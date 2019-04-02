Slow Cooker Turkey Stew

Everyone in our family loves this recipe, even the kids! It's so easy, and tastes great left-over, too. We serve it over rice.

Recipe by GHOSTFOX

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour tomatoes and wine into slow cooker. Stir in bouillon cubes, onion flakes, lemon pepper, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and thyme; add turkey.

  • Cover and cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours until the turkey meat pulls apart easily.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 51.3g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 203.1mg; sodium 1248.2mg. Full Nutrition
