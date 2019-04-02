Fried Pork Chop

429 Ratings
  • 5 263
  • 4 108
  • 3 36
  • 2 11
  • 1 11

These fried pork chops are so good you'll say they taste like heaven!

By CHS_GRAD_2010

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
43 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 pork chops
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

    Advertisement

  • Combine flour, seasoning salt, salt, and pepper in a paper or plastic bag. Place pork chops in the bag and shake to coat. Shake off any excess flour.

  • Fry chops in hot oil until golden on the outside and juices run clear, 4 to 5 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 14.6g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 32.4mg; sodium 284.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/21/2022