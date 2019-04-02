Easy Chicken Korma

I cut my chicken in bite size pieces, stir fried them and then added the sauce. I also added some unsweetened coconut as some others suggested. I doubled the sauce but not the onions. It really doesn't taste like Korma, but it is good. I will make this again.5/20 Update: I made this again and used a whole pint of fat free yogurt and if the spices said 1 tsp, I used 1 TBSP for each spice. Don't put the Turmeric in a plastic food processor, it will stain, wait till after you process it to put in the tumeric. I also processed about 3 TBSP almonds and that helped thicken the sauce. It came out great and tasted more like Korma.
I hate to give a bad review, but I have to say this recipe was horrible. This was my first attempt to prepare an indian dish, but I LOVE Chicken Korma, and have had it at numerous restraunts, and have never had anything even close to this. Since it was my first attempt, I'll give that I could have somehow screwed it up, but I am always very careful to closely follow directions, and measure carefully, so I have to say I would not recommend this recipe. Sorry.
I am in a food-exchange co-op and made this for one of our exchanges. I extended it to 6 entrees (24 servings). I think it turned out GREAT! It thawed well. I did pass the recipe on to one of the group members (because she liked mine so much) and when she made it she said it was too salty, but I don't know if she did something wrong when she made it. For our family, it had just the right amount of spicy-heat (we're kind of wimpy!). Don't buy your turmeric and garam masala in the spice section of the grocery store, go to the Asian section, or go to an Asian food market. It will be much less expensive.
I have to disagree with the previous poster -- although this probably isn't "authentic" korma, it's incredibly tasty and definitely a worthy substitution, as it has a lot of Indian flavors. We all loved it, and we *love* Indian food. Plus, it's cheap, healthy and reasonably quick. Give it a try!
While I might agree with another reviewer that the Chicken Korma I've had in restaurants is a bit better, this is one of the best Indian recipes I've attempted at home!! Easy to make and very authentic tasting. Even my 9 month old daughter loved the sauce over rice!
This was the first time I ever ate Chicken Korma and I thought it was pretty good. Not at all what I expected, in that several reviews gave the impression it was a spicy dish, which it was not. The only thing I did different was I could not find mango chutney anywhere. After buying everything else I needed, a friend suggested I substitute with apricot preserves. She's somewhat of a gourmet cook and thought since mango is a sweet fruit, apricots might work in it's place. The recipe turned out to be very good and I served it over basmati rice as suggested.
This is my second time making this recipe and both times were very good. For those of you who failed at making this recipe, you gotta make sure that you have the correct chutney. You need to use the SWEET one. The only thing I would change is cutting the salt because for some reason it was too salty and make it more liquidy as the sauce was too thick. Other than that, the recipe is really good.
Wow!!!! Fantastic! I did NOT use 2 onions though ( would be way too oniony for our tastes) so instead I used one sweet onion and then in place of the other onion I added a can of diced tomatos (drained)...other than that, I did everything exact, and it was soooooooo yummy, and best of all sooooo easy. I made the sauce and poured over chicken in the baking dish, covered it, put it back in the fridge, went to kickboxing class and and hour later cooked it up and, wala, ready in 1/2 hour. And all that butter and oil is not necessary. Next time I will use just a couple tablespoons of olive oil and then it is super healthy, too. Loved it and so did everyone else. Will make again and again. (note: be sure to cook the onions until they are very soft to ensure a nice creamy texture for the sauce) Thanx!
I only have one word for this recipe... YUM! I have tried to make authentic tasting Indian food at home many times, but the recipes always seem to fall short. This one came through with flying colors. I know I will make this one again and again! Update: I passed this recipe along to my mom who wanted to make it for a work potluck. She works with several doctors from India and they loved it!
...I followed the recipe exactly the first time, found the chicken it's self was missing something, Sauce had great flavour but was a little thick for my taste, so the next time I made it, I cubed the chicken and marinated it in plain yogurt, fresh diced garlic and fresh diced ginger...used just enough yogurt to coat chicken and garlic and ginger to taste...marinated in fridge for longer the better, I did 5 hours...stove top cooked chicken halfway then added sauce (which I just added a 3 more tablespoon of yogurt to thin) cooked covered over low medium heat untill chicken was fully cooked, and simmered uncovered for an additional 10-15 min to mix flavours ....THIS TURNED OUT REAAAALLLY AMAZING!!!!!!! made it for 12 men...4 had never had Indian Food..."ALL" LOVED IT AND ALL HAD SECONDS ...
I used yellow onions, which added a nice sweetness. Also, I used about 1 tsp cumin, 1/4 tsp cloves, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1/4 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp coriander, 1/4 tsp black pepper, in place of the garam masala. I tried putting a piece of tofu in, and I would give that "tofu korma" about 3 stars-- don't try it. Everyone loved the chicken, though!
This was delicious. My children, ages three and seven asked for seconds. It was easy to make and will definitely go into rotation as a weeknight meal. I served it over cous-cous. This last time I made it I was running short on time so I sauteed the chicken on the stove and topped with sauce and simmered it for a few minutes. It was at least as good as in the oven. I added half a green pepper to the sauce and added a cup of peas to the chicken. Served it with basmati rice.
After reading a couple other chicken korma recipes, I decided to use this one with some modifications. I used all the same spices, but instead of the yogurt, I used coconut milk and cream of coconut, and more of it than 6 tablespoons. I definitely think it benefited from the coconut flavor. Oh, and instead of baking it, I simmered it on the stove in a dutch oven, because I thought the chicken might take on more of the flavor of the sauce that way. It was a big hit with kids and adults alike, but it didn't exactly taste like the chicken korma I've had in restaurants. I'll definitely make this recipe, with the same modifications, again.
yummy yummy yummy! This was super easy to make and delicous! I did not use 2 tsp of garam masala because the kind I have is SO hot...I used about a 1/4 tsp and it was still really hot. I served over brown basmati rice. Next time I will try adding golden raisins, too.
This dish is very good for a first try...taste is really good but advise to add some coconut milk to give it that korma taste..and we also used one less onion and one less clove of garlic which turned out great as think it would be too strong tasting using them all but its up to you..
this came out pretty good! i am a HUGE fan of chicken korma @ indian restaurants, and while this wasn't quite as amazing, it came close! i followed the recipe exactly except i only used 1 TBS of olive oil instead of 3, and it still came out well. along with basmati rice, this makes a great dinner!
This was pretty good. I don't understand why it's cooked in the oven though, as I thought Indian curries are usually prepared in a saucepan, but it works so I'm not complaining. Anyway, it's super easy and quite delicious!
Our whole family really liked this recipe, and we served it for guests who loved it, too. We found that it has a lot of flavor, and the house smells great while it's cooking. In addition to almonds on top, we have done raisins and coconut as with curried chicken, and we like those on this, too.
Also registered just to write a review! First time making an Indian dish and it was a complete succes. Like a previous poster I used less oil and butter and substituted one union for a can of diced tomatos (drained), I also used a sweet union instead of a regular one. After 30 minutes I took out the dish and added some more of the spices I had already used. I also added some yoghurt and breadcrumbs for more thickness (was a bit watery).put it back in the oven for 15 more minutes and then I served it with some Raita and naan bread. We all absolutely loved it and I will (like many of you) definitely be making this again!
This was absolutely amazing! It wasn't spicy at all though. I think next time I will double the chili powder so that I can taste it and add the suggested raisins. I served this with basmati rice. Later I found my husband dragging his finger along the dish and eating the sauce like it was cake batter. A winner for sure.
This was amazing! VERY flavorful and interesting to the tongue. I doubled the sauce (but not the amount of onions) and added 2 cups of cooked peas to the chicken and sauce after it was finished cooking. My husband and I will definitely make this again!
AMAZING although I did have to cook the chicken almost 50 minutes. The flavors were exquisite and the chicken was perfectly tender. Served with Cucumber Raita from this site. We put the Chicken Korma over rice and had some red potatoes on the side. My picky eater said he would eat this on a regular basis!
Oh myy! That was one of the best Indian dishes ever! I served it with basmati rice. sooo delicious and flavorful. I don't understand why the average is four stars! I think that maybe some of you were not using the right kind of chutney. The sweet one works the best! It really should have gotten five all the way. It tastes like restaurant quality indian food, but sooo easy to make! I used boneless skinless chicken thighs instead, and baked in a foil lined 9X13 pyrex baking dish. I never thought Indian dishes could be so easy and yet taste so great!! thank you so much for sharing this recipe. I will definitely make again!
All the spices make this dish a little too much for the average Indian food enjoyer. I can't imagine kids liking such diverse flavors! I will probably just stick to Yellow Curry or Tikka Masala for my Indian kick.
Awesome! Of course, not quite as flavorful as what you'd get in a restaurant, but this is the best recipe I've tried yet, and as close as I've come to that restaurant flavor I crave. 6 tbs of plain yogurt turns out to be just a tbs shy of an 8oz container, so I just put the whole container in. I also had "spicy" mango chutney on hand, and used that, although I didn't use quite as much as it called for. When it was done, I ground up some cashews/almonds in the food processor and stirred them in (i think it was this recipe that a reviewer recommend to do that, or it could have been a different recipe, regaurdless, it was quite good). My husband thought this was the best Indian dish I've made yet. :)
This recipe was simply and extremely tasty. I added a can of Rotel and some coconut, which enhanced the creaminess from the yogurt. I also cooked half the sauce over veggies instead of chicken to cater for a vegetarian friend. I actually think I preferred it with the veggies. Overall the sauce was very good and satisfied my Indian food cravings.
Outstanding recipe! We made this for a group of friends who'd never had Indian food before. In fact, we'd never *cooked* Indian food before. Everyone loved it, and even asked for takeouts! The chicken had a delicious balance of spices and an exotic flavor. We served it over rice with Raita and chutney on the side. Very easy to make! I think I'm going to make this again tonight, just for myself!
Both my husband & I loved this recipe with the modifications I made, based on other reviews & our preferences. I used about 1.5 TBL coconut oil to cook the onion, instead of the oil/butter called for. I also used 6 oz. plain yogurt and used 1.5 times the amount called for on the spices. We served this over brown rice. When I make it again, I wouldn't change anything from the way I made it. I have no idea what Chicken Korma is supposed to taste like, but we loved the recipe, regardless! Thanks for the recipe!
Easy to make and tasty too. I will probably cut back on the chutney next time. It was a little too sweet. My teenagers liked it served with rice, along with saag paneer and naan purchased from a local Indian restaurant.
Great recipe, and very easy to whip up. I used it for about 2 lbs of chicken tenders, let it marinade for a bit, and cooked it in a 9x13 inch pyrex dish at 350 for about 30 mins. Really great flavors. Not spicy at all for those of you looking for a kick. Just real good flavor.
I love it as it stands, but I have also made some changes over the past year or so that I've been using this recipe. In lieu of the butter & oil for the onions, I sautee them in ghee (super easy to make at home, FYI!). I also add about 10-15 almonds into the food processor (actually I use a blender) and I serve it over basmati rice topped with sliced almonds and also some fresh cilantro. Yesterday I made it, and realized that I was out of mango chutney, so I used some madras curry paste instead. Daaaaaaang it was good! It didn't taste vastly different, but it was less sweet and had just the right amount of kick. I think I will do that from now on.
I love this recipe! I make it frequently and the whole family loves it. On the last time, I used a ginger-mango chutney, and it gave it this really delicious slightly spicy taste, and tasted a bit more authentic.
this was absolutely delicious! I've only had korma once in an Indian restaurant and I like this one better than the restaurant. I did exactly as the recipe says. My husband enjoyed it as well. My only complaint is that the turmeric stained my brand new pan! Blah!
I had fresh spices, but had apple chutney, not mango, and honey yogurt, not plain, and added chickpeas to recipe. It was fabulous! Took less than an hour to prepare, converted my husband to chicken lover and gave me courage to try more Indian inspired dishes. Thank you!
Amazing. Tastes like it's from a restaurant. I always add heaping teaspoons of all the spices and it makes it wonderfully spicy!
This is a yummy, versatile dish. No doubt a great great as is, I was temporarily out of garam masala so instead used 1tbsp madras curry and 1 tsp of cumin (approximations). I added a small handful of raisins and a wee shot of hot chilies for more heat. I think some fresh chopped mango would make for a welcome addition too. Served this with simple basmati rice and steamed veggies. Simple and healthy.
Good base, but I tweaked the recipe to add flavor and more sauce. Used the food processor only for the onions and garlic. Used almost a cup of yogurt and added a cup of tomatoes along with the yogurt to the puree. Sauteed the chicken in the onion pan, added the puree to it and then all the spices, with the amounts doubled (except the turmeric). Added fresh spinach, cooked it all together and voila! Topped with fresh chopped coriander.
I followed this exactly- with the addition of about 1/4cup of coconut milk- per other reviewers. To me (not an afficianado of Indian food at all) this was a little bit bitter. I'm not sure what it was, not sure what I expected. I LOVE curries and I think I thought this would be more like that. My husband really liked this and told me to feel free to make it again, although I'm not sure I will. Thanks for a wonderful experiment! I love to try new things even if I don't end up loving them!
This was tasty, my kids didn't love it but I think it's just too many robust flavors. I added green and red pepper and partially cooked potato/carrot and fresh ginger to the recipe. I would make it again. I actually used skinned chicken leg/thigh with and cooked with bone in- just for a bit longer, meat is delish. Looking forward to learning more about authentic ethnic foods.
So easy and so delicious! I followed the instructions to the "T" and made naan with it, which is the perfect pairing. I've gotten numerous compliments, even when eating the leftovers for lunch the next day. Everyone asks for the recipe!
I think this would've been a lot better if you had said that the chutney you were using was sweet chutney. In any case, we found this to have a bitter after taste. If we make this again, I don't think we'll use the hot chutney that we used.
Very good chicken korma base. As others have said, it doesn't taste like chicken korma you'd get at a restaurant, but I'm not a restaurant chef so wouldn't really expect it to. Next time, I think I'll add coconut milk and/or curry powder to add a bit more flavor. Overall, I wasn't disappointed.
This didn't taste like the Korma I had at my local restaurant, but it did have a nice, unique flavor and my husband and I enjoyed it. I used a 1 serving size container of greek yogurt (I just threw in the whole container instead of actually measuring out 6 tablespoons) and added about a 1/4 cup of coconut milk since it was a little thick after running through the food processor and I didn't have any more yogurt. I also did like another reviewer, I sautéed the chicken pieces in the same pan I cooked the onions in, added the sauce and a lid then let it simmer for about 20 minutes on top of the stove instead of baking in the oven. I also subbed orange marmalade because I didn't have the mango chutney. All in all we liked it and would probably make it again.
This was delicious! I did make some adjustments. I wanted a lot of sauce for the naan so I added 1/2 c of milk and 1/4 c of water into the blender as I was making the sauce, added 1/4 julienne red pepper and then added 5 minutes of cooking time, but just before then added a slurry of corn starch/water into the sauce to create some density. Since I didn't have mango chutney available, I sub'd it for some homemade peach pepper jelly.
This is a good recipe, but I added a couple of changes that really made it pop. Instead of the almonds, I soaked a 1/4 cup of cashews in 1/4 cup of boiling water for 15 min, then added them to the food processor mixture. I also added 1 teaspoon of cinnamon before mixing, for a little extra sweet. Then I put the butter and olive oil in a skillet. It probably doesn't need the full 3 taplespoons of each, about half that amount is sufficient. Instead of the oven, I simmered the chicken in the sauce for about 20 min (covered). It's nice to have the smell fill your kitchen.
This was a good, authentic, basic recipe, as good as what you would expect from an Indian restaurant. A couple of notes - (1) as-is this has NOOOOO heat, so if you like it spicy have a bottle of sriacha handy (you'll need it). (2) My chicken came out overdone and dry even though I followed instructions to the tee - I assume the heat was too hot even at medium, and recommend heating lower than medium to prevent this.
