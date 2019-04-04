Monte Cristo Sandwich - the Real One

Yummy! Made these for a quick lunch today. My fiance and I had no errands to run (we were both off on Friday and have the Labor Day holiday to get things done). Because we weren't "out and about," I made a home cooked meal. My fiance never tried a Monte Cristo before, so he didn't know what to expect.... Leary of the traditional powdered sugar "dusting" and jam / dipping sauce, I served his plain, but for me, I went all out lol! This reminds me EXACTLY of Bennigan's Monte Cristo sandwich (I am SOOO happy to find this recipe on here, especially since all of the Bennigan's around me closed). Since I was only cooking for two, I made one sandwich, cut into quarters (these deep fry better when they're smaller). A half sandwich is the perfect serving size for one person. Because of the heavy batter, these fry up BIG and fill you up very quickly! I pretty much followed SEAWAKIM's directions to the letter except for adding more meat and an extra slice of Swiss cheese (you just can't have enough, IMHO!). I also lightly spread a mixture of dijon mustard / mayo on each slice of bread (be careful tho, too much will make your bread soggy). I think next time, I'll use Hawaiian or egg bread since my fiance wasn't crazy about plain 'ol white bread. Served with heated raspberry preserves and T's sweet potato fries, this hit the spot. Due to the mess factor, I'm not sure how often I'll make these, but I will on occasion for sure. Thanks SEAWAKIM! :-)