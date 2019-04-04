Simply Steamed Asparagus

This was really good. My husband said this is his favorite way of preparing asparagus. Before I served this I sprinkled some lime juice over the spears for a little kick. Make sure to do this right before you plan on serving...otherwise the acidity from the lime makes the drippings turn red. Will use this often!!
Asparagus is so simple to make and doesn't require anything fancy to taste great. I steam my asparagus like this in just a little bit of water, and then no steamer basket is needed. Then, once it is a bright green color I saute it in a tad of olive oil for about a minute and sprinkle with a little salt. Yum!
This is my first time to steam asparagus, so compared to other methods, I really don't know how much better this one is. However, the asparagus was very good & I will make it again. I knew it was a hit when my husband ate the entire stalk of each one. Thinning the bases of the stalk with a vegetable peeler was a helpful hint.
This was my first time steaming anything, and my first time cooking asparagus. This recipe was a great base, though I agree with other reviewers that adding the salt and butter to the steaming water is just a waste. I made this as a snack so I could try steaming asparagus. (: I knew I wanted more of a kick of flavor rather than just plain steamed asparagus, so I sautéed about a teaspoon or two of minced garlic (I love garlic so I pretty much just put a dollop of it in) and a pinch of salt in about 3-4 tablespoons of butter in a separate pan. ((Be careful to not brown the garlic however, as it gets bitter.)) I drizzled this onto my steamed asparagus, but still wasn't satisfied with the amount of flavor, so I followed Josie's advice and put the juice of half of a lime on there. It was absolutely delicious! I will definitely make this again, though I might try sautéing the asparagus in the butter mixture after steaming, and maybe adding some more spices. (:
I steamed asparagus for about 6 minutes (plain water works fine) then transferred to a fry pan with olive oil. Sauteed for about a minute or so, adding sea salt, cracked black pepper and a little garlic powder. Simple and delicious!
Adding salt and butter to the water in the steamer is pointless. Add it to the asparagus at the end if you want to actually flavor them. The only part of the butter that will evaporate and penetrate the asparagus is the water within.
We like the thin tender asparagus, and it only takes 2 1/2 mins to steam, take off heat and let stand 1 min. or so, place on serving plate and then a quick rub with the end of a refrigerated stick of butter over them (you don't need to add extra salt if you use salted butter). Butter in the water is a useless waste of butter. For garlic lovers, a slice or smashed garlic in the water is also great. Yummo.
I just made this. It was yummy. I have never liked other asparagus recipes. But here is what I did. I had also made the Poppy Chicken II from this web site. So I used the bay leaf from that recipe in this recipe's water. I added a little olive oil. Steamed for 10 mintues. I had melted butter in a shallow baking dish ready with poultry season, salt, pepper, and Italian Herb Season Grinder mix flavoring the butter. When the asparagus was ready, I added it to the melted butter. Delis!
Excellent recipe! I used raspberry vinaigrette instead of butter and drizzled a little lime juice in the water before boiling. A little pepper when fully steamed. Tasted fabulous! Thanks for the recipe.
Awesome recipe. I followed the recipe exactly except I used distilled water instead of tap water and sea salt rather than table salt. I have no idea why, I guess I felt somewhat compelled to put my own mark on it.
Simply good! I used less water, but that is the only difference. This was my first time trying fresh asparagus- and I can't stomach the canned mush that is presented as asparagus. This has reconciled me to fresh! Thanks!
I don't have a lot of experience with asparagus (not good experience anyway!) so I was happy to find these basic instructions. I never would have supposed it would steam this fast. No more overcooked asparagus! (Is there anything more disgusting??)
I left out the butter too. Wanting tender spears, I was unsure whether I could steam the whole asparagus spear. My wife (Chinese) showed me how to find where the tender parts of the spear were and which was tougher. Simply bend the lower half of each spear. Above where the spear snaps cleanly is tender; below is the tougher part. No guesswork involved and no waste.
No matter what I do, I can't make asparagus that I like. Don't know what's wrong with me--I like it in restaurants! Bf said they weren't cooked enough for him, but he says he likes them mushy--apparently overcooked. He did seem to like these well enough--he ate over half. Very quick and easy. Thanks for the recipe.
I made it according to the recipe and the asparagus came out perfectly. Tender but not too soft. I don't see that adding the salt and butter to the water did anything for the flavor, good or bad, so I will probably omit it next time and just use water. It was absolutely delicious with the Microwave Hollandaise Sauce recipe I also got on this site.
Really easy and delicious. I added grape tomatos to the steamer basket as well - just be careful biting into them when piping hot. :-) I added a drizzle of soy sauce and dash of black pepper just prior to serving. Yum.
First time I have ever had asparagus, my husband found this recipe and we made it today...it came out great! Will definitely have it again, we loved it. We put about 2 tablespoons of butter seasoned with garlic salt in the serving dish and tossed it with the cooked asparagus. He added a dash of lemon juice to his, I liked mine without. Even my grown son and teen daughter like it without the lemon juice.
No point in putting butter in the water to boil. Makes your steamer pot messy with absolutely no benefit to the asparagus. Steam with just water, then add a little butter and salt to the asparagus when you put it on the plate.
The asparagus steamed this way is great but adding butter and salt or anything to the water will do absolutely nothing. When water evaporates it leaves all impurities behind... that includes anything you may have put in the water. Put spices, butter, oil, lemon... anything you want on AFTER it's done steaming.
Not quite as easy as made out, but still delicious. Probably took twice the time but could also just be my stove. Its pretty old. Haha! Fantastic recipe though when you dont want all the greasiness from frying it!
YUUUMMM! At my age I'm just learning to cook. Thank you for this awesome page!! Yes I made it! My 1st time too! However I kinda changed it a bit ??. After making it per your recipe instructions, I then placed sparagus in frying pan with a bit of butter, xtr/virgen olive oil, slightly mashed fresh garlic, & small sprinkle of salt. For my taste it came out delicious!
