Non-Dairy Fish Chowder

This is a hardy fish chowder that is low in fat and still rich tasting. While it is easy to prepare, it is not a spur-of-the-moment dish since it must sit overnight to bring out the full flavor. Fat-free margarine and creamer may be used without sacrificing flavor.

By CLIFH2

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
8 hrs 30 mins
total:
9 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large stock pot, melt margarine over medium high heat. Cook and stir chopped onion until translucent, but not darkened. Carefully add 3 quarts of water, increase heat to high, and bring to a low boil. Once boiling, stir in diced haddock and potatoes. Reduce heat to medium, and cook at a low boil for 30 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent sticking. Remove pot from heat, and allow to cool until mildly warm.

  • Stir non-dairy creamer into cooled soup, slowly and thoroughly to avoid lumps from forming. Season to taste with salt. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours, or overnight, to develop flavors.

  • To serve, reheat on the stove or in the microwave. Adjust seasoning as needed with salt. Serve with soda crackers and sweet pickles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 45.9g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 45.1mg; sodium 641.4mg. Full Nutrition
