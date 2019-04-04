Bangers and Mash
A great British dish my grandmother made for us on those cold and stormy days.
Another recipe that my picky husband loved. I add basil, rosemary, oregano and mushrooms to the onions as they cook, that simple change makes it DARN good! My personal secret ingredient is (don't tell anybody now) a pinch of cinammon. It adds a je ne c'est quoi that is delicious!
Ummm, maybe I did something wrong, but I'm pretty sure I followed the recipe very carefully. In the end, I wondered why I had taken such a long way around making some sausage and mashed taters with gravy. The mashers did not brown in the oven, though I did wait patiently. Finally, I pulled the dish out and realized that I really didn't have much to offer my family for dinner. So, I threw together some biscuits, baked 'em up, and served the sausage stuff over open biscuits. In the end, my family liked it "for something different", which is short for, "please don't make this again any time soon". They don't have to worry; I won't.
This was great. I didnt have sausage so just used ground beef & browned with onions, montreal steak seasoning and garlic powder. Added gravy as per directions & used the 'make ahead mashed potatoes' from this website. It was excellent!
I made this recipe for St. Patty's day dinner, I used Johnsonville's O'Irish garlic sausage...all I can say is it was out of this world, served with baby brussel sprouts!
My clan really enjoyed this.(and my husbands boss loved the leftovers for lunch) We thought that next time we would add two packages of gravy. We also added mushrooms because we love mushrooms, and when I served the dish, I sprinkled shredded Cheddar Cheese on top! YUMMY!
I substituted ground beef for the sausage. It turned out OK. There were just too many potatoes, and the they tasted pretty bland! I added garlic salt and topped it with american cheese...this helped some. I may try this recipe again, but I will two packs of gravy for flavor...and only 4 or 5 potatoes.
I really liked this recipe and my DH that thinks everything I make is "just ok" actually asked me to make it again! The only change that I made was to use spicy sausage, it really added alot of flavor and a bit of kick!
THANK YOU FOR THIS FANTASTIC RECIPE! MY HUSBAND WAS DANCING IN HIS CHAIR! HE HAD THIS IN UNIVERSAL FLORIDA IN THE PUB, LOVED IT. I LOOKED ALL OVER FOR RECIPES AND USED THIS ONE AND IT WAS EASY, FAST AND DELICIOUS!!
My husband and I LOVE this recipe. I use pork sausage and I prefer French's dry brown gravy. Wonderful recipe!
Yummy and easy!!! The ultimate comfort food. We didn't even get to have any leftovers...
This is NOT bangers and mash. Rather, it is a low rent version of a shepherd's pie. Bangers and mash is a dinner of sausages with mashes potatoes on the side, served with a tasty gravy. A true bangers and mash does not call for mixes or premade gravy. As for taste, it was mediocre at best.
I have made this dish several times since the recipe was published, and it is perfect. I only add 250 gr. sliced fresh mushrooms to the onions before I add the gravy mix. Thank You for the recipe:)
Wonderful! I don't keep the dry gravy mixes around, so I made a basic thyme and onion gravy that was wonderful with the Irish bangers and good old mashed potatoes! Thank you!
My husband loved this, so I've given it four stars instead of the three I was thinking of. It's comfort food in the best and worst senses--both filling and bland. That said, since I'll probably make it again for him, I recommend the following: I used four large potatoes instead of eight (!!) and still had a huge quantity of potatoes--2-3 would surely do nicely. The mashed potatoes were very dry, so I added more butter and milk. Next time, I would use chicken broth or add sour cream or cheese as suggested in some of the reviews. The potatoes also need some kind of herb (perhaps oregano) or spice(maybe a touch of curry.) Or, as one reviewer suggested, use garlic mashed potatoes. Your typical 9x9x2 glass square pan is too small, even for the reduced number of potatoes I used. You need a 9x13x2 baking dish, more gravy, and definitely to butterfly the bangers. Or, use a deeper pan. Finally, the potatoes will not brown given the temp and cooking time--after baking as directd, turn on the broiler for a minute or two.
We loved this homey recipe. I did make a few changes and this recipe is very adaptable to your taste. I used hamburger and 2 packages of gravy. In the mashed potatoes I used a little butter, sour cream, onion & chive cream cheese and milk. (yum) I think next time, and it will be soon, I will add some veggies like mushrooms, peas and corn. So easy & so hearty! Thanks for sharing, Amanda
It was good, but I made a lot of changes. I used turkey sausage, I made my mashed potatoes with butter, cream cheese and sour cream.
Bangers and Mash - food from the Gods. It does not get much better than this. True comfort food and easy to fix.
Excellent. I used garlic pork sausages that I had on hand, garlic mashed potatos & mushroom gravy. Served with a side of lightly steamed, quartered cabbage tossed with salt/pepper/butter & carraway seeds. We will be making this again.
Brandy Lee, you don't have to burn them to the crisp, she said 20 minutes OR until ''lightly'' brown and if they don't brown, just take them out of the oven and eat them.
awesome!
pretty good - used irish bangers and made on St. Patty's day - 4 out of 5 family members ate it and enjoyed. Probably will make again...
This was great. My family loved it. I will make this again.
This was a very nice meal! I was unsure about it at first, but it was easy to make and EVERYONE in my house loved it! My husband was so enthusiastic about it, he told me to make it again sometime.
UPDATE: My bf and I were at Trader Joe's this weekend. He saw Irish sausages (i.e. "bangers") in the refrigerated section. I guess if I ever attempt this again, I'll know where to find the authentic stuff! This is definitely not one my favorite Allrecipes dishes... I love bangers and mash (it's what I usually order at the Irish Pub near me - I prefer it over ANY other Irish dish), so I thought I'd give this a try. The potatoes were DRY (needed more liquid) and the banger sausages were difficult to find (my local grocer does not carry them). I ended up using large beef sausages (only ones available), but they just weren't the same. Irish food is known to be somewhat bland, so I wasn't expecting a taste explosion, just a simple stick-to-your ribs meal. I like the concept and might try again, but would make several modifications including preparing with garlic mashed potatoes (my own recipe or instant ones) and topping with a dusting of Parmesan cheese for extra flavor. Thanks anyways!
We all really liked it, but I only give 5 stars if I'm not going otry other recipes. This was great and I will make it again, but I will also keep trying to tweek it until we get the perfectrecipe for our family.
This recipe tasted exactly like what I had in Ireland last week. I used Bratwurst and doubled the gravy. Delicious!
This was really good. My boyfriend is half English and he's never seen bangers and mash made this way but he loved it. What brand sausages are you supposed to use? We had no idea and bought Farmer's John brand and they were definitely not the right ones but delicious nonetheless. Next time I will put mushrooms in the gravy as well.
i used pork sausage, was good a good "homey" dish
quick and easy! Potatoes can be fixed ahead of time, and put away. (Remember to add water to potatoes stored any period of time.)
This is obviously a comfort food like Mac & Cheese. Good gravy makes it. If your gravy isn't good, the dish will suffer.
I just made this tonight because my 3 girls love sausage and they LOVED this.I on the other hand do not really like sausage so I never make them.I have to confess I loved this too!I did double the gravy like other people said and i think next time I will triple it.I used mild Italian pork sausage and fresh mashed potatoes,it came out great!Just a tip make sure you have a loaf of white bread to soak up all the gravy!!!!!yummy!!!!!
My normally picky family devoured the dish. No leftover's! Nothing but praises for this simple, but delicious dish.
I had to use polish. But it was still yummy. Didn't change anything else about the recipe
Everyone raved, and I followed the recipe pretty closely, except just made mashed potatoes separately from the normal mashed potato recipe on this site.
I altered the recipe a bit I used turkey italian sausage to cut down on fat. I also used butter buds in the mashed potatoes - again to reduce the fat in the recipe. I doubled the gravy which was fat free. It was nice to enjoy the recipe with a healthy twist. I did butterfly the sausage after cooking on the pan to make it easier to serve. We enjoyed the recipe.
i recently made this dish for my husband & i because we both have english hertiage.i thought at first the recipe to be strange but once i made it with all the ingredients together it turned out very lovely.trent raved over it & wants me to make it all the time.the brits have some of the best comfort food barnone:).
This was really good! I used a beef and herb flavored brown gravy and left out the onions (my husband doesn't like them). I used small-medium potatoes and felt like there could have been more, so I would definitely use the large potates next time. Loved it!
make sure to not use pork sausage with this recipe, but double the gravy called for
good filling meal
Simple and delicious.
really tasty recipe here in Melbourne Australia we enjoy this meal often
awesome recipe, it's back to basics here! It's the ultimate English comfort food and my children and I love comfort food. I like cooking COMFORT FOOD recipes from every culture and the bangers and mash is a perfect iconic plate that satisfies english middle class families. the potatoes get the flavor of the gravy and the sausages when fried in the pan get "firm" but get nice and soft when baked under all those dreamy potaotes. This is something we make almost every week!
Holy comfort food, Batman! This was so great and hearty and comforting after a long hard day. I only made a couple of changes - I seasoned the gravy with salt, pepper, and sage because the stuff from the packet tasted kind of boring without any seasonings, and I had to use beef brown-and-serve breakfast links, due to my inability to find proper bangers in Wisconsin. I also topped the whole thing with a medley of shredded cheeses - cheddar, parmesean, and gruyere, using up whatever I had in the house. I agree with the other reviews, next time I'll double the gravy since it didn't really make very much. Other than that, no complaints - a fantastic dinner, thanks!
I have been looking for a good bangers and mash recipe for a while. We made this for christmas eve and we loved it so much it will become a family favorite!! We added an extra packet of gravy and it was sooo good! Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was really good. Very easy and very filling. I did make a few changes. I scaled the recipe down to 4 servings but used a full pack of gravy. I used a 14 oz package of beef sausage and added a can of sliced mushrooms to the onions. My 5 year old even asked for seconds on this one. I'm sure I'll be making this one again.
4.5 stars. This is a pretty tasty comfort food. My fiance's mom's side of the family is English, and he says this recipe's pretty authentic. Thanks!
Ah, bangers and mash! This recipe is pretty good, though there are certain specifications and alterations I would make. First, 'pork sausages' are a very bland description of a banger. You have to get irish sausages or bangers, not just plain pork sausages. Also, the gravy suggestion for this recipe is pretty weak...try using a fresh mushroom and onion gravy, it's much better. Other than that, its good stuff. ;]
A classic heart warming dish - one of my boyfriend's favourite. I don't bother with the layering on a casserole dish, just serve the sausages whole covered in gravy with the mashed potato and peas on the side, YUM!
I thought this was quite good! I'd never had "bangers and mash," but we thoroughly enjoyed it. Even my picky BF, who turned his nose up when he heard what we were having, really enjoyed the meal. Super easy..thanks.
I am sorry but I wasn't taken with this recipe. I made it as written with the exception of having slightly more onion and used 3 large russet potatoes. I very much agree with the last reviewer who felt that the better the gravy, the better the dish. I am sure if it were made with homemade gravy or a top quality premade type it would improve the dish for my own taste. I used a package of McCormick brown gravy mix and really didn't care for the taste of the sauce. I also think also that the quality of sausage, even between beef sausages, will of course make a difference. I used very plain unspiced beef sausage and wonder if something with a bit of heat wouldn't be an improvement. But, Amanda Fair, I do appreciate your taking the time to share your grandmother's recipe. I may try this again with the above changes. Thank you.
Very good and very filling. My husband loved this!
My whole family agreed that this is a keeper recipe ... if we double the gravy! So next time I will and then I am sure we will all like it even more.
We ate the whole pan. I loved it. It's a little labor (and pan) intensive for such a simple dish, but totally worth it. It's a wonderful comfort food for sure.
I took this to a British themed potluck and it was the hit of the party!
Bangers mean sausages. So to make a true Bangers and Mash you have to use sausages (any type) not ground meat!
Love this. Use fresh bangers from local butcher. Yeah for Patak in Austell, GA.
Super yum and super easy, even my kids loved it!
My family raved about this dish. So very yummy.
The first time I had bangers and mash an Irish friend made it for my family. I was looking to recreate it and I followed this recipe exactly. I was impressed at how easy and delicious it turned out! This is going on my "favorites" list and I will be making this again. Also, it was a good way to sneak green peas into my husbands life! If the peas are drenched in gravy, he'll barely notice they're there!
I used spicy italian sausage and canned gravy. Sausage was good, gravy was good, mashed potatoes was good. The recipe itself is pretty simple to make and is pretty good meal, but it's time consuming making your own mash potatoes. Now something you want to make on a hot summer day.
I will make this every St Patrick’s day from now on.
Super easy and wonderful. I wanted to try something that was truly British. I had had this at a British pub in Minneapolis. This recipe was as good as the pub's. My husband enjoyed this. I will be making this again. I cut the recipe down for only two servings and had no problems with it.
I made this for st. patricks day and it was awsome. I used Hillshire farms smoked sausage and it was phenominal. I used the suggestion that Bunnygirl had posted with the oregano, rosemary, and basil in the gravy and it was PERFECT! And everyone that ate it couldn't stop complimenting it! Great recepie.- Eric
I always make bangers and mash on the rare occasions that my store has British-style sausages for sale (pork, natural casing, not pre-cooked). This is comfort food at its finest! And it's even better if you mix some fried cabbage in with the mashed taters. The perfect meal for a chilly Autumn evening. Thanks!
Very good recipe simliar to one my great-aunt used to make. (This one, however, is much easier thanks to packaged gravy mix!) I would suggest that those who find this bland or unimpressive try a different brand gravy mix & sausages. These really are best with traditional Irish Bangers, in my opinion.
so i made this recipe exactly to specifications and the only problem i have is it takes a bit longer to prepare in total then the hour it says
For the gravy I used a reduced red wine gravy that added just a little tang! I also added creamed cheese and sour cream to the potatoes and used beer bratwurst for the sausage~ family loved it!
Similar to Shepherds Pie. Delicious...but yes, bangers are sausages...usually pork. Sausages in England taste different from sausages in the US...more sage, I think.
I followed the recipe exactly and it came out wonderful!! No leftovers and my one-year-old loved all the 'taters!
Made this according to the recipe but with my fresh pork sausage and pork gravy. That was the only change I made to it. Went over very well with my picky children. Husband adored it.
My wife had her doubts and didn't think she or our boys would enjoy this dish. I figured I would be dining alone. It must have been her half-English heritage kicking in because she and the boys gave it the official "this may return to the table" blessing. In fact, my wife pushed the casserole dish away asking for it to be removed from the table so she wouldn't eat any more. I used Irish-Style Bangers that instructed they be cooked in a pan with a shallow (1/4") pool of oil. I don't think I even used that much, honestly. The sausages were browned perfectly and then I butterflied them. I'm not sure what size square casserole they used, but the amount of potatoes and sausages mandated I use a 9X12. I did cheat on one thing: I used bottled gravy instead of the powder packaged type. (I haven't used it but my spider-sense told me jarred was going to be better.) After the onions were tender I threw in the gravy and let them cook until bubbly and heated thru. This will start us celebrating Boxing Day with this on the menu. And now onto Bubble and Squeak!
Outstanding! Made the recipe as written and it came out great. This will go into our regular weekend breakfast rotation.
I made this for an 'Around-the-World' party and everyone loved it. I made one or two changes: Rather than the more 'traditional' beef link sausage, I used ground sage pork sausage. Ground sausage is easier to work with and goes a lot further when making this for a party. I also used maragrine rather than butter in the recipe, but put a couple dollops of real butter on top of the mashed potatoes before popping it in the oven
Very good as a casserole. Although I have had traditional British bangers and mash and the sausage and gravy had a lot more spice. I don't like canned or package gravy and always make my own when ever possible. So when I make it again, I will def. get proper bangers sausage and spice up my gravy to make it a more traditional flavour . But all and all, this is definitely a great knock off on the traditional bangers and mash only in casserole style!
I've had delicious bangers and mash at my fav Irish pub so when I saw these bangers in a local UK grocery store, I was super excited. This recipe is great and the dish I made tasted just like the one I had in the restaurant. I butterflied my sausage to get more flavor into the sausage.
I used Polish sausage which did give it more zing. It was okay but it didn't taste any different than if I had served everything separately. I'll have to play with it some more.
My entire family loves this..Our local natural food store makes authentic Irish bangers and they are the best...
I've made this this (exactly as written) two times... we loved it. Having said that, my British Butcher (who makes the Bangers from scratch) said that this recipe is not authentic... he recommends the sausage and potatoes should be made separately, and no gravy (really!) that's the best part of this recipe... everything is made in one casserole, super simple (I always double the recipe). "Yummy" says my British husband! One of our family favorites :)
I doubled the gravy. It was good, but still needed more gravy.
This was great!!!! My children who are picky eaters asked for seconds tonight. This will be a great winter recipe in our household.
It was AMAZING!!! I can't wait to make it again. It is also just as great left over.
We loved this ...I did make some changes. Didn't use brown gravy mix. I used beef broth, union soup mix and 1 tbs tapioca added carrots & topped with cheese.. turned out wonderful! Will make again soon. Thanks.
I only made the Bangers from this recipe along with some Irish Champ. Simple and tasty! My suggestion is to use good quality beef sausage. I also just baked the sausage right on top of the potatoes with the gravy poured over top of the whole dish. The layering suggestion seemed a little strange to me.
Loved it! i made my own gravy with the onions and drippings and some chicken broth.
This was wonderful. I bought the sausage at a local co-op and they were very flavorful. This will go into the Must Make Again folder!
I can't say that what I came up with is Bangers and Mash, however this was a jumping off point. I used ground turkey instead of the links, I layered green beans in there also, garlic mashed with cheese! It was awesome. I added the gravy, but left some for the top. Son LOVED it! Thank you!
tried it for first time in my life, really enjoyed the flavor.
I absolutely loved this dish! I used Irish sausage from the deli to make an amazingly flavorful dish. My British husband was impressed, and can't wait until I make it again.
This is a good quick and basic recipe. I found it super salty with the gravy packet. I think next time I will try to find a low sodium one. But overall it was a good comfort food meal with little hands-on time.
Good flavor, hearty and very easy.
Awesome. Used the recipe as noted, added fresh sliced mushrooms with the gravy and simmered while the potatoes boiled. Included fresh Brussels sprouts for the veggie side. Delicious, easy, filling!
Husband cooked the bangers on the grill while I did the mash and gravy inside. I loved it!
We really enjoyed this. I used Hilsshire Farms Smoked Beef Sausages and McCormick's herbed brown gravy mix which I seasoned with sage & thyme. My husband is a big fan of bangers & mash and said it was "REALLY good". Thanks for posting!
I just had to try this recipe after reading all the reviews, and I am so glad I did. It is an easy recipe and delicious!!!!
Absolutely delicious...A wonderfully hearty dinner for those damp chilly evenings ( or even when its sunny!) If you are tired of the same standard meatloaf, chili , pot roast dinners ...this one is for you!! We love our meat and potaoes in Indiana!
Used pork sausage instead of beef but still thought it was good. This was an easy meal to make ahead so that when ready to bake, just added broth and baked. Also, I used homemade mashed pototes from the previous nights diner. I'll use this again, maybe next with the beef sausage.
This was okay with the sausage but I think I will try hamburger next time. Thanks for the recipe.
It was breakfast time and I already had sausages, gravy, and mashed potato's left over and in the fridge, so I pulled them out and put them in a casserole dish. It worked great, but if you are going to do it with refrigerated food, add another 10 minutes to the cook time.
10 Irish bangers, 1 box instant potatoes, 2 cups gravy mixed with 1 cup each of the trinity and a bag of Mexican style cheese over top. Served with some Italian bread. Some good. Next time, I think I'll make my potatoes Colcannon style and add one more cup gravy.
