Fried Pork Chop
These fried pork chops are so good you'll say they taste like heaven!
These fried pork chops are so good you'll say they taste like heaven!
This has been a family fav for years. I sprinkle my chops with seasoning salt, onion and garlic powder prior to dipping in a milk/egg wash, then the seasoned flour with black pepper added. Then I let the chops sit in the fridge for about 30 minutes to an hour before frying to get the coating "gummy" looking, so the coating will not fall off while frying. After frying the chops, I keep them warm and use the same skillet to whip up milk gravy, using the rest of the seasoned flour, pepper a little chicken soup base, salt and milk. Serve with mashed potatoes, buttered corn and biscuits. YUMMY!Read More
For those of you that make a ton of changes to a recipe and then rate it...You are not doing us any favors! I followed this recipe to the letter and ended up with chops with no breading. Bare, naked, chops. All of the flour came off as soon as I added the chops to the grease. I have always used milk or egg or both to bind the flour, but instead I followed the recipe. Use at your own risk!Read More
This has been a family fav for years. I sprinkle my chops with seasoning salt, onion and garlic powder prior to dipping in a milk/egg wash, then the seasoned flour with black pepper added. Then I let the chops sit in the fridge for about 30 minutes to an hour before frying to get the coating "gummy" looking, so the coating will not fall off while frying. After frying the chops, I keep them warm and use the same skillet to whip up milk gravy, using the rest of the seasoned flour, pepper a little chicken soup base, salt and milk. Serve with mashed potatoes, buttered corn and biscuits. YUMMY!
Prior comments made it seem as though all that was needed here was a bit more flavor. I used (about 3/4 tsp) Goya Adobo seasoning instead of Seasoned Salt, added 1/2 tsp garlic powder and 1/2 tsp crushed rosemary, and used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. These truly were the most scrumptious fried pork chops I have ever had. I would suggest 8/9 min on each side for 1 inch thick chops.
Great basic recipe; thank you for sharing. Cooks have to be creative! I used bread crumbs, seasoned to my taste since seasoning is a variable. Used much less oil and I prefer olive. After they were done, place on a paper towel to get any excess oil removed; I also dabbed the top side. They are very moist and tasty!
For those of you that make a ton of changes to a recipe and then rate it...You are not doing us any favors! I followed this recipe to the letter and ended up with chops with no breading. Bare, naked, chops. All of the flour came off as soon as I added the chops to the grease. I have always used milk or egg or both to bind the flour, but instead I followed the recipe. Use at your own risk!
FIRST TIME TO FRY pork chops, and they really were like grandmother's/Moma's!!! Who'd ever think it was that simple. I just added about 1 tbsp. of Lemon Pepper & a pinch or two of Parsley for a bit of color. STILL, I don't think anyone can mess up this recipe (Normally, I can). They were "tender" too, mine are usually tough... The only thing missing was the recipe for the gravy following, Which is my next project, MAKING GRAVY....lol BUT I GIVE THIS RECIPE A TRIPLE AAA+++ and then some.......Thanks for submitting it......YYYYYUUUUUMMMMM!!!!!
I really enjoyed this recipe. The one thing I did differently was sprinkle Lawry's Seasoned Salt directly on the chop before dipping it in the flour-salt-pepper mix. This enhanced the seasoning salt flavor.
O.K., so let's put everyone's helpful hints together that make this dish really great! Number one, add some bread crumbs, garlic powder, salt, and maybe a little cayenne to the flour mixture. Number two-make sure you coat the pork chops in the flour mixture, then dip in an egg/milk mixture, then back in the flour mixture (at this point I just pour the flour mixture out of the ziplock bag onto a plate). Finally, let the pork chops rest on a plate in the fridge. Use no bone in, thin cut pork chops by the way. Really great recipe with some tweaks!
Really awesom pork chops. I used half butter half olive oil. Very flavorful and tender.
Fantastic I would do this recipe again. I didn't use the bag I used a flat plate added flour seasoning salt and chicken seasoning fried it taste great. My husband is very picky and he loved it. Thanks
Really good! The chops turned out really tender and had great flavor! I will use this one again!
Very good basic chop recipe, I added spices to the flour before breading (paprika, garlic pdwr). And I added a little bit of Italian bread crumbs to the flour to help the coating stick.
The only thing I do differently is I prefer bread crumbs to flour. Panko is even better. These make a mess and really aren't very healthy so I don't make often, but my husband loves it when I do.
I've always loved my Aunt Janet's fried pork chops. This was my first time ever attempting to make them. This is a basic recipe, and I got ambitious and added my own take. Instead of salt and pepper I added Emmeril's all purpose seasoning, rosemary, and any other herb on hand. Also, instead of shaking in a bag-since I didn't have any plastic bags (broke law student) I just seasoned and added the flour to the meat on a plate and put the plate in the fridge for 30 minutes to help it stick. My boyfriend and brother LOVED these. Brother even said they tastes better than Aunt Janet's pork chops!!
This is a great recipe, fairly easy to prepare and tasted good, but my coating always falls off, what am I doing wrong?
Something to recognize and experiment with is salt. Salt tastes different when you mix it in the flour and then dust the meat before cooking as opposed to salting the meat while it is frying in the skillet. Chances are you will use more if you dust the meat with a flour and salt mixture because it mutes the flavor of the salt. A third way is to salt to taste at the table but this is the least flavorful because you are hitting your taste buds with pure salt. When you fry with salt it brings out the flavor, blends with the juices and becomes part of the dish rather than laying on top of it. Frying fresh mushrooms in the pan with the chops and using some corn meal with the flour also enhances flavor.
I read all the recommendations, then took the six pork loins that were about a half inch thick each and followed the recipe. The changes I made were largely due to the suggestion by other reviewers except for the magic coating sauce I did at the end. I used onion powder, salt, pepper and some garlic powder and a dash of Cayen pepper powder. Wash and patted dry,coated with the seasoned flour mixture, diped in egg batter, and then coated with the seasoned italian bread crumbs. Pan fried in vegatable and olive oil mixed for two minutes each side till golden brown. Then I dumped most of the oil but left the pan drippings, added a tablespoon of butter and swished the brown drippings into the melted butter, then added a dash of Cointreau or any orange liquir would do. Took this sauce and placed it over the golden brown chops and the orange flavor mixed with the toasted taste of the bread crumbs. The coating was wonderful, the Cointreau was out of this world and the whole plate of six loins disappeared in a flash. It was the first time that none of us used the apple sauce we all love with pork. The chops were moist and the crust so flavorful we decided it was a waste to lose the flavor in the apple sauce.
I admit that I am a cooking novice. So with that said I am sure that these pork chops are great, but to help my fellow cooking-challenged friends out. You are going to need to "dredge"- I think that's what it's called. Anyway, DIP the pork chop into either an egg or two or buttermilk before putting it in the mix. I can HEAR the laughter! I will try it again using my newfound knowledge. Wish me (and my husband) luck!
These are the classic chops you could expect to get from a great diner. These were so easy! Delicious! I followed the recipe as written. Much better with thin cut pork chops.
I hardly ever fry pork chops, but for some reason I decided I wanted them for dinner. I was very pleased with this recipe. The meat was crisp on the outside and tender inside. I'd definitely make them again.
This has been a favorite of mine for longer than you've existed young'un, but I do want to express much admiration to someone so young with such good taste!!!!
This is a great recipe and I've made it several times with great success. I leave it in the fridge for about 30 mins to an hour and add garlic powder and some oregano to the flour.
very good. I have never made fried pork chops in my life and these were amazing anelpfuld easy!Letting them sit in the fridge a while was very h
These were the best fried pork chops I have ever made...And I have made my share of pork chops. I used Morton (Nature's Seasons) Seasoning Blend. As per other reviews I seasoned the chops themselves and the flour. I coated in flour and let sit for 15 minutes before frying them.. Perfect!
I doubled the spices. Added 1 tablespoon of onion, granulated. Cooked for 5 - 10 minutes. It's a keeper for us. Hubby really loved it.
Hubby and I thought these were okay. If I tried these again I would have to go with some of the suggestions given by other raters.
This was great! Be careful with the salt. What the recipe calls for is all that you need. I thought I would spice it up with garlic and extra seasoning salt and went too far. I love how easy this is to make.
I tried this tonight for dinner. The only different thing I added was some garlic and onion powder, and they turned out great. Just like my mother's used to taste. And very,very easy. This will be my "Go To" recipe from now on. Forget the soups, and sauce's ............Old fashioned taste is what I was after. And I found it in this recipe.
Very good!! Like other suggested I added garlic powder and oregano to the seasoning. Which gave them more of a flavor. I also fried them in canola oil I think next time i will use crisco.
Like someone else, I also let my chops "rest" in the refridgerator for a while. I let the grease get hot and then put them in. Not greasy and very juicy and tender! I used to not like fried pork, but these were terrific!
Yum. I used more seasoned salt (maybe 3/4 t) and sprinkled in a little onion powder, garlic powder and sage. Cooked it up in the ol' cast iron with lard instead of veggie oil (I'm bad). Very easy, very tasty, very fast. :)
My family said these pork chops were "The Best". Thank you.
Very good, but with changes. I used Italian bread crumbs, seasoning salt, garlic powder and pepper. Fried with oil and 1 tbsp of butter. Used thin boneless pork cuts, and it came out perfect.
This recipe is a winner in our house. Everyone loved it. My kids are picky and I've never seen a dish disappear so quickly!! I followed another reviewer's advice and put the seasoning salt directly on the pork chop first. I used McCormick Season All and it turned out really good. I'm keeping this recipe to use again. It was easy, fast and delicious. Thank you for posting this recipe. I feel like the dinner hero tonight! :)
The pork chops I had were thicker than 3/4" so once I fried on each side about 5 minutes each, I placed in 400 degree oven for about 15-20 minutes. Delicious!
You need to use milk or egg to get a true breading. I looked at the pictures and ignored my prior knowledge about breadings, thinking that it would just be a lighter breading. I was wrong.
Pretty basic, easy recipe. I topped my chops with a red pepper and ancho chili jam. Then they were divine!
Delicious! But do add more seasonings.
Yummy and easy! I added more seasoning salt, though.
As soon as I put them in the pan all the flour came off and I basically fried plain chops in oil. Many reviewers did things differently than the recipe states so if you follow their advice things may turn out better for you.
This was the first time I have fried pork chops and they were tender! VERY MOIST! My only complaint was not enough flavor. I will add more spices next time.
This is the tried and true method of making Southern fried pork chops. (Source: I have been in the South all my life) My mother made pork chops this exact way when I was growing up. My husband and I like a little more flavor, so I added garlic and onion powder. They always turn out great! Thanks for posting this!
This recipe with Lawry's Seasoning Salt, fresh ground black pepper, and a little garlic powder has been my recipe for many years. It is wonderful. Be sure to use bone in chops. Any time u can use bone in meat it helps preserve meat moisture and flavor. That meat right up next to the bone is heavenly to nibble on! 5 stars solid.
Boring......
A GREAT Easy Basic Fried Pork Chop Recipe, that a staple in my family and has been for years. Sometimes when I make this I dredge in flour, then egg, then flour again to give it a nice crust. Thanks for posting this recipe.
This was great! I made too much, froze it (just to see if it would keep/reheat well) and it did!!!! Just as good the second time around! I defrosted it in the microwave, then crisped it up in the oven. Will be doing this one again.
Fried pork chops were always a favorite growing up and this was the first time I ever tried to make my own! They were quick and turned out good! Next time I will more than likely season them a little more before frying!
Delicious. I use a bit of paprika instead of the seasoning salt. Really works well for juicy, thick cut chops.
I trimmed the fat off, rinsed then seasoned with garlic and onion powders. Next I dredged them through flour that had been jazzed up with "pepper-herb" seasoning and fried them in half veggie oil and half butter. YUM!
What I love about this recipes is that 1) it is super fast! 2) the pork stays so nice and moist! This is a solid recipe that I will add to my regular menu at home, but I agree with other reviewers that the flavor could be kicked up a notch. Prior to adding to the flour coating I seasoned the prock chops with seasoning salt and galric powder. I think I will just add more seasonings in the future and keep playing with it, even though there were no complaints at the dinner table!
Very good and I kept to the recipe.
Perfect...best I've ever had. I added significantly more Lawry's (1.5 tsp), a dash of onion powder and some paprika.
This came out great the kids loved it and for me I added some lemon pepper seasoning and it was fantastic!!
was good. I used a deep fryer and seasoned the pork chops with seasoned salt let the pork chops rest while i prepared the milk/egg mixture. I added garlic powder, salt, pepper to the flour. Dipped the pork chop lightly in flour then in egg and back in the flour. Let them rest in the fridge for 30 minutes and then fried them. Always a big hit in the family.
perfect!
Made if for my family with scalloped potatoes and apple sauce big hit!! It was delicious!!
Simple, easy and just like grandma used to make. The only thing to make this better is to cook them in a cast iron skillet like she did. This is recipe perfection. My husband was in pork chop heaven. Thanks for the fantastic recipe!
These were really good I added onion powder, garlic powder, and Tonys seasoning to it and they came out perfect. My three kids and husband ate them without complaints so that makes this a definite keeper.
Great basic recipe. My Grandparents had a farm and raised their own pigs so we had pork often. I always flour my chops, allow to sit 15 minutes then flour again. That ensures the flour remains on the meat. Although unhealthy as can be, I go for flavor and I fry my chops in bacon grease. While browning the chops I use tongs to raise them up to ensure the grease/ or oil stays under them and the chops get get good and browned. I add flour to the drippings, mix to scrape up all the good bits in the pan then add caned evaporated milk to make a gravy. We either put this gravy over the fried chops or on the side over bread slices.
This recipe was simple and delicious. I always pound my pork chops with my pampered chef meat tenderizer. That way you can cut through them like butter.
I've made these so many times (could have sworn I previously reviewed?) & they're delicious . Easy, fast & tasty!
Found this good, but a little bland. I kicked it up a bit with a couple teaspoons of garlic powder and a 1/2 teaspoon of crushed red pepper. These worked great for a pork chop parm. top with your favorite tomato sauce and some shredded mozzarella and bake at 350 for about 10-15 minutes or until cheese is melted and sauce is heated through.
Pork chops turned out very tasty...even my 5 year old loved them and asked for seconds. The only thing I did differently was sprinkle the seasoning salt directly on the chops, and I used more than 1/2 tsp for extra flavor. I will definitely be making these again!
Thank you so much for this simple recipe. My mom use to make fried pork chops and none of us kids knew how she did it. This is just like hers, but I didn't put the chops in a bag. I just put them on a flat plate to coat them. I also remembered that my mom would put them on a paper towel covered paper plate to absorb the excess oil after frying. Love this simple recipe and will soon try with some different spices (i.e. onion pwdr) just for a change.
Excellent porkchops. Simple and tasty.
This recipe was very good, however I did use some suggestions made by others. I seasoned the pork chops with adobo, garlic powder, seasoned salt, and pepper. Then I seasoned the flour with seasoned salt and cayenne pepper and followed the rest of the recipe. My fiance and I loved it.
This caught my eye because it's exactly how my grandma and dad both used to make fried steak and fried pork chops. I spiced it up by adding some garlic powder, ground red pepper, salt-free garlic and herb seasoning and lots of ground black pepper (+ the season salt). I made 6 chops and used about 3/4 cup oil in the biggest frying pan I have - added 1/4 stick of butter (hey, it was a splurge night!). I fried the chops by site - beautiful dark, golden brown color on each site. I used the left-over flour and some drippings from the pan to make "red pepper" gravy and served with a cilantro quinoa (from a box) and green peas (frozen). It was a HIT!! Thanks for the memories. ;-)
I dipped these in an egg and milk mix to help the breading stick, which it did. I had to cook them in the oven for about 8 minutes in addition to frying on the stove top in order to get them to cook up to 170 and there wasn't a whole lot of flavor. I served them with country gravy, which helped but I probably won't be making them again.
Really good! I used Janes Crazy Salt instead of seasoning salt, and it was yummy!
This was the first time I made fried pork chops and this was easy and really tasty. Everyone loved them
I used panko crumbs and added parmesean cheese and garlic powder and rhese came out superb!
Was very short on time so tried this as it was much easier than my orginal method of coating with flour that has many seasonings added then dip in egg and back into the flour---this recipe did not do much for us. From now on if I am short on time I will not take short cuts.
Family LOVED this!
I had thawed pork chops and 40 minutes to make dinner. This recipe was great as it was quick. The taste was simple, not a whole bunch of various flavors (which I like), the chops were juicy and tender. Thanks!
You can't go wrong with Southern fried pork chops. I add a lemon pepper seasoning and garlic powder to mine.
i am very unhappy that this recipe pulled me in by description; this recipe was very flavorless and lacked appeal; there is no coating if you follow the directions....just a flouy mess in the fry pan and some naked chops
This worked out really well, my step father raved about these, they where super easy to make too, however the only thing I did differently which I do with all meat's that need breading, is that I left them in the fridge for 30 minutes before putting them in the fryer.
These pork chops were delicious! I modified the recipe slightly by adding 1 tsp of the following into the flour mixture: garlic salt, seasoned salt, ground black pepper, garlic powder, parsely flakes, and ground red pepper for some extra kick. I used about a 1/2 a cup of olive oil and fried until the coating was golden brown and then threw it on my stove top grill on medium heat until it was cooked.
Simple and good. No frills here.
This recipe was AMAZING... my husband said these were the best pork chops hes had in years! i added a bit of lemon zest to give a little citrus taste... super good either way, it's become a family favorite thanks for posting!!
The two year old ate it all, I topped it with milk gravy and served green beans, mashed potatoes, and sliced veggies. I recommend after flouring the chops to put them on a wire rack for 30 minutes, like you would fried chicken, so the breading will really stick and fry up crisp.
This was my first time making fried chops, and it was a success!! Very simple and easy, my kind of recipe!! Will make again!
very good. i used emerils 'essence' as my seasoning. then dredged them in plain flour
Not worth the mess. I think coating the chop and baking works just as well.
This recipe is just like I remember growing up...such a great comfort food. I mixed the flour with some Italian bread crumbs to give the chops more of a crunch and they turned out great. I also added some garlic powder along with salt, pepper and seasoning salt. I made with homemade milk gravy and mashed potatoes. It was a meal I would not make all the time due to the fact it is fried but it is great for a special treat. Yum!
I loved this recipe although i seasoned mine with garlic salt. It was so juicy and delicious!!!! Also simple, I just started to cook and this is a recipe I will definetly keep. Thanks for sharing!!!
I thought this was great. So easy. I do agree it was too much oil so I'll knock it down next time to 3/4 of a cup. I used cutlets as that was all I had and I realized I had no flour. So I did an egg/milk wash and used Italian seasoned bread crumbs. To the egg wash, I added Tony's seasoning, garlic powder, seasoned salt and fresh ground pepper. I also used the tip after breading leave the chops in the fridge for 30 min. and the batter did hold on. These were perfect! Thanks!
This was an "ok" recipe. Not very flavourful, but not horrible tasting either. It was so-so.
This is a great recipe! Its very easy, quick, simply and best of all tasty! I have been trying to find a basic delicious pork chop recipe, and I think I've found a winner! I added a little onion powder to my seasoning mixture. Next time I will add a bit more salt.
This was a great recipe. I did what one reviewer suggested and used seasoned bread crumbs and olive oil, and my family loved them.
just alright...spiced it up with a bit of cayenne pepper. possibly needed more spices added to the pre-fried chop...
These were easyand flavorfull, will make again.
Many reviewers have suggested these chops need more flavor. Instead of flour and seasonings, use Progresso Italian bread crumbs! When my children were younger I coated theirs in Progresso Plain bread crumbs. Beat an egg in a small bowl, add a little milk. Dip the chops in this, coat with bread crumbs then fry. I think 3/4" chops will take longer than 5 minutes.
WOW - was I pleasantly surprised! I thought this would be good, however it was far tastier than expected - and best of all - IT'S SO EASY!!! Great to make for that mid-week dinner. This will be a recipe I make again and again!
GREAT! light crusty skin- the option gives you clearance to add addtional spices or opt to thicken it with buttermilk
Amounts needed to be adjusted slightly but overall simple recipe that comes together well. I'd be happy to make these again.
Delicious! I grew up in Southeast Texas and this is how we always fried our pork chops. Made gravy afterwards, too. If reviewers are getting after other reviewers for doing their own recipe, don't downgrade the recipe. If you tried it, grade it as is!
Very easy to make and the flavor was mmmmm good
Kind of bland
I followed another reviewers advice and coated the pork chops on each side with Lowry's before putting them in a flour/Lowry's mixture. They came out very tasty. Even my wife said, "ooh, this is good"; high praise if you know my wife :D
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections