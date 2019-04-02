Corn-Bacon Chowder
A rich chowder thickened with canned potato and mushroom soups.
This recipe is great just as given. I don't understand why people alter the recipe and then offer sub-standard ratings.Read More
This is a great recipe. Have already made this 3 times in this past month. I did cut out one of the Can of patato creme as two seemed a little strong. Exchanged it out with a creme of celery.
I only gave this recipe 4 stars because I think it is a good base. I made lots of additions/revisions, plus I halved the recipe... so take that into consideration for amounts used. First, I used yellow potatoes. These have a nice flavor for soups. I chopped the bacon before browning... this makes browning easier. Then, I wanted this to be spicy and flavorful... probably too spicy for most, but I added to the bacon while near the end of browning: 1/2 white onion (diced), 2 garlic cloves (minced), 2 Serrano peppers (seeded & diced), and 2 jalapeno peppers (seeded & diced). I sautéed these with the bacon until all was tender and the bacon browned. I doubled the cream of potato soup rather than also adding cream of mushroom. I doubled the amount of corn and used Mexican corn instead of plain, and added 1/4 c of heavy cream in addition to 2% milk. I also added coriander, cumin, and oregano to the mixture and eliminated the curry powder. This was truly amazing... one of the best dishes I've ever made!
I used vegetarian bacon (with olive oil instead of grease) and it turned out fantastic. I also got these teeny little potatoes at Trader Joe's that I threw in whole without having to slice or peel and it tasted good and was easier to make.
This was definitly tasty, but I tweaked it with what I had on hand. First off, I halved it and then I did not use any Cream of Mushroom Soup - just the Creamed Potato. I should have used just 1-10oz can of creamed corn (I used that and a 5oz can of reg. corn - which was too much) because I wanted the soup to have more corn. Then I added extra spicy pepper and salt and pepper to taste - and definitly did not use a full cup! I think this recipe would be good for a slow cooker and it also works well to mash it (good for folks who've just had their wisdom teeth removed and can't chew - which is why I made the recipe).
I thought this was delicious! The recipe makes a lot of chowder, which is good if you are feeding a lot of people. I would suggest increasing the amount of curry powder (1/4 tsp for so much really doesn't add enough curry taste in my opinion). But I thought it was great- good taste, thick (not runny), easy, and cheap! It has a lot of sodium, so be sure to drink a lot of water!
Wonderful dish. My whole family enjoyed it and it is great to make and take to someone's home. I fix it for my father and he can eat it with a sandwich for a yummy lunch. I cook the recipe completely as is.
Made this soup for company and all LOVED it -- didn't add the curry powder and only salt and pepper to taste (i'm sure 1 cup is a typo!) I used 99% Fat free cream of mushroom and 2% milk and it was very good still. Matter of fact many asked for the recipe Also, I used jarred Real Bacon for convenience
My husband and 14 year old son finished all of this in one sitting (I had a small bowl) and this makes a lot of chowder. I would substitute another cream of potato for one of the cream of mushrooms, it tasted a little too mushroom-soupy to me but I love the taste of potato so it might just be me. My family didn't seem to mind. I would also cut back on the potatoes. I didn't use all of mine, it would have been too bulky. My husband thought there was too much corn but I didn't. Great, quick chowder!
I halved the recipe and had to use cream of onion instead of potato because it is what I had. I did not use curry powder (not a fan) but the soup did need some seasoning. I added a chopped jalapeno. DH said it needed some cilantro. It was a tasty soup and I will most likely make it again. Thanks!
Great for a quick, easy dinner. When I make it again, I will add more corn, some green onions, and some Cajun seasoning (Tony Chachere’s).
Used 1can cream of mushroom, 1 can cheddar cheese, 1 can cream corn, 1 can evaporated milk, 2 cups water 1/4 teaspoon curry powder. Adjusted to 8 servings using what I had on hand. Way off original recipe, but a good base to start with.
Very tasty, but needed to add more milk. I also added some scallops and half stick of butter.
AMAZING!! I did 2 cups of heavy cream instead of milk it was wonderful!! I would definetly make this again . Thumbs up :)
So yummy! Added 2 packs of bacon because we’re bacon lovers ;) added a can of creamed corn as well as whole kernel, will definitely make again!
