Monte Cristo Sandwich - the Real One

This is the real Monte Cristo sandwich. It has a nice thick batter and is absolutely delicious. Enjoy hot sandwich with currant jelly or make a currant sauce with currant jelly, water and heavy cream.

Recipe by SEAWAKIM

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
16 mini sandwiches
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Heat 5 inches of oil in a deep-fryer to 365 degrees F (180 degrees C). While oil is heating, make the batter: In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg and water. Combine the flour, baking powder, salt and pepper; whisk into the egg mixture until smooth. Set aside in the refrigerator.

  • Assemble sandwiches by placing one slice of turkey on one slice of bread, a slice of ham on another, then sandwich them with the Swiss cheese in the middle. Cut sandwiches into quarters, and secure with toothpicks.

  • Dip each sandwich quarter in the batter so that all sides are coated. Deep fry in the hot oil until golden brown on all sides. Remove toothpicks and arrange on a serving tray. Dust with confectioners' sugar just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
305 calories; protein 12.2g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 17.9g; cholesterol 50mg; sodium 808.2mg. Full Nutrition
