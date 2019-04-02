Fried Avocados
Avocados sliced, battered, then deep fried to a golden brown. Yum! Yum!
This was great appetizer. However I would suggest adjusting the recipe by adding salt, either after frying the avocados or after the egg dipping process. Try using a seasoned mayonnaise (or just plain) as a dipping sauce. It’s a very nice companion.Read More
This was alright, but I don't see myself making it again. As is it was pretty bland so I would definitely recommend adding some sea salt and a little lime juice after frying for flavor.Read More
I baked these instead of frying. Lining the pan with foil and using cooking spray on the foil and on the top os the "fries". Baked at 425 for 20 min and dipped in ranch dressing.
If you freeze the slices for about 15-20 minutes before frying them, they won't get so smooshy during the frying process. :) Otherwise, I love dipping these in ranch!
Can be delicious if you use the right type of avocado. Don't use real soft or mushy avocados, buy them a little firm. Please make sure to add some salt to your flour or better yet use seasoned breadcrumbs. Can be a delicious and unexpected appetizer. The ultimate dipping sauce is a seasoned sour cream, such as Lawry's seasoning salt.
I think this a wonderful idea to do something different with an avocado instead of the same old boring guac. We all know its not the best for you, but it sure is good!!!!
I used Panko crumbs instead of flour (they have a nice light fluffy crunch) and paprika instead of herb seasoning and cumin. Also added Tabasco to the egg batter for more of a flavor punch and served with Marie's Blue Cheese salad dressing (available in the refrigerated produce section of most markets)for dipping sauce. Yum!
DELICIOUS
AWESOME!!!
Makes for an interesting appetizer
Great Idea, I used almond flour and added some cayenne pepper to it. Added sea salt after the were done! I didn't have any dip but ranch would probably work great. Thanks for the idea.
This is the first bad review I have ever written on Allrecipes. It didn't work for me.
Wasn't a huge fan of this but my husband enjoyed them. But unlikely that I will make them again. I guess I'm not a true avocado lover. :)
I followed this recipe almost exactly - I seldom follow anything EXACTLY... I only needed half a cup of flour, and instead of using the seasonings listed I used Emeril's Southwest Seasoning blend to season the flour. I loved them! I've never had fried avocado before, so I can't compare them to another recipe, but the ones I made tonight were definitely YUMMY! Thank you for the recipe!
I love avocado but did not care for this recipe at all.
I accidentally sliced up an avocado before it was ripe and was scouring the internet for a solution when I found this. I think it was actually better because unlike other reviewers, my finished product wasn't at all mushy. It was just creamy and delightful. I added garlic salt in my flour mixture and ate it with dijon mustard. Not usually a big fan of frying for health reasons, but this was the perfect save!
Very good. I added some fajita meat under the fried avocados and topped with goat cheese.
I seasoned the flour with seasoning salt and onion powder and garlic power, black pepper I forgot the cumin. dredged in flour then in beaten egg then in Panko. deep fried until golden and served with a garlic mayonnaise. OH MY I couldn't make them fast enough! my family was eating them as fast as I could make them! I got one, I thought it was good too! I will try with cumin next time and maybe a salsa dip :)
Way too many calories and fat! This is enough calories for a full meal and very bland.
Changes I made: I used x2 the seasoning...still have no flavor other than tasted like solid oily fat.
I took the advice and used salt, I baked them to make them healthier. I took one bite and spit it out. Never again.
So light and yet Delicious , added goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette on top.
Sprinkle salt. Dip in Heinz 57 or A-1 sauce.
