Easy Chicken Korma

4.3
113 Ratings
  • 5 64
  • 4 34
  • 3 10
  • 2 1
  • 1 4

This is the easiest korma recipe I have! A winner for us. Not too spicy, but lots of flavor. If you have ever wanted to try Indian food, this is a good one to start with. Serve over hot rice.

Recipe by SPQ DEB

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 2-quart baking dish.

  • Heat oil and butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook onions in oil until soft.

  • Place onion, yogurt, mango chutney, garlic, turmeric, chili powder, garam masala, and into the bowl of a food processor. Process into a smooth sauce; it should be about the consistency of thick cream. Add a bit of water or yogurt to thin it if needed. Spread chicken into prepared baking dish, and pour the onion sauce over the chicken.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through. Sprinkle sliced almonds over the top, and serve.

Cook's Note:

You can also add a handful of golden raisins to the chicken at the end of cooking, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
423 calories; protein 31.5g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 92.7mg; sodium 1412.1mg. Full Nutrition
