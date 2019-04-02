Slow Cooker Turkey Stew
Everyone in our family loves this recipe, even the kids! It's so easy, and tastes great left-over, too. We serve it over rice.
I was excited to be the first to review a recipe! Mine was very very salty. It must be the cubes I used, they were Knorr, 1 cube makes 2 cups. Otherwise very easy.Read More
I made this recipe.. Followed the spice levels and found it quite bland.. Added double the spices/herbs and still found it bland. Using the recommended amount of chicken flavor, still needed to add salt, pepper, extra lemon pepper, and still found it quite bland. Not a family favorite at this time.Read More
I basically used this as a base for a turkey stew. No one in our house will just eat a big bowl of just turkey, so I added some veggies. I added in some fresh green beans, carrots and corn. The last hour of cooking I threw in about a 1/2 cup of rice. Good base recipe but I did only add 3 bouillon cubes and about 2 1/2 cups of water and it was perfectly salty. 6 without any water would have been crazy salty!
This was pretty good, but I did adjust based on what I had on hand. I used chicken broth instead of bullion and wine, and doubled all the spices plus tossed in oregano, rosemary, and basil for good measure. This is pretty simple but makes a lot so it will feed a number of people. Don't be afraid to experiment with flavors you enjoy; if you love lemon pepper, like we do, toss more in. :o) Thanks for the recipe!
I thought it was pretty good. I do not think I would write home about it.
Made this two days after thanksgiving, used an entire cup of wine and threw in the left over green beans, carrots and peas from the big feast. Kids gobbled it up and using the leftovers made tons of room in the fridge.
Loved this. Second time around I marinated the turkey overnight in lemon pepper marinade, and added green beans. Cooked up deliciously!
I just wasn't impressed. Honestly, not much flavor going on.
Perfect. Exactly what I was looking for. Easy to throw together and tasty. Sometimes that's all I have time for. Thank You for sharing.
I did not care for this recipe. It isn't thick. It's a soup, not stew.
