Non-Dairy Fish Chowder

This is a hardy fish chowder that is low in fat and still rich tasting. While it is easy to prepare, it is not a spur-of-the-moment dish since it must sit overnight to bring out the full flavor. Fat-free margarine and creamer may be used without sacrificing flavor.
Grew up on this.... eat it for every meal when I go to maine. Definately not a thick and creamy 'chowder' its more of a class all its own. Must serve with buttered Saltine Crackers and Bread and Butter pickles. Season with extra pepper in your bowl... Can never get enough and don't even have to feel bad about it diet wise :)
I am a chowder fanatic! This recipe was the worst chowder that I have ever tasted!!! You cannot substatute non dairy creamer for the real deal and get the same taste I DEFINATLY WOULD NOT MAKE THIS AGAIN.
Yup, It's not a taste thing it's the allergy limitation factor! My suggestion would be that if I replace the milk with a malt free soy milk in savoury dishes and don't tell anyone.... nobody notices and everybodies happy! just have to be "gentle" with soymilk as it curdles more easilly than dairy
Easy to make, and low in fat and sodium, which are important for my diet. Not a creamy chowder; more of a soup. A bit bland; I recommend adding the seasonings of your choice (I added parsley, paprika, black pepper, and Mrs. Dash table blend) to perk it up a bit.
I gave this 2 stars because it is a easy recipe. I used chicken broth in place of water, i used haddock, scallops and shrimp. I also used Silk Milk as it is creamy but found it did not help. I added bacon with the onion and used Earth Balance in place of the margarine. There is no seasoning mentioned in the ing. list and it could use some.As is it is quite bland.Will not make it again. #allrecipesallstarscanada #facelessnomore
