Corn-Bacon Chowder

I only gave this recipe 4 stars because I think it is a good base. I made lots of additions/revisions, plus I halved the recipe... so take that into consideration for amounts used. First, I used yellow potatoes. These have a nice flavor for soups. I chopped the bacon before browning... this makes browning easier. Then, I wanted this to be spicy and flavorful... probably too spicy for most, but I added to the bacon while near the end of browning: 1/2 white onion (diced), 2 garlic cloves (minced), 2 Serrano peppers (seeded & diced), and 2 jalapeno peppers (seeded & diced). I sautéed these with the bacon until all was tender and the bacon browned. I doubled the cream of potato soup rather than also adding cream of mushroom. I doubled the amount of corn and used Mexican corn instead of plain, and added 1/4 c of heavy cream in addition to 2% milk. I also added coriander, cumin, and oregano to the mixture and eliminated the curry powder. This was truly amazing... one of the best dishes I've ever made!