Simply Steamed Asparagus

This was my first time steaming anything, and my first time cooking asparagus. This recipe was a great base, though I agree with other reviewers that adding the salt and butter to the steaming water is just a waste. I made this as a snack so I could try steaming asparagus. (: I knew I wanted more of a kick of flavor rather than just plain steamed asparagus, so I sautéed about a teaspoon or two of minced garlic (I love garlic so I pretty much just put a dollop of it in) and a pinch of salt in about 3-4 tablespoons of butter in a separate pan. ((Be careful to not brown the garlic however, as it gets bitter.)) I drizzled this onto my steamed asparagus, but still wasn't satisfied with the amount of flavor, so I followed Josie's advice and put the juice of half of a lime on there. It was absolutely delicious! I will definitely make this again, though I might try sautéing the asparagus in the butter mixture after steaming, and maybe adding some more spices. (: