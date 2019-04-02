Fried Pork Chop

I read all the recommendations, then took the six pork loins that were about a half inch thick each and followed the recipe. The changes I made were largely due to the suggestion by other reviewers except for the magic coating sauce I did at the end. I used onion powder, salt, pepper and some garlic powder and a dash of Cayen pepper powder. Wash and patted dry,coated with the seasoned flour mixture, diped in egg batter, and then coated with the seasoned italian bread crumbs. Pan fried in vegatable and olive oil mixed for two minutes each side till golden brown. Then I dumped most of the oil but left the pan drippings, added a tablespoon of butter and swished the brown drippings into the melted butter, then added a dash of Cointreau or any orange liquir would do. Took this sauce and placed it over the golden brown chops and the orange flavor mixed with the toasted taste of the bread crumbs. The coating was wonderful, the Cointreau was out of this world and the whole plate of six loins disappeared in a flash. It was the first time that none of us used the apple sauce we all love with pork. The chops were moist and the crust so flavorful we decided it was a waste to lose the flavor in the apple sauce.