Simply Steamed Asparagus

This steamed asparagus is tender and tasty! Try using vinaigrette dressing in place of the butter, too.

By KIMIRAEJ

Recipe Summary

cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place 3 cups water in the bottom half of a steamer pan set. Add butter and salt and bring to a boil.

  • Trim dry ends off of asparagus. If spears are thick, peel them lightly with a vegetable peeler.

  • Place asparagus spears in the top half of the steamer pan set. Steam until asparagus is tender, 5 to 10 minutes depending on thickness.

Cook's Note:

If you do not have a steamer pan set, you can use a steamer basket inserted into a large pot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
32 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 1.2g; cholesterol 2.7mg; sodium 160.1mg. Full Nutrition
