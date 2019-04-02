Normal Chicken
Very, very easy! Chicken with soy and Worcestershire sauce. My mom used to make it so often that it won this funny title. Serve with white rice to pour the extra juices over.
There is nothing "normal" about this chicken! Amazing. I added 1/2 cup brown sugar as recommended and am SO glad I did. My presentation turned out beautiful. Rice, broccoli, chicken right on top, drizzled with the sauce... When my husband bit into his chicken all he could say was "Wow"! He wasn't expecting so much flavor, and neither was I. This ones a keeper. For kicks I made egg drop soup to make this more of a chinese type meal.Read More
This was a great chicken recipe. Very easy and will make again! I followed what others had written and browned the chicken in about 1T Olive oil first. I also decreased the soy sauce to 2T, added 1T of rice wine vin., 1T chopped garlic and 1T onion powder. I made everything on the stove top. After chicken browned, I turned the heat to med., added sauce ingr. and covered the pot. I cooked the bone-in chicken pieces for approx. 20 min., turning chicken a couple of times.
I have been using this recipe for years, the only difference is I use boneless skinless chicken brest, and I add at least 1 Cup of BROWN SUGAR to the recipe as it is cooking, this makes it EXTRA YUMMY!!!!!
Update: This is a very good base recipe. However, I was scared that it would lack the flavor I was looking for, so I tweaked it a bit. First, I seasoned the split breasts with garlic powder, ground ginger powder, kosher salt, and black pepper. For the marinade I used 4 TB of soy sauce, 2 TB of Worcestershire sauce, 1/4 cup of brown sugar, 2 fresh garlic cloves (grated), a small piece of fresh ginger (also grated), and topped the dish with fresh pineapple (cubed). OMG, talk about good! The gravy that was made from this dish was delicious with white rice! Made a yummy Asian-style dinner.
Easy and delicious, I added 1 cup of brown sugar and served the sauce over rice and broccoli everyone loved it!! I will definitely be making this one again!!
The best recipe I know of with this number of ingredients -- so simple, in fact, that I've memorized it for those occasions when I have to cook and I have no access to a recipe book/file/website. I add sliced carrot and parsnips, and they come out perfectly in the time the chicken takes to bake. Thanks for this!
Wonderful, wonderful recipe. So easy, so good. I did increase each sauce by 1 tablespoon and added approximately 1/4 of brown sugar. This made a wonderful au jus. Definitely a part of my cooking rotation. My husband absolutely raved and so did I. Thanks for offering such a simple, yet tasty dish!
I used to make this all the time, only without the worcestershire sauce, and I have to say, this recipe is much tastier then mine!
I loved this!! I also added some garlic salt as well as brown sugar!! will make again for sure!
After tweaking to our taste this was very good. I substituted A-1 steak sauce for the Worcestershire, I do that for everything calling for Worcestershire because the idea of eating anchovies or anything with anchovies in it absolutely disgusts me and I find the steak sauce to be the perfect substitute. Also I added 1/4 tsp of black pepper, 1 tsp garlic powder and 1/2 tsp onion powder and 1 Tb molasses. Like some others I used thighs 2 for 1 instead of breasts because I just like dark meat better. The whole thing was quick and easy and while the chicken cooked I made rice and broccoli to go with it.
I made this dish on the stovetop, rather than in the oven. I just browned the chicken, then added the sauce and covered it. It cooked on medium for 35 minutes. It was really good! The sauce was great on rice, as well.
GREAT!!! chicken recipe. Can't wait to make again...I wonder how would this work with pork chops?
Such a strange name for an easy chicken dish! I think I will marinate the chicken over night in the sauces and then bake it for a more tender chicken breast. We pourd the additional cooked sauce over rice and it was pretty good. Thanks a millon!
Not a bad recipe...took the advice of others and added 1 cup of brown sugar. My boys thought it was a little too sweet. Maybe next time I will only use 1/2 cup brown sugar, but I really think it needed the sweetness to the sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and white rice...almost like a Chinese dish. Had a nice flavor and will probably make again, super easy!!!
This chicken was AWESOME!!! It had SOO much flavor. This is what I did differently: (1) I used chicken pieces-drumsticks, instead of boneless chicken breasts. Since that's what I dad on hand (2) I seasoned the chicken pieces with salt, pepper and granulated garlic (3) I added a 1/2 cup brown sugar (add more for a sweeter taste) (4) added 1/4 cup water The result was a "teriyaki" sauce that is WAY better then the ones you buy at the supermarket.This smelled SOO good cooking in the oven. I'm sure it would be awesome with sliced onions and bell peppers added to it. My husband ABSOULUTELY loved this dish, he's already asked me to make it again and i already made it FOUR nights ago. This will for sure be one of the regular meals at our house. Thanks for the great recipe. This one's definitely a keeper.
Nothing special here. It was easy but will not be added to my rotation
This chicken was delicious. Similar to many of the other review, I added 1 cup brown sugar, and increased the sauce measurements by 1Tbs as well. I used whole boneless skinless chicken breasts, cooked it at 375 degrees, and kept it in the over for about 1hr 15. min. I also flipped the chicken approximately once every 20 minutes or so. This disk came out delicious, thanks for the recipe!
This sounded so good but didn't turn out that way. :( It was definitely easy but turned out tough & dry and the sauce only cooked in the bottom of the breasts.
Oh my! Was this ever good!! I followed others' advice and added brown sugar to the soy sauce and worchestshire. I doubled the soy and worch. sauces ( so we would have extra sauce) and mixed in 1 cup of brown sugar. I then poured it over the chicken. I used boneless-skinless breast so it only took about 25 minutes in the oven. When they were done the tops weren't too good looking so I flipped them over and let set on top of the oven for 5 minutes covered with the foil. Delish! We served with rice and frozen stir fry veggies. My kids mixed everything together on their plates to make it a stir fry.
This was a little weird. The taste of soy was overpowering. We added brown sugar and put it back in the oven then poured the sauce into a pot and thickened it with cornstarch. It was ok, but not something I'll make again.
Awesome stuff after a few modifications. I added a 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 clove garlic minced and 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper.
Very good. I added the brown sugar as suggested by others, and then when it was done and the chicken was resting, I strained the sauce and boiled it down to make a sticky, thicker sauce. Yum. Served it with garlic roasted potatoes and steamed green beans.
It wasn't the best chicken I've ever had, but it was really good. I gave it a 5 because it is so simple, easy, and fast. I also added brown sugar (1/2 c). I will make it again and maybe try more of the modifications suggested in other reviews. But, this recipe is great in a pinch!!!
Very good. I gave it 4 stars because I altered the original recipe. I used boneless skinless chicken and cooked it at 350 for 20 minutes which made them juicy and cooked through. I used the same amount of worsh. sauce and soy sauce but added 1/4 cup brown sugar and sprinkled liberally from a goya lemon/garlic seasoning. Was the perfect amount of taste without taking away from the chicken. Great base to work with!
This is my family's favorite dinner. Took other's advice and added brown sugar. I can get all three of my children to clean their plates with this, broccoli, & rice. So Good!!
pretty good! Added a touch of honey, brown sugar, minced onion. Served over rice & broccoli. Thanks!
I used a whole cut up chicken and doubled the sauce. Three garlic cloves and shallots were added. Yummy!
Fantastic chicken!! Upon some other reviews, I also added brown sugar (only 2 TBSP) to the soy/wors mixture. I also added about 1/2 tsp of red pepper flakes and 1 tsp of fresh ginger for some kick. Used bone in skinless as that's all I buy and seasoned before hand with garlic and pepper. These were moist, tender and full of great flavour. I did baste with the sauce during cooking...my only complaint is that I didn't have rice or something as a side to drizzle the extra sauce over, lol!!
This was extremely bland. I took the foil off of the baking dish half way through in hopes that the sauce would thicken and stick to the meat. No luck. I added brown sugar as was suggested along with a little garlic powder and ginger. The sauce tasted good, but didn't really flavor the chicken (and I basted several times). If I try this again, I will probably marinate them in the sauce and season the chicken breasts before baking.
We love normal chicken! I have to say this is the easiest and quickest way to make the chicken disappear. After the first time making it the kids talked so much about it I had 2 mom's call to find out what it was. Much thanks
This recipe is very easy and the family loves it every time! This is the favorite of all the chicken recipes from this site so far!
I was surprised when I came across this recipe. I've been making this for years with drummies and wings, then broiling them, baking them, and grilling them - depending on the flavor I want. Sometimes I add the brown sugar when I want something a little sweeter, sometimes I use only soy sauce. I always serve with rice, and sometimes pineapple. They are always a hit. Thanks for posting!
This was okay, a little dry, I thought it would have been better from all the reviews!!
My husband and 4 kids loved it. Very easy. Add a salad and some frozen veggies and a busy week night is bearable!
This was OK... not great. Don't know if I'll make again.
Easy recipe with good flavor. I used light soy sauce and added two tablespoons of brown sugar. I sliced the breasts into thinner fillets. I also flipped them over during baking and basted them a couple of times to improve the light color on top.
This recipe was excellent. My husband loved it. I served the chicked and black beans with saffron rice.
This is possibly the best chicken recipe I have ever made. My super picky husband inhaled it and wants it again (and again) I just made a few changes. I only used 1/4 C. brown sugar and I added a dash of onion powder. Other than that, I just baked it as per the recipe. I served it with Maryellen's Baked Onions from on here and white rice. I was worried the tastes would be too similar but wow, did they ever work together!
perfect! we served it with rice and sauteed squash and onions! My son and husband both really liked it! Thank you we'll be having normal chicken again!!
Very tasty. Not to overpowering. Will marinate it for a while next time and try adding brown sugar like others had said.
Absolutely loved. The chicken was very tender and flavorful. Will definitly be making this recipe as often as possible!
This chicken turned out juicy and flavorful. I also added about 1/4 cup honey to the sauce. Delicious!!!
This chicken was easy and delicious. I used only 2 breasts with the same amount of soy and worchestershire sauces. It came out very moist and very tasty. Also, I cooked it for an hour.
Nothing wrong with the ingrediants- the dish was very tasty it's just you cannot use a cover in the oven or it does not cook. It took me an hour and a half to bake it when I realized after 50 minutes of baking that it was still very raw. Over than not using a cover the recipe is good.
I actually use this recipe when i make chicken wings. I add about a 1/2 cup of Brown sugar and I also coat the wings with Garlic and Onion powder. Let Marinate for a few hours and cook. They are a big hit!
very, very fall-of-the-bone good chicken. I used drumsticks (I though i bought breasts!) and they came out great. Will be making this again. I added honey to a batch (rather than the suggested brown sugar), and stuck to the recipe with another and both were fabulous.
I added a 1/2 cup of brown sugar like someone else had suggested. My whole family thought it was very good. I will definitely make it again.
We love this and serve it over brown rice. So easy and everyone loves the flavor.
We loved it! The only thing I did different, was I added a little Season All to the chicken before I put the sauces over. Yummy!
This was really good! I doubled the sauce just t be on the safe side cooking at 9,000 feet above sea level and using a toaster oven. Will make again!
I loved this a lot, but not the biggest "wow" from my family I was expecting. I used 1/2 c. brown sugar, and broiled these for 4-5 min. after they were cooked through. I think some fresh ginger, and maybe some pineapple would give this a little more of the unique flavor my family was wanting.
This gets 4 stars for being SUPER simple and quick to throw together. I did add about 1/3 cup of honey to the sauce to make it a little sweet. All 7 of my kids liked it, and my husband said it was pretty good. Thanks.
Chicken came out moist and juicy. The second time I made this recipe, I added 2 Tablespoons of Apple Cider Vinegar at the beginning, baked for 40 min, then added a can of Pineapple Chunks (drained), returned it to the oven for the remaining 10 minutes. Served it with Broccoli and white rice, and it was delicious.
Pretty flavorful for being so simple. I think adding some ginger or garlic would make it even more delicious.
I only used 1/3 c brown sugar - this was tasty.
I followed the recipe as written and it turned out just ok. I would not use this recipe as is again.
i added about 5 heaping tbsps of brown sugar...my hubby said if it would of had pineapple, it would have really made his mouth "pow", maybe next time.
Super easy and yummy.
I thought this chicken was good, a little average. It tasted good, and and I might make it again because it was simple, but it really didn't strike me as very special.
We loved this simple recipe! Added 1/2 cup brown sugar as recommended by other reviewrs and I agree it's a must to do it this way.
Pretty good. I doubled the sauce and added 1/2 cup of brown sugar.Also added some pepper flakes and stir fried the chicken with some carrots,celery and onions. I also tried the baking method and it was good too.
Ours was very watery. Flavor was OK. Added brown sugar. I think I would take the foil off toward the end so it could thicken up.
This is easy, easy, easy, and good! I shredded the leftovers and made chicken salad - really good!
I have made this chicken as instructed and again with the brown sugar and garlic. Although they are two different recipes, my family gave both of them a four on a scale of ten. I, on the other hand, thought they were both delicious and would make it again with the brown sugar and garlic. I have rated the original recipe as I do not think that the rating should be given to a recipe that has been changed to end up with someone else's recipe. Thanks for sharing. It is a good basis chicken recipe with room for variation.
Wow! This was great. Of course with some modifications: in lieu of Worcester Sauce, I used Chip Davis's Bry. I added the brown sugar, topped it all off with sliced green onion, a little cilantro and crushed salt. I used thin sliced breast halves and baked it for 30 minutes. A definite winner!
I'm only going to give this a 4 star because I changed the recipe. I used boneless, skinless chix breast, and added brown sugar to the marinade. We really liked it!
for some reason this flavor was too strong for us will try again did add sugar as other reviews advised and doubled the sauce.
This was good but not great. I sprinkled with garlic salt, onion powder and decided to sprinkle some brown sugar half way through baking after reading reviews. Very simple.
I used thighs and baked 45 minutes. Good, but the flavor is not as strong as I would prefer. The drippings have a lot of flavor, but the chicken itself might benefit from marinating a few hours. I added brown sugar, but only 1 tablespoon, because I didn't want it too sweet.
I've always used soy sauce for my recipe, and adding the worschester sauce really adds a nice taste to it. I usually bake my boneless skinless chicken breasts at 325F because I'm paranoid about overcooked chicken. I use a thermometer and cook until the chiken is at least 175F. It was really moist and even after nuking leftovers. Really good basic chicken.
Very tasty considering there is not many ingrediants. Would make again. Thanks.
This is a very yummy recipe. Even my picky brother, and sister ate it. The only change I made is I added some pineapple juice. It's a keeper.
I made this wonderful recipe tonight for dinner. I made a mistake and didn't cover the chicken while it was baking, so I didn't get any wonderful juice. But I did add 1 1/2 teaspoons of mince garlic. It had the best flavor. This is definitely a keeper!
I made it because I had all the ingredients (it is a short list!!) At best it was OK.
Followed the advice of so many others and doubled the Worcestershire and soy sauces and added approx. 1/2 cup brown sugar and some garlic powder. Super simple recipe that resulted in very moist chicken - will definitely make again, but will play around with additional flavors in the future. Thanks!
We really liked this and it was VERY easy. I added some minced garlic but other than that made no changes.
I added 1/2 cup brown sugar and some garlic powder. We'd give it 4 1/2 stars. Yummy and easy.
Even I couldn't mess this up. I am a lousy cook, ask my family. This was So Easy and So tasty, I still can't believe it. I used a family package of boneless/skinless chicken breast and doubled the liquid ingredients. I did add a couple of pressed garlic cloves and sprinkled brown sugar over the top before putting it in the oven. 50 minutes @ 350 and they were perfect.
Very blah, I guess thats why it was called Normal chicken.
I made this for dinner last night.. it was quick and easy. I followed some of the customized recipes changes suggested and did a few changes myself. First I used only 1/2 a cup of brown sugar, 1/2 tablespoon of butter, garlic powder to taste, 1/2 teaspoon of chili peppers, small chopped onions and the 3 tablespoons of soy sauce.. I did not have Worcester sauce but that was ok.. I also used thinly sliced chicken breast which cut down on the cooking time... it only took fifteen mins for the chicken to cook down and not fifty mins as suggested in the original cook time stated. My family loved it .. there are no left overs.
my family really liked this one. My husband has requested it again
This is good and super simple.
Nothing special. Would have been the same with salt and pepper. I gave it 3 stars only because it was really easy, otherwise it's absolutely nothing special.
Not extremely flavorful but it tasted good and was nice and tender. I will play around next time and try adding a few more, stronger, flavors to the mix.
It's very easy to make. I prepared the chicken the night before and I added garlic salt and onion powder. The chicken was tender amd my family all liked it.
We loved this! I read the reviews and thought the 1c of brown sugar sounded like a bit much, so I added 3/4c. I think next time I will cut it down to 1/2 and marinate a few hours ahead of time. Very tasty over brown rice with some broccoli. My 2 year old sang "I love chicken, I love chicken!" all through dinner. :) Thanks!
some of the best things in life are simple
Good flavor and even the picky kid ate it. I used the brown sugar as well.
Simple way to add some seasoning to chicken.
I love this! I also added the brown sugar but then I added a corn starch and cold water mixture (about 1TBS of each) to the sauce after the chicken was done, covered it and microwaved it for about a minute to thicken it up. I would make this again!
I'm giving the recipe a three because without the suggestions of the other reviewers, this would have been very bland. I used the advice of several others here and added a quarter cup of brown sugar (which I think I'll halve next time), and added onion and garlic powder. I used boneless, skinless breasts and baked for half an hour at 350 degrees. The modified recipe turned out great, but for extra EXTRA flavor, my boyfriend and I used the excess sauce for dipping. I was kind of disappointed with the look of this dish, though. It had a sickly, almost unappetizing color. I'll make this again soon because it's easy and convenient for a busy student.
Thanks for the recipe!
As is 2 stars. Odd taste with the worchestershire. Second time I made it this way. Cut chicken into large cubes. Wisk together soy sauce, minced garlic, 1 t brown sugar, onion powder, pepper, 1/2 t lemon juice, 1 T olive oil. Pour over chicken and let set over night. Put on skewers. Grill for 5 minutes on each side. Delicious.
This recipe was so simple and so delicious. This is a new staple in my recipe book.
Gave it 3 stars, because it was to salty for us. The flavor was good if it had not been so salty.
I was wary but it turned out deliciously!
Very good! I have an 8 yr and 6 yr old, not to mention a husband that are all VERY picky eaters and they asked for seconds! The fact that my 8 yr old ate more than two bites says everything in my household. I did add and extra tbls of each sauce plus 1/4 cup brown sugar. I will double next time b/c the sauce is too yummy not to have extra. I am not the best cook and this turned out perfect. Very easy to make and delicious. Thanks for sharing!!
Very good choice made it for my family and they loved it. But i added the 3 tablespoon of Soy sauce and 3 tablespoons of Worcestershire instead of just 2 with also 1/4 of Brown Sugar. Made some White rice ( 2 cups ) with a dash of Cumin and Pepper. Will be making this again......
Not bad for something as ridiculously easy as this! I chose it for low carb...& used boneless, skinless breasts like always. I'm a big fan of both soy sauce & Woozy sauce!
