Normal Chicken

3.8
193 Ratings
  • 5 72
  • 4 61
  • 3 36
  • 2 14
  • 1 10

Very, very easy! Chicken with soy and Worcestershire sauce. My mom used to make it so often that it won this funny title. Serve with white rice to pour the extra juices over.

Recipe by MMHASTY

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken breasts in a glass baking dish. Pour soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce over top. Cover with a lid or aluminum foil.

  • Bake for 50 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the juices run clear. If using frozen chicken breasts, bake for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 33.8g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 87.8mg; sodium 831.6mg. Full Nutrition
