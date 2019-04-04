Bangers and Mash

My wife had her doubts and didn't think she or our boys would enjoy this dish. I figured I would be dining alone. It must have been her half-English heritage kicking in because she and the boys gave it the official "this may return to the table" blessing. In fact, my wife pushed the casserole dish away asking for it to be removed from the table so she wouldn't eat any more. I used Irish-Style Bangers that instructed they be cooked in a pan with a shallow (1/4") pool of oil. I don't think I even used that much, honestly. The sausages were browned perfectly and then I butterflied them. I'm not sure what size square casserole they used, but the amount of potatoes and sausages mandated I use a 9X12. I did cheat on one thing: I used bottled gravy instead of the powder packaged type. (I haven't used it but my spider-sense told me jarred was going to be better.) After the onions were tender I threw in the gravy and let them cook until bubbly and heated thru. This will start us celebrating Boxing Day with this on the menu. And now onto Bubble and Squeak!