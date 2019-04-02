Corn-Bacon Chowder

A rich chowder thickened with canned potato and mushroom soups.

By CONI4JSUS

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place potatoes in a large pot with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook until tender, about 10 minutes; drain.

  • Meanwhile, place bacon in a large deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly browned. Drain, crumble, and set aside until potatoes are done.

  • Add the bacon, potato soup, mushroom soup, corn, milk, and curry powder to the potato pot, and simmer over medium heat at least 15 minutes, stirring often. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 19.7mg; sodium 1029.8mg. Full Nutrition
