until golden brown, turning once. Drain on paper towels, and serve hot.

Per Serving:
620 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 56.7g; fat 39.9g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 44.1mg. Full Nutrition
